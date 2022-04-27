Skin Health Skin Care & Cleansing Products The 6 Best Nail Strengtheners of 2022 The SI-Nails Nail Strengthener will keep your nails healthy and strong By Kayla Hui, MPH Kayla Hui, MPH LinkedIn Twitter Kayla Hui, MPH is the health and wellness commerce writer at Dotdash Meredith. She writes for Verywell Health. Learn about our editorial process and Danielle Zoellner Danielle Zoellner LinkedIn Twitter Danielle Zoellner is a freelance writer with an emphasis in health and wellness. She graduated from the University of Missouri at Columbia. Learn about our editorial process Published on April 27, 2022 Medically reviewed Verywell Health articles are reviewed by board-certified physicians and healthcare professionals. These medical reviewers confirm the content is thorough and accurate, reflecting the latest evidence-based research. Weak and brittle nails can be hard to manage, especially if you're unsure about what is causing the damage. "Typically we think of a weak nail as a nail that splits easily, or peels easily, or cracks and breaks," says Chris Adigun, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist with Dermatology & Laser Center of Chapel Hill. Luckily, there are nail strengtheners that can help. Reviewed & Approved Enriched with hyaluronic acid, ISDIN's SI Nail Strengthener works to combat dry nails. We also recommend Sally Hansen's Hard as Nails Clear Hardener if you're on a budget. Nail strengtheners can work to not only add resilience to the actual nail but also provide much-needed hydration to the cuticle and skin around the nail. “I like different types of emollients to serve this purpose, to hydrate the cuticle as well as hydrate the nail plate itself,” Dr. Adigun says. When buying nail strengtheners, look into both the form of the product as well as the ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and silicon, which are beneficial for the nails, says Shari Lipner, MD, PhD, an associate professor of clinical dermatology and dermatologist at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center. “It is best to avoid strengtheners with formaldehyde or formalin. They can initially make the nails feel stronger, but they will quickly become very brittle,” she adds. We researched dozens of nail strengtheners and evaluated them for ingredients, price, and ease of use. Below, we've rounded up the best nail strengtheners on the market today. Our Top Picks Best Overall: ISDIN SI-NAILS Nail Strengthener at Amazon Best Budget: Sally Hansen Hard as Nails Clear Hardener at Walmart Best Natural: Doctor Rogers Restore Healing Balm at Amazon Best Polish: OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener at Amazon Best Oil: CND RescueRXx at Riteaid.com Best Cream: Onyx Professional Nail Strengthening Cream at Amazon In This Article Expand Our Picks How We Selected What to Look For Why Trust Verywell Health Best Overall: ISDIN SI-NAILS Nail Strengthener 4.8 View On Amazon View On Isdin.com Pros Free of harsh chemicals Absorbs quickly Easy to use Cons Takes longer to see results Expensive We chose this nail strengthener from SI-Nails as the best overall because it works like a serum and absorbs quickly into the nail after use. All it takes is applying the serum, which is enriched with hyaluronic acid, directly to the natural nail for best results. Users then experience stronger and more hydrated nails after 28 days of consistent use. The product also works to improve nail roughness and appearance, making it great at restoring the nail to what it was prior to any damage. Active Ingredients: Cationic Hyaluronic Acid | Dosage: One coat per day Best Budget: Sally Hansen Hard as Nails Clear Hardener View On Walmart View On Sallyhansen.com View On Ulta Pros Affordable Easy to use Long-lasting protection Cons Alcohol ingredients can be harsh on sensitive skin Can flake off easily Sally Hansen is a name-brand in nail care, and for good reason. The Hard as Nails Clear Hardener is one of the brand’s OG products and is a solid budget-friendly option. Not only does the clear coat help prevent any chipping, splitting, or breaking of nails, it also assists in healthy nail growth by preventing weak and brittle nails. All it takes is swiping the clear coat underneath nail polish or using the product on its own to receive the full benefits. Plus, the product is also available in various tints and clear shades to help with any discoloration on the nail. Active Ingredients: Acetate, isopropyl alcohol | Dosage: One coat per day Best Natural: Doctor Rogers Restore Healing Balm