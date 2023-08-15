On July 19th, 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO ) added the new EG.5 to its list of circulating COVID-19 variants. This new strain, nicknamed "Eris" is becoming the dominant strain across the United States and Britain. This is in part due to its ability to avoid antibodies and enter cells more easily. If you begin to experience symptoms, be sure test yourself and wear a mask when it's not possible to isolate.

With several different face mask options available, though, it’s not easy to figure out which one you should be wearing at any given time. Do you need an N95 or a KN95 (and what’s the difference between the two)? Can you get away with a surgical mask? And what about one you can wear comfortably all day at the office? We asked experts to help us understand when you should choose one mask over another. We then compared more than two dozen COVID-19 face masks to find the best ones for different needs. Here are our picks.

Bernadette Boden-Albala, MPH, DrPH, director of the UCI Program in Public Health at the University of California Irvine, explains that masks can still be beneficial in crowded public areas like in hospitals, on public transit, or at events like sports games and concerts.

Even though the public health emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic is over, there are still situations where you may want or need to wear a mask. Even if it’s not to protect yourself from COVID-19, the face masks that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended may reduce your risk of picking up other airborne illnesses, like colds, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and the flu.

Best Overall 3M 9205+ Aura Particulate N95 Respirator Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dickblick.com Pros Offers the highest level of protection

Doesn’t put pressure on ears



Has a nose clip and soft inner fabric Cons May be tight for larger heads

Poor fit around chin If you want the highest level of protection against COVID-19, it’s an N95 respirator, says Brad Hutton, MPH, public health consultant at Hutton Health Consulting and former Deputy Commissioner of Public Health at the New York State Department of Health. Not only do these provide the closest fit on the face, but they also filter out a higher percentage of small, virus-sized particles. There are many N95s on the market, but we like the 3M 9205+ Aura Particulate N95 Respirator because 3M is a trusted and well-known brand, and this respirator can effectively filter out at least 95% of airborne particles. The mask also comes approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). It includes a few features that make it more comfortable than some other N95s, like an adjustable nose clip and a contoured top section. The nose clip makes it easier to wear glasses or protective eyewear along with your mask. There’s also a three-panel design that’s less likely to shift around while you’re talking or going about your day. Meanwhile, the straps fit around the back of your head, not your ears, which is an added comfort for many people, especially with prolonged use. Price at time of publication: $20 Key Specs:

Material: Cotton | Quantity: 20 | Layers: Not specified | Colors: White

Best Value Halidodo 60 Packs Individually Wrapped KN95 Face Mask Amazon View On Amazon View On Medicalsupplyall.com Pros Budget-friendly

Five layers of protection



Masks are individually wrapped Cons May be too large for some faces

The ear loops are glued on and may break easily Although N95 and KN95 respirators are the most effective type of mask you can buy, they’re also some of the more expensive ones, too. We like that the HALIDODO KN95 Face Mask gives you a high level of protection without breaking your budget by offering a 60-pack of masks in a variety of colors for less than $20. That breaks down to less than $0.35 per mask, which is a steal. Low cost isn’t the only thing these masks have going for them: They are made with five layers of non-woven fabric to offer protection against 95% or more of airborne particles, comfortable elastic ear loops, and adjustable nose clips. Plus, they’re individually wrapped, making it even more convenient to stock up on these and take them along with you or hand them out. One box comes with six different color options inside, so you can wear different masks and coordinate them with your clothing. Price at time of publication: $18 Key Specs:

Material: Non-woven fabric | Quantity: 60 | Layers: 5 | Colors: Multi

Best Surgical FriCARE Adult ASTM Level 3 Disposable Face Masks Amazon View On Amazon View On Fricare.com Pros ASTM Level 3 protection

Reinforced ear loops



Extra breathing space Cons Larger than average

Not as thick as some other 3-ply surgical masks Even though N95s are the gold standard of COVID-19 face masks, there’s still a time and place for surgical masks. We like the three layers of nonwoven fabric protection built into the FriCARE Adult ASTM Level 3 Disposable Face Mask, which also provides the highest level of pathogen protection (ASTM Level 3) found among surgical, medical-grade masks. Other things we like? These surgical masks come in a variety of colors, have reinforced ear loops to prevent breakage, and are affordable at less than $15 for 50. We also appreciate that the innermost layer of the mask is not only soft and comfortable but also designed to be breathable enough to reduce the amount of fogging up for glasses-wearers. As these masks are a little larger than average (to allow for that breathing space), they may have an awkward fit for smaller faces. Price at time of publication: $14 Key Specs:

Material: Non-woven fabric | Quantity: 50 | Layers: 3 | Colors: Multi

Best Secure Fit Funight KN95 Face Masks 50 Pack Amazon View On Amazon View On Medicalsupplyall.com Pros Wider ear loops

No gaps once fitted



0.5 mm thickness for comfort and protection Cons Nose clip doesn’t always function properly

Not as soft as some other masks A secure fit isn’t always the most comfortable fit for the user, but there are times when you have to prioritize fit over comfort when it comes to COVID-19. The Funight KN95 Face Mask, however, doesn’t even make you choose. It’s a customer favorite for secure coverage, utilizing wide ear loops and a medium-weight thickness to give you a snug fit without being too constricting. This is one of the only masks we researched that was consistently described as having zero gaps once fitted to the face. So, if total coverage is what you’re looking for, this mask won’t disappoint. Meanwhile, five layers of nonwoven fabric protect against most airborne particulates, and the entire mask is streamlined to fit your face while still being breathable. Price at time of publication: $20 Key Specs:

