Our team of registered dietitians reviews and evaluates every single supplement we recommend according to our dietary supplement methodology . From there, a registered dietitian on our Medical Expert Board reviews each article for scientific accuracy. Always speak with a healthcare professional before adding a supplement to your routine to ensure that the supplement is appropriate for your individual needs and which dosage to take.

There are two forms of CoQ10: ubiquinol and ubiquinone. The former is found in the human body; whereas the latter is derived from animals and bacteria and is typically used in supplements. In selecting the best CoQ10 supplements, we prioritized options that are third-party tested for quality and purity. We also spoke with two registered dietitians to gain their insights, product recommendations, and suggested dosage (although you'll want to speak with a healthcare provider about the right dosage for you depending on your unique needs). An additional note is all our top picks for CoQ10 contain gelatin, which is not suitable for vegans or those wanting to avoid this ingredient.

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is a substance naturally produced by our bodies and found in certain foods. It’s present in most of our body tissues, with the highest concentrations found in the heart, liver, kidneys, and pancreas. CoQ10 helps cells to produce energy and it also functions as an antioxidant to protect cells from damage. While most people get enough CoQ10 from food sources, certain people, including those taking statin drugs, older adults, and those with cardiovascular disease, may benefit from a CoQ10 supplement . This is mainly because these groups are at higher risk of CoQ10 deficiency due to depleted stores or lowered natural CoQ10 production. Some studies also suggest coQ10 supplementation may help boost fertility.

Some may not need a CoQ10 dose this high, so be sure to speak with a healthcare provider before starting this dose of CoQ10.

It’s worth noting that this supplement doesn’t have an absorption enhancer, so you’ll need to have it with a fatty meal for optimal absorption.

Many CoQ10 supplements contain 100 or 200 mg per serving, but for those who need a higher dose, we recommend Kirkland Signature’s 300 mg option. Sure, you could just take three servings of a 100 mg option to reach this dosage, but from a cost and convenience standpoint, this 300 mg option is worth it. There’s only one softgel per serving, so you won’t need to up your pill count to reach 300 mg of CoQ10. Plus, we appreciate they’re third-party tested by USP.

Since these are softgels, they’re pretty easy to swallow. However, they contain soy which may not be advised if you have a soy allergy or sensitivity.

The bottle contains 120 servings, so this bottle will last for about four months. This is another very affordable pick and matches our best budget per-serving price.

Doctor’s Best High Absorption CoQ10 with BioPerine is recommended by Susan Schachter, MS, RDN, a heart health specialist with over 20 years in the field. This supplement is designed to have optimal absorption, as it has black pepper extract to enhance absorption. Like our other top picks, these softgels have strong third-party testing for purity and potency, as they are USP verified.

One thing to note is this supplement doesn’t have an absorption enhancer, which means you should take it with or after a meal that has healthy fat sources to ensure optimal absorption.

While most CoQ10 studies have shown benefits for male fertility, some research suggests taking CoQ10 while using assisted reproductive technology (ART) may also be beneficial for clinical pregnancy success in those with PCOS or poor ovarian response.

CoQ10 has been shown to have a potentially positive effect on fertility , specifically male fertility. Studies have shown doses between 200 mg and 400 mg of daily CoQ10 supplementation may help improve sperm count and motility. If improving fertility is your primary concern for a CoQ10 supplement, we recommend GNC’s CoQ10 200 mg option. These third-party tested softgels are pretty small in size, so they are easy to swallow. Whether a 200mg or 400mg dose has been recommended for you, these softgels can be an easy way to meet your needs.

Like our other top picks, since these are softgels, they do contain gelatin, which could be a dealbreaker for those who follow a vegan diet or want to avoid this ingredient. It’s also not suitable for those with a soy allergy.

