To find the best light therapy lamps, we tested 15 top-rated options at home, performing five-day tests to find the eight best lamps. Each tester assessed one lamp at a time, using that lamp for 30 minutes daily for five straight days. Every day, testers noted their mood, energy level, and sleep quality before and after using their lamp. And they also assessed the lamps for design, ease of use, and value.

Regular light therapy has been shown to alleviate symptoms of SAD, depression, and other mood disorders. And though it’s unclear how light therapy works, some suspect the bright light exposure may boost serotonin (the “happy chemical” that naturally occurs in our bodies) or reset our circadian rhythms. As you shop for light therapy lamps, consider size, style, light intensity, and brightness settings. A good light therapy lamp should suit your space, offer 10,000 lux of light exposure, and make it easy to adjust brightness when needed.

Light therapy lamps are bright lamps commonly used to boost mood and energy levels or to treat conditions such as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), depression, or sleep disorders. Some of the best aspects of light therapy are that you don't need a prescription to reap the benefits, the lamps are widely available, and you can use them at home: Simply turn on your light therapy lamp and sit near it for a set period of time (typically 15–60 minutes).

Best Overall Verilux HappyLight Light Therapy Lamp 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Effective

Adjustable position

Two brightness settings Cons Expensive (for its no-frills design) The Verilux HappyLight Light Therapy Lamp was one of the most effective lamps we tested, boosting our energy level every time we used it. At its brightest, the lamp delivers 10,000 lux of light. That’s the recommended light intensity for a light therapy lamp, but it may seem harsh at first. Thankfully, the lamp comes with two brightness settings, so it’s easy to start with the dimmer setting and work your way up to the brighter one. We did exactly this: At the start of our test, we preferred the dimmer setting because we found the brighter one to be a little too intense. But by day four, we preferred the brighter setting and found it more effective. The lamp is also compact and easy to use. At 12.5 inches tall and 6.25 inches wide, it’s small enough to place on your table, desk, or nightstand. And its adjustable base makes it easy to angle. We love that this light therapy lamp has a lever that lets you tilt it back or forward, so you can get the exact angle that you want when positioning the light. We also appreciate that the lamp’s long power cord makes it easy to use in different places. Throughout our five-day test, this lamp made us feel more alert and energized, and while the lamp didn’t seem to impact our sleep quality, it did boost our mood. Price at time of publication: $80 Product Weight: 2 pounds | Dimensions: 4.5 x 6.25 x 12.5 inches inches | Brightness Settings: 2 | Light Intensity: 10,000 lux | Type: Table lamp Verywell Health / Jhett Thompson

Best Budget Carex Sunlite Bright Light Therapy Lamp 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Effective

Easy to use

Compact Cons Looks cheaper than other options The Carex Light Therapy Lamp isn’t made from durable materials or packed with fancy features. But its beginner-friendly design and accessible price point make it a great option for people who want to give light therapy lamps a try without commitment. The no-frills lamp has just one brightness setting. Turn it on, and you’ll get 10,000 lux of light. Unsurprisingly, we found this lamp very easy to use. Simply plug it in, open the stand on the back, and push the big button on the front. This table lamp is also easy to move around, thanks to its 3.25-pound weight and long power cord. Although we didn't find this lamp to have an impact on our mood, it did seem to dramatically improve our sleep quality. The editor that tested this lamp often wakes up frequently during the night, but since he started using this lamp, he was consistently sleeping through the night. This pattern continued every night of the test, leading him to feel more well-rested and alert every morning. Price at time of publication: $130 Product Weight: 3.25 pounds | Dimensions: 2 x 8.8 x 13.38 inches | Brightness Settings: 1 | Light Intensity: 10,000 lux | Type: Table lamp Verywell Health / Jhett Thompson

Best Floor Lamp Lavish Home Sunlight Floor Lamp 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros Provides overhead light

Easy to use

Budget-friendly Cons Clinical and bulky

Requires assembly Of all the light therapy lamps we tested, the Lavish Home Floor Lamp was the best at diffusing light across the room. We loved that this lamp offered bright overhead light, thanks to its height and its floor lamp design. Whereas most light therapy lamps are shaped like tablets or boxes, this one looks like a classic floor lamp. And that unusual design gives the lamp two advantages. First, the 4-foot lamp is tall enough to provide overhead light. (We could comfortably sit and read underneath it.) Second, the lamp’s light is unlikely to get in your eyes. Since the lamp’s illuminated surface faces the floor and its on/off switch is easy to reach, you never have to look directly at the light to turn on the lamp or adjust its position. The no-frills lamp has just one brightness setting, so it’s very easy to use. We felt more upbeat and alert most mornings after using the lamp. There is a downside to this lamp though: it looks very bulky and clinical and may not fit in with your decor. If you're not concerned about that, this light therapy lamp is an excellent option. Price at time of publication: $42 Product Weight: 10.3 pounds | Dimensions: 7 x 9 x 48 inches | Brightness Settings: 1 | Light Intensity: 10,000 lux | Type: Floor lamp Verywell Health / Jhett Thompson

Best for Large Spaces Northern Light Technologies Boxelite 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Effective



