The 9 Best At-Home COVID Tests of 2021

There are a few kinds of tests on the market, with each one offering something slightly different. “An at-home test is an antigen test, also known as a rapid COVID test, [and provides] results in 15 to 30 minutes,” says Laura Morris, MD, MSPH, a family medicine physician and co-chair of the University of Missouri Health Care’s COVID-19 vaccine committee. “A home collection kit is a swab taken at home that is then mailed to a testing company to run a PCR test, [often needed] before having a medical procedure or pre-travel.” When looking for an at-home COVID test, keep an eye on the swab method (whether it’s oral or nasal) and the result speed. Additionally, pay attention to the timeline of your symptoms and potential exposure. Tests are most accurate, says Dr. Morris, when a person is having COVID symptoms or has had a recent high-risk exposure. Meanwhile, PCR tests can detect lower levels of the virus, so they are more accurate for asymptomatic cases. We researched dozens of at-home COVID test kits and evaluated them for test type, swab type, result speed, and pricing. Each of the tests chosen in this article was determined to be the best of these factors. Here are the best at-home COVID test kits on the market today. A Note From the Editors While all the tests on our list have been cleared by the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization, we recommend seeing a medical professional to confirm the accuracy of any at-home test result. Our editors are keeping a close eye on any product recalls to give you the best and most up-to-date information. Due to high demand, these products may be hard to purchase. We recommend refreshing your search throughout the day to find an available test. Stay up to date on the latest Coronavirus news: How to Get a Free At-Home COVID-19 Test How to Handle COVID-19 Testing During the Holidays How to Protect Yourself Against COVID-19 During the Winter Surge Our Top Picks Best Overall: BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test at Walmart Uses an anterior nasal swab to quickly and comfortably test at home, and each kit includes two tests for maximum accuracy. Best with App: On/Go COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test at Amazon The rapid test includes a companion mobile app, which guides you through each step—from sample collection to results. Best Rapid: QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test at CVS Only takes 10 minutes to provide clear, easy-to-read results. Best Budget: Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Home Test Kit at CVS Designed with budget in mind, it can be used regardless of whether or not you have symptoms. Best for Kids: iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test at Amazon Its optional mobile app allows the organizer of a small group to monitor multiple testers' results, whether for school or an event. Best Serial Test: BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit at Everlywell.com The serial test requires its accompanying app to view results, and includes digital instructions, care support, and quick results. Best Nasal Swab Test: LetsGetChecked Coronavirus Test at Letsgetchecked.com Combines a reliable testing method, the nasal swab, with a reliable testing process, polymerase chain reaction. Best Molecular: Cue Health 3 COVID-19 Tests & Cue Reader at Cuehealth.com Uses nucleic acid amplification that is equivalent to PCR testing in approximately 20 minutes. Easiest to Use: InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test at Walmart No mobile app or assembly is required for usage, and the test can be used whether you have symptoms or not. In This Article Expand Our Picks What to Look For Why Trust Verywell Health Best Overall: BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test View On Walmart View On CVS View On Samsclub.com Pros Quick results in 15 minutes Can detect the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19 Comfortable anterior nasal swab Cons Must take two tests in 36 hours for accurate results Over-the-counter version not approved by CDC for travel authorization The BinaxNOW test is a rapid antigen test that provides quick results at home with an anterior nasal swab. After collecting your sample, you transfer it onto a testing card and wait for results to pop up in 15 minutes. BinaxNOW detects multiple strains of COVID-19, including the Delta and Omicron variants, and includes two testing cards so that you can self-test 36 hours apart for maximum accuracy. The test is a quick and reliable option that’s also budget friendly. The only current issue is finding one available at retailers; these tests have grown popular and are out of stock at many places. This test has been authorized by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization. However, the over-the-counter version of this test is not approved by the CDC for travel authorization and is intended for at-home use only because it does not provide a documented test result that can be displayed when traveling. Customers can, however, order the tests via Abbott’s eMed online portal and have the test supervised in a telehealth visit, then have the test results in the free NAVICA app. This satisfies the CDC requirements. Type: Rapid | Form: Nasal | Number of Tests Per Kit: 2 | Results Speed: 15 minutes Anterior Nasal Swabs, Explained “The nasal swabs [for at-home tests] are typically anterior nasal, meaning the part of the nose that is easier to