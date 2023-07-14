Self-help books can be a useful tool in the overall picture of successful treatment. They can be used alone but shouldn't substitute for treatment options like talk therapy and medication. We recommend sourcing books authored by licensed medical and mental health professionals. These experts have the training and experience to bring evidence-based techniques to the general public. The best books on depression also use easy-to-follow, engaging language that resonates with you. A social work and psychiatry expert from our Medical Expert Board reviewed the information in this article about what to look for in a book about depression and how books can provide support.

Depression affects both the mind and the body and is much more than just feeling sad for a while. It squashes motivation for even the simplest of tasks and creates feelings of hopelessness and despair. Like a barometer, depression tells us that something is wrong, but it doesn’t tell us what is wrong. Complicating the condition is the fact that it is experienced differently by each person, so an individualized treatment plan is essential for recovery.

Maybe You Should Talk to Someone at Amazon

What to Look for in Books About Depression

Best Overall This Is Depression: A Comprehensive, Compassionate Guide for Anyone Who Wants to Understand Depression Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barnesandnoble.com

The first step to healing depression is understanding exactly what it is. In this book, psychiatrist Diane McIntosh explains its many facets as well as various treatment options available to help the reader make confident decisions about what treatment to pursue. Writing with compassion and humor, Dr. McIntosh brings evidence-based approaches in an accessible and engaging format. An important benefit of understanding depression is being able to explain it and discuss it with friends, family members, and healthcare professionals. One of the most effective antidotes to depression is having an understanding and supportive community. This book aims to be a guide on the path out of a debilitating illness. Price at time of publication: $18 Key Features Number of pages: 408 | Dimensions: 6 x 1.15 x 8.95 inches



Best for Negative Thoughts Feeling Great: The Revolutionary New Treatment for Depression and Anxiety Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barnesandnoble.com Dr. Burns wrote this book after 40 years of research and over 40,000 hours spent treating people who struggle with depression. This theory of treatment looks at being able to listen to negative thoughts as important messages from your body rather than feelings to be completely avoided. The book addresses depression in two ways: simultaneously decreasing depressed feelings while increasing positive feelings to bring faster relief. After a detailed assessment of current feelings of depression and anxiety, Burns walks the reader through a thorough analysis of how you can crush negative thoughts, break bad habits, overcome addictions and relationship struggles, and deal with relapses in an effective way. Price at time of publication: $20 Key Features Number of pages: 454 | Dimensions: 6.3 x 1.7 x 8.7 inches

Best Positive Psychology-Based Learned Hopefulness: The Power of Positivity to Overcome Depression Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barnesandnoble.com “Learned Hopefulness” comes straight out of the field of positive psychology, which is gaining a lot of popularity in the talk therapy world. Tomasulo begins the book by sharing his own journey to positive psychology, which began after his divorce from his wife of thirty years. Restoring a sense of hope in one’s future is a foundational challenge in depression management and recovery, and it's what helped Tomasulo get through a painful time in his own life. With inspiring stories, effective exercises, and science-backed techniques, Dr. Tomasulo addresses depression head-on by helping people identify their strengths, challenge the self-deprecating voice of depression that lives in negative thoughts, and start again from a place of hope. Price at time of publication: $17 Key Features Number of pages: 192 | Dimensions: 6 x 0.42 x 9 inches

Best Cognitive Behavioral Therapy-Based Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Made Simple: 10 Strategies for Managing Anxiety, Depression, Anger, Panic, and Worry Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barnesandnoble.com Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) is a very commonly used talk therapy technique designed to identify irrational and negative thoughts and replace them with sound-minded and motivating thoughts. Dr. Gillihan uses a holistic approach to help readers identify patterns of thought that are holding them back from their goals and to move them toward feelings of happiness and purpose, helping them achieve their desired goals in both work and family life. The book begins with a "CBT Starter Guide," which is an excellent resource for anyone wanting to learn more about this approach. From there, Gilihan works through a variety of behavior strategies, such as goal setting, mindfulness, avoiding procrastination, and managing anger. Each chapter ends with a helpful summary, as well as homework assignments to reinforce what you've learned. We love the helpful diagrams, charts, and activities throughout the book. Price at time of publication: $16 Key Features Number of pages: 234 | Dimensions: 6 x 0.64 x 9 inches

