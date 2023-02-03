Health A-Z The 8 Best Insoles for Plantar Fasciitis in 2023 Spenco Total Support Max Shoe Insoles provide the perfect balance of support and comfort. By Sarah Bradley Published on February 03, 2023 Medically reviewed by Adam H. Kaplan, DPM Medically reviewed by Adam H. Kaplan, DPM Facebook LinkedIn Adam H. Kaplan, DPM, is a podiatrist who has been in private practice for over 5 years in New Jersey and specializes in a wide scope of foot care. Learn about our Medical Expert Board Print We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products. Healthcare professionals review articles for medical accuracy. Learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Courtesy of Amazon / Photo Illustration by David Hattan for Verywell Health You probably don’t spend much time thinking about the bottoms of your feet…unless you have plantar fasciitis and that single band of tissue connecting your toes to your heel has become the bane of your daily existence. Among the many remedies for plantar fasciitis is using supportive insoles or orthotics in your shoes. These devices help to lift the arches of your feet, taking pressure off the plantar fascia, allowing it to heal and avoid further inflammation. Reviewed & Approved We chose the Spenco Total Support Max model because it offers rigid support that’s perfect for general daily use and all types of physical activity. If you’re a runner, the CURREX RunPRO Insole has the right combination of support and cushioning to keep you comfortable mile after mile. Michael Fishkin, Pedorthist, Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialist, told Verywell, “Insert-style insoles are prefabricated devices that are generic and provide support to an individual's feet. While orthotics are custom fabricated arch supports that are made from a molding, scan or foam impression of the feet.” Most podiatrists recommend that people with recurrent or severe plantar fasciitis be fitted for custom orthotics since, Fishkin explained, premade inserts are identical and can’t accommodate natural differences between your two feet. However, custom orthotics aren’t always a financially-feasible option. If you’re on the hunt for premade insoles, you’ll need to look for a pair that are the correct size and fit, offer firm support, and are appropriate for the arch of your foot. We researched more than two dozen arch support insoles designed to take pressure off the plantar fascia, looking for insoles that are both comfortable and supportive to stand in for more expensive orthotics. Here are the best insoles for plantar fasciitis on the market today. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Spenco Total Support Max Shoe Insoles at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Walk Hero Plantar Fasciitis Insoles at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Sneakers: Physix Gear Sport Full Length Orthotic Inserts at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Sandals: Samurai Insoles Plantar Fasciitis Relief Arch Support Shoe Insoles at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Small Feet: Superfeet Green Insoles at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Wide Feet: Powerstep Pinnacle Wide Fit Insoles at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Flat Feet: ProFoot Flat Fix Orthotic at Amazon Jump to Review Most Comfortable: Airplus Orthotic Shoe Insole at Amazon Jump to Review In This Article Expand Our Picks How We Selected What to Look For FAQ Why Trust Verywell Health Best Overall Spenco Total Support Max Shoe Insoles View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Zappos Pros Appropriate for physical activity Rigid sides prevent overpronation Medium profile Cons Not low-profile enough for some dress shoes If you’re just entering the world of insoles for plantar fasciitis, you may not know where to start or what type of support to look for. What we like about the Spenco Total Support Max insoles is that it’s mostly a one-size-fits-all insert: it doesn’t matter whether you’re planning to run, walk, lift weight, or hike in these insoles, the Spenco can accommodate all types of activities, so you don’t have to stress about finding multiple insoles for all your different types of shoes. The Spenco insoles are a full-length insert, which means they support the entire length of your foot. They’re rigid enough to keep your feet in place, but they also feature multiple zones on the bottom for varying amounts of pressure you might apply to them as you move through your day. Both of the podiatrists we consulted with recommended the Spenco brand not just for overall comfort, but also for their material; because they’re made with a neoprene-like polyester, they should hold up for a long time. Considering their slightly higher (but still affordable) price range, we think that’s good news for anyone who wants a single insole that can do it