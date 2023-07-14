Journaling is an often-overlooked practice because of busyness, lack of faith in its effects, and struggling to know how to begin. A journal with writing prompts and structure offers the best method for getting started and for getting the most out of your journaling experience. We recommend prioritizing journals based on effective techniques and versions that fit your writing style. A social work and psychiatry expert from our Medical Expert Board reviewed the information in this article about selecting a journal for anxiety and beginning a journaling practice.

Journaling also helps people track their progress, as it documents challenges that have been overcome. Progress then inspires more progress. Because it's a very simple act, many people doubt the degree of the benefits that can come from journaling. But its simplicity is precisely what makes this tool so effective.

There is no shortage of research on the mental and emotional benefits of journaling. When researching the benefits of journaling, it doesn’t take long to begin asking the question: why aren’t we all doing this every single day? Along with meditation and mindfulness, journaling has been shown to be one of the most effective and helpful techniques for decreasing feelings of anxiety.

Best Overall The Anxiety Journal Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Pros Focuses on anxiety

Effective techniques

Individualized writing prompts Cons More instructions than writing room Written by psychologist Corinne Sweet, the journal offers space for writing paired with instructions on how to calm racing thoughts and panic attacks. We love that the journal also features facts about anxiety, inspiring quotes, and mindfulness exercises. It's a well-rounded journal that addresses anxiety from multiple angles. Small enough to take with you anywhere, this journal helps to identify anxious thoughts as you have them and offers helpful techniques for calming them in the moment. The journal features 224 pages, so it'll last you for some time. The simple design and lined pages help ensure writing in this journal becomes a regular habit. Price at time of publication: $20 Key Features Number of pages: 224 | Dimensions: 5.1 x 0.6 x 7.8 inches



Best List Style 52 Lists for Calm Amazon View On Amazon Pros Beautiful design

Effective techniques

Features inspirational writing Cons Made for lists, not journaling

One list per week, not each day

Not made for severe anxiety For those who thrive on to-do lists, 52 Lists for Calm will calm your anxious, stressed-out mind. Lists help people feel organized and in charge of the tasks ahead of them, and this journal offers plenty of space for you to list out your worries and face them head-on. Complete with inspiring essays, quotes, and prompts to help you look ahead while also staying present, anxiety doesn’t stand a chance when you're equipped with this journal. Price at time of publication: $9 Key Features Number of pages: 160 | Dimensions: 5.8 x 0.73 x 8.79 inches



Best Illustrated The Mindfulness Journal for Anxiety Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Pros Addresses layers of anxiety

Effective techniques

Holistic approach Cons Completing all prompts can be time-consuming

Requires consistent dedication The Mindfulness Journal for Anxiety expertly pairs journal writing, mental health education, and mindfulness prompts using breathwork and meditation to address many layers of anxiety. Beautiful designs with colorful illustrations are used to calm your mind and refocus your attention to a peaceful mindset. We love the calming, beach-inspired colors and the attention to artistic detail throughout the journal. The journal features 144 pages filled with beautiful, calming illustrations, as well as clear prompts and helpful exercises that make it easy to get racing thoughts out of your head and onto the journal's pages. Price at time of publication: $18 Key Features Number of pages: 144 | Dimensions: 5.83 x 0.39 x 8.27 inches

Best for Teens Put Your Worries Here Barnes & Noble View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Pros Effective techniques

Fun activities and prompts

Audience-specific Cons Difficult to get teens to commit

Might feel like school

Difficult to maintain consistent practice Even though teenagers may experience anxiety for different reasons than adults, the feelings are no less intense or debilitating. Written by licensed social worker Lisa Schab, the Put Your Worries Here journal targets common areas of teen anxiety with fun writing prompts, creativity, and tips for calming fears. The journal features 224 pages and 100 prompts. It is best suited for kids 13 years old and up, or grade levels 9 through 12. The journal prompts are highly relatable, so even teens who dislike writing might be surprised to find they enjoy answering the prompts. The author notes that this journal is best when paired with talk therapy, so consider finding a good therapist to help your teen get the most out of a regular journaling habit. Price at time of publication: $17 Key Features Number of pages: 224 | Dimensions: 5.4 x 0.8 x 8.2 inches

Best Gratitude The 5-Minute Gratitude Journal Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Pros Great for busy people

Effective techniques

Expert author Cons Narrow focus

Short writing spaces

Does not address anxiety directly Author and psychologist Sophia Godkin believes that gratitude is the gateway to happiness. This journal helps break the pattern of worry and negative thoughts by redirecting your brain to the positive things in life, both big and small. Perfect for busy people, 5 Minutes of Gratitude can change your thought process and positively affect your entire day—and it only takes five minutes! The journal is 132 pages long and features helpful prompts along the way. If you're someone who prefers to be short and sweet in your journaling, you'll appreciate the smaller writing spaces and the emphasis on brevity. Price at time of publication: $10 Key Features Number of pages: 132 | Dimensions: 5.83 x 0.36 x 8.27 inches



Best With Humor Let That Sh*t Go Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Pros Hilarious

Effective techniques

Fun and well-written

Cons Swearing is not for everyone



Short length

Does not address anxiety directly If anger and sarcasm pair well with your anxiety, then this snarky journal is your best medicine. Hilarious prompts filled with colorful language and doodles help you get out of the frustrations and find your zen. From to-do lists, to prompts about feelings, this journal allows you to creatively align your inner rebel with your need to get stuff done and feel good about yourself. The journal is only 128 pages, so it's ideal for someone looking for a shorter journal. Although it doesn't direct anxiety directly, the journal's personality is a great remedy for anyone whose anxiety is lessened by a good laugh. Price at time of publication: $15 Key Features Number of pages: 128 | Dimensions: 5.5 x 0.3 x 7.45 inches

Best for Beginners A Year of Mindfulness Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Pros Year-long structure helps solidify new habit

Effective techniques

Beautiful design Cons Limited writing space

Needs to be done daily for full effect Broken down into weekly themes with daily writing prompts, this journal takes you through an entire year of mindfulness and calming routines. Learn how to be mindful in everything you do, from cleaning your house to being productive at work. With 172 pages, the journal will teach you everything from anxiety-reducing breathwork to how to reduce tension in your body. Price at time of publication: $15 Key Features Number of pages: 172 | Dimensions: 5.83 x 0.47 x 8.27 inches

Best Planner Savor Beauty Planner Savor Beauty Planner View On Savorlifeplanner.com Pros Beautiful design

Prioritizes self-care

Focuses on work-life balance Cons Isn't laser-focused on anxiety

Not much room to write

More of a calendar than a journal Busy people sometimes have to focus on and prioritize self-care so they can continue to be busy and productive without getting overwhelmed or anxious. While burnout can stop you in your tracks, a daily routine that consistently includes various aspects of self-care can help get you back on your feet. This planner helps you prioritize self-care, even on a busy schedule, so you can feel and do your best. Price at time of publication: $30 Key Features Number of pages: N/A | Dimensions: 8 x 10 inches