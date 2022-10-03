We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Just in time to kick off the holiday season, Amazon is holding their Prime Early Access Sale event packed with plenty of deals. It'll work similar to their annual Prime Day sale. While this event hasn’t started yet, here are some of our favorite health and wellness products that we expect will be on sale, including ones we’ve tested and reviewed.

FAQ

When is the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is a two-days sales event from October 11 to 12, 2022, beginning at midnight PDT on the 11th.



What is Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?

Like Amazon Prime Day, the Prime Early Access Sale is a two-day sale with deals across the site in every category. The event features daily deals and lightning deals, which are timed discounts, as well as sales and discounts that last for the duration of the entire event.

In addition to the regular deals you'd see during Prime Day, the Prime Early Access Sale includes a Top 100 list of some of the season's most popular deals, with sales on these items dropping throughout the event.



Do you have to be a Prime member to save?

No, you don’t have to be a Prime member to shop the event. While you can score plenty of deals without a membership, Prime members will have access to exclusive deals. You can join Prime for a 30-day free trial to see what other offers are available.



What will be on sale?

There are steep discounts in every category across the site, including in health, home, fashion, beauty, and electronics. Amazon releases new deals throughout both days, including timed lightning deals. You can save up to 60% on many of Amazon’s top sellers, including kitchen gadgets, vacuums, and electronics.



Who else has Prime Early Access Sales?

The Prime Early Access Sale is Amazon-exclusive. As with Prime Day, many other retailers will likely have sales to match Amazon. During Prime Day, retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart all had competing sales on similar products.



What can I shop on sale now?

The deals don’t start with the Prime Early Access Sale—Amazon has thousands of early deals available and is constantly rolling out new deals. You can see our list of some of our favorite early deals below.