Unlike other CoQ10 supplements, these softgels also contain 68 mg of vitamin E, 453% of the daily value. Vitamin E has been shown to be an important antioxidant to help lower oxidative stress associated with cardiovascular disease. Some animal studies have shown that taking CoQ10 with vitamin E helps reduce inflammation, and some human studies suggest vitamin E with CoQ10 may be beneficial for heart health in women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Even though this is a high dose of vitamin E, it’s much lower than the tolerable upper limit of 1,000 mg for adults.

Qunol’s CoQ10 softgels contain 100 mg of CoQ10 per serving and are water-soluble thanks to the ingredient polysorbate 80. This ups the convenience factor for these softgels because you don’t need to necessarily eat them with a fatty meal to boost absorption. The 100 mg dose can be standard for some statin users, but if a higher dose has been recommended for you, you will need to adjust your dose.

Statin drugs can deplete CoQ10 stores, and one way to help bring body stores of CoQ10 backup is with a CoQ10 supplement. While more research is needed, CoQ10 supplements may also help with some side effects of statin drugs. A 2018 study found that CoQ10 supplement may reduce statin-associated muscle symptoms including muscle pain, weakness, cramps, and tiredness.

The biggest drawback of these is that these softgels don’t contain an absorption enhancer, so you’ll need to eat these with a fatty meal for enhanced absorption. CoQ10 absorption on its own is quite poor; studies suggest that adding a fat source like an oil can double the absorption. While that reduces the convenience of these a little, we think it’s worth it for the value and quality of these softgels.

Puritan’s Pride CoQ10 softgels is the most affordable pick on our list, yet they don’t sacrifice quality. You can feel secure that the label is accurate because these softgels are third-party tested. These softgels have been tested and approved through ConsumerLab.com's voluntary certification program, and it was included in ConsumerLab.com's CoQ10 Supplements Review of 2022 . One bottle contains 240 softgels, so once you buy it you’re set for about eight months (assuming you have one serving per day). There is also the option to subscribe and save even more on cost. These softgels have a higher dose of 200 mg per softgel.

Since these are softgels, they do contain gelatin (like all of our top picks).

One softgel contains 100 mg of CoQ10. This amount may be suitable for your needs, but note a healthcare professional may recommend taking a higher dose for heart health or other desired benefits. Therefore, you may need to take more than one softgel a day. It’s recommended to take the softgel with food and water, preferably with healthy fat sources to increase absorption.

Nature Made’s CoQ10 softgels is our best overall pick because they’re third-party USP verified and include black pepper extract for enhanced absorption. In fact, Krystal Dunham, MS, RDN, LD, Owner and Operator of The Mother Road Dietitian, recommends these as her top pick because of Nature Made’s reputability, accessibility, and affordability. You can easily find Nature Made products online, at many supermarkets, or at your local pharmacy.

May need to take more than one softgel per day

Is a CoQ10 Supplement Beneficial?

Many people will be just fine without a CoQ10 supplement; however, there are certain groups who are at higher risk of a CoQ10 deficiency or who otherwise may benefit from taking a CoQ10 supplement. They include:

Older adults. There are some potential benefits of CoQ10 when it comes to reducing inflammation and decreasing risks of age-related disease. Older adults are also at higher risk of CoQ10 deficiency since CoQ10 stores get depleted over time. While more research is necessary, older adults may benefit from supplemental CoQ10.

There are some potential benefits of CoQ10 when it comes to reducing inflammation and decreasing risks of age-related disease. Older adults are also at higher risk of CoQ10 deficiency since CoQ10 stores get depleted over time. While more research is necessary, older adults may benefit from supplemental CoQ10. Those with certain chronic diseases. Schachter advises those with heart disease, diabetes, or neurodegenerative disorders to consider a CoQ10 supplement. These conditions may deplete CoQ10 stores, and supplementing with additional CoQ10 may be beneficial.

Schachter advises those with heart disease, diabetes, or neurodegenerative disorders to consider a CoQ10 supplement. These conditions may deplete CoQ10 stores, and supplementing with additional CoQ10 may be beneficial. Those taking statin drugs. These drugs, commonly used to treat high cholesterol, can deplete CoQ10 levels in the body. Taking a CoQ10 supplement can help prevent a deficiency while on these medications.

