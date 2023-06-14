Products & Reviews We Tested the Best Earplugs for Sleeping to Help You Get Better Rest These earplugs are comfortable, adjustable, and efficient at blocking out noise for a good night’s sleep. By Sherri Gordon Published on June 14, 2023 Medically reviewed by Michael Menna, DO Print We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Verywell Health / Alli Waataja Whether you’re up all night listening to a partner who snores, a barking dog next door, or lots of loud city traffic, a noisy environment can prevent you from getting a good night’s sleep. Earplugs are a simple tool to improve sleep quality, which in turn lowers your risk of health issues like heart disease, obesity, and high blood pressure. Earplugs are especially helpful for light sleepers or people who live in cities, says Manan Shah, MD, a board-certified ear nose and throat specialist (ENT). Earplugs can be particularly helpful for anyone who works night shifts or travels frequently. Even those who struggle with insomnia may find earplugs handy since they minimize distractions and allow you to nod off more easily. To find the best earplugs for sleep, we tested 30 different pairs by sleeping in each pair for one week. Then, we rated each of the earplugs based on criteria like noise reduction, price, and comfort. Before publishing this article, a doctor from our Medical Expert Board reviewed it for medical accuracy. These earplugs block out snoring and other loud noises, while still allowing you to wake to important noises like your alarm, a phone call, or a child who needs you. We found these earplugs created a sense of calm, which is a real plus if you are a sensitive sleeper. The only downside is that there is a bit of a learning curve in getting them to fit your ears. The earplugs are basically wax pillows that need to be manipulated until they’re soft enough to fit your ear. On the plus side, once you’ve got them in properly, they stay put all night long. Because the earplugs are made of wax, hair and lint easily stick to them. While the manufacturer says you can get 10 uses out of each pair, we found that we were tossing them out sooner than that due to the amount of hair they collected. But when we considered the secure, customizable fit and the noise reduction capabilities, we still found these earplugs check all the boxes and then some. Price at time of publication: $23 Key Specs: Material: Wax | Noise Reduction Rate: 32 decibels | Sizes: Customizable | Colors: Clear Best Budget Matador Travel Ear Plugs Kit 4.7 Matador View On Amazon View On Garagegrowngear.com View On Matadorup.com Pros Effective noise reduction Easily mold to your ear canal Allows you to hear important noises Cons Can fall out with excessive movement Not customizable These earplugs, which come with three pairs of plugs and two cases, and are as effective as they are affordable. Once they were nestled into place, we didn’t wake to noise once despite being surrounded by city sounds such as honking horns, sirens, and other street noises. The ear plugs are made of super soft and squishy foam that molds seamlessly to the shape of your ear canal—so much so that you may not even notice them. And with a noise reduction rating of 32 decibels, they can double as noise-blocking earplugs if you are at a loud event. One downside we experienced was that they can easily fall out if you’re a restless sleeper. But if you tend to stay in one position throughout the night, they provide high quality at an affordable price. Price at time of publication: $10 Key Specs: Material: Memory foam, silicone case | Noise Reduction Rate: 32 decibels | Sizes: One size | Colors: Black, gray Best for Blocking Snoring Mack's Ultra-Soft Foam Earplugs 50 Pair 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Macksearplugs.com Pros Contains high noise reduction rating Promotes sleep Soft and comfortable Cons Can fall out with excessive movement Beige color makes them difficult to find If you have a partner who snores, you know how challenging it can be to fall asleep and stay asleep. Mack’s Ultra Soft Foam Ear Plugs have a noise reduction rating of 33 decibels—the highest of any of the earplugs on our list, meaning they’re able to block out those disruptive sounds coming from the other side of the bed. The earplugs are made from a low-pressure, slow-release foam that is both soft and squishy. As an added bonus, their cushy feel doesn’t irritate the delicate skin of your ear canal. Plus, with 50 earplugs in one bottle, they last quite a long time. That said, these earplugs do tend to fall out with movement throughout the night and can be difficult to find because they come in a beige color. But despite these potential downsides, our sleep remained uninterrupted. Price at time of publication: $11 Key Specs: Material: Foam | Noise Reduction Rate: 33 decibels | Sizes: One size | Colors: Beige Best for Large Ear Canals Howard Leight Laser Lite High Visibility Disposable Foam Earplugs 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Contoured shape for easy insertion Effective noise reduction Bright colors make them easy to spot Cons Don’t come with a reusable carrying case Not ideal for small ear canals These Howard Leight by Honeywell Laser Lite earplugs are both affordable and effective. They come with a noise reduction rating of 32 decibels, which is pretty impressive for such an inexpensive pair. Plus, the unique contoured shape of the earplugs means they are easy to insert and stay put even when sleeping on your side. Even if an earplug does happen to fall out—which is unlikely—the bright colors make them easy to spot in the bed or on the floor. More importantly, these Howard Leight earplugs are effective at blocking out snoring and