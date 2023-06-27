In addition to finding the proper dosage, you can choose between opaque beige patches and more discreet, clear options. The number of patches in a pack also varies, so we recommend consulting your quitting program and schedule before you buy.

Nicotine patches don't contain the toxic chemicals found in cigarette smoke, making them a safer option if you're looking for a way to quit smoking. Nicolas Schlienz, PhD, Research Director at Realm of Caring, says you should discuss nicotine patches with your healthcare provider to determine whether or not they are a good option for you. Your doctor can also help you understand what dose of nicotine to start with, where and how to wear a nicotine patch, when to remove a nicotine patch, and more. A general practitioner from our Medical Review Board reviewed the claims in this article around what to look for in a nicotine patch and how to select the best one.

Nicotine replacement therapies (NRTs), like the nicotine patch, can be a useful way to decrease nicotine dependence. According to the FDA, NRTs can relieve nicotine cravings, decrease withdrawal symptoms , and alleviate some of the stress of quitting. Nicotine patches traditionally come in three doses—21, 14, and 7 milligrams—and each of these doses corresponds to a different rate of nicotine consumption.

Best Step 1 Patch NicoDerm CQ Step 1 Nicotine Clear Patch 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Carewell.com Pros Extended-release



Discreet, transparent design



Not prone to as many side effects as other options Cons Prone to slipping



May cause vivid dreams if you sleep with them on



More expensive than others If you’re looking for a Step 1 patch, the NicoDerm CQ Nicotine Patch is an excellent choice. Like other Step 1 patches, this one is made to deliver 21 milligrams of nicotine in a day. And since the patch is designed with extended-release technology, the nicotine will be deployed little by little, rather than hitting your system all at once. Whereas many nicotine patches are beige and opaque, the NicoDerm CQ Nicotine Patch is clear. This transparency makes it easy to wear discreetly during any time of year. Each pack contains 14 nicotine patches, making it a two-week kit. Like many Step 1 patches, this one is designed for those who currently smoke more than 10 cigarettes a day. NicoDerm recommends wearing one patch per day for the first six weeks of a ten-week quitting program. If nicotine gum or lozenges aren't your thing, NicoDerm's patches provide a low-maintenance option to suppress the urge to smoke. Programs to quit smoking are typically divided into three steps. During Step 1, people wear nicotine patches that deliver 21 milligrams of nicotine per day. These patches are traditionally designed to be extended-release, which means that 21 milligrams of nicotine will be doled out little by little over the 24-hour period. Step 1 patches are recommended for those who currently smoke more than 10 cigarettes per day. Price at time of publication: $37 Key features Dosage: 21 milligrams/patch | Quantity: 14 nicotine patches | Appearance: Clear/transparent

Best Step 1 Budget Patch Rite Aid Step 1 Nicotine Transdermal System Patch Amazon View On Amazon Pros Extended-release



Less irritating than other patches



Budget-friendly Cons Prone to slipping



Large and opaque (not very discreet) The Rite Aid Nicotine Transdermal Patch is another solid Step 1 choice. Each patch contains 21 milligrams of nicotine, which will be delivered, bit by bit, over the course of 24 hours. One potential downside of the Rite Aid Nicotine Transdermal Patch, though, is that it isn’t particularly discreet. Each patch is beige, opaque, and relatively large, making it potentially less convenient to wear than NicoDerm’s Step 1 patches. Each pack of Rite Aid Step 1 Nicotine Transdermal Patches contains 14 nicotine patches, making it a two-week kit. Like many Step 1 patches, this one is designed for those who currently smoke more than 10 cigarettes a day. Rite Aid recommends using these patches for four weeks before switching to a lower-dose patch. Tailored to those who smoke more than ten cigarettes a day, the Step 1 kit contains 14 patches for a two-week period. Price at time of publication: $25 Key Features Dosage: 21 milligrams/patch | Quantity: 14 nicotine patches | Appearance: Beige/opaque

