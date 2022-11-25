Don’t Miss Popular Water Flossers on Sale for Black Friday—Including Waterpik

There’s no shortage of amazing deals available to you today, especially when it comes to water flossers and oral care. Water flossers and picks can be a more expensive dental tool, but luckily for Black Friday, several bestsellers and fan-favorite water flossers are available and ready for you.

These are the best water flosser deals available this Black Friday.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

To buy: Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $73 (was $100); amazon.com

The Waterpik Aquarius was our top pick when we tested water flossers in our lab. It features enhanced pressure with ten settings and seven tips for a tooth cleaning experience customized to your preference. The water reservoir holds 22 ounces, which gives you 90 seconds of flossing.

Out of the 26 water flossers we tested in our lab, this one was rated the best because it’s effective, easy to use, and takes up minimal counter space. “I had eaten a quesadilla before using it, and my teeth felt spotless afterward,” raved our tester.



Quip Rechargeable Cordless Water Flosser

To buy: Quip Rechargeable Cordless Water Flosser $56 (was $70); getquip.com

If you’re looking for a rechargeable cordless water flosser that can last eight weeks with a single charge, then you’re in luck. Quip’s rechargeable cordless water flosser is unique and powerful regarding how much it can do in such a conveniently small package. It has a 360º rotating magnetic floss tip (yes, rotating!). The flosser features two different pressure modes, a large reservoir with a wide lid open for easy refills, and a USB-compatible magnetic charging cable. We love that it comes in three attractive colors that you can pick from—black, silver, and pink.

SmileDirectClub Pop-Up Water Flosser

To buy: SmileDirectClub Pop-Up Water Flosser $32 (was $40); smiledirectclub.com

Great things come in small packages when it comes down to the pop-up water flosser by SmileDirectClub. 50% more effective than string floss, this small but mighty flosser cleans up to 99% of plaque between teeth and below the gum line. Collapsible and cordless, this flosser is a great option if you’re traveling this holiday season. There’s also a built-in storage space for your floss tip so you won’t lose it in your cosmetic bag. A single charge will last you approximately one month's worth of use, but the best part is that it’s water-resistant so that you can floss in the shower if that's your style.

Waterpik Ultra Water Flosser

To buy: Waterpik Ultra Water Flosser $55 (was $80); kohls.com

Using a combination of varying water pressure and pulsations, the Waterpik Ultra Water Flosser deep cleans your teeth and below the gum line. It gets into crevices that traditional floss can’t reach. The Waterpik Ultra Water Flosser has a contemporary design that looks good on any countertop. Accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA), it comes with six flossing tips, including one specifically designed for preventing plaque.



Waterpik Cordless Plus Water Flosser

To buy: Waterpik Cordless Plus Water Flosser $60 (was $80); kohls.com

Portable and rechargeable, the Waterpik Cordless Plus Water Flosser is perfect if you have a small bathroom or just want to use it when you’re on the go. Completely cordless, the water flosser has two pressure settings, a seven-ounce water reservoir, a charging adapter, four flosser tips, and a two-year warranty. One charge lasts for multiple uses. It comes in blue, orchid, black, and white.

Waterpik Complete Care 5.0 Water Flosser and Sonic Toothbrush

To buy: Waterpik Complete Care 5.0 Water Flosser and Sonic Toothbrush $100 (was $120); kohls.com

This water flosser is a powerful cleaning combination with a sonic toothbrush that can meet a variety of your oral cleaning needs. Because it’s both a water flosser and a toothbrush, you save on counter space and storage. What makes this option so different is that there are three different modes that you can choose when taking care of your teeth and mouth—clean, whiten, and massage, with ten different pressure settings to get the job done.

Waterpik Sonic Fusion Flossing Electric Toothbrush

To buy: Waterpik Sonic Fusion Flossing Electric Toothbrush $130 (was $190); kohls.com

The Sonic Fusion Flossing Electric Toothbrush is a 2-in-1 tool that allows you to floss and brush simultaneously, making it more effective than traditional flossing and brushing. You can choose your functions by operating the three cleaning modes (brush, floss, or brush and floss together). This model comes with a flossing brush head and travel case for on-the-go use.

Waterpik Water Flosser for Kids

To buy: Waterpik Water Flosser for Kids $45 (was $60); amazon.com

It’s hard to forget to floss when a bright green flosser is on your vanity. And what could make flossing more fun for kids than doing it electronically? This flosser is ideal for kids ages 6 to 12. If your child has braces, this is a handy tool to help dislodge food and gunk. We love the 20 fun removable clings that allow your kid to customize the design to their taste.

