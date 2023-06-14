To find the best earplugs for sleep, we tested 30 different pairs by sleeping in each pair for one week. Then, we rated each of the earplugs based on criteria like noise reduction, price, and comfort. Before publishing this article, a doctor from our Medical Expert Board reviewed it for medical accuracy.

Earplugs are especially helpful for light sleepers or people who live in cities, says Manan Shah, MD, a board-certified ear nose and throat specialist (ENT). Earplugs can be particularly helpful for anyone who works night shifts or travels frequently. Even those who struggle with insomnia may find earplugs handy since they minimize distractions and allow you to nod off more easily.

Whether you’re up all night listening to a partner who snores, a barking dog next door, or lots of loud city traffic, a noisy environment can prevent you from getting a good night’s sleep. Earplugs are a simple tool to improve sleep quality, which in turn lowers your risk of health issues like heart disease, obesity, and high blood pressure.

Best Overall PQ Wax Earplugs for Sleep 5 Pros Customizable fit

Effective noise reduction

Promotes sleep Cons There’s a learning curve when fitting to your ear

Hair can stick to the wax If you’re looking for earplugs that are comfortable, adjustable, and effective at reducing disruptive noise, look no further than the PQ Wax Ear Plugs for Sleep. These earplugs block out snoring and other loud noises, while still allowing you to wake to important noises like your alarm, a phone call, or a child who needs you. We found these earplugs created a sense of calm, which is a real plus if you are a sensitive sleeper. The only downside is that there is a bit of a learning curve in getting them to fit your ears. The earplugs are basically wax pillows that need to be manipulated until they’re soft enough to fit your ear. On the plus side, once you’ve got them in properly, they stay put all night long. Because the earplugs are made of wax, hair and lint easily stick to them. While the manufacturer says you can get 10 uses out of each pair, we found that we were tossing them out sooner than that due to the amount of hair they collected. But when we considered the secure, customizable fit and the noise reduction capabilities, we still found these earplugs check all the boxes and then some. Price at time of publication: $23 Key Specs:

Material: Wax | Noise Reduction Rate: 32 decibels | Sizes: Customizable | Colors: Clear

Best Budget Matador Travel Ear Plugs Kit 4.7 Pros Effective noise reduction

Easily mold to your ear canal



Allows you to hear important noises Cons Can fall out with excessive movement

Not customizable These earplugs, which come with three pairs of plugs and two cases, and are as effective as they are affordable. Once they were nestled into place, we didn’t wake to noise once despite being surrounded by city sounds such as honking horns, sirens, and other street noises. The ear plugs are made of super soft and squishy foam that molds seamlessly to the shape of your ear canal—so much so that you may not even notice them. And with a noise reduction rating of 32 decibels, they can double as noise-blocking earplugs if you are at a loud event. One downside we experienced was that they can easily fall out if you’re a restless sleeper. But if you tend to stay in one position throughout the night, they provide high quality at an affordable price. Price at time of publication: $10 Key Specs:

Material: Memory foam, silicone case | Noise Reduction Rate: 32 decibels | Sizes: One size | Colors: Black, gray

Best for Blocking Snoring Mack's Ultra-Soft Foam Earplugs 50 Pair 4.5 Pros Contains high noise reduction rating

Promotes sleep



Soft and comfortable Cons Can fall out with excessive movement

Beige color makes them difficult to find If you have a partner who snores, you know how challenging it can be to fall asleep and stay asleep. Mack’s Ultra Soft Foam Ear Plugs have a noise reduction rating of 33 decibels—the highest of any of the earplugs on our list, meaning they’re able to block out those disruptive sounds coming from the other side of the bed. The earplugs are made from a low-pressure, slow-release foam that is both soft and squishy. As an added bonus, their cushy feel doesn’t irritate the delicate skin of your ear canal. Plus, with 50 earplugs in one bottle, they last quite a long time. That said, these earplugs do tend to fall out with movement throughout the night and can be difficult to find because they come in a beige color. But despite these potential downsides, our sleep remained uninterrupted. Price at time of publication: $11 Key Specs:

