The 10 Best Books to Help You Take Control of Your Anxiety

The best books for anxiety are written by trained medical and mental health experts and based on scientific research. It’s also important for each person to find a book that meets their needs and easily becomes a part of their daily routine. Additionally, consider the length and writing style before making your purchase. We've compiled a list of the ten best books to help you understand and overcome your anxiety. A social work and psychiatry expert from our Medical Review Board reviewed the information in this article around what to expect from a book about anxiety and how to select one appropriate for you.

Despite the fact that anxiety is very treatable, only about 40% of people who struggle with anxiety receive help. While anxiety is a normal human emotion felt by all people at some point or another, anxiety disorders can make certain aspects of life unmanageable, such as social situations or test-taking at school. Self-help books that target anxiety management can be a very useful part of the treatment journey.

In 2020, the American Psychological Association (APA) declared a National Mental Health crisis in America. According to the annual survey that has been conducted by the APA since 2007, stress in America is at an all-time high. Anxiety disorders are the most commonly diagnosed mental health illness. Forty million adults in the United States, or roughly 18% of the population, are affected by some form of anxiety disorder every year.

Best Overall Be Calm: Proven Techniques to Stop Anxiety Now Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Pros Quick reference guide

Easy to use layout

Effective techniques Cons Not a 'sit down and read' book

Strategies will take practice Designed to be used more as a reference book rather than as a 'sit down and read' book, “Be Calm” is the result of techniques that author and psychologist Jill Weber, PhD, has seen work for her patients after years of observation. The book's aim is to help you understand and anticipate your anxiety symptoms so you can develop techniques to deal with intrusive, racing thoughts and panic attacks when they strike. The book's reference guide provides a quick way to find options for relief in the moment. There's also a journaling section with prompts designed to help the strategies stick. The book draws from Weber's experience as a clinical psychologist and draws from cognitive behavior therapy (CBT), acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), and mindfulness techniques. Keep in mind, these techniques take some practice, so give yourself time to make the recommended changes. Price at time of publication: $19 Key Features Number of pages: 262 | Dimensions: 5.25 x 0.71 x 8 inches

Best Humorous Don't Feed the Monkey Mind: How to Stop the Cycle of the Anxiety, Fear, and Worry Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Pros Fun illustrations

Easy and entertaining to read

Effective strategies Cons Strategies are easy to forget when not practiced

Lots of homework "Don't Feed the Monkey Mind" is a much-needed read for people who feel like their brains never take a break from the vicious cycle of constant overthinking and worrying. Psychotherapist Jennifer Shannon, LMFT, teaches us to accept how our brains operate, while not allowing anxious thoughts to escalate and take over the pleasant parts of life. The book is based on the premise that certain behaviors feed the "monkey mind", which is Shannon's way of describing the cycle of anxiety. Only by identifying these behaviors and taking steps to control them can you keep the monkey mind in check. With fun illustrations and a healthy dose of humor, this book is a quick read that makes dealing with anxiety seem manageable. Price at time of publication: $19 Key Features Number of pages: 200 | Dimensions: 6 x 0.5 x 8.75 inches



Best Deep Dive A Liberated Mind: How to Pivot Toward What Matters Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Pros Insightful and well-researched

Easy to read writing style

Effective techniques Cons Long length at 448 pages

Very technical, can be overwhelming to some "A Liberated Mind" is a must-read exploration of the relationship between anxiety and painful experiences. The book challenges the traditional views of anxiety by teaching that it is natural to hurt and that we hurt because we care. Learning to listen to the pain rather than avoiding it helps heal instead of intensifying the pain. As a psychotherapist who had an epiphany during a panic attack of his own, author Steven Hayes, PhD, uses acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) to help teach psychological flexibility skills, which have been shown to greatly decrease painful symptoms of anxiety and make room for the joyful things that matter most in life. He also addresses topics such as diet, exercise, substance abuse, illness, and disability. The book isn't short, but Hayes' engaging writing style makes it an easy read. Price at time of publication: $27 Key Features Number of pages: 448 | Dimensions: 6.27 x 1.36 x 9.32 inches

Best Workbook The Dialectical Behavior Therapy Skills Workbook Amazon View On Amazon Pros Highly individualized