get a Q-tip into, and not the ‘tickle the brain’ type of swabs people may receive at a clinic or hospital.” — Laura Morris, MD, MSPH Best with App: On/Go COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Pros App connectivity provides results in 10 minutes Shallow nasal swab for comfort Cons Mobile app is required to see results If a test paired with an app is more your speed, ON/GO's COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test includes a companion mobile app, which guides you through each step—from sample collection to results interpretation. The kit includes a shallow nasal swab for extra comfort, with ON/GO offering results in 10 minutes. This test is able to detect all known major COVID-19 variants, including Omicron. The app stores all historical results, so you can track your past data. After receiving your test results, you can also share them with family or friends. The tests can be bought in bulk, ideal for groups that need testing or before any major gatherings. However, if you'd rather do without the required app, it may not be the best fit. This test has been authorized by the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization. Type: Rapid | Form: Nasal | Number of Tests Per Kit: 2 | Results Speed: 10 minutes Best Rapid: QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test View On CVS View On Hy-vee.com View On Walgreens Pros Quick results in 10 minutes No app required to read or receive results Comfortable anterior nasal swab Cons Not approved by CDC for travel authorization The QuickVue At-Home OTC test is an excellent option for at-home rapid testing. It can give you a positive or negative result in 10 minutes. However, the company says that you’ll achieve the most accurate results if you test twice over a 36-hour period. Like all the best antigen tests, the QuickVue involves two anterior nasal swab collections taken over two days. The results show up on a small strip of paper—similar to a pregnancy test—and each kit includes both of the tests you need to fully screen yourself for COVID-19 at home. However, this test has not been approved by the CDC for travel authorization because different countries and airlines have different requirements for proof of a negative test, and this test is intended for at-home, personal use. This test has been authorized by the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization. Type: Rapid | Form: Nasal | Number of Tests Per Kit: 2 | Results Speed: 10 minutes Best Budget: Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Home Test Kit View On CVS View On Riteaid.com View On Walgreens Pros Quick results in 15 minutes One-time testing only unless there are new symptoms Can be used with or without COVID-19 symptoms Cons Multiple steps required No app or smartphone needed If you expect to be taking at-home COVID tests regularly, whether for work or personal reasons, you'll likely want to look for an affordable choice. Flowflex's COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Home Test Kit is designed with budget in mind, and only requires one test—unless you experience new symptoms. Able to be used on those ages two and up, for versatile use, it can be tested regardless of whether or not you have symptoms. Complete with a test cassette, extraction buffer tube, disposable nasal swab, and one package insert, it offers results in just 15 minutes. As a plus, no app or smartphone is needed—fitting if you're looking for a no-frills option. This test has been authorized by the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization. Type: Rapid | Form: Nasal | Number of Tests Per Kit: 1 | Results Speed: 15 minutes Best for Kids: iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test View On Amazon Pros Optional app Quick results in 15 minutes Cons Approximate shelf life of six months Requires multiple steps The iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test offers testing for those as young as two in your household. While the nasal swab test kit does require multiple steps, it offers quick results in 15 minutes from its easy-to-read test card. And unlike some other tests, its mobile app isn't required to see results. If you happen to be testing for a group, the accompanying mobile app conveniently allows the organizer of a small group to monitor multiple testers' results, whether they're needed for school or an event. This test has been authorized by the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization. Type: Rapid | Form: Nasal | Number of Tests Per Kit: 2 | Results Speed: 15 minutes Best Serial Test: BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit View On Everlywell.com Pros Potential reimbursement with insurance Includes care support and digital instructions App connectivity provides results in 15 minutes Cons Ineligible for Medicare reimbursement Smartphone compatibility required to see results Not yet suitable for asymptomatic users Serial tests may offer more peace of mind, and if you have some time to spare waiting for results, consider the BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test. Complete with a lower nasal swab, it's intended to be used twice over two to three days, with no more than two days in between tests. Authorized for any testers above the age of two, the test does require a compatible smartphone to download the accompanying app and view results. However, perks include digital instructions, care support, and results in just 15 minutes. Additionally, this kit may be eligible