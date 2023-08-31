These 10 Drugs Should Save Medicare Patients Millions After Price Negotiations

10 Drugs Chosen for Price Negotiation Drug Name Use Current Cost Per Medicare Enrollee Number of Medicare Part D Enrollees using the drug in 2022-2023 Eliquis Prevention and treatment of blood clots $4,448 3.6 million Jardiance Diabetes or heart failure $4,487 1.57 million Xarelto Prevention of blood clots, reduction of risk of coronary or peripheral artery disease $4,511 1.33 million Januvia Diabetes $4,703 869,000 Farxiga Diabetes, heart failure, chronic kidney disease $4,091 799,000 Entresto Heart Failure $4,915 587,000 Enbrel Rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis $58,148 48,000 Imbruvica Blood cancers $133,178 20,000 Stelara Psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis $119,951 22,000 Fiasp, Fiasp FlexTouch, Fiasp PenFill, NovoLog, NovoLog FlexPen, NovoLog PenFill Diabetes $3,316 777,000

The White House says that older adults pay $3.2 billion in out of pocket costs on these 10 drugs alone.

How Long Until the New Prices Take Effect?

The initial 10 drugs were chosen from a list of 50 of the most prescribed drugs in the Medicare Part D system. And while the news of negotiations is promising, this is just a first step towards lowering drug prices, according to Leigh Purvis, MPA, Prescription Drug Policy Principal for the AARP Public Policy Institute. In a recent webinar, she outlined the process.

Now that the drugs have been chosen, each drug maker will have until October 2, 2023, to sign agreements to participate in the program and submit data about their products and pricing. Patients will also have the opportunity to submit data about alternatives to these drugs, how the chosen drugs have impacted specific populations, and testify to unmet needs. After this, CMS will hold open listening sessions with patients to define their needs and concerns.

After the research portion of the process, CMS will set an initial price offer by February 1, 2024. At that point, companies will have the opportunity to counteroffer, and prices will be set and published by September 1, 2024. Patients should see cost savings starting in 2026.

"In terms of developing that initial offer, CMS has been very clear," Purvis says. "It's going to start with evidence related to therapeutic alternatives and then consider other factors like cost of research and development and production and distribution of that selected drug."



Impact for Patients

Although still two years away, these patient cost-saving measures will do more than just put money back in their pockets, according to David Mitchell, founder and president of Patients For Affordable Drugs. Mitchell also has incurable blood cancer, and may be directly impacted by the negotiations. Elaquis, one of Mitchell's medications, is up for negotiations.

"It's widely understood that when people adhere to their drugs and use their drugs, they are healthier," Mitchell told Verywell. "It actually saves our health care system money because they are being kept healthy."

Although only 10 drugs are up for negotiations, Purvis said that savings will be felt across the Medicare population. With lowered prices for these drugs, CMS will be able to redistribute funds to offset other costs, lowering the financial impact across the board.

"When you are paying for high prescription drug prices, you're either paying for them as a patient or paying through your premiums, or through your cost-sharing," Purvis said. "They will see savings as a result of the negotiation, regardless of if they are taking the drug themselves."