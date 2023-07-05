We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Meditation practices have become increasingly popular in recent years, and there are a number of ways to do it. Meditators can focus on their breath, repeat a mantra, or concentrate on a given object—all with the aim of attaining a clear, conscious mental state. Since meditation programs have been linked to many benefits, including reduced anxiety, reduced symptoms of depression, and a decrease in chronic pain, it’s no surprise that so many people have been tempted to try them. Most meditation programs call for people to sit down—often with their legs crossed on the floor. This position can be uncomfortable to hold for extended periods of time, which is why meditation cushions can add an entirely new layer of comfort to your meditation practice. Take your pick of a Zafu- or Zabuton- style cushion, to elevate the hips or cushion the knees, respectively. While the height and shape of Zabuton cushions are relatively universal, Zafu pillows offer a wider variety of options. Also, consider if portability features and washability matter to you. We've sorted through the many meditation cushions on the market today to bring you the top nine picks based on quality, comfort, and ease of cleaning.

Pros Soft velvet exterior

Durable buckwheat interior

Easy to clean Cons Only one size option The Florensi cushion is a classic meditation cushion that meets the needs of most meditators. It's filled entirely with buckwheat hulls, resulting in a pillow that’s soft but sturdy—comfortable enough to sit on while you meditate, but robust enough to endure use over time. The buckwheat is wrapped in a soft velvet cover, which is both removable and machine-washable, making it incredibly easy to clean. Dimensions are a major consideration when shopping for meditation cushions since you need a pillow that’s big enough to support you comfortably. This one boasts a 16-inch diameter and a 5-inch height, making it a relatively wide and tall pillow. This means it’s large enough to accommodate a range of people of all shapes and sizes, making it a particularly versatile pick. Price at time of publication: $55 Key Features Size Options: 16 L x 16 W inches | Fill Material: Buckwheat hulls | Cover Material: Velvet

Pros Comes in three sizes

Durable buckwheat interior

Easy to adjust Cons Too short for tall people This meditation cushion offers everything you’d expect from an expensive pillow but at a reasonable price point. Like many meditation cushions, it's filled with buckwheat hulls, making the pillow supportive, comfortable, and durable. The cushion also comes wrapped in a soft cotton cover, which you can easily unzip to access the pillow’s interior. Once you open it, you can adjust the amount of filling inside until the cushion is the exact height you want it to be. The meditation cushion comes in three sizes—12 x 12 x 4.5 inches, 13 x 13 x 4.5 inches, and 16 x 16 x 4.5 inches—so you can pick the size that best meets your needs. It also comes with a built-in handle in case you want to make your meditation practice mobile. Price at time of publication: $27 Key Features Dimensions 12 x 12 x 4.5 inches, 13 x 13 x 4.5 inches, and 16 x 16 x 4.5 inches | Fill Material: Buckwheat hulls | Cover Material: Cotton

Pros Supportive

Durable material

Versatile Cons Only one size option This rectangular cushion is fit for use during yoga and meditation alike. The bolster cover is made from durable upholstery-grade fabric, making it a great option if you practice yoga and meditate frequently. Although we haven't personally tested all the cushions on this list, one of our editors loves this bolster for its sturdy support and long-lasting quality. The pillow is large enough to comfortably sit or kneel on while you meditate, and if you practice yoga, you can use the bolster to supplement classic postures. Use it as a cozy substitute for a yoga block during supine twists, or lie on top of it during shavasana. We also love the many color and pattern options available. Price at time of publication: $93 Key Features Dimensions: 26.2 L x 10.8 W x 6.4 H inches | Fill Material: Cotton | Cover Material: Upholstery-grade cotton

Pros Fully inflatable

Doubles as a seat cushion

Portable Cons Less durable than others

Takes up a lot of space Many meditation cushions are designed to be lightweight and portable, but the Vcolan Inflatable Meditation Cushion takes compact convenience to a new level. The cushion is entirely inflatable, so when you’re not using it, you can easily fold it up and stow it away—or toss it in your bag to carry with you for on-the-go meditation. If you find you have a hard time sitting for long periods of time, this cushion also adds a bit of extra support for your lower back. We also love that it doubles as a mini seat cushion, perfect for anyone who prefers to sit on the floor. Be warned that there's a bit of a learning curve in terms of inflation (make sure you put the cover on before you inflate the cushion), but the versatility and comfort are well worth it. Price at time of publication: $40 Key Features Dimensions: 36 L x 27 W x 9 H inches | Fill Material: N/A| Cover Material: Cotton

