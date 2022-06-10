NEWS Health News You Can Identify Whether Your Food Is Ultra-Processed on This New Database By Stephanie Brown Published on June 10, 2022 Fact checked Verywell Health content is rigorously reviewed by a team of qualified and experienced fact checkers. Fact checkers review articles for factual accuracy, relevance, and timeliness. We rely on the most current and reputable sources, which are cited in the text and listed at the bottom of each article. Content is fact checked after it has been edited and before publication. Learn more. by Heather Mercer Fact checked by Heather Mercer Heather Mercer is native to Northwest Ohio (go Walleye!) and graduated from Loma Linda University with two doctorate degrees (psychology and public health). She is currently a professor at Owens Community College, as well as a fact-checker for Verywell Health. She has gained experience in a variety of settings, ranging from corporate wellness and preventive medicine, to mental health, chronic disease, and end-of-life care. Learn about our editorial process Share Tweet Email Print Screenshot of TrueFood database Key Takeaways Scientists created a new online database to help users compare the level of processing across 50,000 food items in the U.S. food supply.Studies show that consuming "ultra-processed" foods can increase the risk of developing cancer and other diseases.The team behind the new database hopes it can help consumers understand what they eat and make more informed food choices. You can look up your pantry items on a new database, called TrueFood, to check and compare the nutritional composition and degree of processing in food products. More than 70% of the U.S. food supply is classified as "ultra-processed," which is linked to a higher risk of cancer, depressive symptoms, and heart disease. Sodas, ready-made meals, cereal, and bread all fall into this classification. Processed foods are whole foods that have been washed, cooked, chopped—anything that alters their natural state. Processing in itself is not necessarily unhealthy. For example, some "natural" orange juices are actually divided into three different chemicals before being stored separately and remixed later, according to the researchers behind TrueFood. However, ultra-processed foods typically contain little to no whole foods. They could involve chemical modification, recombination, and the use of additives. But it's not easy for consumers to know whether a food product has been chemically altered from reading the food label. That's where the research team behind TrueFood hopes to help. “If you want to rent a car or book a hotel room, there are many tools out there that compare rooms and cars to help you select the best item. We still don't have that available in the grocery industry,” Babak Ravandi, PhD, a postdoctoral researcher at Northeastern University who helped develop TrueFood, told Verywell in an email. Using machine learning, TrueFood's algorithm assigns a number to more than 50,000 products based on the level of processing. While 0 is "minimally or unprocessed," 100 is considered "highly ultra-processed." For example, the raw manuka honey by Wedderspoon has a score of 99, while Cheetos Flamin' Hot popcorn is only 11. The researchers also created an ingredient tree for each item, which may help users visualize the amount of processing involved. In theory, you could refer to the database while you're creating a grocery shopping list. Using the TrueFood Database Elena T. Carbone, DrPH, RD, LDN, FAND, a nutrition professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, said the database was easy to use and it could bring attention to the amount of processing in foods that are labeled "natural" or "organic." However, TrueFood "could be more inclusive of a wider variety of foods that represent diverse populations," Carbone said. Rachel Fine, MS, RD, a New York-based registered dietitian, said her biggest concern is that the scoring system promotes a negative mindset around many of the items included. "When we view foods as 'bad' or 'good' we create this moral hierarchy around them, leading to feelings of food guilt and an overall suboptimal relationship with food," she said. The researchers said they hope the database would help users better understand what they eat. Otherwise, information about processing is "virtually unavailable" to the general public, according to Ravandi. Since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only requires companies to report data for about 12 different nutrients, compiling the data was a challenge for the researchers. "Our viewpoint is not to push consumers to drastically change their diet and switch completely to fruits and whole foods," Ravandi said. "We believe even small changes could be very helpful, for example, ketchup is a highly processed item, but if a consumer switches from a highly processed ketchup to a less processed version, it could be a big improvement." What This Means For You TrueFood is a free online tool that anyone can use. Some public health professionals believe this tool can help you make informed decisions about your diet. However, others think it could promote a harmful mindset around food. If you or someone you know is experiencing an eating disorder, contact the National Eating Disorders Helpline. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Sign up for our Health Tip of the Day newsletter, and receive daily tips that will help you live your healthiest life. Sign Up You're in! Thank you, {{form.email}}, for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. What are your concerns? Other Inaccurate Hard to Understand Submit 7 Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Fiolet T, Srour B, Sellem L, et al. Consumption of ultra-processed foods and cancer risk: Results from NutriNet-Santé prospective cohort. BMJ. 2018;360:k322. doi:10.1136/bmj.k322 Coletro HN, Mendonça R de D, Meireles AL, Machado-Coelho GLL, Menezes C de M. Ultra-processed and fresh food consumption and symptoms of anxiety and depression during the COVID – 19 pandemic: COVID Inconfidentes. Clinical Nutrition ESPEN. 2022;47:206-214. doi:10.1016/j.clnesp.2021.12.013 American College of Cardiology. Ultra-processed foods are breaking your heart. Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Ultra-processed foods, diet quality, and health using the NOVA classification system. Sadler CR, Grassby T, Hart K, Raats M, Sokolović M, Timotijevic L. Processed food classification: Conceptualisation and challenges. Trends in Food Science & Technology. 2021;112:149-162. doi:10.1016/j.tifs.2021.02.059 Menichetti G, Barabási AL. Nutrient concentrations in food display universal behaviour. Nat Food. 2022;3(5):375-382. doi:10.1038/s43016-022-00511-0 U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Daily value on the new nutrition and supplement facts labels.