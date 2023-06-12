Products & Reviews The 12 Best Face Washes for All Skin Types—Find the Perfect One for You Find a face wash that will work with your skin, not against it. By Sherri Gordon Published on June 12, 2023 Medically reviewed by Susan Bard, MD Print We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Verywell / Jessica Juliao Every face is unique not only in its appearance but also in skin type, which is why caring for your face requires a personalized approach. The first step in finding a face wash that won’t strip, dry out, or irritate your skin is to narrow down your individual skincare needs. When selecting a face wash, look for a gentle cleanser with a balanced pH, suggests Wendy Long Mitchel, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and expert advisor to GYRT, a movement that equips young people to build healthy mind-body habits. If you pick a wash that is too harsh or not designed for your skin type, it can strip your skin of its natural oils, causing dryness and irritation. Instead, look for a gentle product that doesn’t disrupt your skin’s natural barrier, Dr. Mitchel says. With these goals in mind, we set out to find the best face washes based on skin type, testing 30 different products. During our testing process in The Verywell Testing Lab, we rated the face washes based on ease of use, feel, effectiveness, hydration, and appearance. We also had a dermatologist from our Medical Expert Board review this article for medical accuracy. Here are our recommended face washes to help you get that fresh, clean-face feeling—without any stripping or drying. Our Top Picks Best Overall: CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser Best for Eczema: First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser Best for Sensitive Skin: Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser Best Calming: Sephora Collection Clean Skin Gel Cleanser Best Foaming: Kopari Lychee Clean Vitamin C Face Cleanser Best for Oily Skin: Hyper Skin Hyper Even Cleansing Gel Best for Dry Skin: Dr. Loretta Gentle Hydrating Cleanser Best for Redness: EltaMD Foaming Facial Cleanser Best for Hyperpigmentation: innisfree Hydrating Cleansing Foam with Green Tea Best for Acne: PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash There are so many reasons why this paraben-free, non-comedogenic, fragrance-free face wash is our top pick overall. Not only was it developed by dermatologists and accepted by the National Eczema Association, but it also restores your skin’s natural protective barrier and is formulated with ceramides and hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture. Plus, this cleanser feels gentle and creamy gliding over your skin, without that heavy, weighed-down feeling you can get from some face washes. This unique characteristic makes it easy to distribute all over your face, ensuring you get a thorough cleanse that rinses off easily. It removes makeup with ease, but without feeling stripped or parched afterward. We especially appreciate the fact that our pores appear smaller and our skin feels refreshed after each use. That said, if you are looking for a cleanser that lathers up your face, this may not be the best choice for you. This cleanser has a creamy texture that is best suited for people with normal to dry skin types who want a hydrating and nourishing cleanser. Price at time of publication: $14 Key Specs: Skin Type: Normal to dry | Size: 16 ounces | Hypoallergenic: Yes | Fragrance-Free: Yes Verywell / Jessica Juliao Best for Eczema First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Beautyexpert.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Feel 5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Hydration 4/5 Appearance 4.5/5 Pros Free of sulfates and fragrance Leaves skin feeling refreshed and hydrated pH balanced Cons Does not lather as much as some might like Takes several rinses to wash off If you are prone to eczema, you can kiss dry, irritated skin good-bye with the First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser. This sulfate-free and fragrance-free cleanser is strong enough to remove makeup, oil, and daily grime without stripping your skin or leaving it feeling tight, dry, and uncomfortable. Not only is this thick, creamy cleanser pH-balanced, but it also contains an antioxidant blend designed to reduce irritation and inflammation. Plus, this dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free cleanser is vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, and silicone-free, making it the perfect option for sensitive and allergy-prone skin. While this cleanser doesn’t lather as much as you might expect and takes several rinses before it’s completely washed off, it doesn’t leave behind any film or residue you might expect from such a thick, creamy, frosting-like cleanser. Instead, we found it left our face feeling clean and refreshed. As an added bonus, this face wash is free from drying alcohols and artificial colorants. Price at time of publication: $24 Key Specs: Skin Type: All skin types | Size: 5 ounces | Hypoallergenic: Not listed | Fragrance-Free: Yes Verywell Health / Jessica Juliao Best for Sensitive Skin Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Feel 5/5 Effectiveness 4.2/5 Hydration 5/5 Appearance 3/5 Pros Free of sulfates and fragrance Gentle enough to use every day Accepted by the National Eczema Association Cons Takes several rinses to wash off If you have sensitive skin, not only are you likely familiar with tightness, redness, and itching, but you also know how challenging it can be to find a face wash that meets your needs. Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser may be just what you need. This liquid cleanser has a gentle, lotion-like feel and leaves behind clean, refreshed, smooth skin. Plus, it’s light enough to use every day without causing any irritation. As an added bonus, it effectively removes dirt, oil, and makeup without drying out your skin. One downside is that it’s so hydrating that it can take a few rinses to completely remove it from your skin. But if you’re looking for a soothing face wash that’s accepted by the National Eczema Association, dermatologist-tested, and free of sulfates, dyes, and fragrances, Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser is for you. Price at time of publication: $8 Key Specs: Skin Type: Sensitive | Size: 8 ounces | Hypoallergenic: Yes | Fragrance-Free: Yes Verywell Health / Jessica Juliao Best Calming Sephora Collection Clean Skin Gel Cleanser With Prebiotics 4.9 Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Feel 5/5 Effectiveness 4.8/5 Hydration 4.8/5 Appearance 5/5 Pros Contains prebiotics and aloe vera Calms inflamed and irritated skin Formulated with 98% natural-origin ingredients Cons Does not lather as much as some might like The gel cleanser may feel too oily for some If your skin tends to get inflamed or irritated, Sephora Collection Clean Skin Gel Cleanser With Prebiotics is the perfect calming face wash. This unscented moisturizing gel contains prebiotics and aloe vera, which soothe your skin as they cleanse it. In fact, the natural aloe vera infused into this face wash will effectively calm your skin and help it retain moisture, which is just what inflamed, irritated skin craves. Formulated with 98% natural-origin ingredients, this face wash effectively removes makeup and visible impurities the first time around. In fact, it was even able to remove our mascara without irritating our eyes, and we didn’t have to apply the cleanser more than once. Not only was there no film left after use, but the gel formula was also lightweight enough that we didn’t feel weighed down while cleansing. For some people, the gel-like consistency might feel too oily, especially if you have an oily skin type or you wear a lot of makeup. It also may not lather up as much as some might like. But if you’re looking to calm down irritated skin and lock in moisture, this could be the face wash for you. Price at time of publication: $12 Key Specs: Skin Type: Combination and dry skin | Size: 4.22 ounces| Hypoallergenic: Yes | Fragrance-Free: Yes Verywell Health / Jessica Juliao Best Foaming Kopari Lychee Clean Vitamin C Foaming Face Cleanser 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Macy's View On Ulta Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Feel 5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Hydration 5/5 Appearance 5/5 Pros Spreads easily across skin Light and refreshing Brightens and hydrates dull skin Cons Might be drying for some skin types There’s nothing better than a light, fluffy foam to leave your face feeling clean and invigorated, and the Kopari Lychee Clean Vitamin C Foaming Face Cleanser does all that and more. Formulated with a blend of natural aromatic extracts that feature creamy, tropical undertones, this foaming face wash spreads easily and luxuriously across your skin. The finished result is a face that feels cool and soft, thanks to vitamin C from lychee extract, vitamin B5, and allantoin. The brightening and hydrating effects of the vitamins also leave your face looking rejuvenated. You may even feel a little Zen after using it, given the relaxing feel and refreshing scent. You can rest assured that this face wash is made with sustainable resources and is non-GMO, sulfate free, cruelty free, and paraben free. While this foam cleanser does a great job brightening dry, dull skin, it might not be a sturdy enough cleanser if you’re looking for a deeper clean. But if you want a light and refreshing foam face wash, the Kopari Lychee Clean Vitamin C Foaming Face Cleanser is for you. Price at time of publication: $24 Key Specs: Skin Type: Dry skin | Size: 5 ounces | Hypoallergenic: No | Fragrance-Free: No Verywell Health / Jessica Juliao Best for Oily Skin Hyper Skin Hyper Even Gentle Brightening Cleansing Gel 4.9 Sephora View On Hyperskin.com View On Sephora View On Thirteenlune.