all. Price at time of publication: $32 Key Specs:Insole Material: Polyester | Sizes Available: Women’s 3-10.5 / Men’s 6-17.5 | Fitted For: Multipurpose Best Budget Walk Hero Plantar Fasciitis Insoles Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walkhero.com Pros Made with silicone for shock absorption Keeps feet cool Deep heel cup Cons Take up more space inside shoe When you’re not sure if an insole will give you the support you need for your plantar fasciitis, it can be hard to spend upwards of $40 on a product. Spending too little, on the other hand, can cause problems, too—less durable materials and inappropriate support levels can leave you in worse shape than you were before. We chose the Walk Hero insoles as our pick for best budget because they’re cheaper than most of the other insoles on this list but they don’t cut corners when it comes to comfort and support. They’re designed to provide foot stabilization, reduce impact stress, and cushion your entire foot. They’re also suitable for all types of activity, including running, so you don’t even need to buy multiple pairs (though you could afford to, since they’re less costly). Price at time of publication: $20 Key Specs: Insole Material: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate| Sizes Available: Women’s 6-14.5 / Men’s 4-16.5 | Fitted For: Multipurpose Best for Sneakers Physix Gear Sport Full Length Orthotic Inserts with Arch Support 4.8 View On Amazon View On Physixgear.com Pros Low profile Absorbs shock Wicks away moisture Cons Difficult to trim for correct fit Although these are marketed as “sport” insoles, Physix Gear notes that these insoles can also be used in work boots—so you can interpret “sport” to mean anything requiring a lot of physical activity and movement, including a strenuous job (though, of course, they’re good for running and hiking, too). With a thin, low profile design, the Physix Gear Sport insoles won’t interfere with your activities or disrupt the way your feet fit into your favorite sneakers or boots. They include a handy guide for trimming the insoles for that just-right fit, and feature a non-slip bottom so they stay in place. We especially like that they have a deep heel cup for added stability as you move and can also provide relief for heel spurs, foot strains, and achilles tendonitis. Lastly, we like that these insoles are made with moisture-wicking, anti-odor fabric to prevent sweat from accumulating and affecting the overall quality of the insole. Price at time of publication: $21 Key Specs: Insole Material: Foam and Polyurethane | Sizes Available: Women’s 5-16.5 / Men’s 3-14.5 | Fitted For: Multipurpose Best for Sandals Samurai Insoles Ninjas Plantar Fasciitis Relief Arch Support Shoe Insoles Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Samuraiinsoles.com Pros Slides under existing insole for hidden support Low profile Durable material Cons Low arch support Not springy It’s hard enough to find insoles that can fit in your sneakers, work shoes, or hiking boots, but sandals? That’s a whole other problem. With their open design, it’s difficult to add an insole that not only stays in place but also doesn’t announce to the entire world that you’re wearing orthotic devices. That’s why we picked the Samurai Insoles Ninjas as our best choice for sandals: these thin, plastic insoles are meant to be slipped under your shoe’s existing insole, essentially disguising themselves to provide discreet heel and arch support. The Ninjas don’t just look sneaky, though, they also feel good, especially if you have flatter feet or don’t need an aggressive arch. The plastic material they’re made from is firm but flexible and naturally grippy, staying in place really well under your insole. They may not be the best choice for someone with super high arches, but if you just need a little boost while you wear your summer sandals, the Ninjas are a great way to quietly add extra support. Price at time of publication: $30 Key Specs: Insole Material: Polypropylene | Sizes Available: Women’s 6-18.5 / Men’s 4-16.5 | Fitted For: Multipurpose The 10 Best Sandals for Plantar Fasciitis of 2023 Best for Small Feet Superfeet Green Insoles Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Zappos Pros Hard shell under heel for longer wear High arches and deep heel cup Can last a long time before needing to be replaced Cons Takes time to adjust to firmness Not for dressy or tight-fitting shoes It can be tough to find insoles to accommodate smaller sizes, especially if you prefer full-length support. At first glance, the Superfeet GREEN insoles don’t look like they’re designed for small feet, but a quick glance at the sizing chart shows they come in sizes as small as 4.5 for women and 2.5 for men. These are some of the smallest shoe sizes we could find among the products we reviewed—and there is even an option for little kids who wear a shoe size 13.5 to 2. As far as specs, the Superfeet GREEN insoles impress with their high-density foam, tall heel