Effective techniques

Very Informative Cons Specific to anxiety caused by personality disorders

Best used in conjunction with talk therapy Workbooks are a great way to personalize new strategies and to find techniques that work for you. While it’s best to use workbooks in conjunction with therapy, David Lawson, PhD, designed this workbook to address the anxiety caused by personality disorders and the overwhelming feelings that arise when anxiety strikes. Written by three authors with years of experience in psychiatric care, the workbook provides clear, helpful exercises and a wealth of information to learn about anxiety and personality disorders. Keep in mind, this workbook is meant to be completed in conjunction with your therapist, so combine it with talk therapy for the best results. Price at time of publication: $14 Key Features Number of pages: 296 | Dimensions: 8 x 0.65 x 10 inches



Best Quick Read Negative Self-Talk and How to Change It Amazon View On Amazon Pros Short, easy read

Addresses core cause of anxiety

Effective techniques Cons Simple may be confused with ineffective

Not suited for treating panic disorders If anxiety is fire, then negative self-talk is the fuel. After publishing 20 books, Shad Helmstetter, PhD, has condensed his years of experience into a 60-minute read. With simple language and effective techniques, this book is made for the busy person who just needs to know what works. Despite its brevity, the book is highly effective. Helmstetter does a great job getting to the core of negative thoughts and how to avoid them. You might even find yourself reading it a few times to let the information and strategies sink in. Price at time of publication: $4 Key Features Number of pages: 92 | Dimensions: 6 x 0.23 x 9 inches

Best for Teens Feeling Better: CBT Workbook for Teens Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Targets teen issues specifically

Individualized format

Effective techniques Cons Best used in conjunction with talk therapy

Teens may struggle with staying focused Teenagers have unique types of stress due to the phase of life and stages of growth they are navigating. Pressures from school, peers, and future goals can create confusion, stress, and anxiety. Understanding and implementing positive stress management techniques can help teenagers avoid falling into self-destructive stress management patterns. "Feeling Better," by Rachel Hutt, PhD, provides a unique approach to managing stress and anxiety during these sensitive years. The book combines therapy strategies with goal-setting tasks and interactive activities to help teens gain control of their emotions and manage anxious feelings. The informational sections are helpful without being too lengthy, and Hutt sprinkles in self-assessments and quizzes throughout to keep teens interested. Price at time of publication: $20 Key Features Number of pages: 262 | Dimensions: 8 x 0.43 x 10 inches

Best for Girls Under Pressure: Confronting the Epidemic of Stress and Anxiety in Girls Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Pros Very educational

Supported by research

Important topic Cons Written for adults, not teens

Gender specific Clinical psychologist Lisa DaMour tackles the specific pressures, stress, and heightened feelings of anxiety that girls experience during growth and progression through childhood and teenage years. This book is a must for parents, teachers, coaches, or anyone who works with teenage girls and needs to know the warning signs of anxiety and ways to help. The book is gender specific because, as DaMour points out, the number of girls who report feeling anxious and fearful has skyrocketed in recent years, while similar-sized populations of boys have remained stable. DaMour explores why this is the case and how outside pressures contribute to anxiety in girls. She offers strategies for managing stress at home, at school, and in relationships with peers, boys, other girls, and parents. Price at time of publication: $16 Key Features Number of pages: 288 | Dimensions: 5.7 x 1 x 8.5 inches

Best for Social Anxiety How to Be Yourself: Quiet Your Inner Critic and Rise Above Social Anxiety Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Pros Effective techniques

Good stories and humor

Easy and entertaining to read Cons Problem specific

Strategies take practice People who are shy or introverted often struggle with social anxiety. In this book, Dr. Hendriksen teaches readers that they already have everything they need to be successful in social situations, they just need to learn how to access it. Social anxiety can come from the inner critic speaking too loudly. This book shows you how to be yourself and feel good about it. The book progresses from understanding what social anxiety is to changing habits of thinking, to heading out into the world and putting your hard work into action. Hendriksen concludes the book with a discussion on how to foster healthy, long-lasting friendships in spite of social anxiety. Price at time of publication: $15 Key Features Number of pages: 304 | Dimensions: 5.77 x 1.14 x 8.57 inches



Best Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Retrain Your Brain: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in 7 Weeks Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Pros Scientifically backed techniques

Highly individualized

Easy-to-follow guidance Cons 7-week time commitment

May be too structured for some Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is one of the most scientifically-backed therapy approaches for anxiety management and relief. Clinical Psychologist Seth Gillihan shows readers how to recognize anxiety-causing thoughts, stop them, and replace them with sound-minded thoughts. Although seven weeks might seem like a short amount of time, Gillihan's book includes real-life examples and helpful exercises to help you make long-term changes in a brief time period. If you're looking for a highly structured approach that is grounded in science, this book is an excellent starting point. Price at time of publication: $16 Key Features Number of pages: 236 | Dimensions: 7.5 x 0.65 x 9.25 inches

