The 9 Best At-Home COVID Tests of 2021

Tests are most accurate, says Dr. Morris, when a person is having COVID symptoms or has had a recent high-risk exposure. Meanwhile, PCR tests can detect lower levels of the virus, so they are more accurate for asymptomatic cases.

When looking for an at-home COVID test, keep an eye on the swab method (whether it’s oral or nasal) and the result speed. Additionally, pay attention to the timeline of your symptoms and potential exposure.

“An at-home test is an antigen test , also known as a rapid COVID test, [and provides] results in 15 to 30 minutes,” says Laura Morris, MD, MSPH , a family medicine physician and co-chair of the University of Missouri Health Care’s COVID-19 vaccine committee. “A home collection kit is a swab taken at home that is then mailed to a testing company to run a PCR test , [often needed] before having a medical procedure or pre-travel .”

At-home COVID tests keep you up to date on your health and give you the answers you need if you think you may have coronavirus. There are a few kinds of tests on the market, with each one offering something slightly different.

No mobile app or assembly is required for usage, and the test can be used whether you have symptoms or not.

Its optional mobile app allows the organizer of a small group to monitor multiple testers' results, whether for school or an event.

Designed with budget in mind, it can be used regardless of whether or not you have symptoms.

The rapid test includes a companion mobile app, which guides you through each step—from sample collection to results.

Uses an anterior nasal swab to quickly and comfortably test at home, and each kit includes two tests for maximum accuracy.

If you need a negative test result, it's recommended to plan in advance, as an initial negative result with this kit should be followed up with a second test with a 24-36 hour period in between.

Ideal if you have a low-tech preference, no smartphone or app is required for usage, and no assembly is needed. As a bonus, the test can be used whether you have symptoms or not. But if testing is needed on younger users, it's best to look elsewhere as this kit is suitable for those 15 and up.

For a straightforward, user-friendly pick, InteliSwab's COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test minimizes the hassle of at-home testing with just three steps. If you have limited time on your hands, simply collect a sample from your nostrils with the included swab, swirl the test device into tube three, and view your results after 30 minutes.

This test is easy for at-home use; once you've taken the nasal swab, you place the swab into the reader. In 20 minutes, your results should be ready to view on the paired smartphone app. If you sign up for a Cue+ membership, you will have access to Telehealth services that will allow you to share your test results with a practitioner.

While Cue Health's COVID-19 Test and Cue Reader are more expensive than most other options on the market, this molecular test uses nucleic acid amplification— like that of a PCR test , to detect the virus.

The test kit includes a prepaid express shipping label for UPS, so once your sample is collected, you can simply ship it, track the shipment via text and email to make sure it’s on route, then wait one to three days for your results.

We like the COVID test by LetsGetChecked because it combines a reliable testing method—the nasal swab—with a reliable testing process—in this case, a PCR test. The swab itself is small and soft, and feels exactly like swiping the inside of your nose with a Q-tip.

Nasal swabs aren’t always comfortable, especially when given by another person. But this at-home nasal swab test is much easier to perform and can be done without supervision.

Keep in mind that while some COVID-19 tests can be used on the asymptomatic, BD Veritor's kit hasn't yet been cleared for patients without symptoms of infection.

Authorized for any testers above the age of two, the test does require a compatible smartphone to download the accompanying app and view results. However, perks include digital instructions, care support, and results in just 15 minutes. Additionally, this kit may be eligible for reimbursement from your health insurance provider, not including Medicare.

Serial tests may offer more peace of mind, and if you have some time to spare waiting for results, consider the BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test. Complete with a lower nasal swab, it's intended to be used twice over two to three days, with no more than two days in between tests.

While the nasal swab test kit does require multiple steps, it offers quick results in 15 minutes from its easy-to-read test card. And unlike some other tests, its mobile app isn't required to see results. If you happen to be testing for a group, the accompanying mobile app conveniently allows the organizer of a small group to monitor multiple testers' results, whether they're needed for school or an event.

The iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test offers testing for those as young as two in your household.

