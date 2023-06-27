Medical Products & Services The Best Nicotine Patches to Help You Quit Smoking Curb cravings with these nicotine patches, minus the smoke. By Lindsey Lanquist Published on June 27, 2023 Medically reviewed by Michael Menna, DO Print We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Verywell Health / David Hattan Nicotine replacement therapies (NRTs), like the nicotine patch, can be a useful way to decrease nicotine dependence. According to the FDA, NRTs can relieve nicotine cravings, decrease withdrawal symptoms, and alleviate some of the stress of quitting. Nicotine patches traditionally come in three doses—21, 14, and 7 milligrams—and each of these doses corresponds to a different rate of nicotine consumption. Nicotine patches don't contain the toxic chemicals found in cigarette smoke, making them a safer option if you're looking for a way to quit smoking. Nicolas Schlienz, PhD, Research Director at Realm of Caring, says you should discuss nicotine patches with your healthcare provider to determine whether or not they are a good option for you. Your doctor can also help you understand what dose of nicotine to start with, where and how to wear a nicotine patch, when to remove a nicotine patch, and more. A general practitioner from our Medical Review Board reviewed the claims in this article around what to look for in a nicotine patch and how to select the best one. In addition to finding the proper dosage, you can choose between opaque beige patches and more discreet, clear options. The number of patches in a pack also varies, so we recommend consulting your quitting program and schedule before you buy. Our Top Picks Best Step 1 Patch: NicoDerm CQ Step 1 Nicotine Clear Patch at Amazon Jump to Review Best Step 1 Budget Patch: Rite Aid Step 1 Nicotine Transdermal Patch at Amazon Jump to Review Best Step 2 Patch: NicoDerm CQ Step 2 Nicotine Clear Patches at Amazon Jump to Review Best Step 2 Budget Patch: Rite Aid Nicotine Transdermal System Patch at Amazon Jump to Review Best Step 3 Patch: NicoDerm Step 3 Nicotine Clear Patches at Amazon Jump to Review Best Step 3 Budget Patch: Habitrol Nicotine Transdermal System Patch at Amazon Jump to Review Best All-in-One: Habitrol Nicotine Transdermal System Patches at Amazon Jump to Review In This Article Expand Our Picks How We Selected What to Look For FAQ Why Trust Verywell Health Best Step 1 Patch NicoDerm CQ Step 1 Nicotine Clear Patch 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Carewell.com Pros Extended-release Discreet, transparent design Not prone to as many side effects as other options Cons Prone to slipping May cause vivid dreams if you sleep with them on More expensive than others If you’re looking for a Step 1 patch, the NicoDerm CQ Nicotine Patch is an excellent choice. Like other Step 1 patches, this one is made to deliver 21 milligrams of nicotine in a day. And since the patch is designed with extended-release technology, the nicotine will be deployed little by little, rather than hitting your system all at once. Whereas many nicotine patches are beige and opaque, the NicoDerm CQ Nicotine Patch is clear. This transparency makes it easy to wear discreetly during any time of year. Each pack contains 14 nicotine patches, making it a two-week kit. Like many Step 1 patches, this one is designed for those who currently smoke more than 10 cigarettes a day. NicoDerm recommends wearing one patch per day for the first six weeks of a ten-week quitting program. If nicotine gum or lozenges aren't your thing, NicoDerm's patches provide a low-maintenance option to suppress the urge to smoke. Programs to quit smoking are typically divided into three steps. During Step 1, people wear nicotine patches that deliver 21 milligrams of nicotine per day. These patches are traditionally designed to be extended-release, which means that 21 milligrams of nicotine will be doled out little by little over the 24-hour period. Step 1 patches are recommended for those who currently smoke more than 10 cigarettes per day. Price at time of publication: $37 Key features Dosage: 21 milligrams/patch | Quantity: 14 nicotine patches | Appearance: Clear/transparent Best Step 1 Budget Patch Rite Aid Step 1 Nicotine Transdermal System Patch Amazon View On Amazon Pros Extended-release Less irritating than other patches Budget-friendly Cons Prone to slipping Large and opaque (not very discreet) The Rite Aid Nicotine Transdermal Patch is another solid Step 1 choice. Each patch contains 21 milligrams of nicotine, which will be delivered, bit by bit, over the course of 24 hours. One potential downside of the Rite Aid Nicotine Transdermal Patch, though, is that it isn’t particularly discreet. Each patch is beige, opaque, and relatively large, making it potentially less convenient to wear than NicoDerm’s Step 1 patches. Each pack of Rite Aid Step 1 Nicotine Transdermal Patches contains 14 nicotine patches, making it a two-week kit. Like many Step 1 patches, this one is designed for those who currently smoke more than 10 cigarettes a day. Rite Aid recommends using these patches for four weeks before switching to a lower-dose patch. Tailored to those who smoke more than ten cigarettes a day, the Step 1 kit contains 14 patches for a two-week period. Price at time of publication: $25 Key Features Dosage: 21 milligrams/patch | Quantity: 14 nicotine patches | Appearance: Beige/opaque Best Step 2 Patch NicoDerm CQ Step 2 Nicotine Clear Patches Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Pros Extended-release Discreet, transparent design Cons Associated with negative side effects for some users More expensive than others The NicoDerm CQ Nicotine Patch is a solid and discreet Step 2 option. Like other Step 2 patches, this one contains 14 milligrams of nicotine, which