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.8/5 Feel 5/5 Effectiveness 4.9/5 Hydration 4.8/5 Appearance 5/5 Pros Regulates oil production Reduces breakouts Brightens skin Cons Can be a challenge to get out of the bottle Formulated with mandelic acid, the Hyper Skin Even Gentle Brightening Gel Cleanser regulates oil production, reduces breakouts, and brightens the look of your skin. Through the use of licorice root, bearberry, and willow bark, this gel face wash also protects against acne breakouts, calms inflammation, and prevents irritation. It can even reduce dark spots and protect against future acne breakouts. As a vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free face wash, it does a great job of removing makeup, including mascara and eyeliner. This ability to thoroughly clean your face and relieve your pores of makeup and oil is a real plus—especially if you are prone to breakouts or need help controlling oil. One downside is that the face wash is very gelatinous and can be a challenge to get out of the bottle, but once you have it in your hand, it glides easily across your skin. Price at time of publication: $28 Key Specs: Skin Type: Oily, combination, normal | Size: 5 ounces | Hypoallergenic: Not listed | Fragrance-Free: No Verywell Health / Jessica Juliao Best for Dry Skin Dr. Loretta Gentle Hydrating Cleanser 5 Saks Fifth Avenue View On Dermstore View On Drloretta.com View On Neiman Marcus Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.9/5 Feel 4.9/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Hydration 5/5 Appearance 5/5 Pros Leaves skin feeling refreshed and hydrated Effectively removes makeup and impurities Restores skin’s natural protective barrier Cons The cap is not removable If you have dry skin, you know how hard it is to hydrate and nourish your skin without clogging pores or creating breakouts. The Dr. Loretta Gentle Hydrating Cleanser allows you to find that balance between hydration and a thorough clean.The luxurious lather not only hydrates parched skin, but also leaves it feeling soft and supple afterwards. Whether you have aging skin, dry irritated skin, or even free radical damage, you will find what you need in this cleanser. Not only is it effective at removing makeup and impurities, but it does so without stripping your skin of its natural oils. Its marine peptides do an amazing job of boosting hydration, while the chamomile soothes any redness or irritation—all of which are key concerns when you’re plagued with dry skin. One downside is that the bottle’s cap is not removable. While this is not a huge issue when you first begin using the cleanser, it can pose a challenge as you get toward the end of your supply, as there is no way to get the last little bit out of the bottle. But, other than that, this cleanser is a dream for anyone with dry skin. Price at time of publication: $35 Key Specs: Skin Type: Normal to dry, sensitive | Size: 6.7 ounces | Hypoallergenic: Not listed| Fragrance-Free: No Verywell Health / Jessica Juliao Best for Redness EltaMD Foaming Facial Cleanser 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Beautifiedyou.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Feel 4.8/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Hydration 4.8/5 Appearance 4.5/5 Pros Reduces inflammation Free of fragrance and parabens pH balanced Cons May not be strong enough to remove heavy makeup Having red, irritated, or inflamed skin can be a challenge, but EltaMD Foaming Facial Cleanser provides a solution. Its unique blend of bromelain enzymes reduces inflammation and removes dead skin cells, leaving your face feeling smooth, calm, and refreshed. In fact, this face wash is so gentle, you can use it every day, especially since it is safe for sensitive skin. It is also paraben free, non-comedogenic, oil free, and pH balanced—all important characteristics in a face wash designed to address redness and inflammation. If you tend to wear heavy makeup, you may have to wash your face several times to remove it with this cleanser, which could cause some tightness and drying. But if you want a gentle wash that helps address redness and inflammation, the EltaMD Foaming Facial Cleanser is one you should add to your skincare routine. Price at time of publication: $26 Key Specs: Skin Type: Sensitive skin | Size: 7 ounces | Hypoallergenic: Not listed | Fragrance-Free: Yes Verywell Health / Jessica Juliao Best for Hyperpigmentation innisfree Hydrating Cleansing Foam with Green Tea 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Feel 4.8/5 Effectiveness 4/5 Hydration 4.7/5 Appearance 5/5 Pros Contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties Hydrates while providing a purifying cleanse Non-stripping and invigorating Cons Takes several rinses to wash off Green tea is known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which is exactly what you need in order to address hyperpigmentation. Innisfree Hydrating Cleansing Foam with Green Tea utilizes a combination of green tea and amino acids to not only hydrate your skin but also provide a purifying cleanse that is non-stripping and invigorating. This thick and creamy cleanser can effectively remove grime, dirt, sweat, and makeup, leaving your face smooth and your pores clean and tightened. It may take a couple of rinses to remove it, but the