other nighttime noises. While this earplug is made of a low-pressure foam that expands to fit almost any size ear canal, we did find that their bulky size made them a little too big for smaller ears. But they seemed to be ideal for anyone with larger ear canals. It also would have been nice to have a carrying case for traveling. But other than that, our complaints are limited when it comes to these highly effective earplugs. Price at time of publication: $8 Key Specs: Material: Foam | Noise Reduction Rate: 32 decibels | Sizes: One size | Colors: Pink, yellow Best for Small Ear Canals Anbow Silicone Ear Plugs 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Pros Insertion is simple Reusable and easy to clean Travel-friendly Cons One of the pairs is corded The stem might be uncomfortable for some If you have small ear canals, it can be hard to find earplugs that are comfortable. The Anbow Reusable Ear Plugs are soft, cushy, and mold well to your ears without feeling too big and bulky. We especially appreciated how simple it was to insert these earplugs. Rather than squishing or contorting them in order to fit, you can simply twist them into your ears. We loved that these earplugs were effective at blocking out most nighttime noises, are reusable, and are easy to clean, making them more environmentally friendly than disposable earplugs. Plus, this set comes with three pairs of earplugs and a case for each pair—a real bonus if you misplace a pair or are traveling. One downside is that one of the pairs of earplugs is corded and designed with straight stems that stick out of your ears, which we felt limited their use. However, the BPA-free silicone is so flexible that it did not pose much of an issue while sleeping. If you find the stem uncomfortable, it’s easy to trim it for a closer fit. Price at time of publication: $16 Key Specs: Material: BPA-free silicone | Noise Reduction Rate: Not listed | Sizes: One size | Colors: Light blue Best for Sensitive Ears Hearprotek Ultra Soft Noise Reduction Sleeping Earplugs 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Hearprotek.com Pros Come in multiple sizes Flexible and comfortable Easy insertion and removal Cons May not be ideal for side sleepers If you normally find earplugs cumbersome, irritating, and uncomfortable, then you may want to give the Hearprotek Sleeping Ear Plugs a try. We found these soft and flexible earplugs among the most comfortable on our list. Not only do they gently contour to your ear canals, but they also don’t cause irritation, even after hours of wear. They come in two sizes, both of which boast a tiered, nodule design, and are particularly well-suited for small ear canals. Plus, they’re made of silicone, which is a bonus for anyone with allergies or sensitivities. The earplugs have a stem on the end that makes insertion and removal a breeze. However, this stem can also make them somewhat uncomfortable for people who sleep on their sides. As for their noise reduction abilities, these earplugs passed our testing with flying colors. Not only did they muffle sounds, but they also allow enough sound to filter in so that you can still hear critical sounds. Price at time of publication: $15 Key Specs: Material: Silicone | Noise Reduction Rate: 30 decibels (small), 32 decibels (standard) | Sizes: Small and standard | Colors: Pink, clear, blue Best for Travel Becheln Reusable Silicone Ear Plugs 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Customizable fit Reusable and easy to clean Environmentally friendly Cons Low noise reduction rating You never know what to expect in terms of nighttime noise if you’re traveling. With the Becheln Reusable Ear Plugs, you can travel with confidence. These earplugs are made of soft silicone so they can be easily shaped and molded to fit your ear canal, providing a comfortable and secure fit. Just store them in your carry-on, and they are ready to go when you need them. They fit so snugly that even the most restless sleeper will find them still in place in the morning. The earplugs are reusable and easy to clean, making them an environmentally friendly option. Silicone is also great for people with allergies or sensitivities. The only downside is that these earplugs come with a lower noise reduction rating than the others on our list, at only 22 decibels. But if you’re using them to help you rest while traveling, they are a great go-to when you need to block out the sounds of a hotel ice machine or elevator. Price at time of publication: $10 Key Specs: Material: Silicone | Noise Reduction Rate: 22 decibels | Sizes: Spec | Colors: Blue, light green, purple, yellow-green How We Rated the Earplugs 4.8 to 5 stars: These are the best earplugs we tested. We recommend them without reservation.4.5 to 4.7 stars: These earplugs are excellent—they might have minor flaws, but we still recommend them.4.0 to 4.5 stars: We think these are great earplugs, but others are better.3.5 to 3.9 stars: These earplugs are just average.3.4 and below: We don't recommend earplugs with this rating; you won't find any on our list. We Also Tested These earplugs didn’t make our list, but they may still be of interest to you: Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs: These earplugs are made with soft, supple material, but we were disappointed in their noise reduction capabilities. We also found the instructions were difficult to understand, and we had a hard time getting the plugs to fit properly. They might be better suited for someone with small ear canals. Flents Earplugs: These earplugs took some getting used to, but did a fairly decent job of muting far-away noises in the home, like the television or banging of pots and pans. But they are ineffective when it comes to blocking out snoring or sounds that are particularly loud and interfere with sleep. SleepDeep