News Everything to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2022's Health and Wellness Deals You don’t have to wait until July to score Prime Day deals—you can save big now By Rachael Schultz Rachael Schultz Rachael Schultz is a freelance writer with a focus in health and nutrition. Her articles have appeared on a handful of other Health sites, and she has a degree from the Savannah College of Art and Design. Learn about our editorial process Updated on June 16, 2022 Print We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Chloe Jeong / Verywell Health Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner, but you don’t have to wait until July to start shopping for amazing deals on all the health and wellness products you need. This year, the massive sales event will be held over two days, but the weeks leading up to Prime Day will also feature deep discounts on big ticket items like TVs and electronic devices, as well as some impressive deals on products that can help you care for your health and wellbeing, including fitness trackers, medical devices, teeth whitening kits, toothbrushes, vacuum cleaners, and more. We’ve done the legwork for you and found the best early deals you can shop right now. And since new sales will be posted every day, we’ll be adding more recommended products to our roundup–so be sure to check back for updates. In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2022 and the best early deals in the health category. When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022? This year, Amazon Prime Day will be held in July and will last two days. Amazon hasn’t made an official announcement yet, but as soon as it does we’ll be posting dates and all important details here. What Is Amazon Prime Day? Amazon Prime Day is a once-a-year event when Prime members can score serious savings on products across every category on the site. We often see some of the best discounts all year on Amazon Prime Day. It’s like Black Friday, but in the middle of summer, only on Amazon, and exclusively for Prime Members. Do You Have to Be a Prime Member to Save? Only Prime members can score the major savings of Amazon Prime Day. However, if you're not already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of the savings and two-day shipping. After the first month, the membership has an annual fee of $139. What Will Be on Sale? Amazon releases new sale items throughout the two-day event. You can expect to see huge discounts in pretty much every major category, including tech, home, kitchen, health, and fitness. You can score deals of up to 60% off on some of Amazon’s most popular products, like robot vacuums, teeth whitening kits, electric toothbrushes, and electronic devices. Who Else Has Prime Day Sales? Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon. However, the success of the massive event has led other stores to host similar sales during the same time period. Last year, we saw Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Kohl's, and Bed Bath & Beyond all launch competing sale events at the same time as Amazon Prime Day. What Can I Shop on Sale Now? You don’t have to wait until Prime Day to start saving. Amazon releases thousands of early deals in the weeks leading up to the event, including deep discounts on electronics and some of the retailer’s best-selling products in the health category. Check out our list of the best health deals available right now, below. iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $275, Now $180 The easiest way to stay on top of clearing allergens out of your home is to have a pre-programmable, smart robot vacuum do the cleaning for you. The iRobot Roomba 694—our top pick for the best robot vacuum—has a high-efficiency filter which traps 99% of cat and dog dander and utilizes strong suction power and multi-surface rubber brushes to clear dirt, debris, and pet hair off your floors. It also creates a map of your home as it cleans, learning which areas get the highest foot traffic and need the most cleaning. The 6 Best Vacuums for Allergies of 2022 Fitbit Sense Fitbit Buy on Amazon Normally $300, Now $199 Fitbit may be known for its fitness trackers, but the Fitbit Sense is one of the best smartwatches you can buy to help manage your health and one of our top picks for sleep trackers. In addition to all its fitness applications, this watch is capable of monitoring your heart rate. The information gathered by your watch is then sent to the Fitbit app, which analyzes your heart rate and identifies irregularities that may signal health concerns. The watch can also do electrodermal activity (EDA) readings to provide insights into your stress levels. Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $160, Now $130 The Kindle Paperwhite lets you read and wind down at night without the sleep-disrupting blue light that comes from a TV or phone screen. The 32-GB storage capacity is ideal for big readers, as it can hold magazines, audiobooks, comics, and hundreds of book titles with space to spare. This convenient e-reader is ultra thin, super lightweight, waterproof (great for pool-side summer reading), and has a glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight. The 10 Best Gifts for People with Anxiety of 2022 Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Electric Toothbrush Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $90, Now $80 Our top pick for electric toothbrush for sensitive teeth, the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 is specifically designed to protect your gums as it cleans your teeth. This highly rated toothbrush is equipped with a pressure sensor that alerts you when you're pushing too hard. It also features a timer to ensure you brush your teeth for the recommended two