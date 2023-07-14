Products & Reviews The 9 Best Journals to Calm Anxiety and Practice Positivity Calm your mind by putting your thoughts on paper By Mary K. Tatum, MS, LMHC Published on July 14, 2023 Medically reviewed by Melissa Bronstein, LICSW Print We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Verywell Health / Alli Waataja There is no shortage of research on the mental and emotional benefits of journaling. When researching the benefits of journaling, it doesn’t take long to begin asking the question: why aren’t we all doing this every single day? Along with meditation and mindfulness, journaling has been shown to be one of the most effective and helpful techniques for decreasing feelings of anxiety. Journaling also helps people track their progress, as it documents challenges that have been overcome. Progress then inspires more progress. Because it's a very simple act, many people doubt the degree of the benefits that can come from journaling. But its simplicity is precisely what makes this tool so effective. Journaling is an often-overlooked practice because of busyness, lack of faith in its effects, and struggling to know how to begin. A journal with writing prompts and structure offers the best method for getting started and for getting the most out of your journaling experience. We recommend prioritizing journals based on effective techniques and versions that fit your writing style. A social work and psychiatry expert from our Medical Expert Board reviewed the information in this article about selecting a journal for anxiety and beginning a journaling practice. Our Top Picks Best Overall: The Anxiety Journal at Amazon Jump to Review Best List Style: 52 Lists for Calm at Amazon Jump to Review Best Illustrated: The Mindfulness Journal for Anxiety at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Teens: Put Your Worries Here at Amazon Jump to Review Best Gratitude: The 5-Minute Gratitude Journal at Amazon Jump to Review Best With Humor: Let That Sh*t Go at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Beginners: A Year of Mindfulness at Amazon Jump to Review Best Planner: Savor Beauty Planner at Savorlifeplanner.com Jump to Review Best Creative: "Wreck This Journal" at Amazon Jump to Review In This Article Expand Our Picks How We Selected What to Look For FAQ Why Trust Us Best Overall The Anxiety Journal Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Pros Focuses on anxiety Effective techniques Individualized writing prompts Cons More instructions than writing room Written by psychologist Corinne Sweet, the journal offers space for writing paired with instructions on how to calm racing thoughts and panic attacks. We love that the journal also features facts about anxiety, inspiring quotes, and mindfulness exercises. It's a well-rounded journal that addresses anxiety from multiple angles. Small enough to take with you anywhere, this journal helps to identify anxious thoughts as you have them and offers helpful techniques for calming them in the moment. The journal features 224 pages, so it'll last you for some time. The simple design and lined pages help ensure writing in this journal becomes a regular habit. Price at time of publication: $20 Key Features Number of pages: 224 | Dimensions: 5.1 x 0.6 x 7.8 inches Best List Style 52 Lists for Calm Amazon View On Amazon Pros Beautiful design Effective techniques Features inspirational writing Cons Made for lists, not journaling One list per week, not each day Not made for severe anxiety For those who thrive on to-do lists, 52 Lists for Calm will calm your anxious, stressed-out mind. Lists help people feel organized and in charge of the tasks ahead of them, and this journal offers plenty of space for you to list out your worries and face them head-on. Complete with inspiring essays, quotes, and prompts to help you look ahead while also staying present, anxiety doesn’t stand a chance when you're equipped with this journal. Price at time of publication: $9 Key Features Number of pages: 160 | Dimensions: 5.8 x 0.73 x 8.79 inches Best Illustrated The Mindfulness Journal for Anxiety Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Pros Addresses layers of anxiety Effective techniques Holistic approach Cons Completing all prompts can be time-consuming Requires consistent dedication The Mindfulness Journal for Anxiety expertly pairs journal writing, mental health education, and mindfulness prompts using breathwork and meditation to address many layers of anxiety. Beautiful designs with colorful illustrations are used to calm your mind and refocus your attention to a peaceful mindset. We love the calming, beach-inspired colors and the attention to artistic detail throughout the journal. The journal features 144 pages filled with beautiful, calming illustrations, as well as clear prompts and helpful exercises that make it easy to get racing thoughts out of your head and onto the journal's pages. Price at time of publication: $18 Key Features Number of pages: 144 | Dimensions: 5.83 x 0.39 x 8.27 inches Best for Teens Put Your Worries Here Barnes & Noble View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Pros Effective techniques Fun activities and prompts Audience-specific Cons Difficult to get teens to commit Might feel like school Difficult to maintain consistent practice Even though teenagers may experience anxiety for different reasons than adults, the feelings are no less intense or debilitating. Written by licensed social worker Lisa Schab, the Put Your Worries Here journal targets common areas of teen anxiety with fun writing prompts, creativity, and tips for calming fears. The journal features 224 pages and 100 prompts. It is best suited for kids 13 years old and up, or grade levels 9 through 12. The journal prompts are highly relatable, so even teens who dislike writing might be surprised to find they enjoy answering the prompts. The author notes that this journal is best when paired with talk therapy, so consider finding a good therapist to help your teen get the most out of a regular journaling habit. Price at time of publication: $17 Key Features Number of pages: 224 | Dimensions: 5.4 x 0.8 x 8.2 inches Best Gratitude The 5-Minute Gratitude Journal Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Pros Great for busy people Effective techniques Expert author Cons Narrow focus Short writing spaces Does not address anxiety directly Author and psychologist Sophia Godkin believes that gratitude is the gateway to happiness. This journal helps break the pattern of worry and negative thoughts by redirecting your brain to the positive things in life, both big and small. Perfect for busy people, 5 Minutes of Gratitude can change your thought process and positively affect your entire day—and it only takes five