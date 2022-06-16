We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner, but you don’t have to wait until July to start shopping for amazing deals on all the health and wellness products you need.

This year, the massive sales event will be held over two days, but the weeks leading up to Prime Day will also feature deep discounts on big ticket items like TVs and electronic devices, as well as some impressive deals on products that can help you care for your health and wellbeing, including fitness trackers, medical devices, teeth whitening kits, toothbrushes, vacuum cleaners, and more.

We’ve done the legwork for you and found the best early deals you can shop right now. And since new sales will be posted every day, we’ll be adding more recommended products to our roundup–so be sure to check back for updates. In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2022 and the best early deals in the health category.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

This year, Amazon Prime Day will be held in July and will last two days. Amazon hasn’t made an official announcement yet, but as soon as it does we’ll be posting dates and all important details here.



What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a once-a-year event when Prime members can score serious savings on products across every category on the site. We often see some of the best discounts all year on Amazon Prime Day. It’s like Black Friday, but in the middle of summer, only on Amazon, and exclusively for Prime Members.



Do You Have to Be a Prime Member to Save?

Only Prime members can score the major savings of Amazon Prime Day. However, if you're not already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of the savings and two-day shipping. After the first month, the membership has an annual fee of $139.

What Will Be on Sale?

Amazon releases new sale items throughout the two-day event. You can expect to see huge discounts in pretty much every major category, including tech, home, kitchen, health, and fitness. You can score deals of up to 60% off on some of Amazon’s most popular products, like robot vacuums, teeth whitening kits, electric toothbrushes, and electronic devices.

Who Else Has Prime Day Sales?

Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon. However, the success of the massive event has led other stores to host similar sales during the same time period. Last year, we saw Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Kohl's, and Bed Bath & Beyond all launch competing sale events at the same time as Amazon Prime Day.

What Can I Shop on Sale Now?

You don’t have to wait until Prime Day to start saving. Amazon releases thousands of early deals in the weeks leading up to the event, including deep discounts on electronics and some of the retailer’s best-selling products in the health category. Check out our list of the best health deals available right now, below.

