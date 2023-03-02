According to Gieniusz, a good shower mat also has drainage holes, which prevent mold growth and assist in removing water from the mat’s surface. The most important factor when shopping for a non-slip bath mat is that it will stay in place throughout the bathing process to make for a safe shower or bath. Based on expert advice, we’ve searched for the best non-slip shower mats that have all these qualities.

Bath mats make the surface of a tub or shower less slippery for whoever is stepping into it, which is why they are especially important for anyone who is at a higher risk of falling in the shower or tub. In an interview with Verywell Health, Marzena Gieniusz, MD , who specializes in geriatric medicine at Northwell Health in New York, shared some tips for selecting the best non-slip shower mat. “Non-slip microfiber or rubberized mats should be used inside the tub,” said Gieniusz. “Bath mats outside the tub should have a non-slip backing.”

Since the mat is so large, it also features 200 suction cups at the bottom of the mat to help secure it to any surface and prevent slippage. There are also 176 drainage holes to prevent water from pooling around the product. These holes help dry out the mat and keep mold growth away. The mat also comes in a variety of colors to suit your bathroom needs.

Finding a mat that will fit the entire length of your tub can be difficult, but the AmazerBath Bath Tub Mat is 40 inches long and should fit the length of most tubs. This is optimal for anyone who is showering in a tub shower and doesn’t want to worry about slipping on any portion of the surface.

But that’s not the only great thing about this mat. It is constructed with a natural latex backing that will prevent it from slipping around on the bathroom floor. The mat also has strong water absorption and soaks up water to prevent it from pooling around your feet. The mat also comes in a variety of colors.

Sometimes comfort is priority number one when it comes to a bath mat. The Buganda Non-Slip Bathroom Mat is created with memory foam, which will form to your foot each time you step on it and make you feel like you are walking on a cloud.

The secures to the shower or tub floor with little suction cups on the bottom of the product. The mat also comes in three different colors, so you can find a style that works best for you and your bathroom aesthetic.

One key consideration when shopping for a bath mat is that it will prevent bacteria and mold from growing around it. The KMAT Non-Slip Mat addresses these concerns with its slat design. Not only does the mat feature hundreds of drainage holes to allow for the release of water, but the slat design prevents water from pooling around any portion of the mat. This helps prevent mold growth by allowing the mat to dry out in between baths or showers.

Bath mats designed with a bubbled or cobbled texture across the surface are great for seniors. The textured surface gives them something to feel besides a smooth surface when standing in the bathtub, which can prevent slips and falls. The OTHWAY Non-Slip Bath Mat is made with a rubberized material that includes cobblestoned bumps across the surface. There are also large suction cups at the bottom of the mat to prevent it from slipping out of place. Last but not least, the mat is machine washable, making it easy to clean.

This textured surface is important for preventing slippage, making the Gorilla Grip mat a great choice for seniors and anyone at a higher risk of falls . The design also incorporates drainage holes to prevent mold growth.

The Gorilla Grip Original Bath Mat has made a name for itself as a top bath mat, due to its non-slip surface and secure suction cup bottom. The bottom of the mat features hundreds of suction cups that easily secure themselves to any surface without fear of the product moving or slipping when someone steps on it. The surface of the mat is designed with hexagon-shaped bumps that provide a textured surface for the feet that is still comfortable to stand on.

Unlike some of the other options on our list, this mat has rubber feet fixed on the bottom of the mat to prevent it from slipping. The feet are safe to use on any surface and will not leave behind scratches.

Bamboo is a great material for a non-slip bath mat. Not only is bamboo eco-friendly, but it is also sturdy. This bath mat has a slat design, which allows for the water to drain between each piece of bamboo to prevent mold growth. The bamboo is also waterproof, so you never have to worry about the material holding onto the water.

The mat is machine washable and easy to clean. The one caveat is that the mat cannot stick to rough surfaces, so make sure your tub has a smooth surface before purchasing.

Shower mats can get expensive based on the materials used and other features. Despite its affordable price, the Yimobra Original Bathtub Mat does not sacrifice quality. This inexpensive mat is perfect for a long bathtub and secures safely to the surface without slipping. The mat also has drainage holes to prevent mold growth.