fact that your skin feels refreshed and smooth afterwards offsets this small downside. Price at time of publication: $12 Key Specs: Skin Type: Dry, Combination | Size: 5 ounces | Hypoallergenic: Not listed | Fragrance-Free: Not listed Verywell Health / Jessica Juliao Best for Acne PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash 4.3 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Our Ratings Consistency 4.5/5 Hydration 4/5 Cleansing Ability 4/5 Effectiveness 4.5/5 Pros Contains 10% benzoyl peroxide Free of phthalates and parabens Kills 99% of acne-causing bacteria Cons Can be a little strong for some people If you have acne or are prone to breakouts, Dr. Mitchel recommends looking for a face wash that contains salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide, which help prevent and treat acne. PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash with Benzoyl Peroxide fits that bill. This face wash has 10% benzoyl peroxide—the highest potency available over the counter. But its star power doesn’t end there. This antimicrobial foaming face wash kills 99% of acne-causing bacteria and helps prevent breakouts. It also helps clear inflammatory acne, resulting in a fresher and clearer face. As an added bonus, the face wash can also be used on the chest and back. The face wash is a thick gel, but it’s creamy when applied to your face. It washes off easily, taking dirt, grime, and makeup with it. You also can use this strong acne-preventing face wash with confidence knowing it is free of phthalates and parabens. That said, with the highest amount of benzoyl peroxide allowed, this face wash can be a little strong for some people. If you have sensitive skin along with acne, you may want to use a small amount of this cleanser at a time or only use it once or twice a week. Go slow to see how your skin responds. Price at time of publication: $9 Key Specs: Skin Type: Acne-prone | Size: 5.5 ounces | Hypoallergenic: Yes | Fragrance-Free: Yes Verywell Health / Jessica Juliao Best for Large Pores TULA The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser 4.8 Sephora View On Walmart View On Dermstore View On Dermstore Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.9/5 Feel 4.8/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Hydration 5/5 Appearance 4.5/5 Pros Removes dirt and impurities without drying Maintains your skin’s balance with probiotic extracts Improve the appearance of your pores Cons Floral scent may be bothersome for some If you’re looking for a face wash that removes dirt and impurities from your pores without a drying effect, then you need to check out Tula’s Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser. This face wash helps maintain your skin’s balance with probiotic extracts, while also calming irritation and improving your skin’s smoothness. The ingredients are specially formulated to improve your skin’s texture and appearance. For instance, it contains probiotic extracts to maintain your skin’s balance and chicory root to nourish your skin. Meanwhile, the turmeric and blueberry found in this blend will improve both the appearance of your pores and your skin’s texture. The floral scent may be bothersome for some people, but aside from the fragrance, the face wash is responsibly made and free of parabens, sulfates, gluten, silicone, and phthalates. Price at time of publication: $34 Key Specs: Skin Type: Normal, combination, oily | Size: 6.7 ounces | Hypoallergenic: Not listed | Fragrance-Free: No Verywell Health / Jessica Juliao Best Hydrating Farmacy Whipped Greens Oil-Free Foaming Cleanser with Moringa and Papaya Sephora View On Walmart View On Instacart.com View On Kohls.com Pros Absorbs surface oil and cleanses pores Has a creamy, luxurious texture Leaves skin feeling refreshed and hydrated Cons Difficult to get out of the bottle It’s easy for your skin’s pores to become a landing space for environmental pollutants and buildup, which is what Farmacy Whipped Greens foaming cleanser is designed to address. Not only does the face wash effectively exfoliate your skin, but it also absorbs surface oil and cleanses pores. The end result is hydrated skin that is both supple and healthy. Using a combination of moringa, papaya enzyme, and green clay, this creamy face wash visibly purifies your skin by drawing dirt, grime, and oil away from your face. But despite all that, it still manages to feel luxurious on skin. Because this face wash tends to be a little thick and heavy, it can be cumbersome to get out of the bottle, and you may get more product than you need at times. But you can’t beat its gentle cleansing properties—especially if you have sensitive skin. The Farmacy Whipped Greens leaves your skin feeling hydrated and refreshed despite its effective cleansing capabilities. Price at time of publication: $28 Key Specs: Skin Type: Combination | Size: 5 ounce | Hypoallergenic: Not listed | Fragrance-Free: Not listed Verywell Health / Jessica Juliao How We Rated the Face Washes 4.8 to 5 stars: These are the best face washes we tested. We recommend them without reservation. 