Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

PLEASE NOTE: Dietary supplements are minimally regulated by the FDA, meaning there is no guarantee that they are effective for their claimed purposes, or, in some cases, are even safe. Food is the preferred source of nutrition, and many people can meet their nutritional needs from food alone. Supplements may be useful when there is a specialized diet, nutrient deficiency, or medical condition, but they are not treatments or cures for any diseases.

Some supplements are nutritional (with ingredients that can be found in food) and include vitamins, minerals, and macronutrients. These are the main focus of our writers’ supplement coverage. In contrast, botanical dietary supplements are plant-derived products that are typically used for medicinal purposes, and most are not found in food. Botanicals should be treated with extra caution and utilized only if they have been proven both effective and safe and alongside the input and guidance of your healthcare provider. It is important to check with your healthcare provider before beginning any supplement regimen.

Calcium is probably one of the first nutrients you heard about when you were growing up. You might remember being told to drink your milk because your body needed the calcium to build strong bones. In fact, calcium is the most abundant mineral in the body and plays a number of other important roles beyond building and maintaining strong bones.“[Calcium is] also essential for blood clotting and the proper functioning of the muscles, heart and nerves,” says Anya Rosen MS, RD, LD, CPT, a virtual functional medicine practitioner.

You might be wondering: if our bodies need so much calcium, is a calcium supplement something we should be adding to our routines?

Thankfully, meeting your calcium needs through your diet is entirely possible and is the preferred method of intake. The food group containing the greatest amount of calcium is dairy, which includes yogurt, cheese, and milk. Other top food sources of calcium are canned sardines and salmon with bones, soy milk and tofu, chia seeds, and green vegetables like spinach, turnip greens, kale, collard greens, and bok choy. However, a large percentage of people in the United States still fall short in their intake of this abundant mineral.

When consumption of sufficient calcium through foods is not possible due to absorption issues, an intolerance, or choosing to follow a specific dietary pattern that may limit intake of calcium-rich foods (eg. a vegan diet), a supplement may be warranted. If you do not fall into one of these groups, however, research is less clear on the benefits of taking a calcium supplement. We always recommend calcium intake from foods first and then speaking with your healthcare provider to discuss your interest in taking a calcium supplement.

If your health provider has recommended a calcium supplement, there are a few things to consider. Most calcium supplements should be taken with a meal, but separate from most other supplements for increased absorption. Look for a calcium supplement that also contains vitamin D, as these two nutrients work together and increase the amount of calcium your body can utilize. Finally, consult with your healthcare provider to find the ideal form and dosage for you.



Who May Not Benefit from Calcium

Again, a supplement would be to complement dietary calcium intake, and so it’s important that your total intake does not exceed tolerable upper intake levels. Over supplementation of calcium may cause constipation, lead to kidney stones or kidney damage, and even contribute to cardiac and respiratory failure. If you have a history of kidney stones or heart disease, you should consult with your doctor before beginning a calcium supplement.

Calcium supplements can also interfere with the absorption of thyroid hormones, and so for those taking levothyroxine (Synthroid) there would need to be a time gap between taking these two pills.

If you frequently take antacids, such as Tums, exercise caution when supplementing with calcium as well.

Calcium Efficacy

Calcium is unique in that the body has its own mechanism to regulate overall calcium levels; if blood levels of calcium drop, then the mineral is mobilized from the bones. Of course, bones breaking down to release stored calcium is not ideal, and so consuming enough calcium is crucial.

Calcium is an important mineral for all people to consume, but some groups require higher intakes or are more at risk for calcium deficiency. According to Rosen, “people with malabsorption, such as those with inflammatory bowel disease, have increased calcium needs. Similarly, people who use steroids should consider supplementing with calcium.” Young people, and specifically adolescent girls, need to ensure they are getting enough calcium.

Bone growth starts before birth, and continues until age twenty to twenty-five years old, so early intake of calcium is important. For girls, early accumulation of bone density through increasing intake of calcium-containing foods and potentially adding a calcium supplement may provide additional protection against osteoporosis later in life.

After age 25 to 30, bone density begins to decline. Postmenopausal women specifically are at a heightened risk of bone fractures due to falling estrogen and increased levels of parathyroid hormones (PTH), which causes bones to “shed” calcium. Increased dietary calcium may be beneficial during this time, and a supplement may or may not be helpful.



The Confusing Research on Calcium Supplements



Although we know that calcium plays a vital role in the body, and that it is important to consume calcium from foods, the research on calcium supplements for the general population is less clear. Many supplement companies still make claims about how their product might benefit you, and these promises are not necessarily backed by quality research. Let’s look into a few areas where calcium supplementation may or may not prove to be beneficial.

Osteoperosis

Osteoporosis is a skeletal disorder associated with aging, and key features of this phenomenon are reduced bone mass (low bone mineral density) and reduced bone quality. Low bone mineral density increases bone fragility and, in turn, increases risk of fracture.