Best Step 2 Patch NicoDerm CQ Step 2 Nicotine Clear Patches Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Pros Extended-release



Discreet, transparent design

Cons Associated with negative side effects for some users



More expensive than others The NicoDerm CQ Nicotine Patch is a solid and discreet Step 2 option. Like other Step 2 patches, this one contains 14 milligrams of nicotine, which will be gradually delivered over a 24-hour period. Like other NicoDerm patches, it is clear, making it easy to wear discreetly. Each pack contains 14 patches, making it a two-week kit. Like many Step 2 patches, it's designed for those who currently smoke fewer than 10 cigarettes a day, and NicoDerm recommends using these patches for the first six weeks of an eight-week smoking-cessation program. This patch is also suitable for those who are moving to a lower-dose nicotine patch after completing the Step 1 portion of a quitting program. NicoDerm recommends this group use the Step 2 patch for two weeks before moving to an even lower-dose option. Price at time of publication: $39 Key Features Dosage: 14 milligrams/patch | Quantity: 14 nicotine patches | Appearance: Clear/transparent



Best Step 2 Budget Patch Rite Aid Step 2 Nicotine Transdermal System Patch Amazon View On Amazon Pros Extended-release



Less irritating than other patches



Budget-friendly Cons Prone to slipping



Large and opaque (not very discreet) The Rite Aid Nicotine Transdermal Patch is yet another solid choice for a Step 2 nicotine patch. Like other similar patches, this one delivers 14 milligrams of nicotine over the course of 24 hours. Unfortunately, because the patch is beige, opaque, and relatively large, it may not be as discreet as some other options. Each pack contains 14 patches, making it a two-week kit. Like many Step 2 patches, the Rite Aid Transdermal Nicotine Patch is designed for those who currently smoke fewer than 10 cigarettes a day, as well as for those who are moving to a lower-dose nicotine patch after completing the Step 1 portion of a quitting program. Rite Aid recommends using its Step 2 patches for two weeks before moving to a lower-dose option. Price at time of publication: $25 Key Features Dosage: 14 milligrams/patch | Quantity: 14 nicotine patches | Appearance: Beige/opaque

Best Step 3 Patch NicoDerm Step 3 Nicotine Clear Patches Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Carewell.com Pros Extended-release



Discreet, transparent design

Cons Associated with negative side effects for some users



More expensive than others If you’re ready to move onto a Step 3 nicotine patch, NicoDerm’s CQ Step 3 Nicotine Clear Patches are a solid choice. The patches are transparent, so they should be easy to wear discreetly. And each extended-release patch is designed to deliver 7 total milligrams of nicotine per 16 to 24 hours in small, controlled doses. Each pack of NicoDerm CQ Step 3 Nicotine Clear Patches contains 14 nicotine patches—or two weeks’ worth of nicotine patches. And like other Step 3 patches, these nicotine patches are recommended for those who have completed Step 2 of a quitting program. Price at time of publication: $40 Key Features Dosage: 7 milligrams/patch | Quantity: 14 nicotine patches | Appearance: Clear/transparent

Best Step 3 Budget Patch Habitrol Step 3 Nicotine Transdermal System Patch Amazon View On Amazon Pros Extended-release



Budget-friendlier than counterparts Cons Associated with negative side effects for some users



Large and opaque (not very discreet) The Habitrol Nicotine Transdermal System Patch is another good choice for a Step 3 patch. Each patch contains 7 milligrams of nicotine, which will be released in controlled doses over the course of a day. Unlike some other similar patches, this one is not transparent. Instead, it is circular and opaque, making it a less discreet option. Each pack contains 14 patches, making it a two-week kit. Like other Step 3 patches, this is designed for those who are moving to a lower-dose nicotine patch after completing the Step 2 portion of a quitting program. Habitrol recommends using its Step 3 patches for the final two weeks of your smoking cessation program. Price at time of publication: $27 Key Features Dosage: 7 milligrams/patch | Quantity: 14 nicotine patches | Appearance: White/opaque