View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Doctorrogers.com Pros Plant-based Hydrating formula Free of harsh chemicals Cons Expensive Greasy formula The Dr. Rogers Restore Healing Balm comes highly recommended by Dr. Adigun for its natural formula, which addresses any dehydration in the nail or skin around it and prevents breakage. “Dr. Rogers Restore balm is a totally plant-based emollient, so you will actually be able to transfer lipids to the nail,” Dr. Adigun says. The natural product has been clinically tested to address all your skincare concerns – including chapped lips, dry nails and cuticles, and eczema. Apply it at least once per day to the nail, cuticle, and skin around the nail for best results. Active Ingredients: Ricinus communis (castor) seed oil, glycerin, hydrogenated castor oil | Dosage: One coat per day Best Polish: OPI Nail Envy Sensitive & Peeling Nail Strengthener View On Amazon View On Opi.com View On Ulta Pros Formaldehyde-free Infused with hydrating ingredients Different shades available Cons Expensive Can flake off easily Harsh chemicals, such as formaldehyde, can further damage brittle nails and are commonly found in nail polishes but this pick from OPI is formaldehyde-free. The product includes enriching ingredients like vitamin E and kukui nut oil – both of which will add moisture back into the nail plate and cuticle. Either swipe this product on once per day by itself or it can be used underneath other nail polish. Active Ingredients: Not available | Dosage: Coat nail once per day The 10 Best Ceramide Moisturizers to Buy in 2022 Best Oil: CND RescueRXx View On Riteaid.com View On Ulta Pros Chemical-free Hydrating formula Easy to use Cons For natural nails only Greasy formula CND RescueRX is a daily keratin treatment with one of the main ingredients jojoba seed oil. The jojoba seed oil draws moisture into the nail plate and cuticle, as well as the skin surrounding the nail, making it the best oil. The oil-based formula is used by simply brushing it across the nail bed all the way up to the cuticle because that area of the nail also needs moisture. The combination of jojoba seed oil and keratin works to revive the nails to prevent any breakage or splitting. Use this product on natural nails only, as the formula may cause polish to flake off. Active Ingredients: Prunus amygdalus dulcis (sweet almond) oil, oleate, aqua | Dosage: Apply a thin layer at least once per day Best Cream: Onyx Professional Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Hydrating formula Cruelty-free Works on fingernails and toenails Cons Scent may be too strong for some Requires multiple uses per day Formulated with vitamin A, C, D, and E, jojoba seed oil, and beeswax, this cream is the best cream because it’s packed with hydrating ingredients to restore your nails back to health When blended together and applied to the nail, it helps boost moisture in the product while assisting in endurance and long-lasting strength. Reviewers rave that they notice results to their nail plates and cuticles within seven days of consistent use. The best part? The product is affordable, so you don’t have to put a big dent in your wallet. Active Ingredients: None | Dosage: Pea-sized amount to nails three times per day The 7 Best Toenail Fungus Treatments of 2022 Final Verdict Formulated with hyaluronic acid, the SI-Nails Nail Strengthener delivers moisture to the nails and its serum-like formula makes it quick absorbing. That is why we named this product the best overall. Nail strengtheners can cost a pretty penny, so if you’re looking to opt for a budget-friendly option instead, try Sally Hansen Hard as Nails Clear Hardener. The clear coat prevents chipping, splitting, or breaking of nails and the polish comes in a variety of shades to hide discoloration. How We Selected the Nail Strengtheners When selecting nail strengtheners, we spoke with dermatologists and spent hours combing the web for the best and most effective products. "It is best to avoid strengtheners with formaldehyde or formalin. They can initially make the nails feel stronger, but they will quickly become very brittle," she adds. Beneficial ingredients to look out for that will add hydration to the nail instead of weakening it include silicon, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and propylene glycol. When selecting a nail polish remover, Dr. Adigun recommends avoiding ones with acetone, as they strip the nail of necessary moisture. They can initially make the nails feel stronger, but they will quickly become very brittle,” she adds. Beneficial ingredients to look out for that will add hydration to the nail instead of weakening it include