Complete with a test cassette, extraction buffer tube, disposable nasal swab, and one package insert, it offers results in just 15 minutes. As a plus, no app or smartphone is needed—fitting if you're looking for a no-frills option.

If you expect to be taking at-home COVID tests regularly, whether for work or personal reasons, you'll likely want to look for an affordable choice. Flowflex's COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Home Test Kit is designed with budget in mind, and only requires one test—unless you experience new symptoms. Able to be used on those ages two and up, for versatile use, it can be tested regardless of whether or not you have symptoms.

Can be used with or without COVID-19 symptoms

However, this test has not been approved by the CDC for travel authorization because different countries and airlines have different requirements for proof of a negative test, and this test is intended for at-home, personal use.

Like all the best antigen tests, the QuickVue involves two anterior nasal swab collections taken over two days. The results show up on a small strip of paper—similar to a pregnancy test—and each kit includes both of the tests you need to fully screen yourself for COVID-19 at home.

The QuickVue At-Home OTC test is an excellent option for at-home rapid testing. It can give you a positive or negative result in 10 minutes. However, the company says that you’ll achieve the most accurate results if you test twice over a 36-hour period.

The tests can be bought in bulk, ideal for groups that need testing or before any major gatherings. However, if you'd rather do without the required app, it may not be the best fit.

The app stores all historical results, so you can track your past data. After receiving your test results, you can also share them with family or friends.

If a test paired with an app is more your speed, ON/GO's COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test includes a companion mobile app, which guides you through each step—from sample collection to results interpretation. The kit includes a shallow nasal swab for extra comfort, with ON/GO offering results in 10 minutes. This test is able to detect all known major COVID-19 variants, including Omicron.

“The nasal swabs [for at-home tests] are typically anterior nasal, meaning the part of the nose that is easier to get a Q-tip into, and not the ‘tickle the brain’ type of swabs people may receive at a clinic or hospital.” — Laura Morris, MD, MSPH

Customers can, however, order the tests via Abbott’s eMed online portal and have the test supervised in a telehealth visit, then have the test results in the free NAVICA app. This satisfies the CDC requirements.

This test has been authorized by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization. However, the over-the-counter version of this test is not approved by the CDC for travel authorization and is intended for at-home use only because it does not provide a documented test result that can be displayed when traveling.

BinaxNOW detects multiple strains of COVID-19, including the Delta and Omicron variants, and includes two testing cards so that you can self-test 36 hours apart for maximum accuracy. The test is a quick and reliable option that’s also budget friendly. The only current issue is finding one available at retailers; these tests have grown popular and are out of stock at many places.

The BinaxNOW test is a rapid antigen test that provides quick results at home with an anterior nasal swab. After collecting your sample, you transfer it onto a testing card and wait for results to pop up in 15 minutes.

Final Verdict You can’t beat the ease of use, quick results, and the affordable price tag of the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test (view at Walmart). It’s the total package when it comes to antigen tests, allowing you to self-test at home and see your results 15 minutes later. If you need a PCR test, you’ll have to collect your saliva sample and send it off to a lab, but the LetsGetChecked Coronavirus Test (view at LetsGetChecked) is user friendly and includes a prepaid UPS express shipping label for fast turnaround.

What to Look for in At-Home COVID Tests

Results Speed

A big deciding factor when it comes to COVID test kits is their results speed time. According to board-certified allergist and immunologist Sanjeev Jain, MD, PhD, PCR tests must be mailed into a lab to test a collected sample, so it can take several days for them to notify you of a positive or negative result.

That may be fine if you’re getting ready to travel, working from home, or self-isolating because of potential exposure, but not if you were exposed several days ago and need to know ASAP if you’re infected.

“An antigen test provides rapid results in 10 to 15 minutes, so this can be an ideal option if immediate results are needed,” says Dr. Jain.

Antigen vs. PCR

There are two primary types of at-home COVID tests available on the market: antigen tests and PCR tests.

Antigen: An antigen test is “a diagnostic test that detects specific proteins from the virus.” Because of this, antigen tests can provide results quickly, thus are often used for rapid tests.

