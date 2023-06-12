With these goals in mind, we set out to find the best face washes based on skin type, testing 30 different products. During our testing process in The Verywell Testing Lab , we rated the face washes based on ease of use, feel, effectiveness, hydration, and appearance. We also had a dermatologist from our Medical Expert Board review this article for medical accuracy. Here are our recommended face washes to help you get that fresh, clean-face feeling—without any stripping or drying.

When selecting a face wash, look for a gentle cleanser with a balanced pH, suggests Wendy Long Mitchel, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and expert advisor to GYRT, a movement that equips young people to build healthy mind-body habits. If you pick a wash that is too harsh or not designed for your skin type, it can strip your skin of its natural oils, causing dryness and irritation. Instead, look for a gentle product that doesn’t disrupt your skin’s natural barrier, Dr. Mitchel says.

Every face is unique not only in its appearance but also in skin type, which is why caring for your face requires a personalized approach. The first step in finding a face wash that won’t strip, dry out, or irritate your skin is to narrow down your individual skincare needs.

Restores skin’s natural protective barrier

Accepted by the National Eczema Association Cons Doesn’t lather as much as some might like If you’re looking for an all-around fantastic cleanser that will leave you with that fresh-face feeling and not break the bank in the process, you have to check out CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser. There are so many reasons why this paraben-free, non-comedogenic, fragrance-free face wash is our top pick overall. Not only was it developed by dermatologists and accepted by the National Eczema Association, but it also restores your skin’s natural protective barrier and is formulated with ceramides and hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture. Plus, this cleanser feels gentle and creamy gliding over your skin, without that heavy, weighed-down feeling you can get from some face washes. This unique characteristic makes it easy to distribute all over your face, ensuring you get a thorough cleanse that rinses off easily. It removes makeup with ease, but without feeling stripped or parched afterward. We especially appreciate the fact that our pores appear smaller and our skin feels refreshed after each use. That said, if you are looking for a cleanser that lathers up your face, this may not be the best choice for you. This cleanser has a creamy texture that is best suited for people with normal to dry skin types who want a hydrating and nourishing cleanser. Price at time of publication: $14 Key Specs:

Takes several rinses to wash off If you are prone to eczema, you can kiss dry, irritated skin good-bye with the First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser. This sulfate-free and fragrance-free cleanser is strong enough to remove makeup, oil, and daily grime without stripping your skin or leaving it feeling tight, dry, and uncomfortable. Not only is this thick, creamy cleanser pH-balanced, but it also contains an antioxidant blend designed to reduce irritation and inflammation. Plus, this dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free cleanser is vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, and silicone-free, making it the perfect option for sensitive and allergy-prone skin. While this cleanser doesn’t lather as much as you might expect and takes several rinses before it’s completely washed off, it doesn’t leave behind any film or residue you might expect from such a thick, creamy, frosting-like cleanser. Instead, we found it left our face feeling clean and refreshed. As an added bonus, this face wash is free from drying alcohols and artificial colorants. Price at time of publication: $24 Key Specs:

