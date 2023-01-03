Sleep Disorders Healthy Sleep Habits Best 8 Mattresses for Stomach Sleepers for 2023 The WinkBed, a coil-and-foam mattress, is our best overall because it gives stomach sleepers optimal support. By Danielle Zoellner Danielle Zoellner LinkedIn Twitter Danielle Zoellner is a freelance writer with an emphasis in health and wellness. She graduated from the University of Missouri at Columbia. Learn about our editorial process Published on January 03, 2023 Print We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Casper Waking up the next day with back and neck pain can ruin what might have been a good night's sleep, which is why selecting the right mattress is imperative. And if you’re a stomach sleeper, you need to find a mattress that will offer enough firmness and support for your body—especially your lower back. Reviewed & Approved The Winkbed is our top mattress for stomach sleepers thanks to its hybrid cushion material that supports the back and neck. We also recommend the Nectar Mattress for its memory foam material that will mold itself to the body to provide ample support no matter what position you sleep in. The best mattresses for stomach sleepers provide medium firmness. “A mattress too firm is hard on the skeleton and the skin,” says Robert Hayden, a Georgia-based chiropractor and an American Chiropractic Association member. “A mattress too soft allows the body to potentially sag into a position that is very stressful to joints, particularly the spine.” Sleeping on your stomach can be especially tough on the lower back. Having a firm-enough mattress is important to support the hips and lower back will help prevent stress on the lower back that can lead to back pain. The materials of the mattress are also important. Foam is one material recommended by experts because of its ability to mold to the body and offer support in the areas that need it. According to Tyler Bigenho, a chiropractor with CleanSpine in California, you should listen to your body when it’s comfortable (or conversely, uncomfortable) on the mattress—no matter your sleeping position. We spoke to chiropractors and sleep experts and reviewed dozens of mattresses for their firmness, materials, comfort, and value. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Winkbeds Winkbed at Winkbeds.com Jump to Review Best for Back Pain: Saatva Classic Mattress at Saatva Jump to Review Best Budget: Tuft & Needle Original Mattress at Amazon Jump to Review Best Firm: Plank Hybrid Mattress at Plankmattress.com Jump to Review Best Memory Foam: Casper Original 11-Inch Foam Mattress at Bed Bath & Beyond Jump to Review Best Boxed Mattress: The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress at Nectarsleep.com Jump to Review Best for Hip Pain: Luma Latex Hybrid Mattress at Lumasleep.com Jump to Review Best for Pregnancy: DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress at Dreamcloudsleep.com Jump to Review In This Article Expand Our Picks How we Selected What to Look For FAQ Why Trust Verywell Health Best Overall Winkbeds The Winkbed Winkbeds View On Winkbeds.com Pros Supports the back and hips heat-wicking material lifetime warranty Cons Price Shorter trial period compared to others The WinkBed, a hybrid mattress that incorporates both coils and foam, is our best overall because it gives sleepers optimal support when they are sleeping on their stomachs. As a hybrid mattress, the WinkBed has a layer of individually wrapped coils at its core. Then, there are several layers of gel-infused foam with a euro-pillow top. The coils work to provide the necessary support to parts of the body while the foam makes the surface of the mattress soft and comfortable to sleep on. Together, the combination offers the right amount of support for stomach sleepers on their back and hips. In addition to providing support, the combination of foam and springs makes it easy to alter the position of your body without disturbing anyone sleeping next to you. We also like that the mattress’s cover is made from breathable, moisture-wicking Tencel material to help keep you from getting too hot while you sleep. Plus, the WinkBed arrives in a box for easy delivery and setup. Price at time of publication: $1,799 Cover material: Tencel | Internal cushion material: Hybrid | Firmness: Soft, medium-firm, firm, and very firm | Thickness: 13.5 inches | Trial Period: 120-night trial Best for Back Pain Saatva Classic Mattress 4.2 Saatva View On Saatva Pros Three firmness options Innerspring with pillow top for comfort Cons Price Firm option likely only best for those 130lbs or heavier If you sleep on your stomach, you're naturally laying in a position that puts pressure and strain on your lower back. The Saatva Classic mattress is specifically designed with pressure-point relief for areas of the body. Beneath the plush pillow top is a layer of memory foam positioned to support your lower back when you’re prone. That foam layer covers the innerspring coils that are firmest at the center of the mattress for even more lumbar support. Together, the foam and innerspring provide support, while the foam and pillow top provide a comfortable sleeping surface that cradles the body. For customization, we like that the mattress also comes in three different firmness options (soft, medium-firm, and firm), as well as two height options. Chiropractors generally advise a medium-firm mattress for stomach sleepers because it will provide more support for the lower back than a too-soft mattress, however, some we spoke to said the firmer the mattress, the better. Price at time of publication: $1,795 Cover material: Organic Cotton | Internal cushion material: Innerspring | Firmness: soft, medium firm, and firm | Thickness: 11.5 inches or 14.5 inches | Trial Period: 365 nights Best Budget Tuft & Needle Original Mattress Tuft & Needle View On Amazon View On Tuft & Needle Pros More affordable than other options Cooling-gel foam provides back support Cons Thinner mattress Might be too firm for some Upgrading your mattress is expensive, but Tuft & Needle makes the process affordable with its Original Mattress. Despite being hundreds (and in some cases, thousands) of dollars cheaper than some of our other recommendations, you’re still getting a quality, supportive mattress that’s firm enough for stomach sleepers. The Tuft & Needle Original mattress supports the lower back and hips thanks to its two layers of memory foam: a 6.5-inch base layer that provides foundational support, and a 3-inch top layer that forms to your body. When you lay on the mattress, it adjusts to your position so no body part is left unsupported. We like that the material is infused with cooling gel, which, when paired with its breathable cover, keeps you cool throughout the night. Since it’s a bed-in-a-box, Tuft & Needle advises a two-week break in period for your body to adapt to the feel of the mattress and for it to air out. Price at time of publication: $745 Cover material: Not specified | Internal cushion material: Memory foam | Firmness: Firm | Thickness: 9.5 inches | Trial Period: 100-day trial Best Firm Plank Firm Luxe Hybrid Mattress Plank View On Plankmattress.com Pros Flippable design Minimal sinkage Cons Might be too firm for some The Plank Luxe Hybrid flips the idea of your standard mattress on its head, literally, with its flippable design. On one side of the mattress is an ultra-firm surface for sleepers who need firmer support at night. Then on the reverse side is a softer surface that will mold more comfortably around the body. Individuals who like multiple firmness levels will enjoy the ability to switch their mattress firmness depending on their needs for that evening. In addition to the firmness customization, the Plank Luxe designed its mattress with optional cooling panels that work great for hot sleepers. The company also delivers the mattress in a box, making it easy to unpack. Price at time of publication: $974 Cover material: PCM fabric | Internal cushion material: Hybrid | Firmness: Firm or extra firm | Thickness: 13.25 inches | Trial Period: 120 nights Best Memory Foam Casper Original 11-Inch Foam Mattress Casper View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Allmodern.com View On Macy's Pros Conforms to the body Relieves pressure on the body Cons Not as thick as other mattresses Can lose its shape over time The Casper Original Foam mattress has made a name for itself in the sleep industry because of the great sleep users experience. The bed-in-a-box mattress features zoned support so it responds to the pressure points of your body. Three layers of different memory foam make up the design of this mattress. First, Its durable foam base prevents any sinkage you might experience with other foam mattresses. Next is a layer of memory foam that molds itself around the body to provide optimal support. This middle layer is broken up into thirds with firmer support in the center of the mattress for your hips and lower back. Then, breathable foam makes up the top layer, which keeps the mattress cool all evening long. While some users might feel hot and sweaty using other mattresses, the Casper mattress circulates the hot air away from the surface to keep the sleeper feeling cool. Price at time of publication: $1,295 Cover material: Not specified | Internal cushion material: Polyurethane foam | Firmness: Soft to medium | Thickness: 11 inches | Trial Period: 100-night trial Best Boxed Mattress The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar View On Nectarsleep.com Pros Price Easy to unbox Cons Materials are not as moisture-wicking as others Might not last as long as other mattresses There’s no sugar coating it: mattresses are expensive. However, Nectar Mattress makes the process more affordable for individuals with its supportive mattress that costs hundreds of dollars less than many of the other picks on our list. The memory foam mattress, which comes with three different foam layers, provides support to stomach sleepers by molding itself around the body. This ensures that no areas, whether it be the lower back or neck, feel unsupported when sleeping. The Nectar Memory foam mattresses sometimes lose their shape quicker than innerspring mattresses because of the foam material. However, the Nectar Mattress comes with a 356-night return policy and a lifetime warranty. So you can easily return or replace the mattress if it no longer suits your needs. Price at time of publication: $799 Cover material: Poly-blend with polyurethane | Internal cushion material: Memory foam | Firmness: Medium firm | Thickness: 12 inches | Trial Period: 365 nights Best for Hip Pain Luma Natural Latex Hybrid Mattress Luma Sleep View On Lumasleep.com Pros Provides pressure relief and support Supports spinal alignment Multiple thickness options Cons Springs can transfer motion Might be too firm for some Mattresses for stomach sleepers need to support the midriff and pelvic areas, otherwise these surfaces can cause more harm than good. Without that support, stomach sleepers might sink too deeply into the mattress, which may cause back and neck problems. The Natural Latex Luma Mattress’s unique design incorporates latex, coils, and foam to provide comfortable support for the body. The top two layers of the mattress are latex, which conforms to your body. Then the coils extend across the entire surface of the mattress, including the edges, so that the sleeper experiences no sinkage. This mattress addresses any hip pain one might experience through its supportive design, making it an optimal choice for stomach sleepers. Price at time of publication: $1,900 Cover material: Tencel | Internal cushion material: Hybrid | Firmness: Medium and firm | Thickness: 14 inches | Trial Period: 100-night trial