minutes! The journal is 132 pages long and features helpful prompts along the way. If you're someone who prefers to be short and sweet in your journaling, you'll appreciate the smaller writing spaces and the emphasis on brevity. Price at time of publication: $10 Key Features Number of pages: 132 | Dimensions: 5.83 x 0.36 x 8.27 inches Best With Humor Let That Sh*t Go Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Pros Hilarious Effective techniques Fun and well-written Cons Swearing is not for everyone Short length Does not address anxiety directly If anger and sarcasm pair well with your anxiety, then this snarky journal is your best medicine. Hilarious prompts filled with colorful language and doodles help you get out of the frustrations and find your zen. From to-do lists, to prompts about feelings, this journal allows you to creatively align your inner rebel with your need to get stuff done and feel good about yourself. The journal is only 128 pages, so it's ideal for someone looking for a shorter journal. Although it doesn't direct anxiety directly, the journal's personality is a great remedy for anyone whose anxiety is lessened by a good laugh. Price at time of publication: $15 Key Features Number of pages: 128 | Dimensions: 5.5 x 0.3 x 7.45 inches Best for Beginners A Year of Mindfulness Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Pros Year-long structure helps solidify new habit Effective techniques Beautiful design Cons Limited writing space Needs to be done daily for full effect Broken down into weekly themes with daily writing prompts, this journal takes you through an entire year of mindfulness and calming routines. Learn how to be mindful in everything you do, from cleaning your house to being productive at work. With 172 pages, the journal will teach you everything from anxiety-reducing breathwork to how to reduce tension in your body. Price at time of publication: $15 Key Features Number of pages: 172 | Dimensions: 5.83 x 0.47 x 8.27 inches Best Planner Savor Beauty Planner Savor Beauty Planner View On Savorlifeplanner.com Pros Beautiful design Prioritizes self-care Focuses on work-life balance Cons Isn't laser-focused on anxiety Not much room to write More of a calendar than a journal Busy people sometimes have to focus on and prioritize self-care so they can continue to be busy and productive without getting overwhelmed or anxious. While burnout can stop you in your tracks, a daily routine that consistently includes various aspects of self-care can help get you back on your feet. This planner helps you prioritize self-care, even on a busy schedule, so you can feel and do your best. Price at time of publication: $30 Key Features Number of pages: N/A | Dimensions: 8 x 10 inches Best Creative Wreck This Journal: Now in Color Source: Keri Smith View On Amazon View On Bookshop.org Pros Encourages creative expression Open-ended structure Fun activities and prompts Cons Does not address anxiety directly Might not provide enough structure If you find creative activities like drawing, crafting, painting, or other art forms help you manage anxiety, this might be the journal for you. Although it's not specifically geared toward anxiety, the journal's interactive, creative prompts and emphasis on individual expression make it a great outlet.This journal is different from any of the others on our list. Rather than the more typical prompts, you'll find invitations to paint, rip, color, and even poke holes in the journal's pages. If you make it to the end, be warned that the journal will be two times thicker than it was when you first received it. It's more of an activity book, perhaps, but it might also be just what a racing mind needs. Price at time of publication: $10 Key Features Number of pages: 224 | Hard or Softcover: Soft | Dimensions: 5.56 x 0.56 x 8.27 inches How We Selected To compile the list of our top nine anxiety journals, we looked for products that are either specifically geared toward anxiety or have features that have been shown to help manage it, such as art or humor. We focused on journals that use evidence-based techniques to calm a racing mind and looked for products that have regular journaling and clear prompts to help the habit stick.We also featured journals that appeal to a diverse range of needs, writing styles, and modes of expression. Some of the journals have lengthy prompts with a lot of writing, whereas others are list-style or focused more on creative activity and less on writing. What to Look for in an Anxiety Journal Clear Guidance and Prompts Journaling can feel pointless and confusing for beginners. It is important to choose a journal that provides clear guidelines and prompts for meaningful writing and encourages positive thought patterns. A journal with clear instructions and structure helps keep you motivated to maintain the journaling habit each day. Evidence-based Techniques For anxiety in particular, cognitive behavioral techniques offer the most effective methods for identifying irrational thought patterns that increase anxiety and replacing them with more sound-minded and rational thought patterns. Fits Your Writing Style If you’re the type who loves to process novel-length pages of feelings, be sure to choose a journal that allows for that writing space. If you are short on time and want to write as little as possible, choose a journal that allows for short writing but pairs that with mental exercises—like gratitude or mindfulness—to help carry the positive effects throughout the day. Frequently Asked Questions How do you journal for anxiety? There is no wrong way to journal, other than not doing it. Some prefer to write elaborate passages of thoughts, feelings, and experiences. Others prefer to bullet point thoughts or to-do lists. Write in whatever way feels the most comfortable and beneficial to you. What do you write in a journal for anxiety? The main purpose is to identify thoughts, feelings, people, and experiences that are contributing to your anxiety. Feelings of anxiety are often caused by fear-based thoughts that can be challenged and replaced by healthy and sound-minded thoughts. Reframing fear-provoking experiences and learning to implement mindfulness and boundary-setting skills helps us feel more in control of situations rather than being controlled by our feelings. Why Trust Verywell Health As a licensed mental health counselor with over 15 years of experience working with clients who struggle with mental health issues, Mary K. Tatum understands the importance of finding quality resources and techniques that work for each person. Not everyone will have the same kind of healing journey, therefore, having lots of options to choose from is vitally important in creating a lifestyle that combats the symptoms of mental illness. 1 Source Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. SUNY College. 