The mat’s woven design allows for water to drain easily from the surface so that it does not pool around the mat and cause mold. The mat comes in three sizes, from 17 by 30 inches to 20 by 32 inches, so it should fit most tubs.

Aside from preventing falls in the bath or shower , a key design feature of a bath mat for seniors is that it feels good against the feet. The MontVoo Non-Slip Bathtub Mat has both these qualities. The woven design feels comfortable against the feet and provides a non-slippery surface for seniors to stand on when bathing. Additionally, the bath mat has sturdy rubber treads on the bottom to secure the product to the surface of the tub.

How We Selected the Best Non-Slip Shower Mats

When selecting the best non-slip shower mats, we spoke with geriatric experts and spent hours combing the web for the best and most effective products. After taking all of our options into consideration, we determined which to feature based on a few key criteria as recommended by geriatric experts: non-slip grip, textured surface, and drainage holes.

Once we narrowed down our options, we compared each mat’s benefits to its price tag. While some choices on our list may be more expensive, we wanted to give a wide range of options that would fit all needs and budgets. Based on all of these factors, we compiled this list of the best non-slip shower mats.

What to Look For in a Non-Slip Shower Mat

Non-Slip Grip

First and foremost when shopping for a bath mat, the product needs to be able to stick to the surface of the tub or the show so that it remains in place. Most bath mats have special surfaces like rubber or suction cups to hold them in place. “The stronger the suction cup the better,” said Richard Dupee, MD, the chief of geriatrics service at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, in an interview with Verywell Health. These suction cups should prevent any movement to ensure safety.

Textured Mat Surface

Shower mats with a smooth surface increase the chances of falls, which is why it is important to purchase one with a textured surface. “The material used for these mats can’t be smooth,” Dupee said. He recommended a surface that is similar to that of a loofah or a cobblestone design. “We have lots of older patients who suffer from neuropathy,” Dupee said. “In other words, they don't feel what's going on below their feet. That’s another reason to have something that has an irregular surface.”

The downside to textured surfaces is that they often feel hard against the feet. However, there are different products out there that are made with a loofah or soft rubber material, so you should be able to find one that is both textured and comfortable to stand on.

Drainage Holes

Drainage holes are necessary for a bath mat to prevent water and soap residue from pooling around the product, which can promote mold growth. Drainage holes also make it easy to do a quick rinse before entering the tub or shower. “The first thing I recommend to my older adults if they have to step over the ledge [into the bath] is to run the shower for a few minutes with hot water to be sure that the soap residues are gone,” Dupee said. A good mat with drainage holes will direct the water and any residue away from the mat and down the drain.

Frequently Asked Questions What bath mat materials are easiest to clean? Generally speaking, shower mats are pretty easy to clean, regardless of their materials. Gieniusz recommended cleaning your mat regularly by rinsing it and then allowing it to dry completely. “Soap scum and build-up from condensation can leave surfaces slippery,” Gieniusz said. Regular cleaning will help keep your mat clean and safe for use.

What type of non-slip shower mat is best for seniors? When it comes to choosing a shower mat for seniors, it’s important to make sure the mat covers most of the shower or tub surface. “Skidproof decals may be helpful, but they don’t cover the entire bathtub surface…Non-slip shower mats that cover the surface of the bathtub or shower floor often work better to lower the risk of slips and falls,” Gieniusz said. Additionally, the bath mat needs to include suction cups that make it stick to the surface to prevent the mat from slipping around the tub. “You have to be sure that it has a great grip. That means the more suction cups the better, because that way the mat will not move,” Dupee said.

How do you prevent a non-slip shower mat from growing mold? Depending on the design of the mat, water and soap scum can pool around it and create the perfect breeding ground for mold. “If there is good drainage and the mat is fast drying, then you shouldn’t have a problem with mold,” Dupee said. Some shower mats can be washed in the washing machine, so be sure to check manufacturer instructions before making a purchase if you prefer a mat that can be machine-washed.