cup, and high-profile arch support. They fill up your entire shoe, stabilizing everything from your toes to your heels, and have a firm, stabilizing base beneath the heel cup that offers extra stabilization. Price at time of publication: $35 Key Specs: Insole Material: Foam | Sizes Available: Women’s 4.5-14 / Men’s 2.5-17 / Little Kids 13.5-2 | Fitted For: Roomy or larger shoes The 12 Best Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis of 2023 Best for Wide Feet Powerstep Pinnacle Wide Fit Insoles Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Zappos Pros Designed to fit 3E to 6E wide width shoes Multiple layers of support and cushioning Resists flattening Cons Runs small Works with some shoes/activities, but not all There’s nothing worse than knowing you need extra support in your shoes and being unable to find an insole that actually covers the entire spread of your wide feet. If you need support, you need it everywhere—not just down the middle. Not only do the PowerStep Pinnacle Wide Fit insoles meet the needs of people with wider feet, they’re just plain well-made; they can be placed inside any shoe, dressy or athletic or otherwise, and boost arch support for people with wide shoe sizes between 3E and 6E. We also like that these insoles are made with multiple layers of support: a firm shell layer, a foam cushioning layer, and firm arch support so your arches don’t collapse when you’re walking, particularly if you also have flat feet or weak arches. Price at time of publication: $50 Key Specs: Insole Material: Polyester | Sizes Available: Women’s 6-12 / Men’s 4-16+ | Fitted For: Multipurpose The 6 Best Foot Massagers of 2023, Tested in Our Lab Best for Flat Feet ProFoot Flat Fix Orthotic Amazon View On Amazon View On IHerb View On Walgreens Pros Partial insert gives low arch support Firm but flexible shell Shock-absorbing heel pad Cons Limited sizing options No cushioning for front of foot People with flat feet don’t need to go out of their way to find specialized insoles, but in general, insoles with high-profile arches or high arch support will likely be too uncomfortable to relieve pain. Most people with flat feet need lower arch support, like the kind found in the flat fit orthotic arch by Profoot. This is a partial insert, supporting about ⅔ of your foot length, but if you have flat feet you may not need a full-length insole interfering with your arches. But don’t let the Profoot’s smaller size fool you: with a firm cup for your heel and an added shock-absorbing heel plug, you’re getting a lot of support in a small package. Plus, the foam construction of this insert is designed to mold to your feet, something flat-footed shoppers will appreciate. Price at time of publication: $10 Key Specs: Insole Material: Foam | Sizes Available: Women’s 6-10 / Men’s 8-13 | Fitted For: Multipurpose The 8 Best Shoes for Arthritis of 2023 Most Comfortable Airplus Plantar Fasciitis Orthotic Shoe Insole Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Carewell.com Pros ¾-length partial insole for less toe crowding Heel plug for extra heel comfort Slightly sticky bottom for staying in place Cons Runs narrow Limited sizing Toeing the line between a full-length insert and a partial insert, the Airplus Plantar Fasciitis Orthotic Insole has all the coverage you need without any of the crowding (or any of the trimming-down-to-size that comes with most full-length options). With a ¾-length style, the Airplus insoles support everything from your heel to the ball of your feet but stop just short of your toes, leaving plenty of room for your feet to fit in your usual favorite shoes. As far as support, the Airplus insoles don’t skimp on comfort, either. A deep heel cup, firm arch plate, and gel-based heel plug work to lift and cushion your arch and heel, easing the pressure off your plantar fascia and reducing overall strain and fatigue on your feet. Price at time of publication: $9 Key Specs: Insole Material: Gel | Sizes Available: Women’s 5-11 / Men’s 7-13 | Fitted For: Roomy or larger shoes The 8 Best Hammer Toe Straighteners of 2023 How We Selected the Best Insoles for Plantar Fasciitis To find the best insoles for plantar fasciitis, we asked podiatrists to tell us what to look for and avoid when choosing a pair that could relieve heel pain while providing the right amount of support. They suggested insoles with firm, not cushy, support to keep your feet stable, as well as insoles that could be trimmed and adjusted to fit comfortably inside your shoes. They also stressed the importance of knowing your foot type, i.e. your arch height, and looking for insoles that match the amount of arch support you personally need. We searched for popular insoles designed to provide rigid—but comfortable—support for a variety of foot types and shoes styles. We also chose insoles across a range of prices, so whether you’re looking to invest in a single pair for a specific activity or want to buy up a bunch to put in all your shoes, we’ve got you