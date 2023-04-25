Products & Reviews The 8 Best Light Therapy Lamps of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The lamps boosted our editors' moods and energy levels. By Lindsey Lanquist, Lindsey Lanquist Verywell Health's LinkedIn Verywell Health's Twitter Lindsey is a writer and editor specializing in fashion, lifestyle, love, sex, and health content. She reviews products for Verywell Fit, Verywell Health, and Verywell Mind. Learn about our editorial process Lily Moe, Lily Moe Verywell Health's LinkedIn Lily Moe is a former fitness coach and current health editor. She writes about fitness and health products for Verywell Health, Verywell Mind, and Verywell Fit. Learn about our editorial process and Tori Zhou Tori Zhou Tori Zhou is a contributing writer and Associate Health Commerce Editor at Verywell. Her work has also been featured on NYLON and Bustle. Updated on April 25, 2023 Medically reviewed by Michael Menna, DO We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. VeryWell Health / Jaclyn Mastropsaqua Light therapy lamps are bright lamps commonly used to boost mood and energy levels or to treat conditions such as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), depression, or sleep disorders. Some of the best aspects of light therapy are that you don't need a prescription to reap the benefits, the lamps are widely available, and you can use them at home: Simply turn on your light therapy lamp and sit near it for a set period of time (typically 15–60 minutes). Regular light therapy has been shown to alleviate symptoms of SAD, depression, and other mood disorders. And though it’s unclear how light therapy works, some suspect the bright light exposure may boost serotonin (the “happy chemical” that naturally occurs in our bodies) or reset our circadian rhythms. As you shop for light therapy lamps, consider size, style, light intensity, and brightness settings. A good light therapy lamp should suit your space, offer 10,000 lux of light exposure, and make it easy to adjust brightness when needed. To find the best light therapy lamps, we tested 15 top-rated options at home, performing five-day tests to find the eight best lamps. Each tester assessed one lamp at a time, using that lamp for 30 minutes daily for five straight days. Every day, testers noted their mood, energy level, and sleep quality before and after using their lamp. And they also assessed the lamps for design, ease of use, and value. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Verilux HappyLight Light Therapy Lamp at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Carex Light Therapy Lamp at Amazon Jump to Review Best Floor Lamp: Lavish Home Floor Lamp at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Large Spaces: Northern Light Technologies Boxelite at Amazon Jump to Review Best Portable: Erligpowht Light Therapy Lamp at Amazon Jump to Review Best Design: Sunrise Sensations DayBright Light Therapy Lamp at Amazon Jump to Review Best for SAD: Carex Day-Light Classic Plus at Amazon Jump to Review Best Alarm Clock: Philips HF3520 at Amazon Jump to Review In This Article Expand Our Picks How We Selected and Tested What to Look For FAQ Why Trust Verywell Health Best Overall Verilux HappyLight Light Therapy Lamp 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Effective Adjustable position Two brightness settings Cons Expensive (for its no-frills design) The Verilux HappyLight Light Therapy Lamp was one of the most effective lamps we tested, boosting our energy level every time we used it. At its brightest, the lamp delivers 10,000 lux of light. That’s the recommended light intensity for a light therapy lamp, but it may seem harsh at first. Thankfully, the lamp comes with two brightness settings, so it’s easy to start with the dimmer setting and work your way up to the brighter one. We did exactly this: At the start of our test, we preferred the dimmer setting because we found the brighter one to be a little too intense. But by day four, we preferred the brighter setting and found it more effective. The lamp is also compact and easy to use. At 12.5 inches tall and 6.25 inches wide, it’s small enough to place on your table, desk, or nightstand. And its adjustable base makes it easy to angle. We love that this light therapy lamp has a lever that lets you tilt it back or forward, so you can get the exact angle that you want when positioning the light. We also appreciate that the lamp’s long power cord makes it easy to use in different places. Throughout our five-day test, this lamp made us feel more alert and energized, and while the lamp didn’t seem to impact our sleep quality, it did boost our mood. Price at time of publication: $80 Product Weight: 2 pounds | Dimensions: 4.5 x 6.25 x 12.5 inches inches | Brightness Settings: 2 | Light Intensity: 10,000 lux | Type: Table lamp Verywell Health / Jhett Thompson Best Budget Carex Sunlite Bright Light Therapy Lamp 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Effective Easy to use Compact Cons Looks cheaper than other options The Carex Light Therapy Lamp isn’t made from durable