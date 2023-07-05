Essential oils can be used in several ways, including applied directly to the skin, in a bath, and in a diffuser. A good company will include educational information about how to use the oils, as well as be transparent about how their oils are processed. Look for pure oils extracted from organically grown plants and free from additives, which will be reflected in the price. A general practitioner from our Medical Expert Board reviewed the claims in this article around the uses for essential oils and considerations when shopping for them.

Research shows that various smells have a profound effect on mood swings and changes. It is believed that mood is a direct result of what the senses take in, and therefore the more pleasant the sensory experience, the more pleasant the mood. This is the theory behind pairing the use of aromatherapy and essential oils with other therapeutic techniques to help decrease symptoms of depression, anxiety, trauma, insomnia, racing thoughts, and even improve meditation practices.

The use of essential oils is a much talked about trend these days, but aromatherapy techniques have been used for almost 6,000 years in countries like India, China, and Egypt. Essential oils are derived from flowers, roots, leaves, stems, and sometimes fruit. Aromatherapy has been studied in more recent years to determine its effects on the human brain and emotions, as well as its role in mood, alertness, and stress management.

Best Overall Plant Therapy 4.9 Plant Therapy View On Planttherapy.com Pros Great selection

Online resource library

Organic and cruelty-free options Cons Selection might be overwhelming for beginners Plant Therapy maintains a close relationship with its farmers and growers. Based in Twin Falls, Idaho, the plants are sourced from individual growers around the world to ensure they grow in their most ideal climate. Plant Therapy also employs certified aromatherapists to ensure that the precisely formulated blend of oils delivers the most effective results possible. They offer many organic oils and all testing is cruelty-free. Plant Therapy focuses on education and even offers dilution charts to ensure effective and safe use. Their YouTube channel provides a wealth of information about how to get the most out of your essential oil purchases, and their generous rewards program will help you stay stocked up at an affordable price.

Best In-Store The Vitamin Shoppe The Vitamin Shoppe View On Vitamin Shoppe Pros Widely available in stores

Organic

Affordable Cons Not a very wide selection With a focus on health and wellness products, The Vitamin Shoppe recently rolled out its Vthrive brand of essential oils. The line includes 14 types of oil including lavender, orange, and tee tree. All oils are made with 100 percent pure, USDA-certified organic oils with no added ingredients. The line offers a good variety of scents, like cinnamon, which is known to promote alertness and help you feel awake and energized. The oil labels offer clear guidance on oil extraction methods (steam and cold-pressed) to ensure oil quality and transparency. Currently there aren't as many options available as some other companies like Plant Therapy and Eden's Garden, but if you're just getting your feet wet with essential oils, these products are a great starting point.

Best Locally Sourced Enfluerage Enfleurage View On Enfleurage.com Pros Locally sourced

Great selection of oils and other products Cons Not as widely available as other brands Enfleurage specializes in all things aromatic. It is the first and only store in New York that brings aromatics from the natural world. They work directly with distilleries from six continents and do not allow any additives in their oils. The company prides itself on the close relationship between farmers, distillers, and the brand. The oils are blended carefully to help heal specific issues, from insomnia to stress to weak immunity and even digestive issues. Enfleurage also offers online classes to educate and make sure customers are getting the best results possible from their oils.

Best for Parents Rocky Mountain Oils 5 Rocky Mountain Oils View On Rockymountainoils.com Pros Wide selection of oils and other products

Online resource library

Rigorous testing practices Cons Limited selection of organic oils Established in 2004, Rocky Mountain Oils focuses on education, quality, and customer satisfaction practices. Many of their oils can be used in diffusers or cleaning products, as well as applied topically (see specific instructions for each type of oil). The company also offers a simple labeling guide for parents, indicating which age group each oil is most appropriate for. Located in Orem, Utah, the company focuses on several layers of rigorous third-party testing to ensure efficiency and quality. All oils are tested by on-site chemists before bottling to further ensure quality and purity. The company also has a great line of personal products, as well as essential oil-based household cleaners.

Best Sets Edens Garden Edens Garden View On Edensgarden.com Pros Great selection of oils and sets

Affordable

Great rewards program Cons Not organic This company is family-owned and operated, and maintains some of the most transparent operations to keep customers informed and educated. They offer virtual training sessions to help customers make the best oil selections for their needs. These oils are third-party tested for quality, they are sustainably sourced, cruelty-free in testing procedures, and contain zero fillers, chemicals, additives, or fragrances. In addition to their individual oils, Eden's Garden has a wide range of sets that are perfect for different uses, such as collections for aches and pains, sampler sets for beginners, and around-the-world sets. You can also create your own set of oils if you want to customize it yourself.

Best Budget Now Foods Now Foods View On Nowfoods.com Pros Great selection of oils

Clear labeling

Widely available Cons Quality might not be as good as other brands These oils are getting a lot of buzz due to their high-quality ingredients but surprisingly affordable pricing. While a few of their oils are synthetic, the company offers many organic oil options as well as transparent labeling and oil processing information. The company offers detailed descriptions of its processing procedures and clearly labels all combinations of ingredients used in each scent. This is a great option when considering affordability in conjunction with good quality. The oils are also widely available at a number of retailers, such as Walmart, Whole Foods, and Walgreens.

Best Medicinal Native Remedies Native Remedies View On Nativeremedies.com Pros Blends for medicinal use

One-year money-back guarantee Cons Limited selection Either cold-pressed or steam-distilled, these oils are free of additives and chemicals, though they are not marketed as organic. They do offer an ingredient database to allow customers to research each ingredient used, helping the customer feel very informed and able to make good purchasing decisions. This line is marketed as medicinal rather than as a fragrance. For example, most of the brand's blends are catered towards health concerns, such as "Fatigue Fighter" and "Aroma Sleep". Just remember to always consult a doctor before using essential oils to address health concerns.

Best Education Aromatics International Aromatics International View On Aromatics.com Pros Rigorous testing process

Family-owned

Offers aromatherapy certification programs Cons Selection might be overwhelming for beginners This company impressively puts itself through some rigorous testing procedures to ensure that all oils are of therapeutic-grade and quality. Family-owned and operated, all oils are made from plants that are pesticide-free, organically-grown, or wildcrafted. Their YouTube channels and online resources are a wealth of information for anyone interested in learning more about aromatherapy. Each bottle is topped with nitrogen gas to prevent the oxidation process which can affect the quality of the oil during its shelf life. This company was founded on education and community and seeks to continue growth with these two goals as top priorities.