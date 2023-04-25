When selecting a portable wheelchair ramp, it's also crucial to consider the materials, ramp weight, and weight capacity. We evaluated available models and spoke with accessibility experts to bring you the best portable wheelchair ramps that make traveling with a mobility device safe and realistic. We also had an occupational therapist who specializes in geriatric rehabilitation and is on our Review Board review this article for medical accuracy.

The American Disability Act (ADA) Accessibility Standards indicate the recommended slope of a ramp should not exceed a 1:12 ratio. This means the ramp length should extend 12 inches for every inch of rise. The standards are put in place to ensure the safety of wheelchair users and maintain ease of accessibility. If someone is assisting the person in propelling the wheelchair or pushing it for them, or the wheelchair specifications (motorized wheel stability or anti-tippers on any wheelchair) allow for a greater rise, you can exceed the 1:12 ratio more safely.

Traveling in a wheelchair or mobility device can be daunting if you don’t have the proper equipment. Fortunately, portable wheelchair ramps can help make the transition between curbs, doorways, and other obstacles easier. However, many people don't realize there are specifications associated with wheelchair ramps that should be considered before purchasing.

Once adjusted, the stainless steel lock secures the ramp in place. Other noteworthy features include a large transport handle, anti-slip and skid surface, and security bolts for added stability. The two-piece design also makes it easier for those who can't lift the larger one-piece options. One of the most significant downsides is that this ramp isn't suitable for walking and can’t be used with motorized wheelchairs or scooters. Despite these minor drawbacks, the Ruedamann Adjustable Wheelchair Ramp is excellent for tighter spaces and entrances.

While many wheelchair ramps are a fixed size, the Ruedamann 8 FT Adjustable Wheelchair Ramp offers fantastic versatility. This ramp can be adjusted for both length and width, allowing it to fit in various doorways, entrances, and steps up to 23.6 inches high. Its telescopic design lets you pick up one track and adjust the length to fit your space before placing it in the desired location. You can then place each track as close or as far apart as you need—each track is 8.3 inches wide.

With a weight capacity of 800 pounds, this small yet mighty ramp can easily handle most wheelchairs, plus a single passenger and their pushing companion. The aluminum construction is durable but light enough for most people to carry and set up (16 pounds). This ramp folds to just over a foot wide, making it exceptionally user-friendly. However, the manufacturer notes this model isn't compatible with three-wheeled scooters.

While wheelchair ramps are a necessity for many, it’s important to consider certain factors when purchasing. Since safety is one of the most important considerations, we chose the Orford 3 FT Non-Skid Folding Wheelchair Ramp as our best non-skid option. This ramp features a ribbed non-skid surface to help keep the wheelchair firmly in place, preventing potential slips and falls.

One of the best features of the MR CARE ramp is the high-traction grip suitable for all weather conditions, including snow and rain. This ramp features a slip-resistant surface and raised edges for safety. And this particular model is designed with bright yellow reflective edges that improve visibility in low-light conditions. With a folded width of around 18 inches, it’s one of the most portable options for stowing in your trunk.

The MR CARE 3 FT Portable Wheelchair Ramp is an affordable and easy-to-use option for minor inclines, such as curbs and garage entrances. At 17 pounds, it's relatively easy to handle and folds into a briefcase-style shape for storage. As another aluminum option, the weight capacity is an impressive 600 pounds.

With the added length comes additional weight. This ramp weighs in at 68 pounds, which might make it difficult to lift on your own. But the folded size is much more manageable thanks to the four-section design. Like many of our other picks, this ramp holds up to 600 pounds. It has an attached handle for moving and optional pins for additional safety.

This longer option from Titan Ramps is ideal for areas with multiple steps, either as a temporary or semi-permanent solution. The 10 Foot Multi Fold Briefcase Aluminum Wheelchair Ramp features all the safety features you'd expect, including a slip-resistant surface, side walls, and durable hinges for folding. It's made from corrosion-resistant aluminum, meaning it won't rust or corrode over time.

