Health News The Best Health Deals for Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale You don't have to wait until October 11th to get deals on our favorite products Published on October 03, 2022 Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is a two-days sales event from October 11 to 12, 2022, beginning at midnight PDT on the 11th. What is Amazon Prime Early Access Sale? Like Amazon Prime Day, the Prime Early Access Sale is a two-day sale with deals across the site in every category. The event features daily deals and lightning deals, which are timed discounts, as well as sales and discounts that last for the duration of the entire event. In addition to the regular deals you'd see during Prime Day, the Prime Early Access Sale includes a Top 100 list of some of the season's most popular deals, with sales on these items dropping throughout the event. Do you have to be a Prime member to save? No, you don’t have to be a Prime member to shop the event. While you can score plenty of deals without a membership, Prime members will have access to exclusive deals. You can join Prime for a 30-day free trial to see what other offers are available. What will be on sale? There are steep discounts in every category across the site, including in health, home, fashion, beauty, and electronics. Amazon releases new deals throughout both days, including timed lightning deals. You can save up to 60% on many of Amazon’s top sellers, including kitchen gadgets, vacuums, and electronics. Who else has Prime Early Access Sales? The Prime Early Access Sale is Amazon-exclusive. As with Prime Day, many other retailers will likely have sales to match Amazon. During Prime Day, retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart all had competing sales on similar products. What can I shop on sale now? The deals don’t start with the Prime Early Access Sale—Amazon has thousands of early deals available and is constantly rolling out new deals. You can see our list of some of our favorite early deals below. Crest Strips Vivid White Amazon Buy on Amazon Crest White Strips are some of the most popular in the teeth whitening market, and for good reason. Crest Strips Vivid White Amazon Buy on Amazon Crest White Strips are some of the most popular in the teeth whitening market, and for good reason. This kit, which includes 10 30-minute applicators, may take your teeth up to six shades whiter in 10 days. Normally $35, now $18 Waterpik Aquarius Amazon Buy on Amazon A water flosser is a great addition to any oral health routine, with Waterpik being a fan-favorite brand. The top choice in our best flosser test, the Waterpik Aquarius offers 10 pressure settings and 7 interchangeable tips for the perfect deep clean. Normally $100, now $66 Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager Amazon Buy on Amazon We tested the Zyllion shiatsu massager during our neck massagers lab test and found that its convenient size and straps make it a relaxing addition to any WFH setup. Normally $85, now $50 Aroeve Air Purifier Amazon Buy on Amazon Air purifiers are a great way to trap allergens, like dust, in your home or office and improve air quality. At under 22 decibels, Aroeve's high-efficiency air purifier keeps air breathable without a large footprint. Normally $70, now $46 Omron Gold Blood Pressure Monitor Amazon Buy on Amazon The Omron Gold Blood Pressure Monitor came out on top during our blood pressure monitor test, with top scores in ease of use, fit, and data display. Normally $74, now $62 RENPHO Smart Scale Amazon Buy on Amazon When we tested the best bathroom scales in our lab, RENPHO's smart scale was our top choice. With an easy-to-read display and an optional app for storing and accessing other health stats, its packed with features without being complicated. Normally $35, now $20 hum by Colgate Electric Toothbrush Colgate Buy on Amazon A good electric toothbrush can help you improve your oral health with features like brush pattern monitoring, higher brush speeds, and even internal timers to help you brush for the recommended two minutes. Normally $70, now $30 FlexGuard Posture Corrector Amazon Buy on Amazon If you're looking to stop your slouch, wearing a good posture corrector can help to retrain back muscles into proper form. The FlexGuard Posture Corrector is one of our favorites, offering fuller coverage than most posture correctors for relief and support along your entire back. Normally $40, now $14 MasterMedi Tongue Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon This set of two tongue scrapers—each with their own travel case—are made with medical-grade stainless steel. Their wide scraping surface makes it easy to clean your tongue thoroughly without any gagging issues. Normally $13, now $7 Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch Amazon Buy on Amazon A good smart watch can be key to helping you set and monitor your health goals. The Garmin Venu is packed with features, including body energy monitoring and a pulse oximeter to keep you feeling your best. 