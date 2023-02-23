In other words, as long as your device is comfortable for you to use, is durable, and can effectively collect and report data to your provider, you should feel relatively comfortable choosing any device that fits within your budget and has the features you need. That’s good news, because a recent recall of all Phillips-made CPAP machines (combined with a pandemic-induced microchip shortage) has massively narrowed the field of options. We looked at all the devices available on the market right now and figured out which ones work best for a variety of uses.

But before you get too stressed, know this: most machines available on the market today are covered by insurance and are all “quite good at what they do in terms of actually treating apnea,” says Jimmy Johannes, M.D., pulmonologist and critical care medicine specialist at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center in California.

“All units are not equally good as far as patient comfort, remote ability to monitor data or adjust settings by the provider, or in the quality and quantity of data about the effectiveness of the device in controlling apnea and snoring on a nightly basis,” says Margaret E. Mike, M.D., University of Missouri Health Care neurologist and sleep specialist, adding that each company has their own proprietary software which determines how exactly their machines detect respiratory events.

That’s a big task for a relatively small device, however, and it’s easy to get bogged down in the details when choosing a CPAP machine.

If you’ve been diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea , investing in a high quality CPAP machine—or a continuous positive airway pressure machine, for the uninitiated—is probably one of the first treatment options on your to-do list. These devices keep your airway open while you sleep , delivering a flow of pressurized air through a mask positioned over your nose and mouth; not only does this prevent collapse of your upper airway (which can cause you to stop breathing while you sleep), it can also eliminate snoring.

On top of all that, of course, you’ll still get automated pressure options like ramp settings and EPR, a built-in humidifier, and a user-friendly interface.

If you’ve been using the same CPAP machine for a while and want to upgrade to something with extra features, look no further than the ResMed AirSense™ 11 AutoSet; this redesigned version of the ResMed AirSense™ 10 provides all the same comfort and convenience features, and then some. Think app connectivity for easy data access, an air filter for purification, a software mode designed specifically for female users, and access to sleep apnea advice through the Care Check-In feature on the app.

Keep in mind, though, that traditional CPAP machines are still considered the gold standard for sleep apnea treatment, and that if you and your doctor decide an oral appliance may be right for you, you may need to be tested more frequently during use to be sure it’s working for you and effectively treating your apnea.

Made of moldable plastic, the myTAP works just like an OTC night guard, allowing you to customize your fit at home and re-mold the appliance as needed. It’s not bulky, and includes a dial feature in the front of the appliance for making minor adjustments on the spot, once the device is in your mouth. It also includes something called an “AM Aligner,” which preserves your original bite position and prevents the appliance from altering it after using the myTAP all night long.

If you’re not ready yet to commit to a custom-fitted oral appliance (i.e. you want to test one out first, or only need assistance with snoring during certain times of the year, for example), you can give the myTAP Oral Appliance a try.

“These are typically an oral appliance, that usually a dentist would make, that’s fitted to your mouth,” says Dr. Johannes. “It moves your tongue and jaw forward so there is less tissue in the back of the throat.”

With newer technologies being developed to treat sleep apnea, some mask-free options are being made available to consumers. You may or may not be a candidate for this type of therapy, says Dr. Johannes, but it can be an option for someone with mild to moderate sleep apnea that can’t tolerate or don’t want to use a traditional CPAP machine .

The 3B Medical Luna II Auto CPAP Machine with Humidifier includes an integrated, heated humidifier, which Dr. Zahiruddin says is detachable for easier travel (if you want to leave the humidifier portion at home). In other features, the Medical Luna II offers multiple options for automated pressure, easy access to and transmission of your data, and an autostart function that makes getting ready for bed simpler than ever.

If you’re waking up after using your CPAP machine with a stuffy nose or dry mouth, opting for a machine with humidifying capabilities can reduce some of that discomfort, says Faisal Zahiruddin, M.D., pulmonologist at Houston Methodist Hospital, especially if you live in a drier environment. In fact, Dr. Zahiruddin adds, some studies have shown that using a machine with a humidifier can help with CPAP compliance.

