Your body, just like your face, can be prone to dryness, irritation, and breakouts when you use too-harsh cleansers. And if you have sensitive skin, the wrong cleanser can throw your pH balance out of whack, increasing the potential that you’ll have red, itchy, rashy, or even pimply skin in all kinds of undesirable locations. The best body washes for sensitive skin help curb these potential reactions with gentle formulas. Reviewed & Approved Free of essentially anything and everything that could irritate sensitive skin, Vanicream Gentle Body Wash is a dermatologist-approved pick that gently cleanses without stripping away nourishing oils on your skin. If you’re a bar soap devotee, the Dove Beauty Bar More Moisturizing Than Bar Soap is a sulfate-free bar with just five ingredients. “When looking for a body wash when you have sensitive skin, make sure to choose a product that is soap-free—true soaps have an alkaline pH and can disrupt the skin barrier, leading to irritation,” says Joshua Zeichner, MD, associate professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital. “Fragrances often make using your product more enjoyable, but [you should avoid them, too, as they] can be associated with skin allergies in people who are sensitive.” Basically, simplicity is the key here—and that’s good news, because it makes narrowing down your options and choosing a sensitive skin-friendly body wash a little easier. Look for short ingredient lists that are free of sulfates, fragrances, and dyes, and contain basic humectant ingredients like glycerin. You don’t have to steer totally clear of bars and gels, but you should use them wisely (and opt for a creamy cleanser if your skin is extra sensitive). We spoke with dermatologists and researched dozens of body washes. We paid attention to ingredient lists and cleanser types, as well as factored things like packaging and price into our recommendations. Here are the best body washes for sensitive skin types.