According to a 2021 research analysis, higher dietary calcium intake was associated with greater lumbar bone mineral density in women over age 60, but not in men. On the other hand, an observational study that followed osteopenic women for 6 years found that postmenopausal bone loss was unrelated to dietary calcium intake. When looking at fractures, the evidence is also mixed; however, a large meta-analysis looking at combined supplementation of calcium and vitamin D did not seem to show a significant reduction in the risk of hip fractures.

Cancer Prevention

Calcium has also been studied in regards to its connection with cancer prevention. A 2017 randomized control trial found no effect from calcium and vitamin D supplementation on occurrence of all types of cancer after four years. One observational study that looked at the effect of dietary and supplemental calcium intakes showed that the risk of colorectal cancer dropped with each 300 mg/day increase in total calcium intake; however, randomized controlled trials have failed to demonstrate this strong of a connection.

Cardiovascular Disease

In the blood, calcium helps to bind fatty acids, decreasing lipid absorption and therefore potentially reducing cardiovascular disease (CVD). A large multi-year study following Australian adults, found a 25% lower rate of stroke in adults with the highest calcium intake; however ,no association was found between calcium intakes and risk of CVD mortality or heart attack. On the other hand, there is evidence to the contrary that indicates calcium supplements may increase cardiovascular disease or death from CVD. In a reanalysis of the Women’s Health Initiative, it was observed that calcium supplements (with or without vitamin D) modestly increase the risk of cardiovascular events, especially myocardial infarction (a heart attack).

Preeclampsia

The leading cause of maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality in the United States is preeclampsia, which is a condition of hypertension and protein in the urine found after 20 weeks gestation. According to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology daily supplementation with 1,500–2,000 mg calcium might reduce the severity of preeclampsia in pregnant women, but only for those who have calcium intakes of less than 600 mg/day. Conversely, for high risk women with a most recent pregnancy with preeclampsia, 500mg calcium supplementation initiated before pregnancy through 20 weeks' gestation did not show a significant reduction in recurrent pre-eclampsia.

Weight Loss

Finally, many people are interested to know if more calcium aids in weight loss. In children aged 12 years old, an observational study found that the prevalence of overweight or obesity was lower in boys and girls with the highest calcium intake (about 665 mg) than in those with the lowest (249 mg).

For adults, a randomized controlled trial amongst early-postmenopausal women found that increasing low-fat dairy foods to 4–5 servings/day and/or increasing calcium and vitamin D intake by supplements may be beneficial for weight loss and may lead to more favorable bone and body composition. This study, however, was conducted in the setting of a calorie restricted diet and there were other limitations that prevent us from drawing large-scale conclusions. Yet, a larger meta-analysis that looked at 41 studies did not find any association between increased dairy food intake or supplemental calcium intake on weight loss.

What to Look for in a Calcium Supplement

Third-Party Testing

Supplements that are third-party tested are sent to a lab where they are tested to ensure they contain what they say they contain and are not contaminated with specific high-risk, common contaminants. However, it’s important to note:

Third party testing does not test to see if a product is effective or safe for everyone, and it does not ensure the supplement will not interact with other supplements or medications. Not all third-party testing is created equal. It is not uncommon for supplement companies to pay labs for certificates after conducting minimal to no testing. The third party certifications we can trust are: ConsumerLab, NSF, and USP. However, these certifications are difficult to obtain and/or expensive, so many companies choose not to get their products tested by one of these three organizations. Sometimes products tested by these three companies are more expensive to try to offset the cost they pay for certification. Just because a supplement is not tested by one of these three companies, it does not mean it’s a bad product. We recommend doing some research on the reputability of the manufacturer, and calling up the manufacturer and their testing lab to determine their protocols and decide if you feel comfortable consuming the supplement.

When choosing a supplement, it’s important to obtain it from a trusted source that upholds standards of efficacy and purity, and calcium is no exception. One of the biggest concerns with calcium supplements is related to the quantity of the mineral actually contained in the pill or powder. A product label may say it contains a certain amount of calcium, but in fact it falls short. Another concern is that many sources of calcium also contain heavy metals such as lead, arsenic, and cadmium. Choosing your supplement from a trusted source is imperative, especially for women who are pregnant.

Form

Calcium is available in various forms, with some being more effective and desirable than others. The most commonly available forms are: calcium carbonate, calcium malate, calcium citrate, calcium lactate, and calcium gluconate.

Calcium carbonate is generally the most common form and is the least expensive; however, it can also cause gastrointestinal upset, such as bloating, gas, and constipation.

Calcium malate and calcium citrate forms are more effective at raising calcium levels compared to carbonate, but it’s important to consume these two forms with a meal as they do require stomach acid to be best absorbed.

As a final consideration, all of these forms of calcium, with the exception of carbonate, usually come in the form of large pills or multiple tablets and can be more expensive.