The ramp also features a safety latch that prevents it from opening accidentally. The slip-resistant surface and side walls are other essential safety features that help keep wheelchairs from slipping and tipping. When not in use, the ramp can be easily folded into four sections to make loading it into your vehicle fairly simple—but it doesn’t separate to reduce the weight. The ramp's natural flex could also make some users uneasy. Keep your weight evenly distributed to help prevent the ramp from bending too much.

Curbs and doorways aren't the only obstacles wheelchair users face. Low stairs, inclines, and uneven terrain can also be challenging. If you need to overcome larger obstacles, the Orford 6 FT Non Skid Wheelchair Ramp could make all the difference. This ramp is six feet long and made from heavy-duty aluminum for extra strength. It can hold up to 600 pounds, meaning it's suitable for wheelchairs and scooters of all sizes.

The Ruedamann also features a dense slip-resistant rubber tread and side walls to keep your wheelchair from losing balance. It easily folds when not in use, and the durable rubber handle makes carrying it a breeze. The ramp's wide base helps with stability, and its maximum weight capacity of 600 pounds should be plenty to support most wheelchairs and scooters.

Sometimes you need a little extra help maneuvering up small steps and curbs. The Ruedamann 2 FT Portable Aluminum Wheelchair Ramp is perfect for these minimal inclines that hinder wheelchair access. The two-foot length is small enough to store and transport but long enough to do the job right. It’s also extremely manageable at just 10 pounds and folds in half for better portability.

At just two feet long, this ramp is best for small inclines, curbs, and step-up entrances. It's also suitable for other uses, including transporting scooters or trolleys up and down drop-off curbs. The ramp's portability makes it an excellent choice for travelers, too. It can easily fit in the trunk of a car or inside an RV or camper.

The HOMCOM 2 FT Textured Aluminum Folding Wheelchair Ramp is ideal for budget-conscious shoppers who don’t want to sacrifice durability. It can accommodate up to 600 pounds thanks to its aluminum construction—yet it only weighs 10 pounds. The ramp has a ribbed surface for better traction and folds in half for easy carrying. Plus, you can set up the ramp in seconds without any tools.

At five feet long, this ramp is ideal for a short incline. However, the same model is available in models with a length of up to 10 feet for larger inclines. Despite its convenient size, the ramp is still sturdy enough to handle an impressive load capacity. Plus, it has the extra security we look for in a ramp—side walls, durable tread, and self-adjusting bottom transition plates to smooth out uneven surfaces for a bump-free transition between ramp and ground.

The EZ-Access 5 FT Suitcase Trifold Portable Ramp is a great all-around option for those looking for a ramp that's easy to transport and store. At 38 pounds total, the ramp supports up to 800 pounds. It also features a slip-resistant tread and side rails to prevent accidents during use. When transporting, you can fold and carry it as one piece—or separate it into two parts for those who can't comfortably handle the full weight. Each piece folds into three sections, making it shorter and easier to manage.

How We Selected the Best Portable Wheelchair Ramps

When selecting the best portable wheelchair ramps, we spoke with accessibility experts and scoured the web for the best models available. We considered a variety of factors, such as the weight of the product, its carrying capacity, and construction. We also took into account the ease of use, portability, and value. Ultimately, we chose models that offered the best combination of features at a range of price points.

We spoke to the following experts during our research:

Nicole Hernandez, DPT, physical therapist and advisor at the National Council on Aging (NCOA)

Nancy Mitchell, RN, a registered geriatric nurse and contributing writer for AssistedLivingCenter.com

We narrowed the options with the most flexibility, safety features, and durability. We also included a range of price points to make sure there was an option for every budget. Based on our research and expert recommendations, we compiled this list of the best portable wheelchair ramps.

What to Look for in a Portable Wheelchair Ramp

Use of Ramp

One of the most important factors to consider when purchasing a portable wheelchair ramp is its intended use. If you only plan to use the ramp occasionally, a smaller, lightweight option may suit your needs. However, a larger option may be best if you're considering a semi-permanent ramp suitable for occasional travel.