for reimbursement from your health insurance provider, not including Medicare. Keep in mind that while some COVID-19 tests can be used on the asymptomatic, BD Veritor's kit hasn't yet been cleared for patients without symptoms of infection. This test has been authorized by the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization. Type: Rapid | Form: Nasal | Number of Tests Per Kit: 2 | Results Speed: 15 minutes Best Nasal Swab Test: LetsGetChecked Coronavirus Test View On Letsgetchecked.com Pros Comfortable anterior nasal swab Pricing includes next-day air shipping via UPS Easily accessible online results Cons Results don’t meet CDC guidelines for travel Results may take several days Nasal swabs aren’t always comfortable, especially when given by another person. But this at-home nasal swab test is much easier to perform and can be done without supervision. We like the COVID test by LetsGetChecked because it combines a reliable testing method—the nasal swab—with a reliable testing process—in this case, a PCR test. The swab itself is small and soft, and feels exactly like swiping the inside of your nose with a Q-tip. The test kit includes a prepaid express shipping label for UPS, so once your sample is collected, you can simply ship it, track the shipment via text and email to make sure it’s on route, then wait one to three days for your results. This test has been authorized by the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization. Type: PCR | Form: Nasal | Number of Tests Per Kit: 1 | Results Speed: 1 to 3 days The 7 Best Zinc Supplements of 2021, According to a Dietitian Best Molecular: Cue Health Cue Health 3 COVID-19 Tests & Cue Reader View On Cuehealth.com Pros Comes with 3 tests in a pack App connectivity provides results in 20 minutes Cons Expensive While Cue Health's COVID-19 Test and Cue Reader are more expensive than most other options on the market, this molecular test uses nucleic acid amplification—like that of a PCR test, to detect the virus. This test is easy for at-home use; once you've taken the nasal swab, you place the swab into the reader. In 20 minutes, your results should be ready to view on the paired smartphone app. If you sign up for a Cue+ membership, you will have access to Telehealth services that will allow you to share your test results with a practitioner. This test has been authorized by the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization. Type: Molecular | Form: Nasal swab | Number of Tests Per Kit: 3 | Results Speed: 20 minutes Easiest to Use: InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test View On Walmart View On Walgreens Pros No assembly required No phone or app required Bilingual instructions Cons Minimum age requirement of 15 years old For a straightforward, user-friendly pick, InteliSwab's COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test minimizes the hassle of at-home testing with just three steps. If you have limited time on your hands, simply collect a sample from your nostrils with the included swab, swirl the test device into tube three, and view your results after 30 minutes. Ideal if you have a low-tech preference, no smartphone or app is required for usage, and no assembly is needed. As a bonus, the test can be used whether you have symptoms or not. But if testing is needed on younger users, it's best to look elsewhere as this kit is suitable for those 15 and up. If you need a negative test result, it's recommended to plan in advance, as an initial negative result with this kit should be followed up with a second test with a 24-36 hour period in between. This test has been authorized by the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization. Type: Rapid | Form: Nasal | Number of Tests Per Kit: 2 | Results Speed: 30 minutes Final Verdict You can’t beat the ease of use, quick results, and the affordable price tag of the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test (view at Walmart). It’s the total package when it comes to antigen tests, allowing you to self-test at home and see your results 15 minutes later. If you need a PCR test, you’ll have to collect your saliva sample and send it off to a lab, but the LetsGetChecked Coronavirus Test (view at LetsGetChecked) is user friendly and includes a prepaid UPS express shipping label for fast turnaround. What to Look for in At-Home COVID Tests Results Speed A big deciding factor when it comes to COVID test kits is their results speed time. According to board-certified allergist and immunologist Sanjeev Jain, MD, PhD, PCR tests must be mailed into a lab to test a collected sample, so it can take several days for them to notify you of a positive or negative result. That may be fine if you’re getting ready to travel, working from home, or self-isolating because of potential exposure, but not if you were exposed several days ago and need to know ASAP if you’re infected. “An antigen test provides rapid results in 10 to 15 minutes, so this can be an ideal option if immediate results are needed,” says Dr. Jain. Antigen vs. PCR There are two primary types of at-home COVID tests available on the market: antigen tests and PCR tests. Antigen: An antigen test is “a diagnostic test that detects specific proteins from the virus.” Because of this, antigen tests can provide results quickly, thus are often used for rapid tests. However, these tests are most accurate when there’s a high viral load present. Because of this, people who have COVID (or who have had it and are no longer contagious) and