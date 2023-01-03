The materials of the mattress are also important. Foam is one material recommended by experts because of its ability to mold to the body and offer support in the areas that need it. According to Tyler Bigenho , a chiropractor with CleanSpine in California, you should listen to your body when it’s comfortable (or conversely, uncomfortable) on the mattress—no matter your sleeping position. We spoke to chiropractors and sleep experts and reviewed dozens of mattresses for their firmness, materials, comfort, and value.

The best mattresses for stomach sleepers provide medium firmness. “A mattress too firm is hard on the skeleton and the skin,” says Robert Hayden , a Georgia-based chiropractor and an American Chiropractic Association member. “A mattress too soft allows the body to potentially sag into a position that is very stressful to joints, particularly the spine.” Sleeping on your stomach can be especially tough on the lower back. Having a firm-enough mattress is important to support the hips and lower back will help prevent stress on the lower back that can lead to back pain.

The Winkbed is our top mattress for stomach sleepers thanks to its hybrid cushion material that supports the back and neck. We also recommend the Nectar Mattress for its memory foam material that will mold itself to the body to provide ample support no matter what position you sleep in.

Waking up the next day with back and neck pain can ruin what might have been a good night's sleep, which is why selecting the right mattress is imperative. And if you’re a stomach sleeper, you need to find a mattress that will offer enough firmness and support for your body—especially your lower back.

Best Overall Winkbeds The Winkbed Winkbeds View On Winkbeds.com Pros Supports the back and hips



heat-wicking material



lifetime warranty

Cons Price



Shorter trial period compared to others

The WinkBed, a hybrid mattress that incorporates both coils and foam, is our best overall because it gives sleepers optimal support when they are sleeping on their stomachs. As a hybrid mattress, the WinkBed has a layer of individually wrapped coils at its core. Then, there are several layers of gel-infused foam with a euro-pillow top. The coils work to provide the necessary support to parts of the body while the foam makes the surface of the mattress soft and comfortable to sleep on. Together, the combination offers the right amount of support for stomach sleepers on their back and hips. In addition to providing support, the combination of foam and springs makes it easy to alter the position of your body without disturbing anyone sleeping next to you. We also like that the mattress’s cover is made from breathable, moisture-wicking Tencel material to help keep you from getting too hot while you sleep. Plus, the WinkBed arrives in a box for easy delivery and setup. Price at time of publication: $1,799 Cover material: Tencel | Internal cushion material: Hybrid | Firmness: Soft, medium-firm, firm, and very firm | Thickness: 13.5 inches | Trial Period: 120-night trial

Best for Back Pain Saatva Classic Mattress 4.2 Saatva View On Saatva Pros Three firmness options



Innerspring with pillow top for comfort

Cons Price



Firm option likely only best for those 130lbs or heavier

If you sleep on your stomach, you're naturally laying in a position that puts pressure and strain on your lower back. The Saatva Classic mattress is specifically designed with pressure-point relief for areas of the body. Beneath the plush pillow top is a layer of memory foam positioned to support your lower back when you’re prone. That foam layer covers the innerspring coils that are firmest at the center of the mattress for even more lumbar support. Together, the foam and innerspring provide support, while the foam and pillow top provide a comfortable sleeping surface that cradles the body. For customization, we like that the mattress also comes in three different firmness options (soft, medium-firm, and firm), as well as two height options. Chiropractors generally advise a medium-firm mattress for stomach sleepers because it will provide more support for the lower back than a too-soft mattress, however, some we spoke to said the firmer the mattress, the better. Price at time of publication: $1,795 Cover material: Organic Cotton | Internal cushion material: Innerspring | Firmness: soft, medium firm, and firm | Thickness: 11.5 inches or 14.5 inches | Trial Period: 365 nights

Best Budget Tuft & Needle Original Mattress Tuft & Needle View On Amazon View On Tuft & Needle Pros More affordable than other options



Cooling-gel foam provides back support

Cons Thinner mattress



Might be too firm for some

Upgrading your mattress is expensive, but Tuft & Needle makes the process affordable with its Original Mattress. Despite being hundreds (and in some cases, thousands) of dollars cheaper than some of our other recommendations, you’re still getting a quality, supportive mattress that’s firm enough for stomach sleepers. The Tuft & Needle Original mattress supports the lower back and hips thanks to its two layers of memory foam: a 6.5-inch base layer that provides foundational support, and a 3-inch top layer that forms to your body. When you lay on the mattress, it adjusts to your position so no body part is left unsupported. We like that the material is infused with cooling gel, which, when paired with its breathable cover, keeps you cool throughout the night. Since it’s a bed-in-a-box, Tuft & Needle advises a two-week break in period for your body to adapt to the feel of the mattress and for it to air out. Price at time of publication: $745 Cover material: Not specified | Internal cushion material: Memory foam | Firmness: Firm | Thickness: 9.5 inches | Trial Period: 100-day trial