Sleeping Ear Plugs: Although these earplugs were comfortable, easy to wear, and stayed in place even when sleeping on our side, they failed when it came to blocking out noise or muffling sounds that interfere with sleep. Even text alerts from another room could be heard while wearing these earplugs. How We Tested the Earplugs We tested 30 earplugs at a range of price points, each with different features and materials. During the testing period, each set of earplugs was used for a minimum of one week (but sometimes longer) and evaluated based on how it impacted our nightly sleep and noise levels. Throughout the testing, we evaluated the comfort and effectiveness of the earplugs. We also considered the value of the earplugs and who might find the earplugs useful for their particular needs. In addition, we consulted with several experts, including: Erich Voigt, MD, chief of the division of general and sleep otolaryngology at NYU Langone Health and member of NYU Langone’s Sleep Disorders Program Lee Fletcher, RHAD, BSHAA, principal audiologist at Regain Hearing Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM, licensed clinical psychologist specializing in behavioral sleep medicine and director of sleep health at Sleepopolis Manan Shah, MD, a board-certified ear nose and throat specialist (ENT) and the founder of Wyndly What to Look for in Earplugs Comfort and Fit When selecting earplugs for sleeping, you should look for ones that are comfortable to wear as well as easy to insert and remove. They should fit comfortably in the ear canal without causing any pain or discomfort, says Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM, a licensed clinical psychologist specializing in behavioral sleep medicine. Materials While one material is not necessarily superior to another, if you have allergies you may want to select earplugs made of hypoallergenic materials. These materials are generally non-toxic and less likely to cause an allergic reaction or skin irritation, Fletcher says. Overall, look for earplugs made from soft, flexible materials that conform to the shape of your ear. Also, make sure the earplugs do not go too far into your ear canal, suggests Dr. Shah, since plugs that go deep into the canal can lead to wax impaction. To find the right fit for you, it may be helpful to try out different types of earplugs to determine what works best. If your ear canals are narrow or curvy, it may take some trial and error to find an earplug that will work for you. Fortunately, most earplugs tend to be inexpensive, so you can keep trying until you find something you like without breaking the bank. Sleeping Position When selecting earplugs, it’s important to consider whether you prefer to sleep on your side, back, or stomach. If you tend to sleep on your back, you may be able to use just about any earplugs you want. Stomach and side sleepers may find some earplugs get dislodged or make noise when they come in contact with the pillow. To keep this from happening, you’ll need to select earplugs that don’t stick out of your ears and offer a snug fit. Noise Reduction Rate An earplug’s noise reduction rating (NRR) measures how much sound an earplug can block out, says Dr. Harris. The higher the NRR, the more effective the earplug is at reducing noise. When choosing earplugs for sleeping, it’s important to consider the NRR and select earplugs with a high enough rating to effectively block out unwanted noise. Most earplugs tend to have noise reduction ratings that range from 20 to 33 decibels, Fletcher says. If you use earplugs for sleeping, you will typically need an NRR of 25 or higher—particularly if you are sleeping in a noisy environment. Frequently Asked Questions Is it OK to sleep with earplugs every night? It’s safe to sleep with earplugs every night as long as they are used correctly, Dr. Harris says. But you need to be aware of the risk of wax impaction, as well as the impact wearing earplugs may have on allergies. It’s always best to consult with a healthcare provider before wearing them on a regular basis. What are the risks of using earplugs for sleeping? The primary risk associated with wearing earplugs is not hearing signs of an emergency. Because of this, Dr. Shah suggests testing your earplugs while you are awake to ensure that they dampen sounds around you but do not completely block out all noise. It’s also important to routinely clean your earplugs, unless you are using disposable ones. This way, you can prevent the risk of an ear infection or wax buildup. Keep in mind that an incorrect fit can cause pain or discomfort in the ear canal, Dr. Harris says. Look for earplugs specifically designed for sleep, since not all earplugs should be used throughout the night. How do you clean earplugs? You can clean most types of earplugs by washing them with mild soap and warm water or by using an alcohol wipe, Dr. Shah says. Just make sure to check the manufacturer’s suggestions before doing so. Always dry your earplugs thoroughly before using them again. It’s also important to replace your earplugs as soon as you notice any signs of damage or wear, Dr. Harris says. Wearing damaged earplugs could put you at risk for injury, especially if part of an earplug breaks off in your ear. Keep in mind that some earplugs are designed to be worn only once and then discarded. Why Trust Verywell Health Sherri Gordon, CLC, has been covering health and social issues for nearly 20 years and has written countless articles with a health focus. Throughout her career, Sherri has interviewed countless healthcare professionals, including those in the sleepcare industry, and was able to draw on that experience with these recommendations. With a combination of careful research and extensive knowledge, Sherri gives readers everything they need to make an informed decision. 