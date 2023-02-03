If you’re on the hunt for premade insoles, you’ll need to look for a pair that are the correct size and fit, offer firm support, and are appropriate for the arch of your foot. We researched more than two dozen arch support insoles designed to take pressure off the plantar fascia, looking for insoles that are both comfortable and supportive to stand in for more expensive orthotics. Here are the best insoles for plantar fasciitis on the market today.

Most podiatrists recommend that people with recurrent or severe plantar fasciitis be fitted for custom orthotics since, Fishkin explained, premade inserts are identical and can’t accommodate natural differences between your two feet. However, custom orthotics aren’t always a financially-feasible option.

Michael Fishkin, Pedorthist, Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialist, told Verywell, “Insert-style insoles are prefabricated devices that are generic and provide support to an individual's feet. While orthotics are custom fabricated arch supports that are made from a molding, scan or foam impression of the feet.”

We chose the Spenco Total Support Max model because it offers rigid support that’s perfect for general daily use and all types of physical activity. If you’re a runner, the CURREX RunPRO Insole has the right combination of support and cushioning to keep you comfortable mile after mile.

You probably don’t spend much time thinking about the bottoms of your feet…unless you have plantar fasciitis and that single band of tissue connecting your toes to your heel has become the bane of your daily existence. Among the many remedies for plantar fasciitis is using supportive insoles or orthotics in your shoes. These devices help to lift the arches of your feet, taking pressure off the plantar fascia, allowing it to heal and avoid further inflammation.

Best Overall Spenco Total Support Max Shoe Insoles Pros Appropriate for physical activity

Rigid sides prevent overpronation



Medium profile Cons Not low-profile enough for some dress shoes If you’re just entering the world of insoles for plantar fasciitis, you may not know where to start or what type of support to look for. What we like about the Spenco Total Support Max insoles is that it’s mostly a one-size-fits-all insert: it doesn’t matter whether you’re planning to run, walk, lift weight, or hike in these insoles, the Spenco can accommodate all types of activities, so you don’t have to stress about finding multiple insoles for all your different types of shoes. The Spenco insoles are a full-length insert, which means they support the entire length of your foot. They’re rigid enough to keep your feet in place, but they also feature multiple zones on the bottom for varying amounts of pressure you might apply to them as you move through your day. Both of the podiatrists we consulted with recommended the Spenco brand not just for overall comfort, but also for their material; because they’re made with a neoprene-like polyester, they should hold up for a long time. Considering their slightly higher (but still affordable) price range, we think that’s good news for anyone who wants a single insole that can do it all. Price at time of publication: $32 Key Specs:



Insole Material: Polyester | Sizes Available: Women’s 3-10.5 / Men’s 6-17.5 | Fitted For: Multipurpose

Best Budget Walk Hero Plantar Fasciitis Insoles Pros Made with silicone for shock absorption

Keeps feet cool



Deep heel cup Cons Take up more space inside shoe When you’re not sure if an insole will give you the support you need for your plantar fasciitis, it can be hard to spend upwards of $40 on a product. Spending too little, on the other hand, can cause problems, too—less durable materials and inappropriate support levels can leave you in worse shape than you were before. We chose the Walk Hero insoles as our pick for best budget because they’re cheaper than most of the other insoles on this list but they don’t cut corners when it comes to comfort and support. They’re designed to provide foot stabilization, reduce impact stress, and cushion your entire foot. They’re also suitable for all types of activity, including running, so you don’t even need to buy multiple pairs (though you could afford to, since they’re less costly). Price at time of publication: $20 Key Specs: Insole Material: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate| Sizes Available: Women’s 6-14.5 / Men’s 4-16.5 | Fitted For: Multipurpose

Best for Sneakers Physix Gear Sport Full Length Orthotic Inserts with Arch Support 4.8 Pros Low profile

Absorbs shock

Wicks away moisture Cons Difficult to trim for correct fit Although these are marketed as “sport” insoles, Physix Gear notes that these insoles can also be used in work boots—so you can interpret “sport” to mean anything requiring a lot of physical activity and movement, including a strenuous job (though, of course, they’re good for running and hiking, too). With a thin, low profile design, the Physix Gear Sport insoles won’t interfere with your activities or disrupt the way your feet fit into your favorite sneakers or boots. They include a handy guide for trimming the insoles for that just-right fit, and feature a non-slip bottom so they stay in place. We especially like that they have a deep heel cup for added stability as you move and can also provide relief for heel spurs, foot strains, and achilles tendonitis. Lastly, we like that these insoles are made with moisture-wicking, anti-odor fabric to prevent sweat from accumulating and affecting the overall quality of the insole. Price at time of publication: $21 Key Specs: Insole Material: Foam and Polyurethane | Sizes Available: Women’s 5-16.5 / Men’s 3-14.5 | Fitted For: Multipurpose

