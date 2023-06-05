To help you find the massage oil that's right for you, we spoke with experts about what to look for in a great massage oil. Then we researched the top options available and considered important criteria such as the type of massage technique being used, fragrance options, price, and allergies or sensitivities.

Massage oil is designed to make a massage session relaxing and restorative. It's also hydrating (protecting the skin's barrier and retaining moisture) in addition to reducing friction between your skin and the hands of the masseuse. Annie Chiu, MD, board-certified cosmetic and general dermatologist in Manhattan Beach, CA, says that the best massage oil will be specific to both the masseuse and the person getting the massage. She recommends looking for a nut-free oil or an oil blend without scent that can be customized to fit a person's needs.

Massage therapy can help reduce inflammation, muscle tension, and pain. It can also improve blood circulation, posture, mobility, sleep, and overall mood. While a regular spa visit might not be in your budget, a quality massage oil can help you reap the benefits of massage therapy at home.

What to Look for in a Massage Oil

Best Overall Cliganic USDA Organic Jojoba Oil 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Greatergood.com Pros Completely organic



Non-greasy

Multipurpose

Good for sensitive skin Cons Strong, nutty smell can be bothersome to some Jojoba oil is a gentle, non-greasy option with a long shelf life. Free of additives, fragrance, and alcohol, this 16-ounce cold-pressed version comes with a pump for easy application. Praised for use in cosmetics, it mimics our skin's natural sebum. And Cliganic delivers a pure, one-ingredient product. The lightweight oil easily absorbs into the skin without leaving you feeling greasy. Yielding antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, it's ideal for those with sensitive skin—including those with acne or eczema. Featuring a nutty scent (yet free of nut allergens), jojoba oil can be used as a makeup remover, hair and scalp conditioner, moisturizer, and it can be used to dilute essential oils. Price at time of publication: $33 Key Specs:

Oil Type: Jojoba | Bottle: 4-ounce glass bottle with dropper or 16-ounce plastic bottle with pump | Main Ingredients: 100% organic jojoba oil | Skin Types: All



Best Budget NOW Solutions Sweet Almond Oil Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Gnc.com Pros Fragrance-free

Slow-absorbing, ideal for massages

Won’t clog pores Cons May not be suitable for those with nut allergies Sweet almond oil is a popular choice among massage therapists for its semi-oily texture. Unlike highly absorbent oils which need to be reapplied often, sweet almond oil is slower to dissolve—allowing for long, fluid, tension-releasing strokes. Promoting a healthy glow, this 16-ounce bottle of fragrance-free almond oil is great for those with sensitive skin. Plus, it's made with expeller-pressed almonds, meaning it won't clog pores and it's safe to use on the entire body. While safe for most, it should be avoided by those with nut allergies. Price at time of publication: $6 Key Specs:

Oil Type: Almond | Bottle: 4-ounce plastic bottle with snap close | Main Ingredients: 100% pure almond oil | Skin Types: Most, except those with nut allergy



Best Warming Weleda Muscle Massage Oil Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On IHerb Pros Warming sensation for pain relief

Anti-inflammatory properties

Lightweight Cons Strong scent

People with nut allergies need to avoid it Popular among athletes and physical therapists, the Weleda Muscle Massage Oil helps muscles warm up and relax after strenuous workouts. It's made with sunflower seed oil, olive oil, and arnica extract, and gradually heats up to deliver a warm sensation when rubbed into the skin. Arnica has pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties that are helpful for anyone battling an injury. Additionally, this dermatologist-tested oil blends arnica flowers and birch to relax muscles while promoting skin elasticity and firmness. Unlike some massage oils, it's lightweight, non-greasy, and it smells like lavender and rosemary. Price at time of publication: $22 Key Specs:

Oil Type: Arnica | Bottle: 4-ounce glass bottle with pump | Main Ingredients: Sunflower seed oil, olive oil fragrance, Arnica montana flower extract | Skin Types: Most, ideal for sore muscles



Best Natural Majestic Pure Fractionated Coconut Oil Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Won’t stain