materials or packed with fancy features. But its beginner-friendly design and accessible price point make it a great option for people who want to give light therapy lamps a try without commitment. The no-frills lamp has just one brightness setting. Turn it on, and you’ll get 10,000 lux of light. Unsurprisingly, we found this lamp very easy to use. Simply plug it in, open the stand on the back, and push the big button on the front. This table lamp is also easy to move around, thanks to its 3.25-pound weight and long power cord. Although we didn't find this lamp to have an impact on our mood, it did seem to dramatically improve our sleep quality. The editor that tested this lamp often wakes up frequently during the night, but since he started using this lamp, he was consistently sleeping through the night. This pattern continued every night of the test, leading him to feel more well-rested and alert every morning. Price at time of publication: $130 Product Weight: 3.25 pounds | Dimensions: 2 x 8.8 x 13.38 inches | Brightness Settings: 1 | Light Intensity: 10,000 lux | Type: Table lamp Verywell Health / Jhett Thompson Best Floor Lamp Lavish Home Sunlight Floor Lamp 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros Provides overhead light Easy to use Budget-friendly Cons Clinical and bulky Requires assembly Of all the light therapy lamps we tested, the Lavish Home Floor Lamp was the best at diffusing light across the room. We loved that this lamp offered bright overhead light, thanks to its height and its floor lamp design. Whereas most light therapy lamps are shaped like tablets or boxes, this one looks like a classic floor lamp. And that unusual design gives the lamp two advantages. First, the 4-foot lamp is tall enough to provide overhead light. (We could comfortably sit and read underneath it.) Second, the lamp’s light is unlikely to get in your eyes. Since the lamp’s illuminated surface faces the floor and its on/off switch is easy to reach, you never have to look directly at the light to turn on the lamp or adjust its position. The no-frills lamp has just one brightness setting, so it’s very easy to use. We felt more upbeat and alert most mornings after using the lamp. There is a downside to this lamp though: it looks very bulky and clinical and may not fit in with your decor. If you're not concerned about that, this light therapy lamp is an excellent option. Price at time of publication: $42 Product Weight: 10.3 pounds | Dimensions: 7 x 9 x 48 inches | Brightness Settings: 1 | Light Intensity: 10,000 lux | Type: Floor lamp Verywell Health / Jhett Thompson Best for Large Spaces Northern Light Technologies Boxelite 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Effective Strong Easy to use Cons Bulky Expensive The Northern Light Technologies Boxelite is one of the biggest light therapy lamps we tested, making it a great pick for large spaces. At 17 inches tall and 12.25 inches long, the lamp is smaller than the floor lamp we tested but bigger than many table lamps. And it had the biggest light screen of the bunch. When you turn on the lamp, most of its surface lights up—giving you 1.3 square feet of intense light. This makes the lamp great for big spaces, where you need to diffuse lots of light around the room. This lamp is a solid option if you're seeking to use this type of light in a larger space, like a kitchen, studio, or yoga room. Our editor used this lamp once while doing yoga in the morning, and found it to be lovely. Our editor noticed that the lamp made her feel more positive and alert and she loved that the lamp was easy to use: It never tipped over or got hot to the touch, and its 8-foot power cord made it easy to move around. The only problem? Due to its size, the lamp isn’t small-space-friendly. If you’re looking for a light therapy lamp for your desk or personal area, you may be better off with something cheaper and smaller. Price at time of publication: $190 Product Weight: 8 pounds | Dimensions: 12.25 x 3 x 17 inches | Brightness Settings: 1 | Light Intensity: 10,000 lux | Type: Table lamp Verywell Health / Jhett Thompson The 11 Best Massagers of 2023 Best Portable Erligpowht Light Therapy Lamp 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Portable Budget-friendly Easy to use Cons Small light screen The Erligpowht Light Therapy Lamp is small enough to put in your purse, lightweight enough to carry around, and budget-friendly enough to replace if you needed to. And these features make it the most transport-friendly lamp we tested. The lamp is just 6.69 inches tall and 5.11 inches long, and we found it incredibly easy to use. The lamp comes with a built-in stand that makes it easy to prop up. It has three basic buttons: a power button, a brightness button (which toggles between three brightness levels), and a timer button (which programs your lamp to automatically shut off after 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes). While the lamp’s small size is great for portability, it limits how much light it gives off. On its brightest setting, the lamp delivers 10,000 lux of light. But since its light screen is so small, it doesn’t feel as bright as some of the