silicon, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and propylene glycol. When selecting a nail polish remover, Dr. Adigun recommends avoiding ones with acetone, as they strip the nail of necessary moisture. Form Nail strengtheners come in a variety of forms, including polish, cream, oil, and serum. Every person is different about what works best for them, but not all forms are necessarily created equal. Dr. Adigun recommends combining a polish with a cream or oil, as the latter will bring moisture into the nail bed and cuticle. When looking for a cream or oil, it is important that it is on the greasier side, Dr. Adigun says. “You want something that is going to be a bit more tackier, otherwise known as greasier, so that it will stay put longer,” she says. One thing to look out for when using a nail strengthener that’s a polish is sometimes it can make the nail too strong. “The problem with nail hardeners is that they can make nails too hard so that rather than bend with gentle pressure, they will crack and break easier,” Dr. Adigun says. “So you want your nails to hold together but then be able to bend. That is a strong nail.” Nail Damage There are a handful of reasons why nails could be cracked, splitting, or discolored, but oftentimes it can be because the nail is not getting enough moisture or moisture is being pulled out of the barrier. “The peeling and splitting is more of a problem with hydration status,” Dr. Adigun says. Also, there can be reasons internally going on with someone’s body that can cause the nail to deplete. “As we age, cholesterol content in the nail decreases, which may make nails weaker. Inflammatory disorders, such as eczema and psoriasis, can also cause fragile nails. Problems with circulation, thyroid disease, and chemotherapies can also cause weak nails,” Dr. Lipner says. It is important to understand what is going on in your own body because that can help in deciding what nail strengthener to use, whether it be an oil or a polish. This ensures that the right product is selected to help revive and add resilience to the nails. Dr. Adigun says people should schedule an appointment with their dermatologist if they’re experiencing “any discoloration in the nails, persistent splitting in any of the nails … one nail that really looks different from the rest.” Frequently Asked Questions Can you put nail strengtheners underneath gel polish? These products can be used underneath gel polish, but it is important to note that using gel, depending on its ingredients, can cause damage to the nail plate no matter how you prepare the surface. Dr. Adigun recommends prepping the nail with an emollient that will hydrate the nail prior to painting them. Then use a 3-free polish to avoid any harsh chemicals that could irritate the skin. “3-free polish means it is polishes that are made without formaldehyde, toluene, and dibutyl phthalate,” she says. “Those are the big problematic ingredients known to cause an irritant reaction and an allergic reaction to the nail and the skin around the nail.” Upon removing the gel polish, Dr. Adigun advises patients to use an acetone-free nail polish remover, noting that it is one of the most harmful chemicals to apply to nails. Do nail strengtheners help nails grow? Whether nail strengtheners will assist with nail growth remains unknown. Given that the goal of the strengthening is to revive and make the nail more resilient, it is likely that using the products will aid in growth. “Theoretically, they protect the nail plate from irritants and physical damage, so they would make the nails grow longer and prevent splitting and breaking,” Dr. Lipner says. How often should you use nail strengtheners? The frequency of using nail strengthener can differ depending on what type of product you’re applying. A nail strengthener that doesn’t last on the nail plate, unlike a polish, can be used every day for best results. “ If you have weak or brittle nails, it is best to apply nail strengthener for two weeks every two to three months,” Dr. Lipner says. Polishes can stay on the nail longer than when using an oil or cream. So some can be applied every other day instead of every day.Depending on what is going on with your nails, it might be best to consult with a dermatologist, as they can help guide you on what might work best to improve them.“While nail strengtheners may be recommended often there are prescription and non-prescription treatments that your dermatologist may want to try first,” Dr. Lipner says. Why Trust Verywell Health Receiving her master’s degree in public health in 2020, Kayla Hui is a seasoned public health practitioner and health journalist. 