That’s not all this particular machine can do, either: it humidifies and gently warms up your mask and tubing for extra comfort, offers ramp settings and exhalation relief, and has an easy-to-read interface. It takes up a relatively small “footprint” in terms of size and wirelessly transmits your data to your provider for more frequent updates and adjustments to your treatment.

Are you a light sleeper? Or, if not you, maybe your sleep partner? Anyone with concerns about the noise emitted by a CPAP machine will be happy to know that the 3B Medical Luna G3 CPAP Machine With Integrated Heated Tubing works hard while you sleep but doesn’t make a racket—in fact, it operates at a decibel level of just 26, which is actually quieter than the average whisper!

We especially like that the device includes a heat-moisture exchange humidifier, too, which doesn’t require any water and therefore reduces the likelihood of any messes or spills while you travel.

If you have sleep apnea and travel frequently, you know that you can’t just leave your CPAP machine at home…but you also know that dragging your tabletop machine around can be a pain. The ResMed AirMini™ makes traveling with your device a total breeze: it’s super small (like, so small it could fit inside a large pocket), maintains a long lithium ion battery life for when you can’t reach a power outlet, and still manages to include all the automated pressure sensors you need, from ramp settings to sleep onset detection.

Although the Resvent iBreeze™ is a more affordable machine, you won’t be sacrificing many features for the lower price tag. With automated pressure, the machine offers smart ramp settings and exhalation relief for ultimate comfort, plus it comes with an integrated humidifier and a mask fit checker. The only downside is that all your data is stored in the machine, so you’ll have to take it with you back and forth to doctor’s appointments for data evaluation and treatment updates—but since the machine itself is fairly small, it shouldn’t be too much of a hassle.

It’s also priced right in the middle of the average range for CPAP machines, meaning you don’t have to splurge or skimp to pay for it. And while the SD card data storage isn’t appealing to all users, people who want to avoid fussing with modems and wireless connectivity will appreciate the basic ease of use.

The most notable thing about the AirSense™ 10 is just how much behind-the-scenes work it’s doing while you sleep: it offers Expiratory Pressure Relief (EPR) and sleep onset detection, advanced event detection, and easy on/off operation controlled by your mask (which, by the way, can be almost any mask on the market, since the AirSense™ 10 has near-universal mask compatibility).

With whisper-quiet functioning, advanced detection sensors, and automated pressure options, the ResMed AirSense™ 10 AutoSet Card-to-Cloud CPAP Machine is a reliable, user-friendly, and all around effective option for people with sleep apnea—one that allows you to benefit from key safety and convenience features, but is not so overwhelming you’ll end up frustrated while trying to use it.

How We Selected the Best CPAP Machines

To find the best CPAP machines, we asked a variety of experts (including sleep specialists and pulmonologists) to identify the most important things to consider when choosing the right device. Since there is a current shortage of CPAP machines on the market available to consumers, our experts suggested prioritizing availability above everything else. After that, they recommend considering how the machine collects and reports or transmits data to you and your provider, how comfortable and quiet it is, whether it delivers the kind of pressure you need, and whether it has any added features, like a humidifier.

We scoured the internet for in-stock CPAP machines that could be used in a variety of scenarios: for travel, for light sleepers who need extra quiet, for users who want a mask-free option, and more. We also searched for machines across the spectrum of prices, because while CPAP machines are an investment, you should have the option to save or splurge.

What to Look for in CPAP Machines

Availability

As we’ve mentioned, there is an ongoing shortage of CPAP machines, which Dr. Johannes says has been caused by multiple events.

“Phillips just recalled their last generation machines, so most of the machines they’ve given out for the last few years are on recall,” he explains. “Phillips is a large portion—maybe about half—of the market share, and then there are also supply chain issues on top of that causing a huge shortage of machines.”

In other words, just getting any machine right now is difficult. Dr. Johannes says some patients may need to wait several months for one, so you should get whatever machine you can; thankfully, he adds, the quality control for CPAP machines is pretty good across the board, so you shouldn’t worry that a lesser-known brand is producing a lesser-quality machine that won’t effectively treat your apnea as well as a brand like Phillips.