Best for Pregnancy DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud View On Dreamcloudsleep.com Pros Provides spine alignment Lifetime warranty Cons Springs can transfer motion Mattress can initially smell Pregnant people can continue to sleep on their stomachs throughout much of their first trimester (and potentially into their second trimester) as long as it does not cause discomfort. The DreamCloud Mattress incorporates four layers of foam relief within its padding to provide support to any sleeper, especially those who are pregnant. These four layers ease the body into the bed and make it comfortable to sleep on. Then, at the bottom of the mattress resides a supportive coil layer that prevents any sinkage and provides support. Although the mattress includes coils, this does not mean the surface will feel too firm against the body, which makes it ideal for pregnant individuals. Additionally, the mattress comes with a lifetime warranty, so you can replace it easily if any issues arise. Price at time of publication: $899 Cover material: Cashmere blend | Internal cushion material: Hybrid | Firmness: Medium-firm | Thickness: 14 inches | Trial Period: 365-night trial How we Selected the Mattresses for Stomach Sleepers When selecting mattresses for stomach sleepers, we spoke with chiropractors and determined which to feature based on a few key criteria, such as firmness, materials used, and additional bed materials. Once we narrowed our options, we compared each mattress's benefits to its price tag. While some choices on our list may be more expensive, we wanted to give a wide range of options that would fit all needs and budgets. We compiled this list of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers based on all of these factors. What to Look For Firmness Stomach sleepers benefit from a firmer mattress because it provides the best support. Dr. Bigenho is partial to firm foam mattresses. “Mattresses in general, whether one is a prone, supine, or side sleeper, should be firm enough to support the weight of the skeleton while being soft enough to be comfortable to the skin,” Dr. Hayden says. There are a few ways to determine if your mattress is the right firmness. “Waking up in the morning with pain is one of the biggest signs that something is wrong with either the way you're sleeping or the bed/pillow you're sleeping on,” Dr. Bigenho says. “For stomach sleepers, I mostly see lower neck pain and stiffness when they wake up.” Another important sign, he adds, is “not being able to find a comfortable position to sleep in.” Materials Mattresses not only come in a variety of firmness levels, but they also come with different inner materials, such as memory foam or innersprings. Hybrid mattresses are also popular because they combine the benefits of foam and spring mattresses by creating a version where the springs reside at the base with a comfortable foam topper. “While there is a large subjective component in the choice of a mattress. As a clinician, I have a bias toward foam mattresses.,” Dr. Hayden says. “The support for the body is more uniform in my opinion.” Dr. Bigenho agrees that foam mattresses tend to be more supportive for people who sleep on their stomachs. “A foam mattress is beneficial because it will decrease the force shooting back up into your body when you're sleeping,” he says. “A good example of this is imagining yourself jumping down from a wall onto the ground—if there's a big layer of foam that you're jumping onto, it will be much more comfortable on your feet/body.” Added bed materials For stomach sleepers, adding certain types of pillows can improve their sleep because they can provide more support to areas of the body that tend to feel pressure. Dr. Hayden recommends a body pillow as a suitable option to support the body. “Place the pillow in front of you as you lie down on your side with your upper arm and upper knee over the pillow, basically hugging it. Then, allow yourself to roll to a three-quarter prone position,” he says. “This uses the pillow to support your body in much better alignment than you would have in a true prone position.” Additionally, adding a body pillow can help place the head into a better position while sleeping. “This may be a good compromise to allow someone to sleep in a position close to prone without some of the pitfalls of stomach sleeping,” he adds. Frequently Asked Questions What mattress firmness level is best for stomach sleepers? Sleeping on the stomach opens you up to support issues with your back and pelvis, which means a more supportive, firmer mattress is necessary. “Medium to very firm is recommended, with very firm being ideal, Dr. Bigenho says. “A high firmness level will offer the type of support required for an unusual body position such as sleeping on your stomach.” Can sleeping on your stomach cause health problems? “Absolutely,” Dr. Hayden says. “The disadvantages are largely musculoskeletal. Prone sleeping can result in progressive pain and degenerative processes in the joints of the spine.” Additionally, this position can put added weight on the neck. “If you sleep prone, you must turn your head to avoid smothering,” he adds. “The human head weighs between 13 and 15 pounds, and when the neck is twisted to the side while you are asleep, that’s the amount of force pulling against the delicate structures of the neck.” This weight consistently on the neck can cause “damage to joints and ligaments that hold the joints together,” Dr. Hayden adds. Why Trust Verywell Health As a seasoned health writer, Danielle Zoellner knows the importance of finding just the right product to fit your medical needs. Throughout her career, Danielle has interviewed a variety of experts in the medical and health fields while reviewing dozens of products. Her experience and knowledge in the field work together to help readers like yourself find the best products for your daily life. 