Strong



Easy to use Cons Bulky



Expensive The Northern Light Technologies Boxelite is one of the biggest light therapy lamps we tested, making it a great pick for large spaces. At 17 inches tall and 12.25 inches long, the lamp is smaller than the floor lamp we tested but bigger than many table lamps. And it had the biggest light screen of the bunch. When you turn on the lamp, most of its surface lights up—giving you 1.3 square feet of intense light. This makes the lamp great for big spaces, where you need to diffuse lots of light around the room. This lamp is a solid option if you're seeking to use this type of light in a larger space, like a kitchen, studio, or yoga room. Our editor used this lamp once while doing yoga in the morning, and found it to be lovely. Our editor noticed that the lamp made her feel more positive and alert and she loved that the lamp was easy to use: It never tipped over or got hot to the touch, and its 8-foot power cord made it easy to move around. The only problem? Due to its size, the lamp isn’t small-space-friendly. If you’re looking for a light therapy lamp for your desk or personal area, you may be better off with something cheaper and smaller. Price at time of publication: $190 Product Weight: 8 pounds | Dimensions: 12.25 x 3 x 17 inches | Brightness Settings: 1 | Light Intensity: 10,000 lux | Type: Table lamp Verywell Health / Jhett Thompson The 11 Best Massagers of 2023

Best Portable Erligpowht Light Therapy Lamp 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Portable



Budget-friendly



Easy to use Cons Small light screen The Erligpowht Light Therapy Lamp is small enough to put in your purse, lightweight enough to carry around, and budget-friendly enough to replace if you needed to. And these features make it the most transport-friendly lamp we tested. The lamp is just 6.69 inches tall and 5.11 inches long, and we found it incredibly easy to use. The lamp comes with a built-in stand that makes it easy to prop up. It has three basic buttons: a power button, a brightness button (which toggles between three brightness levels), and a timer button (which programs your lamp to automatically shut off after 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes). While the lamp’s small size is great for portability, it limits how much light it gives off. On its brightest setting, the lamp delivers 10,000 lux of light. But since its light screen is so small, it doesn’t feel as bright as some of the others we tested. When using this lamp, we only noticed a slight boost in mood and energy—though the editor that tested this lamp did report great sleep quality every night of the test. Price at time of publication: $26 Product Weight: 2 pounds | Dimensions: 5.11 x 0.59 x 6.69 inches | Brightness Settings: 3 | Light Intensity: 10,000 lux | Type: Table lamp Verywell Health / Jhett Thompson The 10 Best Weighted Blankets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Design Sunrise Sensations DayBright Light Therapy Lamp 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Stylish



Multiple brightness and color temperature settings



Comes with a remote control Cons Expensive We love the design of the Sunrise Sensations DayBright Light Therapy Lamp for two major reasons. First, the lamp’s stylish design makes it look like an ordinary piece of decor, not a medical device. Second, its pentagonal shape made it great at projecting light across the room. While most light therapy lamps have 1–2 brightness settings, this one has multiple. You can adjust the lamp’s brightness between 5,000–10,000 lux. And you can also change its color temperature, making it warmer or cooler during different times of the day. We found these settings easy to toggle through using the lamp’s remote control, though we wished there was a readout telling us which settings we’d selected. We also appreciated that when we turned on the lamp, it reverted to the brightness and color temperature settings we'd most recently picked. We found that the lamp made us feel more positive and alert, even when we used it on its lowest brightness setting. But what we loved most about the lamp was its sleek appearance. The lamp can disguise as an accent piece on a shelf or desk, whether it’s turned on or off. And though this lamp is the priciest product on our list, we think it's worth the money, thanks to its sleek look, adjustable settings, and convenient remote control. Price at time of publication: $199 Product Weight: 6.2 pounds | Dimensions: 15 x 8 x 15 inches | Brightness Settings: 2 present brightness modes that can be customized further | Light Intensity: 5,000–10,000 lux | Type: Table lamp Verywell Health / Jhett Thompson

Best for SAD Carex Day-Light Classic Plus Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Effective

Strong

Two brightness settings Cons Expensive

Bulky

Requires assembly Intensely bright, the Carex Day-Light Light Therapy Lamp was even more effective than our best overall pick. We felt a big boost in energy every time we used it. Once you turn on the light, it's as if you have your own personal sun in the room. At 10.75 inches long, 13.69 inches wide, and 27.25 inches tall, this lamp is very big. So while it’s technically a table lamp, it’s not easy to store on a shelf or side table. This lamp is quite large, and not optimal for small spaces. But the lamp’s large size has a major upside: It puts off a lot of light. We found that this lamp gave us a higher surge of energy than any other lamp we tried, probably because this one is bigger and shines more light. We noticed that the lamp boosted our moods and gave us an obvious surge of energy when we used it. That said, the lamp isn’t as versatile as some of our other top picks due to its large size, intense brightness, and heavy-duty feel. Price at time of publication: $120 Product Weight: 8.2 pounds | Dimensions: 10.75 x 13.59 x 27.25 inches | Brightness Settings: 2 | Light Intensity: 10,000 lux | Type: Table lamp Verywell Health / Jhett Thompson The 10 Best Mental Health Books to Read This Year