Ingredients, Potential Interactions, & Contraindications

It is essential to carefully read the ingredient list and nutrition facts panel of a supplement to know which ingredients and how much of each ingredient is included, relative to the recommended daily value of that ingredient. Please bring the supplement label to your healthcare provider to review the different ingredients contained in the supplement and any potential interactions between these ingredients and other supplements and medications you are taking.

Calcium relies on vitamin D for absorption, and so it’s not uncommon to see calcium supplements containing vitamin D as well. Vitamin K and magnesium, which also helps promote calcium deposition in bone, might also be found in the same supplement.

Excess Calcium / Toxicity

Excessive calcium supplementation can cause dangerous health problems; therefore, Tolerable Upper Intake Levels (ULs) have been established. Calcium should not exceed 2500 mg, 3000 mg, 2500 mg, and 2000 mg per day for those aged 1-8 years old, 9-18 years old, 19-50 years old,and 51+ years respectively.

Although rare, hypercalcemia (high serum calcium) or hypercalciuria (high urine calcium) can lead to poor muscle tone, renal insufficiency, constipation, nausea, weight loss, fatigue, polyuria, heart arrhythmias, and a higher risk of death from heart disease.

Calcium Dosage

Always speak with a health care professional before adding a supplement to your routine to ensure that the supplement is appropriate for your individual needs and which dosage to take.

According to current recommendations from the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDAs) for calcium are as follows:

Birth to 1 year: 200 mg for men and women

200 mg for men and women 7-12 months: 260 mg for men and women

260 mg for men and women 1-3 years: 700 mg for men and women

700 mg for men and women 4-8 years: 1,000 mg for men and women

1,000 mg for men and women 9-18 years: 1,300 mg for men and women

1,300 mg for men and women 19-50 years: 1,000 mg for men and women

1,000 mg for men and women 51-70 years: 1,000 mg for men, 1,200 mg for women

1,000 mg for men, 1,200 mg for women Over 70 years: 1,200 mg for men and women

1,200 mg for men and women Pregnant women under 19 years: 1,300 mg

1,300 mg Pregnant women 19 and over: 1,000 mg

1,000 mg Lactating women under 19 years: 1,300 mg

1,300 mg Lactating women 19 and over: 1,000 mg

Frequently Asked Questions How should I take calcium supplements for best absorption? Although it depends on the form, most calcium supplements should be taken with a meal. It is generally advised to not take more than 500 mg at one time as the body may not be able to absorb more than this at once. Calcium should also be taken separately—at least 2 hours apart—from an iron supplement, as these two minerals compete for absorption.

Anya Rosen notes, “Phytates and oxalates found in plant foods can interfere with the body’s ability to absorb calcium. Foods high in phytates include whole grains, seeds, legumes, and nuts. Meanwhile, foods high in oxalates are spinach, soy, potatoes, and beets. I recommend keeping these nutrient-dense foods in the diet if you can and timing calcium supplementation away from them.”

Do calcium supplements cause constipation? Constipation is a dreaded side effect of many medications and supplements, yet the link between calcium and constipation remains unclear. According to the Institute of Medicine, calcium carbonate can cause constipation, flatulence, and bloating, and so it could be wise to choose a different form, or take smaller doses at one time and consume it with food. On the other hand, a small randomized control trial from 2016 showed no effect of 500 mg of either calcium carbonate or phosphate on constipation.

How long does it take for calcium supplements to work? Depending on the form and preparation, research shows that calcium is absorbed 2-4 hours after ingestion, with calcium carbonate powder being absorbed about 40 minutes more rapidly than calcium citrate tablets.

Can calcium supplements cause kidney stones? Most kidney stones are formed when there are high levels of calcium, oxalate, cystine, or phosphate in the urine; calcium oxalate stones are the most common. Dietary calcium binds with oxalate in the stomach and intestines before it moves to the kidneys, thus preventing stones. However, calcium in the form of a supplement may actually increase your chances of forming new calcium oxalate stones. Recent research has shown that supplemental calcium may increase the risk for kidney stone formation in postmenopausal women supplementing with 1,000 mg of calcium per day. Although the risk was small, you may want to take it into consideration if you choose to take a calcium supplement.

What is the best calcium supplement for seniors? As we age, stomach acid production often declines, so calcium carbonate may be more effective for seniors (since the other common calcium supplements require stomach acid for absorption). A supplement that contains calcium and vitamin D is best for preserving bone health in older people. Also, take into consideration the size of pill and ease of swallowing.

How We Select Supplements

Our team works hard to be transparent about why we recommend certain supplements; you can read more about our dietary supplement methodology here.

We support supplements that are evidence-based and rooted in science. We value certain product attributes that we find to be associated with the highest quality products. We prioritize products that are third-party tested and certified by one of three independent, third party certifiers: USP, NSF, or ConsumerLab. We also prioritize non-GMO, Organic, and products that are free of unnecessary and potentially harmful additives.

It's important to note that the FDA does not review dietary supplements for safety and effectiveness before they go to market. Our team of experts has created a detailed, science-backed methodology to choose the supplements we recommend.

Here, the best calcium supplements.