These drugs, commonly used to treat high cholesterol, can deplete CoQ10 levels in the body. Taking a CoQ10 supplement can help prevent a deficiency while on these medications. Those with fertility issues. CoQ10 has been shown to help with certain fertility issues, including poor ovarian response or PCOS with ART and male infertility.

Who May Not Benefit From CoQ10 Supplements

Since CoQ10 deficiency is rare, most people don’t need to worry about taking a CoQ10 supplement. Groups that generally wouldn’t benefit include:

Young, healthy adults. Those without health issues who are under 40 are at very low risk for a CoQ10 deficiency.

Those without health issues who are under 40 are at very low risk for a CoQ10 deficiency. Those who eat a varied diet. CoQ10 is found in oily fish, organ meats, and whole grains. If you eat a varied diet that includes these types of foods, you likely don’t need a supplement to meet your CoQ10 needs. Plus, your body produces CoQ10 on its own.

CoQ10 is found in oily fish, organ meats, and whole grains. If you eat a varied diet that includes these types of foods, you likely don’t need a supplement to meet your CoQ10 needs. Plus, your body produces CoQ10 on its own. Pregnant or breastfeeding people. While there are some studies on CoQ10 supplementation in these populations, there are not that many. If you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, it may be okay to take a CoQ10 supplement, but you should exercise caution and consult a healthcare provider first.

While there are some studies on CoQ10 supplementation in these populations, there are not that many. If you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, it may be okay to take a CoQ10 supplement, but you should exercise caution and consult a healthcare provider first. Those taking warfarin or insulin. A CoQ10 supplement may interact with these medications, so if you take one or both of these, talk with a healthcare provider before starting a supplement.

How We Select Supplements

Our team works hard to be transparent about why we recommend certain supplements; you can read more about our dietary supplement methodology here.

We support supplements that are evidence-based and rooted in science. We value certain product attributes that we find to be associated with the highest quality products. We prioritize products that are third-party tested and certified by one of three independent, third-party certifiers: USP, NSF, or ConsumerLab.com.

It's important to note that the FDA does not review dietary supplements for safety and effectiveness before they go to market. Our team of experts has created a detailed, science-backed methodology to choose the supplements we recommend.

We interviewed the following experts to determine the best CoQ10 supplements:

Krystal Dunham, MS, RDN, LD, Owner and Operator of The Mother Road Dietitian

Susan Schachter, MS, RDN, a heart health specialist and Adjunct Professor of Nutrition with over 20 years in the field

What to Look For in CoQ10 Supplements

Third-Party Testing

Supplements that are third-party tested are sent to a lab where they are tested to ensure they contain what they say they contain and are not contaminated with specific high-risk, common contaminants. However, it’s important to note:

Third-party testing does not test to see if a product is effective or safe for everyone, and it does not ensure the supplement will not interact with other supplements or medications.

Not all third-party testing is created equal. It is not uncommon for supplement companies to pay labs for certificates after conducting minimal to no testing.

The third-party certifications we can trust are ConsumerLab.com, NSF, and USP. However, these certifications are difficult to obtain and/or expensive for manufacturers, so many companies choose not to get their products tested by one of these three organizations.

Sometimes products tested by these three companies are more expensive to try to offset the cost they pay for certification.

Just because a supplement is not tested by one of these three companies, it does not mean it’s a bad product. We recommend doing some research on the reputability of the manufacturer and calling up the manufacturer and their testing lab to determine their protocols and decide if you feel comfortable consuming the supplement.

Form

There are two forms of CoQ10: ubiquinone and ubiquinol. Ubiquinone, also known as ubidecarenone, is primarily found in animals and bacteria; whereas ubiquinol is naturally produced in the human body, says Dunham. Schachter further explains that ubiquinone is the oxidized form, and ubiquinol is the reduced form. They both state that ubiquinol is generally the most bioavailable and absorbable form; however, most supplements contain ubiquinone.