Best Firm Plank Firm Luxe Hybrid Mattress Plank View On Plankmattress.com Pros Flippable design



Minimal sinkage

Cons Might be too firm for some The Plank Luxe Hybrid flips the idea of your standard mattress on its head, literally, with its flippable design. On one side of the mattress is an ultra-firm surface for sleepers who need firmer support at night. Then on the reverse side is a softer surface that will mold more comfortably around the body. Individuals who like multiple firmness levels will enjoy the ability to switch their mattress firmness depending on their needs for that evening. In addition to the firmness customization, the Plank Luxe designed its mattress with optional cooling panels that work great for hot sleepers. The company also delivers the mattress in a box, making it easy to unpack. Price at time of publication: $974 Cover material: PCM fabric | Internal cushion material: Hybrid | Firmness: Firm or extra firm | Thickness: 13.25 inches | Trial Period: 120 nights

Best Memory Foam Casper Original 11-Inch Foam Mattress Casper View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Allmodern.com View On Macy's Pros Conforms to the body



Relieves pressure on the body

Cons Not as thick as other mattresses



Can lose its shape over time

The Casper Original Foam mattress has made a name for itself in the sleep industry because of the great sleep users experience. The bed-in-a-box mattress features zoned support so it responds to the pressure points of your body. Three layers of different memory foam make up the design of this mattress. First, Its durable foam base prevents any sinkage you might experience with other foam mattresses. Next is a layer of memory foam that molds itself around the body to provide optimal support. This middle layer is broken up into thirds with firmer support in the center of the mattress for your hips and lower back. Then, breathable foam makes up the top layer, which keeps the mattress cool all evening long. While some users might feel hot and sweaty using other mattresses, the Casper mattress circulates the hot air away from the surface to keep the sleeper feeling cool. Price at time of publication: $1,295 Cover material: Not specified | Internal cushion material: Polyurethane foam | Firmness: Soft to medium | Thickness: 11 inches | Trial Period: 100-night trial



Best Boxed Mattress The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar View On Nectarsleep.com Pros Price



Easy to unbox

Cons Materials are not as moisture-wicking as others



Might not last as long as other mattresses

There’s no sugar coating it: mattresses are expensive. However, Nectar Mattress makes the process more affordable for individuals with its supportive mattress that costs hundreds of dollars less than many of the other picks on our list. The memory foam mattress, which comes with three different foam layers, provides support to stomach sleepers by molding itself around the body. This ensures that no areas, whether it be the lower back or neck, feel unsupported when sleeping. The Nectar Memory foam mattresses sometimes lose their shape quicker than innerspring mattresses because of the foam material. However, the Nectar Mattress comes with a 356-night return policy and a lifetime warranty. So you can easily return or replace the mattress if it no longer suits your needs. Price at time of publication: $799 Cover material: Poly-blend with polyurethane | Internal cushion material: Memory foam | Firmness: Medium firm | Thickness: 12 inches | Trial Period: 365 nights



Best for Hip Pain Luma Natural Latex Hybrid Mattress Luma Sleep View On Lumasleep.com Pros Provides pressure relief and support



Supports spinal alignment



Multiple thickness options

Cons Springs can transfer motion



Might be too firm for some

Mattresses for stomach sleepers need to support the midriff and pelvic areas, otherwise these surfaces can cause more harm than good. Without that support, stomach sleepers might sink too deeply into the mattress, which may cause back and neck problems. The Natural Latex Luma Mattress’s unique design incorporates latex, coils, and foam to provide comfortable support for the body. The top two layers of the mattress are latex, which conforms to your body. Then the coils extend across the entire surface of the mattress, including the edges, so that the sleeper experiences no sinkage. This mattress addresses any hip pain one might experience through its supportive design, making it an optimal choice for stomach sleepers. Price at time of publication: $1,900 Cover material: Tencel | Internal cushion material: Hybrid | Firmness: Medium and firm | Thickness: 14 inches | Trial Period: 100-night trial