Multipurpose

Fragrance-free, but mixes well with essential oils Cons May have a slight odor

Not an option for people with nut allergies Majestic Pure Fractionated Coconut Oil is made with 100% coconut oil—staying in liquid form to easily absorb into the skin and hair. Rich in antioxidants, it's gentle enough to soothe sensitive skin without clogging pores or causing irritation. The oil can also be combined with essential oils for the ultimate aromatherapy experience. Odorless and non-greasy, it's handy for other cosmetic and household purposes as well. Coconut may pose an issue for people with nut allergies, so they should avoid this product. Price at time of publication: $18 Key Specs:

Oil Type: Coconut | Bottle: 16-ounce plastic bottle with pump | Main Ingredients: 100% fractionated coconut oil | Skin Types: All



Best Nut-Free Sky Organics Apricot Oil Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Nut-free for those with allergies

Contains antioxidants A and E

Fragrance-free

Multipurpose Cons Not organic For anyone with a nut allergy, apricot kernel oil is a stellar choice due to its rich source of vitamins E, A, and essential fatty acids like oleic and linoleic acids. Cold-pressed from the fruit's kernel, apricot oil helps retain the skin's elasticity while promoting moisture and softness. This lightweight, fragrance-free oil is gentle enough for sensitive skin while absorbing quickly for a mess-free massage. Available in an 8-ounce bottle, the Sky Organics Apricot Oil is free of parabens, phthalates, silicones, sulfates, mineral oil, petrolatum, and dyes. Price at time of publication: $12 Key Specs:

Oil Type: Apricot | Bottle: 8-ounce plastic bottle with snap close | Main Ingredients: 100% pure apricot oil | Skin Types: All, good for dry



Best for Dry Skin Kneipp Safflower and Olive Body Oil Amazon View On Amazon Pros Great for dry skin

May reduce appearance of scars and stretch marks

Rich in antioxidants Cons May feel too rich for some Supercharged with hydrating fatty acids, Kneipp Safflower and Olive Body Oil deliver moisture to dry, chapped skin. Safflower oil includes linoleum acid, which rejuvenates damaged skin, and olive oil is rich in antioxidants that help defend against environmental elements and inflammation. The Kneipp oil also contains grapefruit peel and sunflower seed oil that absorbs into the skin without leaving a greasy residue. Vegan and free of toxins, parabens, phthalates, silicones, mineral oils, artificial colors, and fragrances, the oil can be used to diminish the appearance of stretch marks and scars. Price at time of publication: $19 Key Specs:

Oil Type: Safflower and olive | Bottle: 3.4-ounce bottle with twist-on cap | Main Ingredients: Saffron oil, olive oil, grapefruit peel oil, and sunflower seed oil | Skin Types: All, especially damaged skin



Most Relaxing Brookthorne Naturals Relax Therapeutic Massage Oil Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Soothing lavender aroma

Slow-absorbing for massage use

Good for sensitive skin Cons Not multipurpose

Scent can be overwhelming Designed with relaxation in mind, Relax Therapeutic Massage Oil from Brookthorne Naturals offers sweet almond oil infused with lavender, marjoram, and peppermint. Not only does this oil ease sore muscles, but the aromas deliver a soothing feeling after a long day. Hypoallergenic and paraben-free, this oil can be a good choice for sensitive skin. Plus, it doesn’t absorb too quickly, reducing friction during a massage. Price at time of publication: $17 Key Specs:

Oil Type: Essential oil blend | Bottle: 8.5-ounce plastic bottle with pump | Main Ingredients: Sweet almond oil, grapeseed oil, jojoba oil, and essential oils | Skin Types: All



Best for Sensitive Skin Ora's Amazing Herbal Unscented Body Oil Amazon View On Amazon View On Orasamazingherbal.com Pros Multipurpose

Suitable for those who are pregnant

Free of common skin irritants Cons Expensive Ora’s Amazing Herbal Unscented Body Oil is a hydrating, gentle option for sensitive skin. Free of common irritants including gluten, synthetic fragrance, parabens, retinol, petroleum, and lanolin, this oil is suitable for most skin types, even for those who are pregnant. Best of all, Ora’s Amazing Herbal Unscented Body Oil is multipurpose, acting as a massage oil, moisturizer, and stretch mark treatment. While it comes fragrance-free, you can easily add a few drops of your favorite essential oil for a soothing scent. Price at time of publication: $26 Key Specs:

