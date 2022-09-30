Try These 3 Fall Mocktail Recipes for Sober October

As a summer of socializing comes to an end and with the holiday festivities on the horizon, some people are opting for a break from booze this month. Sober October offers an opportunity to reevaluate one’s relationship with alcohol or take a break from drinking altogether.

But skipping the booze doesn’t mean your drinks need to skimp on flavor or complexity. To help you get started, we crafted some mocktails that are as healthy as they are delicious. These recipes are also versatile: When hosting a gathering, it’s easy to add a shot of your favorite liquor to make a cocktail for some guests and leave it out for those who want to enjoy it booze-free.

Verywell Health / Jordan Provost

To turn the classic old-fashioned cocktail into an equally refined mocktail, substitute the bourbon for a pour of black tea. The bergamot flavoring of the Earl Grey makes it a natural companion to the essence of orange and bitters in a traditional old-fashioned.

Black tea contains flavonoids and other polyphenols. These compounds, which are found in some edible plants, can act as antioxidants and tamp down inflammation.

Some research finds that drinking teas rich in flavonoids and polyphenols is associated with a reduced risk of diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol. In fact, a recent observational study indicates that drinking two cups of black tea daily is associated with a 9%-13% reduced risk of death.

Verywell Health / Jordan Provost

This fruit-based drinking vinegar is both a tonic and a flavor-packed base for many delicious drinks. In this recipe, apple cider vinegar adds tang to a sweet cinnamon pear syrup.

Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid, which has been shown to have antimicrobial properties. Thousands of years ago, Hippocrates supposedly used it to combat infections in open wounds. Over time, it’s also been shown to aid in weight loss,help control blood pressure and cholesterol,and acts as an antioxidant. Plus, the yeast and bacteria that give apple cider vinegar its sourness act as a probiotic, which may be beneficial for gut health.

Verywell Health / Jordan Provost

This spiced coconut cocktail gets its vibrant yellow color from turmeric, which packs a nutritional punch. Research shows that chronic, low levels of inflammation can be a driver in various conditions, including heart disease, cancer, metabolic diseases, and Alzheimer’s.

Thanks to a bioactive compound called curcumin, turmeric can help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. It has also been shown to minimize the risk of heart disease, cancer, and other conditions.

In this drink, black pepper and coconut milk do more than just add flavor—they also boost the health benefits of curcumin. Piperine, a chemical found in black pepper, can improve the body’s absorption of curcumin by 2000% when given the right dose.

Plus, because curcumin is a fat-soluble compound, drinking it alongside the healthy fats found in coconut milk can break down the compound and make its nutrients more readily available for the body.