4.5 to 4.7 stars: These face washes are excellent—they might have minor flaws, but we still recommend them. 4.0 to 4.5 stars: We think these are great face washes, but others are better. 3.5 to 3.9 stars: These face washes are just average. 3.4 and below: We don't recommend face washes with this rating; you won't find any on our list. We Also Tested La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Facial Cleanser: While this face wash is a gentle cleanser, it is almost too gentle. The watery, milky texture seemed to slide right off our skin without really penetrating or cleaning as we expected. Good Light Cosmic Dew Water Cleanser: This face wash feels great when applied to your skin, but you have to keep adding more water to get it to spread evenly. Once it’s lathered up, it’s hard to wah it off completely. Differin Daily Refreshing Cleanser: While this face wash did a fairly good job of cleansing, there was still a little residue of makeup left behind. What’s more, it wasn’t as hydrating as we would have liked. Hero Cosmetics Sensitive Face Cleanser: This face wash works so well, it almost made our list of top picks. Not only is the cleanser effective, but it also leaves your face feeling clean and refreshed. The only downside is that it’s a little too sticky. How We Tested the Face Washes We purchased 30 different face washes at a range of price points, designed for varying skin types and issues, and made with different ingredients. Then we tested each of the 30 different face washes and evaluated them based on how well they cleaned, how easy they were to use, and how our skin felt afterward. Throughout the testing period, we evaluated each face wash based on its feel, effectiveness, and hydration, as well as the appearance of our face once the testing was complete. We also considered the value of the face wash and made recommendations on who might find them useful for particular skin types. In addition, we consulted with several experts on general skin care to find out what ingredients to look for when shopping for cleansers. These experts include: Reid MacClellan, MD, a plastic surgeon, adjunct professor at Harvard Medical School, and CEO/founder of Cortina, an online dermatology resource Wendy Long Mitchel, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and expert advisor to GYRT, a movement equipping young people to build healthy mind-body habits Angela Lamb, MD, a dermatologist, the director of the Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology Faculty Practice, an associate professor of dermatology, and an advisor to Veracity, a skincare and supplement company Ian Michael Crumm, a licensed esthetician and skincare expert with a passion for sun safety and skin cancer prevention What to Look for in a Face Wash Skin Type When selecting a face wash, it’s important to consider your skin type. For instance, is your skin sensitive, dry, oily, normal, or a combination of skin types? If you don’t know your skin type, there are some telltale signs to look for. For instance, oily skin will have a shiny and greasy appearance, while combination skin will appear dry or rough in some areas and oily in others. If you have sensitive skin, certain products may cause burning or redness. Regardless of your skin type, fragrances and other ingredients can cause irritation, says Reid MacClellan, MD, a plastic surgeon, adjunct professor at Harvard Medical School, and CEO/founder of Cortina, an online dermatology resource. Dr. MacClellan recommends looking for products that will protect your skin’s moisture barrier while cleansing it. Sincecleansers come in so many different forms, it’s easy to get confused about which one is best for each skin type. Ian Michael Crumm, a licensed esthetician and skincare expert with a passion for sun safety and skin cancer prevention, suggests paying close attention to how your skin feels each day and adjusting when necessary. Crumm also offered some basic guidelines for selecting a face wash that is best for you. If you have oily skin or neutral or combination skin, you may want to experiment with foaming or gel cleansers. Meanwhile, if you have dry skin, look for cream or gel-cream cleansers to get the clean you want without overdrying or stripping your skin. Ingredients Considering the ingredients in your face wash is a crucial first step in choosing a face wash. Look for a face wash that doesn’t contain harsh chemicals and encourages skin cell turnover, increases hydration, and softens the skin to keep it healthy, says Angela Lamb, MD, a dermatologist and director of the Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology Faculty Practice. As for which ingredients those are, it depends on what you are looking for. For instance, Dr. Mitchel suggests products with aloe vera or green tea extract if you want to soothe and moisturize your skin. Meanwhile, she says willow bark extract and vitamin B5 can help balance hydration, while niacinamide is a star ingredient that provides a lipid barrier and minimizes redness and pore appearance. Dr. MacClellan recommends looking for face washes containing hyaluronic acid and ceramides if your