others we tested. When using this lamp, we only noticed a slight boost in mood and energy—though the editor that tested this lamp did report great sleep quality every night of the test. Price at time of publication: $26 Product Weight: 2 pounds | Dimensions: 5.11 x 0.59 x 6.69 inches | Brightness Settings: 3 | Light Intensity: 10,000 lux | Type: Table lamp Verywell Health / Jhett Thompson The 10 Best Weighted Blankets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Design Sunrise Sensations DayBright Light Therapy Lamp 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Stylish Multiple brightness and color temperature settings Comes with a remote control Cons Expensive We love the design of the Sunrise Sensations DayBright Light Therapy Lamp for two major reasons. First, the lamp’s stylish design makes it look like an ordinary piece of decor, not a medical device. Second, its pentagonal shape made it great at projecting light across the room. While most light therapy lamps have 1–2 brightness settings, this one has multiple. You can adjust the lamp’s brightness between 5,000–10,000 lux. And you can also change its color temperature, making it warmer or cooler during different times of the day. We found these settings easy to toggle through using the lamp’s remote control, though we wished there was a readout telling us which settings we’d selected. We also appreciated that when we turned on the lamp, it reverted to the brightness and color temperature settings we'd most recently picked. We found that the lamp made us feel more positive and alert, even when we used it on its lowest brightness setting. But what we loved most about the lamp was its sleek appearance. The lamp can disguise as an accent piece on a shelf or desk, whether it’s turned on or off. And though this lamp is the priciest product on our list, we think it's worth the money, thanks to its sleek look, adjustable settings, and convenient remote control. Price at time of publication: $199 Product Weight: 6.2 pounds | Dimensions: 15 x 8 x 15 inches | Brightness Settings: 2 present brightness modes that can be customized further | Light Intensity: 5,000–10,000 lux | Type: Table lamp Verywell Health / Jhett Thompson Best for SAD Carex Day-Light Classic Plus Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Effective Strong Two brightness settings Cons Expensive Bulky Requires assembly Intensely bright, the Carex Day-Light Light Therapy Lamp was even more effective than our best overall pick. We felt a big boost in energy every time we used it. Once you turn on the light, it's as if you have your own personal sun in the room. At 10.75 inches long, 13.69 inches wide, and 27.25 inches tall, this lamp is very big. So while it’s technically a table lamp, it’s not easy to store on a shelf or side table. This lamp is quite large, and not optimal for small spaces. But the lamp’s large size has a major upside: It puts off a lot of light. We found that this lamp gave us a higher surge of energy than any other lamp we tried, probably because this one is bigger and shines more light. We noticed that the lamp boosted our moods and gave us an obvious surge of energy when we used it. That said, the lamp isn’t as versatile as some of our other top picks due to its large size, intense brightness, and heavy-duty feel. Price at time of publication: $120 Product Weight: 8.2 pounds | Dimensions: 10.75 x 13.59 x 27.25 inches | Brightness Settings: 2 | Light Intensity: 10,000 lux | Type: Table lamp Verywell Health / Jhett Thompson The 10 Best Mental Health Books to Read This Year Best Alarm Clock Philips HF3520 Wake-Up Light Therapy Lamp 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Effective Compact 20 brightness levels and six sounds settings Cons Hard to program Buttons are tough to press Part alarm clock and part light therapy lamp, sunrise alarm clocks have become a popular way to wake up in the morning. And we think the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light is worth the hype. We felt more positive and alert most of the days we woke up to this alarm clock and found the lamp gentler than a traditional alarm clock or phone alarm. The alarm clock looks like a large lightbulb. And though it came ready to use right out of the box, we did have trouble navigating all its settings. The lamp lets you choose between 20 brightness levels, several volumes, and six sound programs—including an FM radio setting and a chirping bird program we loved. It ultimately took 30 minutes to program the alarm clock. But once we got it set up, it was much easier to use going forward. There seems to be a steep learning curve, but the effects are worth it. Thanks to its compact size, the alarm clock is easy to store on a nightstand. And we loved waking up to it every morning because the warm glow simulates a real sunrise in your room. This gentle wake-up routine slightly boosted our mood and energy levels each morning. Price at time of publication: $109 Product Weight: 2.45 pounds | Dimensions: 7.8 x 10.6 x 10.3 inches | Brightness Settings: 20 | Light Intensity: 10,000 lux | Type: Alarm clock Verywell Health / Jhett Thompson The 8 Best Alarm Clocks for Kids of 2023 