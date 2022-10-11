Amazon's Prime Day 2 Crest Whitestrips Deal Beats Last Year's Black Friday Offer

If you’ve been looking to try at-home teeth whitening, or you’re just looking to up your stash of whitening products, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is a great opportunity. The two-day sale has plenty of whitening products on sale with discounts of up to 50%, including LED whitening kits, toothpastes, mouthwashes, and Crest’s 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects kit.

The Professional Effects kit is 35% off during Amazon’s October sales event, its lowest price since Black Friday. The product doesn’t go on sale often, especially at such a steep discount.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects were one of the products we tested in our lab while searching for the best teeth whitening kits. Our tester was shocked by her results, moving from a 20 to an 8 on the tooth shade chart before even finishing the entire kit. “I was pleasantly surprised by that change,” our tester said. “I definitely got compliments on my smile.” She called the full whitening effect from the strips “a confidence booster for sure.”

The kit includes 20 sets of whitening strips that go on for 30 minutes, once a day. While whitening strips can sometimes be a little messy and difficult to use because of their slippery consistency, our tester found that these had an almost suction-like quality that kept them stuck to teeth for secure wear.

Plus, strips are one of the whitening methods most recommended by dentists for home use. When shopping for teeth whitening solutions, you should look at the peroxide concentration and the amount of contact the product has with your teeth, explains Bianca Velayo, DMD, of Green Valley Smiles Dentistry. “Whitening strips that have a higher peroxide concentration, plus have the added benefit of increased wear interaction between the teeth and ingredients, are the most effective products,” she says.

At 30 minutes a session and 6.5% hydrogen peroxide, these strips meet Dr. Velayo’s recommendation. The kit offers full results in 20 days, with one treatment per day, but you should notice a difference in as few as three uses.

In addition to its standard 30-minute Whitestrips, the Professional Effects kit also includes two sets of the brand’s 1 Hour Express strips, which whiten teeth in just one treatment.

At 30 minutes to an hour for a treatment, our tester noted that either set is perfect for popping on while watching TV.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects is a perfect option for anyone who wants a noticeably brighter smile in just a few weeks. Head to Amazon to get the kit for $29.99, the lowest price we’ve seen in almost a year.