A 2020 study found that CoQ10 absorption is complex, and it can vary greatly from supplement to supplement and person to person. The researchers also found that ubiquinone, the form commonly found in supplements, is likely just as effective as ubiquinol since our bodies have the ability to convert it to the active form.

Ingredients & Potential Interactions

It is essential to carefully read the ingredient list and nutrition facts panel of a supplement to know which ingredients and how much of each ingredient is included, relative to the recommended daily value of that ingredient. Please bring the supplement label to a healthcare provider to review the different ingredients contained in the supplement and any potential interactions between these ingredients and other supplements and medications you are taking.

Since absorption of supplemental CoQ10 is typically low, many CoQ10 supplements have absorption enhancers. They may contain different oils; however, they are minimal and you should still typically consume a fat-containing meal with the supplement for better absorption.

They may also contain polysorbate 80, which makes the supplement water-soluble so it doesn’t need fat for absorption. Speak with your doctor to verify that polysorbate 80 doesn’t interact with any medications you are taking.

Finally, CoQ10 supplements may contain black pepper extract, also known as piperine or Bioperine, to improve absorption. This may interfere with certain medications because of how it inhibits certain gut enzymes, so check with your doctor to be sure there are no medication interactions that could affect you.

Some CoQ10 supplements, particularly softgels, have gelatin added, so if you’re vegan you’ll want to make sure you pick a gelatin-free option. Many also include soy ingredients, so they would not be recommended for soy allergies.

CoQ10 Dosage

The estimated daily requirement for CoQ10 from endogenous and food sources is about 500 mg, says Dunham. However, she highlights that certain groups may benefit from a higher dose. As far as supplementation goes, Schachter recommends 50 to 200 mg per day for general health maintenance.

Up to 1200 mg per day may benefit those with cardiovascular issues including cardiovascular disease and heart failure, says Dunham. Keep in mind, this is from all sources, not supplementation alone. Those who recently suffered a heart attack, those taking statin drugs, and those with high blood pressure may also benefit from a higher dosage, says Dunham. She advises consulting with a healthcare professional for a blood test to assess your unique needs.

How Much is Too Much?

While there is no standard dose or tolerable upper limit for CoQ10, research suggests staying under 1200 mg per day. Most supplements contain far lower doses than this, so if you stick with the recommended dose on the label this shouldn’t pose an issue.

Frequently Asked Questions What’s the most effective form of CoQ10? While ubiquinol, the form of CoQ10 naturally produced in our bodies, is generally most bioavailable and absorbable, our bodies can convert ubiquinone, the form typically found in supplements, to ubiquinol. Absorption and bioavailability is something researchers are still exploring, as different people’s bodies may metabolize CoQ10 supplements differently.

How is a CoQ10 supplement best absorbed? Most CoQ10 supplements are best absorbed with fat, so having a CoQ10 supplement with a fatty meal is generally recommended. However, some supplements contain ingredients, like polysorbate 80, that make them water-soluble, so they don’t need to be consumed with fat for absorption. Furthermore, black pepper extract can be added to a CoQ10 supplement to enhance absorption.

Are there any disadvantages to taking CoQ10 supplements? CoQ10 supplements are considered safe for most people with a relatively low risk for any side effects. The side effects that have been reported–insomnia and digestive upset–are mild and usually reported with higher doses. Breaking up dosage throughout the day can help. However, like any supplement, regularly taking CoQ10 if you don’t need it can unnecessarily put a dent in your wallet. It could also interact with warfarin, insulin, and some types of cancer treatment, so these populations should avoid CoQ10 supplementation until speaking with a doctor.

Why Trust Verywell Fit



Isabel Vasquez RD, LDN is a registered dietitian and freelance health and nutrition writer. Her clinical experience includes providing outpatient nutrition counseling to adults with a variety of chronic health conditions along with providing family-based treatment for eating disorders in children and adolescents. Her work is especially focused on helping individuals divest from a one-size-fits-all approach to health and connect with their unique needs.