covered. What to Look for in Insoles for Plantar Fasciitis Firm support While the thought of standing on insoles with cushy, jelly-like pads seems nice, this is actually the kind of support you want to avoid, both podiatrists told us. The goal of an insert is to maintain your arch, says Sidney Weiser, DPM, Founder of Quality Podiatry Group, so it shouldn’t be so overly flexible that your arch collapses when you walk. In general, look for insoles that are: shock-absorbing and responsive to impactno more than ¼ inch thick (Fishkin says any thicker, and it can crowd your foot and create more instability)offer rigid, fixed support versus pillow-like support “You have to be careful because a lot of inserts are sold to be soft and squishy,” says Fishkin, “but while you need some cushion, you also need some support—and the more stiffness there is to an orthotic, the better it’s going to help with a condition like plantar fasciitis.” Correct fit and sizing One of the benefits of opting for custom orthotics is that you’re guaranteed to get devices that fit your feet perfectly. When choosing premade insoles, it’s important to adapt and modify the standard fit to accommodate your foot size and shape. Many premade insoles are designed to be cut or trimmed to fit inside your shoe; this is an important step that shouldn’t be skipped. “Insoles should be well-fitting in your shoe, and the shoe should have enough room to accommodate the insole and your foot,” says Weiser, who adds that it may be necessary to remove any insole that comes with the shoe so there’s enough room for the specialized insole to fit without overcrowding your foot. Foot type Do you have flat feet? High arches? It’s important to know your foot type so you can choose an insole meant to support your unique anatomy rather than work against it. “Make sure the structure of the insole is not too aggressive for your foot type,” said Fishkin, “and that you can tolerate the support provided by the insole.” Because everyone has a different foot structure and shape, he added, plantar fasciitis can affect people in different places along the foot. While many people have heel pain, others feel more inflammation along the band of tissue itself—and a high support arch insole could make that worse. Frequently Asked Questions What is the best material for insoles for plantar fasciitis? The majority of premade insoles are constructed from synthetic materials—think polyester, neoprene, memory foam, and vinyl. This allows them to be flexible and springy, and in many cases, wick away excess moisture (a benefit for something that goes under your feet and could be prone to odors!).As far as how to choose, there isn’t necessarily one best material, said Weiser; it depends on your foot type, your activity level, and the type and style of the shoe you’re wearing. Your weight should also be considered, he adds, since some materials can withstand heavier weight and more repeated impact better than others.Fishkin recommends an insole with a neoprene-type material, because this type of cushioning “springs back to continue providing ample shock absorption.” Are memory foam insoles good for plantar fasciitis? While most people think of memory foam when they think of flexible, supportive cushioning, most of the insoles on our list are made from other types of materials that hold up better to you putting your full weight on them for hours each day.“Over time [memory foam] does compress and does not spring back like a mattress does,” said Fishkin, noting that it can also bunch up in the footwear, creating other issues. How often should you wear insoles for plantar fasciitis? If you have recurrent issues with plantar fasciitis, Weiser said you should plan on wearing insoles indefinitely. Unless you’re going to stop using your feet on a daily basis, you shouldn’t look at insoles as a short-term remedy. As far as replacing your insoles over time, there are several factors to consider. “How hard you are on your shoes will determine how often a new pair should be ordered,” said Weiser, who adds that children or young adults whose feet are continually growing should be measured annually for insoles or orthotics.Otherwise, the general manufacturer consensus is that most insole inserts can last about six months. Spenco advises that if you’re an athlete or spend a lot of time on your feet, you may want to purchase new ones every three to four months. You can tell your insoles are reaching the end of their lifetime when they start to become visibly damaged, start to fade or smell, and flatten out or lose their cushioning. Why Trust Verywell Health Sarah Bradley has been writing health content since 2017—everything from product roundups and illness FAQs to nutrition explainers and the dish on diet trends. She knows how important it is to receive trustworthy and expert-approved advice about over-the-counter products that manage everyday health conditions, from GI issues and allergies to chronic headaches and joint pain.