will be gradually delivered over a 24-hour period. Like other NicoDerm patches, it is clear, making it easy to wear discreetly. Each pack contains 14 patches, making it a two-week kit. Like many Step 2 patches, it's designed for those who currently smoke fewer than 10 cigarettes a day, and NicoDerm recommends using these patches for the first six weeks of an eight-week smoking-cessation program. This patch is also suitable for those who are moving to a lower-dose nicotine patch after completing the Step 1 portion of a quitting program. NicoDerm recommends this group use the Step 2 patch for two weeks before moving to an even lower-dose option. Price at time of publication: $39 Key Features Dosage: 14 milligrams/patch | Quantity: 14 nicotine patches | Appearance: Clear/transparent Best Step 2 Budget Patch Rite Aid Step 2 Nicotine Transdermal System Patch Amazon View On Amazon Pros Extended-release Less irritating than other patches Budget-friendly Cons Prone to slipping Large and opaque (not very discreet) The Rite Aid Nicotine Transdermal Patch is yet another solid choice for a Step 2 nicotine patch. Like other similar patches, this one delivers 14 milligrams of nicotine over the course of 24 hours. Unfortunately, because the patch is beige, opaque, and relatively large, it may not be as discreet as some other options. Each pack contains 14 patches, making it a two-week kit. Like many Step 2 patches, the Rite Aid Transdermal Nicotine Patch is designed for those who currently smoke fewer than 10 cigarettes a day, as well as for those who are moving to a lower-dose nicotine patch after completing the Step 1 portion of a quitting program. Rite Aid recommends using its Step 2 patches for two weeks before moving to a lower-dose option. Price at time of publication: $25 Key Features Dosage: 14 milligrams/patch | Quantity: 14 nicotine patches | Appearance: Beige/opaque Best Step 3 Patch NicoDerm Step 3 Nicotine Clear Patches Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Carewell.com Pros Extended-release Discreet, transparent design Cons Associated with negative side effects for some users More expensive than others If you’re ready to move onto a Step 3 nicotine patch, NicoDerm’s CQ Step 3 Nicotine Clear Patches are a solid choice. The patches are transparent, so they should be easy to wear discreetly. And each extended-release patch is designed to deliver 7 total milligrams of nicotine per 16 to 24 hours in small, controlled doses. Each pack of NicoDerm CQ Step 3 Nicotine Clear Patches contains 14 nicotine patches—or two weeks’ worth of nicotine patches. And like other Step 3 patches, these nicotine patches are recommended for those who have completed Step 2 of a quitting program. Price at time of publication: $40 Key Features Dosage: 7 milligrams/patch | Quantity: 14 nicotine patches | Appearance: Clear/transparent Best Step 3 Budget Patch Habitrol Step 3 Nicotine Transdermal System Patch Amazon View On Amazon Pros Extended-release Budget-friendlier than counterparts Cons Associated with negative side effects for some users Large and opaque (not very discreet) The Habitrol Nicotine Transdermal System Patch is another good choice for a Step 3 patch. Each patch contains 7 milligrams of nicotine, which will be released in controlled doses over the course of a day. Unlike some other similar patches, this one is not transparent. Instead, it is circular and opaque, making it a less discreet option. Each pack contains 14 patches, making it a two-week kit. Like other Step 3 patches, this is designed for those who are moving to a lower-dose nicotine patch after completing the Step 2 portion of a quitting program. Habitrol recommends using its Step 3 patches for the final two weeks of your smoking cessation program. Price at time of publication: $27 Key Features Dosage: 7 milligrams/patch | Quantity: 14 nicotine patches | Appearance: White/opaque Best All-in-One Habitrol Nicotine Transdermal System Patches 8-Week Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros All-in-one system 8 weeks of patches in one box Extended-release Cons Associated with negative side effects for some users Large and opaque (not very discreet) The Habitrol Nicotine Transdermal System Patches package is an all-in-one kit that makes following a quitting program particularly easy. Instead of asking you to piece together a quitting timeline and stock up on a bunch of different boxes, Habitrol gives you everything you need in one package. Each pack comes with 56 nicotine patches: 28 Step 1 patches (enough to last you four weeks), 14 Step 2 patches (which will last you two weeks), and 14 Step 3 patches (enough for two weeks). Combined, these patches create an eight-week program that makes it easy to gradually reduce your nicotine consumption. You don’t even have to remember to order your next box of patches—everything you need is already there. Price at time of publication: $108 Key Features Dosage: 7–21 milligrams/patch | Quantity: 56 nicotine patches | Appearance: White/opaque How We Selected the Best Nicotine Patches We began our research for this story by speaking to three addiction experts, including: Nicolas Schlienz, PhD, Research Director at Realm of Caring Dr. Peter Martin, MD, MSc, Director of the Vanderbilt Addiction Center Boris MacKey, Recovery Advocate at Rehab 4 Addiction These experts walked us through how nicotine patches work, who they might be useful for, and how to safely use them. We then considered dozens of popular nicotine patches, favoring those that were widely and well reviewed. We segmented our nicotine patch recommendations by dosage (grouping Step 1, Step 2, and Step 3 patches separately). And within each group, we assessed patches based on appearance. (Were the patches opaque and easy to see, or transparent and discreet?) We also considered how comfortable and effective the nicotine patches