Pros Plush and comfortable

Multi-purpose

Easy to fold and adjust Cons Spot clean only

Less supportive than others There are two primary kinds of meditation cushions—Zafu pillows, which are small cushions that elevate your hips while you practice, and Zabuton cushions, which are rectangular mats that give your knees a comfortable place to rest while you meditate. This large, rectangular pillow from Intelligent Design is easy to fold, providing you with the customized support you need for a truly comfortable meditation practice. A stack of shorter folds can mimic a bolster while a lack of folds leaves you with a plush mat that's perfect for meditation, deep stretching, and lounging. In its unfolded form, the 100 percent chenille cushion measures 74 inches long, 27 inches wide, and 3 inches tall. This is large enough to comfortably accommodate many people. But if you decide you want a taller bolster and you don’t mind a smaller mat, you can simply fold the cushion until it better suits your needs. This flexibility makes it a particularly versatile pick. Price at time of publication: $90 Key Features Dimensions: 74 L x 27 W inches | Fill Material: Polyester | Cover Material: Chenille

Pros Versatile

Made with memory foam

Money-back guarantee Cons Not as stylish as others This cozy cushion is worth pulling out any time you need a little extra comfort. It's an obvious pick for meditation, but you can just as easily use it to add cushioning to seats in cars, on trains, on airplanes, and more. The cushion’s U-shaped seat alleviates pressure on your tailbone, giving it a place to “float” while the rest of your body sinks into the pillow. Meanwhile, durable memory foam contours to the rest of your body each time you sit on it. It comes with a breathable mesh cover, which you can easily remove and toss in the washing machine any time you need to clean it. The cover is just as durable as the rest of the cushion, and it comes equipped with a non-slip bottom, so you don’t have to worry about sliding out of place while you meditate. Backed by a money-back guarantee, you can return it within two years to receive a full refund—no questions asked. Price at time of publication: $40 Key Features Dimensions: 17.9 L x 14 W x 0.1 H inches | Fill Material: Memory Foam | Cover Material: Mesh

Pros Durable buckwheat interior

Adjustable

Supports proper meditation posture Cons Lacks an inner lining While many meditation cushions are round or rectangular, this one boasts a V-shaped design that elevates your hips while you meditate, making it easier to maintain proper posture during your practice. At its highest point, the cushion is 9 inches tall. Simply sit on its peak at the apex of the V, cross your legs, and let your thighs drape down the sides of the cushion. (You should be able to sit up straight without too much effort and less discomfort in your thighs, knees, and ankles. If 9 inches sounds intimidating or uncomfortable, no need to worry. The cushion zips open and closed, giving you easy access to its buckwheat hull filling. Simply open it and remove some of the hulls to adjust the cushion’s dimensions to your liking. Price at time of publication: $65 Key Features Dimensions: ‎24 x 6 x 6 inches | Fill Material: Buckwheat hulls | Cover Material: Polyester

Pros Two-in-one solution

Supportive

Durable Cons Attracts lots of lint This two-piece meditation cushion set will help make your entire practice more comfortable. Each set comes with a round Zafu cushion, which is 7 inches tall and 14 inches in diameter, and a rectangular Zabuton mat, which is 30 inches long and 28 inches wide. The cushion elevates your hips, helping you maintain proper posture as you meditate, while the mat offers your knees a soft, cushioned place to rest as you cross your legs. The Zafu cushion is filled with buckwheat hulls, making it both comfortable and supportive. Since buckwheat is a durable material, the cushion holds its shape over time. The Zabuton mat is filled with an equally soft and resilient material called kapok, which is a natural fiber similar to cotton. The Zafu cushion also comes with a built-in handle, allowing you to tote it around easily no matter where your meditation practice takes you. The Zabuton mat comes with a removable cover, which you can conveniently machine wash any time you need to clean it. Price at time of publication: $130 Key Features Dimensions: |13 Diameter x 7 H (Zafu), 30 L x 28 W inches (Zabuton) Fill Material: Buckwheat hulls | Cover Material: Cotton

Pros Comfortable

Supportive

Durable Cons Too small for tall people

Not adjustable

Spot clean only Crafted from luxurious white linen, the Sedona Small Zafu Pillow is sure to fit seamlessly into your decor scheme and look great in any room of your home. But style isn’t the only thing this cushion does well. At 6 inches tall and 16 inches in diameter, this Zafu pillow promises to make a comfortable addition to your meditation practice. Since it’s filled entirely with buckwheat hulls, you can rest assured knowing it’s exactly as cozy and supportive as it looks. The cushion doesn’t seem to be adjustable, though, so you can’t remove scoops of buckwheat filling to alter its dimensions. The pillow is also spot-clean-only, making it slightly inconvenient to clean. But these downsides are minor ones, considering its stylishness and functionality. Price at time of publication: $64 Key Features Dimensions: 16 Diameter x 6 H inches | Fill Material: Buckwheat hulls | Cover Material: Linen