Save Up to 50% on Mattresses From Sleep Number, Casper, and More On Black Friday

Think about how long you've had your mattress—probably too long. While mattresses are a big purchase, we've eased the sticker shock a little with some of our favorite Black Friday mattress deals, including some picks that we've tested and reviewed.

Black Friday is the perfect time to buy a new mattress, with top brands like Sleep Number, Casper, and Tuft & Needle discounting their mattresses up to 50%.

See some of our favorite mattress deals here, on sale now.

Best Black Friday Mattress Deals

Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress

Casper

To buy: Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress $2,171 (was $2,895); amazon.com, casper.com

We picked the Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress as our best for back pain when we picked the best mattresses for arthritis. The Wave features ergonomic zones that support pressure points to prevent pain and sagging. It also has a gel cooling layer on top to keep you at just the right temperature.

Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress With Adaptive Foam

Tuft & Needle

To buy: Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress With Adaptive Foam $1,397 (was $1,995); tuftandneedle.com

This is our favorite mattress for arthritis pain because of its foam multi-layer and individually-wrapped coils to help with motion transfer while keeping you supported where you need it. It's also made with graphite to keep heat away while you sleep.

Lucid Memory Foam Plush Gel Infusion Mattress

Amazon

To buy: Lucid Memory Foam Gel-Infusion Mattress $259 (was $350); amazon.com

When we tested mattresses, we named Lucid one of our favorite mattress brands for a variety of sleep conditions, including nighttime back pain and hot sleep. It's a particularly great option for stomach sleepers because of its foam base to keep you supported, topped with a 2-inch gel layer for comfortable sleep and cooling throughout the night.

Sleep Number iLE 360 Smart Bed

Sleep Number

To buy: Sleep Number iLE 360 Smart Bed $2,700 (was $5,399); sleepnumber.com

Combine all the power of a sleep tracker with a temperature-regulating mattress with this limited edition offer from Sleep Number. This smart bed gives you insights about your sleep with SleepIQ technology, while also packing in features to give you a better night's rest. The mattress automatically adjusts firmness as you turn at night and regulates your body temperature by removing and re-adding heat throughout the night. It's 50% off until 11/28.



Helix Midnight Luxe

Helix

To buy: Helix Midnight Luxe $1,799 (was $2,099); helix.com

The Helix Midnight Luxe mattress was our best overall pick during our test of the best mattresses for side sleepers thanks to its lumbar coils that support your joints while memory takes the weight off of your pressure points. We also named Helix one of our favorite mattress brands for people with arthritis thanks to the brand's mattress quiz, so you can pick out just the right one.

During Cyber Week, you can save up to $300 on this mattress, plus score two free Dream Pillows, with code BFWKND300.