minutes and offers three brushing modes. The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes of 2022 Hathaspace Smart True HEPA Air Purifier Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $300, Now $230 Equipped with a five-step filtration system (including an ionizer and a HEPA filter), the Hathaspace is described as one of the best smart air purifiers available. This technologically advanced device can actually detect the quality of the air in the room and adjust its cycles accordingly, so you can relax and breathe clean air without raising a finger. The Hathaspace purifier is designed to filter the air in spaces of up to 700 square feet—the size of an entire apartment, in some cases—effectively removing allergens, smoke, dust, mold, and odors. The 8 Best Air Purifiers for Allergies of 2022 GLO Science Brilliant Deluxe Teeth Whitening Kit Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $200, Now $170 Although there are many at-home teeth whitening options, the GLO Brilliant Deluxe Device is our top pick for the best teeth whitening product. This kit uses an alcohol-free formula to reduce sensitivity, hydrogen peroxide for science-backed whitening power, LED lights, and warm heat to remove stains in as little as five days. The Best Teeth Whitening Products, According to Dentists Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $100, Now $80 Water flossers are a relatively new addition to the dental hygiene list of must haves, but they’ve already proven to be instrumental in preventing gingivitis and improving your oral health, according to the latest research. This Waterpik model, in particular, is one of our recommendations for best water flossers because its compact design makes it easy to hold and operate. It also has three water pressure settings and a reservoir big enough for about 45 seconds of flossing. In addition to the discounted price, right now Amazon offers a 20% off on-site coupon, bringing the price down to just $64. The 7 Best Wet Flossers of 2022 Shark NV356E S2 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $200, Now $160 A high-quality vacuum can do wonders to get rid of the dust and pet dander that make your allergies flare up. The Shark NV356E S2 Navigator Lift is our top overall pick for the best vacuum cleaner because it uses HEPA filtration and a sealed air system to trap allergens instead of shooting the tiny particles back into the air. It also has a swiveled neck and specific tools for pet hair and small crevices, so you can really clean every corner of your home. The 6 Best Vacuums for Allergies of 2022 Brooks Glycerin GTS 19 Running Shoe Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $150, Now $120 If you have painful plantar fasciitis, supportive footwear is crucial to not only surviving the day but also helping to resolve your PF over time. You need a supportive sneaker with a relatively stiff and well-cushioned footbed, arch support, and heel support—all qualities that perfectly describe the Brooks Women's Glycerin GTS 19. This comfortable shoe is also available in men’s sizes. The Best Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis That Ease Discomfort Omron Upper Arm Gold Blood Pressure Monitor Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $73.50, Now $61.47 A good blood pressure monitor should be user-friendly, easy to position on your arm, and have a clear data display screen. The Omron Gold not only ticks all these boxes, but it also reads your blood pressure in about 30 seconds with the press of one button, and is large enough to fit a range of arm sizes. That’s why it’s our top pick for the best blood pressure monitor—and right now, it’s 16% off. The 8 Best Blood Pressure Monitors, Tested in Our Lab AEROTHOTIC Orthotic Comfort Sandals Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $40, Now $35.14 Summertime can be seriously stressful for plantar fasciitis sufferers, but sandals with a slight heel or wedge, an inflexible footbed, and a thicker sole for shock absorption can help keep your feet supported. These Aerothotic sandals feature a gel insert for your heel and a medium heel cup and arch support for less pressure at the back of your foot, all of which help create the most comfortable sandals for plantar fasciitis. In addition to the sale price, right now Amazon offers a 5% off on-site coupon applied at checkout, bringing the price to just over $35. The 10 Best Sandals for Plantar Fasciitis of 2022 CareTouch Blood Glucose Monitor Kit Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $38, Now $31 A high-quality glucometer can make your life significantly easier (not to mention safer and healthier) if you have diabetes. This all-in-one kit from CareTouch includes one glucometer, 100 blood sugar test strips, one lancing device, 100 lancets, and a travel case to keep it all organized. Keep in mind that some insurance companies cover the cost of this type of medical equipment, so you might be able to take advantage of additional savings. The 7 Best Glucometers of 2022 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Sign up for our Health Tip of the Day newsletter, and receive daily tips that will help you live your healthiest life. Sign Up You're in! Thank you, {{form.email}}, for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. What are your concerns? Other Inaccurate Hard to Understand Submit 2 Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Pinto, M.M., de Godoy, C.H.L., Bortoletto, C.C. et al. Tooth whitening with hydrogen peroxide in adolescents: study protocol for a randomized controlled trial. Trials. 15(395). doi:10.1186/1745-6215-15-395 Goyal CR, Qaqish JG, Schuller R, Lyle DM. Evaluation of the addition of a water flosser to manual brushing on gingival health. J Clin Dent. 2018;29(4):81-86.