Material: Non-woven fabric | Quantity: 50 | Layers: 5 | Colors: Multi

Best for Long Wear PERFORMOTOR 50 PCS Black Disposable Face Masks Amazon View On Amazon View On Caautoparts.com Pros Comfortable for long-term wear

Flexible fit



No color transfer Cons Inconsistent quality Unless you’re a healthcare professional, you probably don’t need to wear an N95 for prolonged periods of time, but even surgical masks can get annoying and uncomfortable after hours of use. The PM Performotor Black Disposable Face Mask doesn’t look like anything special, but it excels with long-term wear, holding up to a full day’s worth of contained breathing without getting damp on the inside or loose and sloppy on the outside. It’s also constructed to be well-fitting and effective. It has three layers of nonwoven fabric, with a waterproof outer layer, a soft and adjustable nose clip, and ultra-stretchy ear loops for a universal fit. It’s durable, comfortable, and protective, which makes it perfect for long masked-up days. Price at time of publication: $6 Key Specs:

Material: Non-woven fabric | Quantity: 50 | Layers: 3 | Colors: Black

Best for Preventing Fogged Glasses HALYARD FLUIDSHIELD Level 3 Disposable Face Mask Amazon View On Amazon View On Primodentalproducts.com View On Usamedicalsurgical.com Pros Reduces eyeglass lens fog

ASTM Level 3 protection



Comfortable nose bridge Cons Only sold in bright orange color

Corners are a little stiff and hard Don’t ask us exactly how the Halyard Fluidshield Level 3 Disposable Face Mask works to prevent your eyeglasses from fogging up. Just trust us when we say that out of all the masks we researched, this one seemed to have the most success in reducing the plight of not being able to see through your lenses when you’re wearing a face mask. We also like the mask’s other features, which include ASTM Level 3 protection, outer protection against fluid transmission, and a slightly-cushioned nose bridge for extra comfort. Price at time of publication: $14 Key Specs:

Material: Not specified | Quantity: 40 | Layers: Not specified | Colors: Orange

Best Fabric Graf lantz Regular Zenbu Organic Cotton Face Mask - Ear Band Graf Lantz View On Graflantz.com Pros Adjustable ear loops

Dense cotton twill



Filter pocket Cons Can be too bulky for smaller faces



Nose bar can be irritating If you’re in the market for a new cloth mask, we suggest the Regular Zenbu Organic Cotton Face Mask because it’s made from densely-woven cotton twill, meaning it’s more protective than many other types of cloth masks. Plus, it’s organic and made from Oeko-Tex® Certified cotton twill, which means it’s soft and breathable rather than stiff and uncomfortable. We love that the Zenbu mask features adjustable ear loops for a no-pinch fit, a metal noseband, and a filter pocket if you want to add an extra layer of protection. It comes in two sizes, too, so you’re more likely to get a proper fit, and has sewn-in darts to help the mask cup your face without pressing up against your mouth. If you want a cloth mask, this is the blend of comfort and function you’re looking for. Price at time of publication: $23 Key Specs:

Material: Cotton twill | Quantity: 1 | Layers: not specified | Colors: Multi

Best for Kids 4cair AireTrust Nano Mask for Kids 4cair View On 4cair.com Pros Paper thin

Up to 99% filtration



Adjustable earloops Cons Expensive

Only available through 4C’s site Schools, playgrounds, and camps can be breeding grounds for COVID-19 in children, which is why it’s important to find a safe, secure, and comfortable mask to keep our little ones protected. We like the 4C Air AireTrust Nano Mask for Kids, which is protective and secure without being too intrusive. Made from a patented material using nanotechnology (i.e. the science of super small matter), the AireTrust Nano Mask is paper thin yet blocks up to 99% of airborne particles. In other words, it’s breathable without skimping on virus protection, and its other features—like adjustable ear loops and nose clip—make it a good fit for most kids, even ones who are understandably picky about masks. As a total bonus, this mask is also available in medium and large sizes, so it can grow with your kids or even fit older family members, too. Price at time of publication: $20 for a pack of 5 Key Specs:

Material: Nanomaterial | Quantity: 5 | Layers: Not specified | Colors: White

Best for Allergy Prone People FuturePPE Mesh PRIMO Reusable Sport Mask Amazon View On Amazon View On Brookwoodmed.com Pros Filters environmental allergens and small particles

Breathing valves prevent overheating



Great for athletic use Cons Bulky and not discreet

Extra filters are an added expense Wearing the Brookwood Medical FuturePPE Mesh Sports Face Mask may look and feel cumbersome but it’s a small price to pay when you’re trying to protect yourself from COVID-19 while also working out and battling allergies. The Brookwood Medical sports mask is designed for people who need multiple types of particulate protection during physical activity, whether it's environmental pollutants like dust, smog, or pollen, or virus-borne illnesses like COVID-19. And it does it with five layers of filtration, including a replaceable filter to prolong the life of your mask. Since this mask is designed for activity, it features a wide band that loops securely around the back of your head. But, in spite of this mask’s “extra-ness,” you don’t have to worry about breathability due to the one-way breathing valves on both sides of the mask help prevent fogging and overheating. Price at time of publication: $18 Key Specs:

Material: Nylon | Quantity: 1 | Layers: 5 | Colors: Multi