Material: Foam | Noise Reduction Rate: 33 decibels | Sizes: One size | Colors: Beige

Best for Large Ear Canals Howard Leight Laser Lite High Visibility Disposable Foam Earplugs 4.8 Pros Contoured shape for easy insertion

Effective noise reduction

Bright colors make them easy to spot Cons Don’t come with a reusable carrying case

Not ideal for small ear canals These Howard Leight by Honeywell Laser Lite earplugs are both affordable and effective. They come with a noise reduction rating of 32 decibels, which is pretty impressive for such an inexpensive pair. Plus, the unique contoured shape of the earplugs means they are easy to insert and stay put even when sleeping on your side. Even if an earplug does happen to fall out—which is unlikely—the bright colors make them easy to spot in the bed or on the floor. More importantly, these Howard Leight earplugs are effective at blocking out snoring and other nighttime noises. While this earplug is made of a low-pressure foam that expands to fit almost any size ear canal, we did find that their bulky size made them a little too big for smaller ears. But they seemed to be ideal for anyone with larger ear canals. It also would have been nice to have a carrying case for traveling. But other than that, our complaints are limited when it comes to these highly effective earplugs. Price at time of publication: $8 Key Specs:

Material: Foam | Noise Reduction Rate: 32 decibels | Sizes: One size | Colors: Pink, yellow

Best for Small Ear Canals Anbow Silicone Ear Plugs 4.9 Pros Insertion is simple

Reusable and easy to clean



Travel-friendly Cons One of the pairs is corded

The stem might be uncomfortable for some If you have small ear canals, it can be hard to find earplugs that are comfortable. The Anbow Reusable Ear Plugs are soft, cushy, and mold well to your ears without feeling too big and bulky. We especially appreciated how simple it was to insert these earplugs. Rather than squishing or contorting them in order to fit, you can simply twist them into your ears. We loved that these earplugs were effective at blocking out most nighttime noises, are reusable, and are easy to clean, making them more environmentally friendly than disposable earplugs. Plus, this set comes with three pairs of earplugs and a case for each pair—a real bonus if you misplace a pair or are traveling. One downside is that one of the pairs of earplugs is corded and designed with straight stems that stick out of your ears, which we felt limited their use. However, the BPA-free silicone is so flexible that it did not pose much of an issue while sleeping. If you find the stem uncomfortable, it’s easy to trim it for a closer fit. Price at time of publication: $16 Key Specs:

Material: BPA-free silicone | Noise Reduction Rate: Not listed | Sizes: One size | Colors: Light blue

Best for Sensitive Ears Hearprotek Ultra Soft Noise Reduction Sleeping Earplugs 4.4 Pros Come in multiple sizes

Flexible and comfortable



Easy insertion and removal Cons May not be ideal for side sleepers If you normally find earplugs cumbersome, irritating, and uncomfortable, then you may want to give the Hearprotek Sleeping Ear Plugs a try. We found these soft and flexible earplugs among the most comfortable on our list. Not only do they gently contour to your ear canals, but they also don’t cause irritation, even after hours of wear. They come in two sizes, both of which boast a tiered, nodule design, and are particularly well-suited for small ear canals. Plus, they’re made of silicone, which is a bonus for anyone with allergies or sensitivities. The earplugs have a stem on the end that makes insertion and removal a breeze. However, this stem can also make them somewhat uncomfortable for people who sleep on their sides. As for their noise reduction abilities, these earplugs passed our testing with flying colors. Not only did they muffle sounds, but they also allow enough sound to filter in so that you can still hear critical sounds. Price at time of publication: $15 Key Specs:

Material: Silicone | Noise Reduction Rate: 30 decibels (small), 32 decibels (standard) | Sizes: Small and standard | Colors: Pink, clear, blue