skin needs to be replenished while being cleaned. Zinc PCA is also a great ingredient for protecting your skin’s barrier while controlling oil production. Vitamin E is another star ingredient, with its soothing, antioxidant properties that protect your skin from free radicals. Consider a face wash with amino acids if you are looking to plump and moisturize your skin, Dr. MacClellan says. If you are looking to rid your skin of dead skin cells, or if you have particularly oily skin, you may want to try products with glycolic and salicylic acids, Crumm says. Additionally, glycerin is a fantastic humectant that works wonders for surface hydration. You also should consider face washes that do not contain hormone disruptors, Dr. Lamb adds. Look for companies that do not include these ingredients or environmental pollutants. If they have a negative impact on your health they also could be toxic for your skin, she says. Skin Concerns Your skin is your body's largest organ and plays a lot of different roles in health, from providing protection from the elements, to retaining fluids, to fighting off harmful microbes. Not surprisingly, then, your skin can be afflicted with a number of different conditions or diseases. In fact, as many as one in three people in the U.S. will be impacted by a skin condition at any given time. If you have a skin condition, it’s important to consider it when selecting a face wash. You don’t want to further complicate the condition by choosing something that will be irritating or cause breakouts. Instead, look for a product that caters to your skin concern, has gentle ingredients, and is formulated with your skin’s health in mind, suggests Dr. Mitchel. Choosing the right face wash can not only help improve your skin’s health, but also improve its appearance. You also may want to look for face washes that are formulated without fragrances and labeled specifically for your skin type and skin concern. Then, follow up your cleansing step with a routine that complements your specific skin condition, Crumm says. It also may be helpful to consult with a dermatologist or esthetician to plan your optimal skincare regimen. Frequently Asked Questions How often should you wash your face? How often you wash your face will depend on your skin type and concerns, Dr. Mitchel says. If you have oily skin, you may need to wash your face twice a day, while dry skin may only need to be washed once a day. That said, if you only wash your face once a day, you may want to consider doing it at night so that you can rid your skin of all of the bacteria that has accumulated during the day, Dr. Lamb says. You can follow that up with a nourishing face cream to replenish and moisturize your skin. When is the best time to wash your face? Whether you wash your face in the morning, in the evening, or both, the time you wash your face depends on your specific needs. For instance, Crumm says washing your face in the morning refreshes your skin from any residual skincare products lingering on your skin from the night before, while also removing sweat that can accumulate while sleeping. Washing your face in the evening allows you to perform a deeper cleanse to remove makeup, sunscreen, and the extra grime from the day, he says.If you wear makeup, you should definitely plan to wash your face in the evening, Crumm says. Sleeping in your makeup can lead to premature aging and collagen degradation. It may also cause breakouts and prevent your skin from renewing at night. Should you wash your face with warm or cold water? When washing your face, Dr. Mitchel suggests using lukewarm water. Hot water can strip your skin of its natural oils, while cold water may not effectively remove dirt and oil. She also recommends being gentle when washing your face, since rubbing too hard can cause irritation and damage.Additionally, warm water can help dissolve grime when combined with your cleanser, Crumm says. After washing, he suggests splashing cold water on your face to alert your skin and prompt additional blood circulation to the area. Why Trust Verywell Health Sherri Gordon, CLC, has been covering health and social issues for nearly 20 years and has written countless articles with a health focus. Consequently, she is well versed and knowledgeable about a number of health and wellness issues. Additionally, as someone with dry, sensitive skin and a host of allergies, Sherri knows how important it is to find the right face wash to meet the unique needs of your skin type so that you can cleanse your face without it becoming stripped, dehydrated, or irritated. She is confident you will be able to find a face wash from our list that will do just what you need it to do. 4 Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Hekmatpou D, Mehrabi F, Rahzani K, Aminiyan A. The Effect of Aloe Vera Clinical Trials on Prevention and Healing of Skin Wound: A Systematic Review. Iran J Med Sci. 2019;44(1):1-9. PMID:30666070 American Academy of Dermatology Association. Skin care tips dermatologists use.. National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health. Skin conditions at a glance. 