Amount of Pressure

According to Dr. Zahiruddin, CPAP machines administer pressure in a variety of ways to keep your airway from collapsing while you sleep:

CPAP, or continuous positive airway pressure, which is the standard device that gives one fixed pressure the entire night;

APAP, or automatic positive airway pressure, which automatically detects how much pressure is needed throughout the night and administers the appropriate amount;

and BiPAP, or bilevel positive airway pressure, which reduces the amount of pressure given during exhalation (this is also sometimes called an Expiratory Pressure Relief or EPR function) or may slowly slowly increase the pressure over time in a “ramp” setting so that a high pressure is not being given right when the CPAP is turned on.

Keep in mind, though, that some patients are not good candidates for anything other than a standard CPAP machine; make sure you talk to your provider and ask if they want you to use a particular type of machine before buying.

Comfort

The mask portion of a CPAP machine is the only part that actually comes into contact with your body, so you may want to prioritize finding a comfortable mask that fits well and doesn’t interfere with your sleep, says Dr. Johannes.

And while most CPAP machines are designed to be fairly quiet, some are louder than others; if you or your sleep partner are easily disrupted by noise at night, look for a machine with a noise decibel level under 30, which is commonly listed as about as noisy as a whisper. If your mask or machine are loud enough to keep you awake at night, they may need to be adjusted or serviced.

Connectivity

This is one feature that’s more about your provider, and their preferences, than it is about you, but since sharing data from your CPAP machine with your provider is an important part of your treatment plan, it’s worth considering how the data collected by your device will be collected, reported, and transmitted to your provider.

“Some CPAP devices have a modem built in, so that the sleep doctor can get the data from it remotely to see if any changes need to be made,” says Dr. Zahiruddin, “[and other] CPAP devices have an app that can be downloaded so sleep quality can be tracked.”

Some other CPAP machines include an SD card for data collection, which may or may not be connected to the cloud, so that you don’t need to fuss with a built-in modem but can still collect and, in some cases, remotely send data to your provider.

Again, this is a little less about you, and more about how your provider prefers to view your data.

“From my end, I can see how easy or hard it is [with some devices] to navigate through the user interface and the software that comes with the machine, which determines how I can change options or settings, or get the patient feedback report of how things are going,” says Dr. Johannes, who adds that this isn’t really the patient’s concern, per se, but that your provider may prefer you purchase one type of machine over another based on their personal experience.



Frequently Asked Questions How does a CPAP machine know when you stop breathing? Technically, a CPAP machine doesn’t know when you stop breathing, says Dr. Johannes, but is programmed to deliver enough air to prevent collapse of your airway while you sleep. A machine may do this continuously, in the case of traditional CPAP machines, or may detect the amount of airflow being inhaled and exhaled and use its software to compensate for drops in pressure (if you have an APAP machine).

How often should I clean my CPAP machine? It depends on the specific machine component, says Dr. Zahiruddin: The water chamber needs to be cleaned every 3 days with warm soapy water, and should be filled with only distilled water; The filter needs to be cleaned once a week with warm water; The mask should be cleaned once a week with warm soapy water; The hose should be cleaned once a week with warm soapy water; and the entire outer surface of the machine should be wiped down once a month with warm water or a damp cloth.

How can I prevent getting a stuffy nose or dry mouth from my CPAP machine? There are several strategies you can try if your CPAP machine is causing discomfort during the night or upon waking. First, though, you should check the fit of your mask, says Dr. Zahiruddin: “If the mask is leaking, it can dry out the mouth or nose, [so] a different mask may need to be tried.” Beyond that, he recommends using a nasal saline spray to alleviate a stuffy nose, a chin strap to keep your mouth closed during the night, or a full-face mask that covers the nose and mouth. He also says that a humidifier—either one built into your CPAP machine or a separate device—can help with both symptoms.

Why Trust Verywell Health

Sarah Bradley has been writing health content since 2017—everything from product roundups and illness FAQs to nutrition explainers and the dish on diet trends. She knows how important it is to receive trustworthy and expert-approved advice about over-the-counter products that manage everyday health conditions, from GI issues and allergies to chronic headaches and joint pain.