Best for Sandals Samurai Insoles Ninjas Plantar Fasciitis Relief Arch Support Shoe Insoles Pros Slides under existing insole for hidden support

Low profile



Durable material Cons Low arch support

Not springy It’s hard enough to find insoles that can fit in your sneakers, work shoes, or hiking boots, but sandals? That’s a whole other problem. With their open design, it’s difficult to add an insole that not only stays in place but also doesn’t announce to the entire world that you’re wearing orthotic devices. That’s why we picked the Samurai Insoles Ninjas as our best choice for sandals: these thin, plastic insoles are meant to be slipped under your shoe’s existing insole, essentially disguising themselves to provide discreet heel and arch support. The Ninjas don’t just look sneaky, though, they also feel good, especially if you have flatter feet or don’t need an aggressive arch. The plastic material they’re made from is firm but flexible and naturally grippy, staying in place really well under your insole. They may not be the best choice for someone with super high arches, but if you just need a little boost while you wear your summer sandals, the Ninjas are a great way to quietly add extra support. Price at time of publication: $30 Key Specs: Insole Material: Polypropylene | Sizes Available: Women’s 6-18.5 / Men’s 4-16.5 | Fitted For: Multipurpose The 10 Best Sandals for Plantar Fasciitis of 2023

Best for Small Feet Superfeet Green Insoles Pros Hard shell under heel for longer wear

High arches and deep heel cup



Can last a long time before needing to be replaced Cons Takes time to adjust to firmness

Not for dressy or tight-fitting shoes It can be tough to find insoles to accommodate smaller sizes, especially if you prefer full-length support. At first glance, the Superfeet GREEN insoles don’t look like they’re designed for small feet, but a quick glance at the sizing chart shows they come in sizes as small as 4.5 for women and 2.5 for men. These are some of the smallest shoe sizes we could find among the products we reviewed—and there is even an option for little kids who wear a shoe size 13.5 to 2. As far as specs, the Superfeet GREEN insoles impress with their high-density foam, tall heel cup, and high-profile arch support. They fill up your entire shoe, stabilizing everything from your toes to your heels, and have a firm, stabilizing base beneath the heel cup that offers extra stabilization. Price at time of publication: $35 Key Specs: Insole Material: Foam | Sizes Available: Women’s 4.5-14 / Men’s 2.5-17 / Little Kids 13.5-2 | Fitted For: Roomy or larger shoes The 12 Best Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis of 2023

Best for Wide Feet Powerstep Pinnacle Wide Fit Insoles Pros Designed to fit 3E to 6E wide width shoes

Multiple layers of support and cushioning



Resists flattening Cons Runs small

Works with some shoes/activities, but not all There’s nothing worse than knowing you need extra support in your shoes and being unable to find an insole that actually covers the entire spread of your wide feet. If you need support, you need it everywhere—not just down the middle. Not only do the PowerStep Pinnacle Wide Fit insoles meet the needs of people with wider feet, they’re just plain well-made; they can be placed inside any shoe, dressy or athletic or otherwise, and boost arch support for people with wide shoe sizes between 3E and 6E. We also like that these insoles are made with multiple layers of support: a firm shell layer, a foam cushioning layer, and firm arch support so your arches don’t collapse when you’re walking, particularly if you also have flat feet or weak arches. Price at time of publication: $50 Key Specs: Insole Material: Polyester | Sizes Available: Women’s 6-12 / Men’s 4-16+ | Fitted For: Multipurpose The 6 Best Foot Massagers of 2023, Tested in Our Lab

Best for Flat Feet ProFoot Flat Fix Orthotic Pros Partial insert gives low arch support

Firm but flexible shell



Shock-absorbing heel pad Cons Limited sizing options

No cushioning for front of foot People with flat feet don’t need to go out of their way to find specialized insoles, but in general, insoles with high-profile arches or high arch support will likely be too uncomfortable to relieve pain. Most people with flat feet need lower arch support, like the kind found in the flat fit orthotic arch by Profoot. This is a partial insert, supporting about ⅔ of your foot length, but if you have flat feet you may not need a full-length insole interfering with your arches. But don’t let the Profoot’s smaller size fool you: with a firm cup for your heel and an added shock-absorbing heel plug, you’re getting a lot of support in a small package. Plus, the foam construction of this insert is designed to mold to your feet, something flat-footed shoppers will appreciate. Price at time of publication: $10 Key Specs: Insole Material: Foam | Sizes Available: Women’s 6-10 / Men’s 8-13 | Fitted For: Multipurpose The 8 Best Shoes for Arthritis of 2023