The location of the ramp is also an essential factor. Doorways, stairs, curbs, and garage entrances are some of the most common places for ramps. Consider where you’ll be using the ramp, and choose an appropriate size based on your wheelchair and the space available.

According to Nicole Hernandez, DPT, physical therapist and advisor at the National Council on Aging (NCOA), it’s vital to ensure the ramp can support your mobility device and space requirements. “Consider asking a professional home evaluator, like a licensed physical or occupational therapist, to see if a portable wheelchair ramp is appropriate for you,” she says.

Hernandez emphasizes that an evaluator can help determine whether a portable wheelchair ramp is feasible and give other recommendations about the ramp design, use, and access. Expert advice can eliminate the frustration of choosing the most suitable model for your needs.

Weight Capacity

The total weight of your body, wheelchair, and any additional items you plan to transport should be taken into account. If you have a companion assisting you, their weight should also be factored in. Look for a ramp with a capacity rating that exceeds the total combined weight of you and your mobility device.

For example, many of the ramps on our list have a maximum weight capacity of between 600 and 800 pounds. If you and your wheelchair weigh a combined 550 pounds, you should opt for a weight capacity of 800 pounds to ensure your safety and the ramp's structural integrity. If the combined weight is closer to 300 pounds, a ramp with a 600-pound capacity should offer plenty of support.

Rise vs. Length

For safety reasons, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) recommends a 1:12 slope ratio or less for wheelchair ramps. In other words, a ramp should not rise more than one inch for every 12 inches in ramp length. If the ramp rises more than this, it can be challenging to navigate and cause additional safety issues.

For example, if you're looking for a ramp that accommodates a curb that's six inches tall, you'll need a ramp that's at least 72 inches (or six feet) long. However, you may be able to use a shorter ramp in residential areas. You can learn more about the ADA’s Standards by reading Chapter 4 of its guide on ramps and curbs.

Durability

If you're going to invest your hard-earned money in a portable wheelchair ramp, durability will ensure you get lasting value. Look for a model made from sturdy, weather-resistant materials that won't corrode or rust over time.

Aluminum is one of the best options as it's lightweight and weatherproof, but you may also want to consider steel for extra strength. The weight makes it ideal for travel compared to heavier options like steel, yet the weight capacity is still impressive enough for most mobility devices.

Other factors to consider when looking for a durable portable wheelchair ramp include durable hinges, handles, and side walls. These components should be made from quality materials to ensure they'll stand up to regular use and transportation.



Frequently Asked Questions How safe are portable wheelchair ramps? According to Hernandez, most portable wheelchair ramps are safe as long as they adhere to the ADA's recommended 1:12 slope ratio. The recommendations state that the ramp should rise no more than one inch for every 12 inches of length. Additionally, it's crucial to choose a ramp with a weight capacity that exceeds the combined weight of you and your mobility device.

When should you not use a portable wheelchair ramp? Portable wheelchair ramps should not be used in buildings or areas with steep inclines. Inclines greater than a 1:12 slope ratio can be dangerous, especially when the wheelchair is occupied during transport. Additionally, portable ramps should not be used when the combined weight of you and your wheelchair exceeds the ramp's capacity rating.

Can you use a portable ramp for getting into a vehicle? It's possible to use a portable wheelchair ramp to get into a vehicle, but it's important to ensure the ramp is long enough for the vehicle's height. Most SUVs large enough to accommodate a wheelchair have a higher suspension than cars, meaning the height of the door and trunk may be greater. You can calculate the necessary ramp length by multiplying the rise in inches (distance from the ground to the vehicle) by 12. This will give you the length in inches that the ramp should be for safe and practical entry.

Why Trust Verywell Health

Lindsay Modglin is a nurse and health expert who understands the limitations of accessibility for those with mobility issues. Her byline has appeared in Forbes, Insider, Healthline, and many more. She holds a professional certificate in scientific writing from Stanford University, further helping her break down complex health concepts into easy-to-understand language. Her number-one priority is ensuring readers have access to accurate and actionable information to make the best health decisions.