Oil Type: Italian grapeseed | Bottle: 7.5-ounce plastic bottle with pump | Main Ingredients: Italian grapeseed oil, infused with apricot kernel oil, and jojoba oil | Skin Types: All, best for sensitive



Best Citrus Brookethorne Naturals Renew Massage Oil with Essential Oils Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Great for sensitive skin

Soothing citrus essential oil scent

Ideal for massage therapy Cons Not multipurpose, best for massages mainly Spice up your routine with an invigorating blend of citrus essential oils. Crafted with sweet almond, grapeseed, and jojoba oils, this moisture-rich formula provides the ideal glide for all types of massage therapy. Brookethorne Naturals Renew Massage Oil is infused with a stimulating burst of citrus and mint that relaxes the mind and body. Formulated with a blend of tangerine, sweet orange, pink grapefruit, key lime, lemon, and mint, the oil is designed to leave you feeling revitalized and pampered. It's also made in the U.S. and is free of parabens and preservatives. Price at time of publication: $17 Key Specs:

Oil Type: Almond, grapeseed, and jojoba | Bottle: 8.5-ounce plastic bottle with pump | Main Ingredients: Almond oil, grapeseed oil, jojoba oil, sweet orange, and key lime | Skin Types: All, best for sensitive



Best Drugstore SheaMoisture Coconut and Hibiscus Bath, Body, and Massage Oil Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Available at mosts drugstores

Offers a subtle, floral fragrance

Affordable Cons May stain fabric With coconut and hibiscus teaming up, this oil can almost guarantee relaxation. SheaMoisture’s vitamin-rich formula nourishes skin, without leaving an oily feeling. Feeling pampered doesn’t have to be expensive, however. This oil is a drugstore find, meaning it’s both accessible and affordable. Whether picking up a last-minute massage oil or looking for a new body moisturizer, SheaMoisture's Coconut and Hibiscus oil is up to the challenge. Price at time of publication: $11 Key Specs:

Oil Type: Coconut | Bottle: 8-ounce plastic bottle with snap close | Main Ingredients: Coconut oil, hibiscus flower, and organic raw shea butter | Skin Types: All, especially dry



Best Lavender Maple Holistics Sensual Massage Oil with Lavender Amazon View On Amazon Pros Extremely hydrating

Pleasant lavender aroma

Good for dry and acne-prone skin Cons Can leave surroundings slippery This blend of almond, jojoba, and lavender oils nourishes and softens skin for a luminous glow. It's enriched with fatty acids and vitamin E, which provide the body with non-greasy hydration. The Maple Holistics Sensual Massage Oil comes in a 16-ounce bottle and it delivers a floral scent made from pure lavender essential oil. In addition to its antibacterial properties, jojoba oil is a smart choice for those with acne-prone skin. The oil is crafted without silicones, sulfates, parabens, artificial fragrances, additives, or harsh chemicals, and it can actually help reduce the skin's natural oil production. Price at time of publication: $23 Key Specs:

Oil Type: Almond, jojoba, and lavender | Bottle: 16-ounce plastic bottle with snap close | Main Ingredients: Almond oil, jojoba oil, lavender oil, and vitamin E | Skin Types: All, best for dry skin



Best Splurge Elemis De-Stress Massage Oil 4.4 Elemis View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Allbeauty.com Pros Made with soothing essential oils

Helps relax the body

Comes in elegant bottle Cons Expensive

Not recommended for anyone pregnant or breastfeeding Harnessing the power of touch and aromatherapy, ELEMIS De-Stress Massage Oil provides both physical and mental relaxation through its blend of hand-picked essential oils and a nourishing, sweet almond oil base. It delivers a unique host of benefits, thanks to scents of rosewood, melissa, marjoram, geranium, rosemary, lavender, and chamomile essential oils—calming your mind, body, and senses. The fragrance of the oil lasts for hours after application and the lightweight texture leaves you with a silky smooth feel. While free of artificial colors, parabens, SLS, SLES, DEA, and mineral oils, ELEMIS does not recommend this oil for anyone who is pregnant or breastfeeding. Price at time of publication: $56 Key Specs:

Oil Type: Essential oil blend | Bottle: 3.3-ounce bottle with twist-on cap | Main Ingredients: Sweet almond oil, rosewood oil, grapefruit oil, Rosemary oil, and chamomile oil | Skin Types: All

