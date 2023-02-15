Not all night guards are created equal, however, and since wearing one with a proper and comfortable fit is one of the most important things to consider, you need to know how to find a night guard that can offer relief without exacerbating existing issues. In general, dentists recommend being fitted for a night guard through your dentist’s office to ensure a perfect fit, but we know that’s not always possible or even affordable. We researched the options for OTC and mail order night guards to see which ones could reliably stand-in for professionally-fitted devices.

What can you do to ease the pain of bruxism? In addition to treating any root causes of your nightly grinding (like addressing your sleep apnea , for example), you can wear a night guard, a device that Kalasho said will keep your jaw muscles at rest, relieving any negative impact on the temporomandibular joint (TMJ).

With a hard outer and soft inner construction, the Chomper Labs Hybrid Night Guard can withstand moderate to heavy grinding but never feels uncomfortable or bulky in your mouth. If you have braces and expect to need a new night guard every few months to accommodate your changing mouth, signing up for the night guard subscription plan through ClearClub will save you money on replacements.

“Pain in the jaw or lower face when waking up in the morning is a common sign a person was clenching or grinding while they were sleeping,” she explained to Verywell Health. “Some patients may find it hard to yawn or chew through the day [and] some patients may even experience headaches or neck pain along with their jaw pain.”

Sleeping should be the one daily activity when your entire body is at rest, but that’s not always the case. Some health problems don’t stop just because you fall asleep, causing you to wake up in the morning with sleep-related aches and pains; one of the most common of these is bruxism, or grinding your teeth , and according to Dr. Rhonda Kalasho , DDS, CEO of TruGlo Modern Dental, it’s often brought on by snoring, stress, sleep deprivation, and sleep apnea.

Best Overall Chomper Labs The Hybrid Night Guard Chomper Labs View On Chomperlabs.com Pros Hard outside, soft inside



100-day trial for free returns



For moderate to heavy clenching and grinding Cons Expensive One of the toughest parts of choosing a night guard for yourself is figuring out which type you need. Should you pick hard or soft? Thin or thick? And how hard, exactly, do you grind your teeth at night, anyway? The Hybrid Night Guard from Chomper Labs gets our best overall pick because it eliminates the need for you to have all these questions answered. Its unique hybrid design means you get the best of both worlds, with a hard exterior to protect against even heavy grinding and a soft interior that gently conforms to your teeth. It also sits in the middle as far as thickness goes at 2.5 millimeters, neither the thinnest nor the thickest option available at Chomper Labs. As far as everything else, we like the business model of Chomper Labs: this mail order company sends you an impression kit for free, complete with instructions and a prepaid return mailer, then turns your night guard around in an impressive amount of time (you should get it back about a week after they receive your impression). Chomper Labs also promises to keep tweaking your night guard, free of charge, until it fits exactly right, and also offers a 100-day return policy and 6-month warranty for damage. Price at time of publication: $169 Key Specs:

Material: Polyester/EVA | Coverage: Upper and/or lower

Best Budget Sporting Smiles Dual Laminate Grinding Night Guard Sporting Smiles View On Sportingsmiles.com Pros Hard outside, soft inside



Affordable



Backup guards offered at a discount when bundled Cons Only a 30-day warranty



Longer shipping time than competitors If you like the idea of working with a mail order company to receive a customized night guard but want to keep the cost under $100, the Dual Laminate Sporting Smiles night guard is a more affordable alternative to the hybrid night guard from Chomper Labs. It features the same hard-on-the-outside but soft-on-the-inside style of construction, which makes it appropriate for moderate grinding and clenching, though it is just a little bit thicker at three millimeters. What really makes this night guard our best budget pick—on top of its lower base cost—is the fact that you can add extra or backup night guards onto your order upfront and save money. Instead of buying two separate guards at $95 a piece, for example, you can add an extra on for only $50. Price at time of publication: $95 Key Specs:

Material: Laminate/EVA | Coverage: Upper and/or lower

Best for Braces The Clear Club Multi-Color Guard clearclub.com View On Clearclub.com Pros Three-month renewal plan saves you money



Three thickness options



Kid-friendly multicolored night guards available Cons Less options for hard vs. soft or hybrid guards We’ll be honest with you: buying and wearing a night guard when you also have braces can be difficult, and in many cases, a professionally-fit night guard from your dentist or orthodontist is the best way to go. When you have braces, your mouth is changing all the time; a professional fitting allows you to get exactly what you need without damaging your braces is often the best approach, says Jaclyn Tomsic, MD, oral and maxillofacial surgeon at Ohio's Center for Oral, Facial, and Implant Surgery. But since we’re being honest, we’ll also admit that having to get a brand new night guard from your dentist every few months can get pretty expensive. If that’s not for you, we suggest signing up for the night guard subscription plan at ClearClub: not only are the night guards more affordably-priced than they are through a dentist, you can save a good deal of money by subscribing to a renewal plan upfront. With a renewal plan, ClearClub will send you a new night guard every three, four, or six months for less than a one-time purchase. A new impression wouldn’t be necessary each time, but if your braces are changing the shape of your teeth frequently, you can make a new impression and always have a night guard that fits your current mouth. Finally, we love that ClearClub offers cool multi-color night guards, sure to appeal to the tween and teen braces-wearing set. Price at time of publication: $155 Key Specs:

Material: Acrylic/EVA | Coverage: Upper and/or lower

Best “Boil and Bite” Style DenTek Professional-Fit Maximum Protection Dental Guard Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Pros Mold your night guard right at home



Easy steps for heating and shaping



Affordable Cons Less comfortable than mail-order or dentist-made guards If you’re not interested in fussing with an impression kit that you have to send back to a company before sitting around and waiting to receive your night guard, you can custom-fit a night guard for yourself right at home with the Dentek Professional-Fit Dental Guard kit. This is a “boil and bite” type of mold that’s often sold OTC, and the process is simple: you heat the dental guard in a forming tray, wait for it to cool down a bit, then bite down onto the night guard in the tray to make an impression of your teeth. Once the guard has cooled and hardened, you have a customized device to wear ASAP. This is an option that’s both affordable and convenient, but keep in mind that it’ll never be quite as comfortable as a mail-order night guard or one fitted through your dentist’s office. These types of night guards are often bulkier than others, too, but we chose the Dentek because it’s designed to have a slimmer profile and be less awkward in your mouth. It also guarantees six months of wear without damage (or you can contact Dentek for a refund). Price at time of publication: $20 Key Specs:

Material: Unspecified plastic | Coverage: Upper

Best for Daytime Grinding Chomper Labs The Daytime Ultra Thin Night Guard Chomper Labs View On Chomperlabs.com Pros Thin construction allows for speaking while wearing



Barely visible to others



100-day trial for free returns Cons Subsequent replacements are almost as expensive as the original

Grinding and clenching your teeth may not only happen while you’re sleeping—stress and anxiety can cause you to grind during the daytime, too. Although there are other ways to cope with daytime grinding, like meditation and relaxation techniques, sometimes you just need to be able to pop a dental guard in your mouth to protect your teeth.Some people may also use a night guard like this during the day to prevent cheek or nail biting. We recommend the Daytime Ultra Thin Night Guard from Chomper Labs if this sounds like you. Because it was designed with daytime wear in mind, it’s significantly thinner than other night guards (only 0.8 millimeters) so it won’t interfere with your speech. The hard plastic is comfortable and discreet, protecting your teeth while staying in place. You can also choose whether to fit the guard for your upper or lower teeth, depending on what’s more comfortable for you during the day. Some retailers offer discounts for replacement guards, but at Chompers Lab, the cost is $120, just $30 shy of the original price. Price at time of publication: $149 Key Specs:

Material: Polyester/EVA | Coverage: Upper and/or lower

Best Hard for Heavy Grinding Pro Teeth Guard Hard Night Guard Pro Teeth Guard View On Proteethguard.com Pros Available in a variety of sizes



60-day warranty/return policy



May last between two and five years Cons Expensive If you know you’re putting a ton of stress and strain on your teeth at night while you sleep, you need to step up your night guard game—and the Pro Teeth Hard Night Guard is the strong defense you need against heavy nighttime grinding and clenching. Made from elasticized acrylic, this hard night guard is about 1.5 millimeters thick, so even though it’s tough on grinding, it’s not overly bulky or uncomfortable to wear while you sleep. We also like that the acrylic construction allows the night guard to be firm and protective but still somewhat flexible: Pro Teeth says that you can soak or rinse the night guard in warm water before inserting it if you need to slightly adjust the fit. Finally, Pro Teeth suggests this night guard may be able to last anywhere from two to five years, making it an ultra-durable option on top of its other benefits. Price at time of publication: $210 Key Specs:

Material: Elasticized acrylic | Coverage: Upper and/or lower

Best Disposable Plackers Grind No More Night Guard Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Riteaid.com Pros Each guard can be used for three nights



No boiling or fitting required



Interchangeable upper/lower teeth design Cons Won’t be as comfortable as a customized guard Maybe you only grind your teeth when you travel or when you’re sick, or maybe you’re getting some dental work done and don’t want to cause any unnecessary damage while you sleep. Whatever the reason, there may be a time when you just need occasional protection against grinding and clenching, and these disposable night guards by Plackers may be the perfect temporary solution. These partial coverage night guards are ready to be used right out of the box, no shaping or trimming required (which is good in some cases, but remember—they won’t give you any kind of customized fit). They’re designed to keep your back teeth separated with a small bite plate, so they don’t need to be fitted over every single one of your teeth; this reduces the possibility for irritation and discomfort. You get 16 disposable mouth guards in each package, but each one can be used for up to three nights for a maximum of 48 nights of coverage. We also like that they have a unique reversible design which makes them work for either your upper or lower teeth. Price at time of publication: $20 Key Specs:

Material: Unspecified plastic | Coverage: Upper or lower