were, according to those who’d tried them. And we factored in reports of potential side effects, as well. What to Look for in a Nicotine Patch Dosage The primary way nicotine patches vary from one another is in dosage. Step 1 nicotine patches deliver 21 milligrams of nicotine, Step 2 nicotine patches deliver 14 milligrams of nicotine, and Step 3 patches deliver 7 milligrams of nicotine. These doses are typically released little by little over a 24-hour period. And the dose you should opt for will vary, based on your smoking history and where you are in your quitting program. Appearance Some nicotine patches are beige and opaque, while others are clear. If you want a more discreet option, one of the clearer patches will likely serve you better than one of the opaque ones. Patch Count Nicotine patches come in packs, and these packs tend to contain somewhere between seven to 21 nicotine patches. Before you shop, consider how many patches you’ll need—and at what doses. Different quitting programs call for different schedules, and considering your program before you buy will help you avoid stocking up on something you don’t need. (For instance, if your program calls for two weeks of Step 3 patches, you don’t need to buy a 21-pack of Step 3 patches). Frequently Asked Questions How do nicotine patches work? Nicotine patches work by slowly delivering nicotine through your skin and into the body’s circulatory system, Dr. Schlienz says. This small dose of nicotine can relieve nicotine withdrawal symptoms, like irritability, restlessness, trouble concentrating, anxiety, and more. These symptoms can cause a great amount of discomfort, which is why it's so difficult to quit smoking, Schlienz adds. Using nicotine patches can reduce these symptoms and help you quit for good. Are nicotine patches safe? Nicotine patches are much safer than smoking cigarettes, says MacKey. Nevertheless, you should still consult your doctor before starting to use patches, Boris adds, since as with any treatment, there are potential side effects. Do nicotine patches expire? Nicotine patches do expire, and you probably want to avoid using a nicotine patch that has expired. This is because expired nicotine patches may become less potent over time, says Dr. Schlienz, which would be less helpful for the quitting process. Can you smoke with a nicotine patch on? You should not smoke while wearing a nicotine patch. Because nicotine patches release nicotine into your system—and cigarettes do, too—doubling up can increase your tolerance to nicotine. It can also put you at risk of experiencing nicotine poisoning or nicotine overdose. Are nicotine patches bad for you? Nicotine patches are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but there are still a few misconceptions associated with their use, says Dr. Schlienz. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that disease and death associated with smoking are not caused by nicotine, but rather are a result of exposure to toxins in cigarette smoke.Like any form of medication, nicotine patches are associated with some negative side effects. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re bad for you. According to the CDC, nicotine patches are much safer than continuing to smoke. Just be sure to speak to your healthcare provider before using them for the first time. Your doctor can help you ensure you’re starting with the appropriate nicotine dose and using your nicotine patches correctly. They can also help you monitor and mitigate potential side effects. Where should you place a nicotine patch? The CDC recommends placing a nicotine patch on your upper body—somewhere like your chest, shoulder, back, or upper arm. To make sure the nicotine patch sticks, look for a hair-free area that’s clean and dry. And avoid parts of your skin that are irritated, damaged, or scarred.To cut down on irritation, the CDC also recommends putting the patch in a different spot each day. Again, you’ll want to stick to parts of your upper body that are clean, dry, and hair-free. But you’ll want to avoid putting the patch in the same spot more than once per week. Do nicotine patches raise blood pressure? High blood pressure is an uncommon but potential side effect of using nicotine patches. If you have a personal or family history of high blood pressure—or if you’re currently taking medication for high blood pressure—experts recommend that you talk to your doctor before using nicotine patches. Can you use nicotine patches while pregnant? You should not use nicotine patches while pregnant, because they may harm fetal development. Because of this, experts recommend talking to your doctor before using nicotine patches if you’re breastfeeding, pregnant, or trying to become pregnant. Why Trust Verywell Health? As a seasoned health and fitness writer, Lindsey Lanquist understands how vital quality product recommendations can be. She is careful to recommend reliable, comfortable, and genuinely well-reviewed products by those who’ve tried them. 7 Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Food and Drug Administration. Nicotine is why tobacco products are addictive. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 7 Common Withdrawal Symptoms University of Rochester Medical Center. Trying to quit smoking? Here’s what you should know about the nicotine patch. MedlinePlus. Nicotine transdermal patch: MedlinePlus drug information. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Quit smoking medicines are much safer than smoking. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. How to use nicotine patches. Harvard Health Publishing. Ask the doctor: Can a nicotine patch boost my blood pressure? See Our Editorial Process Meet Our Medical Expert Board Share Feedback Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! What is your feedback? Other Helpful Report an Error Submit