However, these tests are most accurate when there’s a high viral load present. Because of this, people who have COVID (or who have had it and are no longer contagious) and only have a small viral load at the time of the test could potentially receive a false negative result.

That being said, if you know you’ve been exposed to the virus, they can be a good first step to take to prevent spreading the illness.

PCR: A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is “a diagnostic test that detects genetic material from the virus.” PCR tests amplify the viral genetic material, which makes them more sensitive and thus more likely to be accurate. However, the added amplification step requires in-lab testing, which takes longer to process results.

“A PCR] test may be a good option if you have been recently exposed and are not symptomatic because it can detect the virus at lower levels in the body,” says Dr. Jain. He adds that while antigen tests give quicker results, they require more of the virus to be present in the body for a positive test result. “Antigen tests are an accurate way to test for COVID-19 in symptomatic persons.”



Accuracy and Recalls

It’s important to note that a number of at-home COVID tests have been recalled for false positives or negatives. We are closely monitoring the recalls in this product category and will update this document immediately as needed.

Method of Collection

There are three ways a COVID test sample can be collected: nasal swab, oral swab, and saliva “spit tube.” You should take the user into consideration before choosing a test—kids, for example, may be more willing participants to a spit test than a nasal swab—but it’s important to know that not all collection methods are created equal.

“Studies have shown that nasal tests and saliva tests are more accurate in detecting COVID-19 than throat swabs, and have become the best-practice standard when performing COVID-19 testing,” says Dr. Jain.

In fact, a 2021 study showed saliva and nasal samples to be equally sensitive in detecting the virus across variable stages of illness.

FDA Emergency Use Authorization

Just because your local drugstore is selling it doesn’t mean a certain test is a smart purchase. If it hasn’t been authorized by the FDA, you should pass it over for one that has. Our roundup only includes tests that have been authorized by the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization.

“The FDA maintains a list of tests that have authorization, and using an FDA-authorized test ensures that it meets standards for performance and quality control,” explains Dr. Morris. “Many pharmacies sell devices that are authorized, and these are typically not costly. Be cautious of unbranded or very cheap tests, especially those that may come without instructions.”



Frequently Asked Questions How do at-home COVID tests work? There are two types of at-home COVID tests: PCR and antigen. Depending on your health priorities, you may want to look for one over the other. “A PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, home test [obtains saliva or] a sample of cells from the nasal passages, which is mailed back to a lab to be tested for COVID-19 DNA,” explains Dr. Sanjeev Jain. “If COVID-19 DNA is detected within the sample, the test would be considered positive, and if no DNA is detected, it would be considered negative.” But because DNA testing needs to be done in a lab, the rapid tests performed entirely at home use a different metric to determine the presence of the virus. “[Rapid tests] are different in that they check for antigens, which are a specific type of protein found on the COVID-19 virus,” says Dr. Jain. “The COVID-19 antigen tests are able to give almost immediate at-home results by telling you whether or not the proteins found on the COVID-19 virus are detected in the sample.”

Are at-home COVID tests accurate? If you’re not a healthcare professional, can you trust the results you receive from taking samples of your own bodily fluids and testing them for COVID? Surprisingly, yes—but with some caveats. “The ability to detect COVID-19 in a self-collected sample is very comparable to a sample collected by a healthcare provider,” says Dr. Sanjeev Jain, “[although the accuracy of PCR and antigen] tests can be impacted by the timing of the test and the quality of the specimen collected.” In other words, the person collecting the sample is a less impactful variable than the exposure timeline or your symptom profile—a rapid test performed on a newly exposed, asymptomatic person is less likely to come back positive than a PCR test, even if a doctor collects the sample. When taking an antigen test, you may need to test once and then wait a few days (when your viral load could be higher) to test again for the most accurate results. This may be needed if you develop symptoms after the first antigen test. “It’s important to follow the specific instructions of each test as written by the manufacturer, including how to collect the sample, how to handle it, and how to interpret the test strip or read-out device,” explains Dr. Laura Morris. “Each one is slightly different, and a patient should not assume that they know how to perform a test based on using one in the past.”

Why Trust Verywell Health