How We Rated the Light Therapy Lamps 4.8 to 5 stars: These are the best light therapy lamps we tested. We recommend them without reservation.4.5 to 4.7 stars: These light therapy lamps are excellent—they might have minor flaws, but we still recommend them.4.0 to 4.5 stars: We think these are great light therapy lamps, but others are better.3.5 to 3.9 stars: These light therapy lamps are just average.3.4 and below: We don't recommend light therapy lamps with this rating; you won't find any on our list. How We Selected and Tested the Best Light Therapy Lamps To select the best light therapy lamps, we asked 12 editors on our team to test multiple light therapy lamps at home over the course of several weeks. We tested 15 lamps in total, and each tester volunteered to test 1–3 lamps. We tested each lamp one at a time. Our editors used their lamps for five days in a row, turning the lamp on for 30 minutes each morning. And we kept our start time, location, distance from the lamp, activities, and eating/drinking habits consistent within each five-day test. We made note of our mood, energy levels, and sleep quality before and after using the lamp each day. And we assessed each lamp for effectiveness, ease of use, design, and value—giving the lamps a rating out of 5 stars in each category (with 1 being the worst and 5 being exceptional). Of the 15 light therapy lamps we tested, only eight scored well enough to earn a spot on our list. All eight of these lamps earned an overall rating of 4 stars or higher. And each was best-in-class for a given use case (light intensity, compact design, price, etc.). Verywell Mind / Stephanie Vermillion What to Look for in a Light Therapy Lamp Type Light therapy lamps are available as table lamps, floor lamps, sunrise alarm clocks, and more. To decide which light therapy lamp style is right for you, consider when you plan to use the lamp, where you plan to use it, and how much space you have to spare. Size and Weight Light therapy lamps come in many sizes and weights. So before buying, consider where you’d like to use your lamp. Compact lamps can fit on crowded shelves or nightstands. Large lamps can illuminate bigger rooms. Lightweight lamps are easy to transport to and from the office. And heavy lamps are best left somewhere consistent. (That way, you don’t have to lug them around very much.) Adjustable Settings Many light therapy lamps come with multiple brightness settings, allowing you to dim or brighten your lamp as you see fit. This can make it easier to use your lamp at different times of day, and it can help you adjust to the lamp when you’re just beginning to use it. But light therapy lamps without adjustable settings can be just as helpful: Thanks to their no-frills design, they’re often easy to use. Light Intensity To get the most out of your light therapy lamp, experts recommend using a lamp that offers 10,000 lux of light exposure. (Lux is a measure of illuminance. So the higher the lux, the brighter the lamp.) Research suggests that indoor lighting generally provides 100 lux, while a sunny day offers 50,000 lux. So your light therapy lamp should fall somewhere in between. Verywell Mind / Stephanie Vermillion Frequently Asked Questions How do you use a light therapy lamp? Light therapy lamps are easy to use. Simply turn on the lamp, and sit near it (about 1.5–2 feet away) for a set period of time (about 15–60 minutes). Because the lamp is so bright, you won’t want to look directly at it.Before using your light therapy lamp, be sure to check the manufacturer’s suggested guidelines. Some brands may recommend placing the lamp at or above eye level or limiting your time of exposure based on intensity. Be sure to follow these instructions. They’ll make sure you’re using your lamp safely—and they’ll also help you get the most out of your lamp. How long does it take for light therapy to work? It’s unclear how long it takes for light therapy to work. According to some studies, you can see benefits after just one light therapy session. But other studies have found that you may need to use light therapy lamps consistently for several weeks to get the best results. If you’re using a light therapy lamp for the first time, be sure to talk to your doctor or therapist. They can answer your questions and offer individualized guidance on your light therapy routine. Why Trust Verywell Health As a seasoned health and wellness writer, Lindsey Lanquist understands how vital quality product recommendations can be. She is careful to recommend products that are reliable, thoughtfully designed, and genuinely well-reviewed by those who’ve tried them. Additional reporting by Lily Moe and Tori Zhou. As a previous fitness coach, long-time wellness enthusiast, and current health editor, Lily Moe understands the importance of products that meet your individual requirements. After moving from sunny Arizona to Brooklyn, New York, Lily experienced seasonal affective disorder firsthand and recognized the value of light therapy lamps. Most importantly, Lily always looks for research and firsthand reviews when it comes to deciding on a product. Tori Zhou is a writer and Associate Commerce Editor for Verywell. 