only have a small viral load at the time of the test could potentially receive a false negative result. That being said, if you know you’ve been exposed to the virus, they can be a good first step to take to prevent spreading the illness. PCR: A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is “a diagnostic test that detects genetic material from the virus.” PCR tests amplify the viral genetic material, which makes them more sensitive and thus more likely to be accurate. However, the added amplification step requires in-lab testing, which takes longer to process results. “A PCR] test may be a good option if you have been recently exposed and are not symptomatic because it can detect the virus at lower levels in the body,” says Dr. Jain. He adds that while antigen tests give quicker results, they require more of the virus to be present in the body for a positive test result. “Antigen tests are an accurate way to test for COVID-19 in symptomatic persons.” Accuracy and Recalls It’s important to note that a number of at-home COVID tests have been recalled for false positives or negatives. We are closely monitoring the recalls in this product category and will update this document immediately as needed. Method of Collection There are three ways a COVID test sample can be collected: nasal swab, oral swab, and saliva “spit tube.” You should take the user into consideration before choosing a test—kids, for example, may be more willing participants to a spit test than a nasal swab—but it’s important to know that not all collection methods are created equal. “Studies have shown that nasal tests and saliva tests are more accurate in detecting COVID-19 than throat swabs, and have become the best-practice standard when performing COVID-19 testing,” says Dr. Jain. In fact, a 2021 study showed saliva and nasal samples to be equally sensitive in detecting the virus across variable stages of illness. FDA Emergency Use Authorization Just because your local drugstore is selling it doesn’t mean a certain test is a smart purchase. If it hasn’t been authorized by the FDA, you should pass it over for one that has. Our roundup only includes tests that have been authorized by the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization. “The FDA maintains a list of tests that have authorization, and using an FDA-authorized test ensures that it meets standards for performance and quality control,” explains Dr. Morris. “Many pharmacies sell devices that are authorized, and these are typically not costly. Be cautious of unbranded or very cheap tests, especially those that may come without instructions.” Frequently Asked Questions How do at-home COVID tests work? There are two types of at-home COVID tests: PCR and antigen. Depending on your health priorities, you may want to look for one over the other.“A PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, home test [obtains saliva or] a sample of cells from the nasal passages, which is mailed back to a lab to be tested for COVID-19 DNA,” explains Dr. Sanjeev Jain. “If COVID-19 DNA is detected within the sample, the test would be considered positive, and if no DNA is detected, it would be considered negative.”But because DNA testing needs to be done in a lab, the rapid tests performed entirely at home use a different metric to determine the presence of the virus.“[Rapid tests] are different in that they check for antigens, which are a specific type of protein found on the COVID-19 virus,” says Dr. Jain. “The COVID-19 antigen tests are able to give almost immediate at-home results by telling you whether or not the proteins found on the COVID-19 virus are detected in the sample.” Are at-home COVID tests accurate? If you’re not a healthcare professional, can you trust the results you receive from taking samples of your own bodily fluids and testing them for COVID? Surprisingly, yes—but with some caveats.“The ability to detect COVID-19 in a self-collected sample is very comparable to a sample collected by a healthcare provider,” says Dr. Sanjeev Jain, “[although the accuracy of PCR and antigen] tests can be impacted by the timing of the test and the quality of the specimen collected.” In other words, the person collecting the sample is a less impactful variable than the exposure timeline or your symptom profile—a rapid test performed on a newly exposed, asymptomatic person is less likely to come back positive than a PCR test, even if a doctor collects the sample.When taking an antigen test, you may need to test once and then wait a few days (when your viral load could be higher) to test again for the most accurate results. This may be needed if you develop symptoms after the first antigen test.“It’s important to follow the specific instructions of each test as written by the manufacturer, including how to collect the sample, how to handle it, and how to interpret the test strip or read-out device,” explains Dr. Laura Morris. “Each one is slightly different, and a patient should not assume that they know how to perform a test based on using one in the past.” Why Trust Verywell Health Sarah Bradley has been writing health content since 2017—everything from product roundups and illness FAQs to nutrition explainers and the dish on diet trends. She knows how important it is to receive trustworthy and expert-approved advice about over-the-counter products that manage everyday health conditions, from GI issues and allergies to chronic headaches and joint pain. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! 