Best for Anxiety Unlearning Anxiety & Depression: The 4-Step Self-Coaching Program to Reclaim Your Life Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barnesandnoble.com In this book, Dr. Luciani asks the important question: What if anxiety and depression are learned habits that can be broken? Since thoughts and daily routines are indeed habits, he explores the effect changing our habits can have on our mood and asks what habits they could be replaced by. Dr. Luciani's approach argues that healthier thoughts and living habits can lead to happier feelings. While it may seem too good to be true, Luciani's strategy is based on a simple concept: in order to overcome anxiety and depression, you need to trust yourself. The book is a guide to breaking through your own insecurity in order to build what Luciani calls "your self-trust muscle," which leads the way to freedom from depression and anxious feelings. Price at time of publication: $15 Key Features Number of pages: 288 | Dimensions: 6 x 0.8 x 9 inches

Best for Therapists Maybe You Should Talk To Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barnesandnoble.com If there was ever proof that helpers are not above needing help themselves at times, this book is it. Therapist Lori Gottlieb tells of working with patients who are struggling while she is also wrestling with her own heartbreak. This book offers layers of intertwined stories about people struggling with emotions that result from life showing up in some of the most difficult ways. Not only is Gottlieb knowledgeable about depression, she's also a masterful storyteller. The book isn't short, but you'll find yourself breezing through the engaging and sometimes hilarious and heartbreaking stories. Whether you're a therapist yourself or simply find personal stories helpful in coping with your own depression, this book is a must-read. Price at time of publication: $28 Key Features Number of pages: 432 | Dimensions: 6 x 1.37 x 9 inches



Best for Recovery Your Happiness Toolkit: 16 Strategies for Overcoming Depression, and Building a Joyful, Fulfilling Life Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barnesandnoble.com A lot of the confusion surrounding depression is about not knowing what to do about it. This book is exactly what the title suggests: a toolkit of options for various situations and feelings that arise. With techniques included for people in drug and alcohol recovery, this book focuses on drug-free methods to decrease feelings of despair and even panic when unexpected problems are presented and works to develop skills to help prevent feelings of depression in the future. Author Carrie Wrigley, a counselor with over 30 years of experience, does an amazing job combining assessments, self-help tools, and invaluable information in this guide to preventing and overcoming depression. The book combines a variety of approaches, including CBT, positive psychology, behavior modification, and interpersonal therapy, for a well-rounded, versatile resource. Price at time of publication: $20 Key Features Number of pages: 444 | Dimensions: 6 x 1.11 x 9 inches

Best for Stress Management 101 Ways to Be Less Stressed: Simple Self-Care Strategies to Boost Your Mind, Mood, and Mental Health Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barnesandnoble.com Feelings of anxiety and depression are often triggered and heightened by too much or poorly managed stress. Dr. Caroline Leaf is a neuroscientist and guru in mind and brain health. This book offers many strategies to experiment with and determine which ones are most helpful for each person. We love the simplicity of this book. The writing is clear, and the techniques are easy to accomplish without spending a lot of money or time. It's the perfect book to have on your desk at work and pick up throughout the day when you need to feel calm, centered, and positive. Price at time of publication: $15 Key Features Number of pages: 160 | Dimensions: 4.25 x 0.75 x 6.25 inches

Best for Grief Grief Works: Stories of Life, Death, and Surviving Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart

Grief and depression are two very different things, but sometimes grief can trigger bouts of depression. Learning to manage and process grief can help prevent future episodes of depression and provide a clearer sense of direction through the healing process. Psychotherapist Julia Samuel provides both stories and sound guidance to navigate the complicated healing journey of grieving. Samuel specializes in grief counseling, and it shows in this book. Samuel addresses the loss of your parent, partner, child, and sibling, as well as stories of facing your own death. Whether your loss happened recently or many years ago, this book will help you process your grief and seek out the help you need. Price at time of publication: $18 Key Features Number of pages: 303 | Dimensions: 5.5 x 0.76 x 8.38 inches



Best for Intrusive Thoughts Overcoming Unwanted Intrusive Thoughts: A CBT-Based Guide to Getting Over Frightening, Obsessive, or Disturbing Thoughts Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Does your brain decide to remind you of all the embarrassing stuff you’ve ever done just as you’re about to fall asleep? Intrusive thoughts are brutal and play a huge role in the experience of depression and anxiety. Psychotherapist Sally Winston teaches how to take back control of your brain and quickly curb intrusive thoughts from ruining a good day or a good night’s sleep. Winston's approach is based on the fact that, as she says, "What you resist tends to persist." Her book provides helpful activities and strategies to get your mind "unstuck" and allow you to think freely (not to mention, sleep better). Price at time of publication: $18 Key Features Number of pages: 192 | Dimensions: 5.75 x 0.5 x 8.75 inches