The 7 Best Sandals for Plantar Fasciitis of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Here are the best sandals for plantar fasciitis on the market today.

When shopping for sandals for plantar fasciitis, there are a few key features you will want to look out for when making your selection. The material and sizing are important factors to take into consideration when thinking about comfort, but proper arch support and cushioning may be even more important for those with the condition. We researched dozens of sandals and evaluated their materials, selection size, arch-supporting designs, and price.

The Birkenstock Arizona was our top pick thanks to its fully-molded footbed and two adjustable straps. For a footbed that feels just as customizable as the Arizona without the price tag, we also loved the FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Slides .

When you suffer from plantar fasciitis, you want all of your footwear to be supportive at all times—even in warm weather. You should wear appropriate footwear for your daily activities, whether that’s running, playing tennis, or just being on your feet all day, so you don’t aggravate the fascia,” says William Spielfogel, DPM , director of the Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency Program at Lenox Hill Hospital-Northwell Health. “It’s an overuse injury [so] the type of shoe you wear makes a difference.”

As far as plantar fasciitis goes, these sandals get top marks for that, too. They’re made of soft, comfortable nubuck leather, include an air-cushioned insole, and feature “Remember Me” foam designed to mold to the unique contours of your feet and never lose their shape.

“Bunions offer yet another fitting challenge,” says Eby. “You may need to find a sandal that comes in wide widths to accommodate the bunion [and] if straps cross the bunion, they should be adjustable to avoid irritation.”

At first glance, these sandals don’t look like anything special—but the little sleeve that pockets the big toe is important here, especially if you suffer from bunions . A common foot condition, a bunion is a bony bump that protrudes from the outer edge of your big toe. Given that one of the best ways to correct a bunion is with a toe separator that realigns the big toe, it’s easy to see why these slide-on sandals by Merrell could help. Like a built-in toe separator, the sleeve at the front of these sandals not only keeps your sandals on your feet, it keeps your big toe in line where it belongs.

Made with non-slip soles and water-resistant materials, these sandals can keep you comfortable during all your favorite summertime activities.

Available in nine different styles and standard women’s sizing, these sandals boast a cushioned midsole that can help correct your back foot habits, like incorrect positioning or walking patterns. The thong strap is padded for comfort and the footbed is made from squishy, flexible foam for a cloud-like feeling beneath your feet; the heel cup is also deeply supportive for people with heel pain.

MEGNYA's orthotic flip flops feature high arch support and relief from uncomfortable conditions like plantar fasciitis and flat feet that it forgets to mention how cute its shoes are.

“Avoid soles that are too flexible or too thin; thicker-soled shoes with shock absorption [are better for people with fasciitis].” — William Spielfogel, DPM , director of the Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency Program at Lenox Hill Hospital-Northwell Health

The insoles of these shoes have a gel insert for your heel, plus a medium heel cup and high arch support to take the pressure off the back of your foot. They’re available in more than a dozen colors, all with a black insole. The thong piece, which can often be so uncomfortable in flip flops, is padded for extra comfort. Finally, these shoes are made with summer in mind: they’re water-resistant and come with a sweat-resistant footbed.

“Wearing flat shoes is fine for lounging around, but not for being on your feet for a long period of time,” says Dr. Spielfogel. “If you have plantar fasciitis and need to wear a sandal-type shoe, choose one with structure and a little bit of a heel or a wedge.”

With a one-inch heel that goes everywhere but keeps your heels lifted comfortably off the hard ground, you’ll quickly discover that these sandals from Aerothotic can go everywhere and do everything—all without causing your plantar fasciitis to flare up.

“If you’re looking for an outdoor or active sandal, you want something that is waterproof, quick-drying, relatively light-weight, and cushioned,” says Eby, who adds that EVA and polyurethane (PU) are the materials used most often for these types of sandals.

There are a few other things to love about this sandal, too, like the molded and contoured foam footbed, the comfy synthetic nubuck thong, and the full arch support wedge. Most notable, though, is the fact that it’s water-friendly; the sole and thong dry out quickly, preventing mold or irritation, and the bottom sole features traction for extra grip when wet.

Have you ever heard of a “heel airbag”? Don’t worry, we hadn’t either until we found these flip flops by WALK HERO. With deep heel cupping and 360 degree shock absorption, your plantar fascia will thank you for prioritizing your foot comfort this summer. The sandals come in standard sizing and three neutral, goes-with-everything colors—khaki, gray, and coffee.

May be too large or loose for wearers with narrow feet

The sandal comes in nine different colors and features Crocs’ patented EVA foam material, which allows the shoe to be bouncy, airy, and reliable all at once. The heel strap on this design means you won’t have to worry about your shoe slipping or sliding off while you move around. One word of warning is that these shoes may be too narrow for people with wide feet, but if that’s not you, we can’t see how your feet could go wrong in a pair of these fashion-forward sandals that will go with every outfit.

The stretchy, flexible upper straps on these Crocs sandals manage to be both fashionable and supportive, giving you airy cushioning for your worst plantar fasciitis pain. A relaxed fit means they’re never restrictive and the textured insole is like a mini-massage for your feet.

We love that the shoes are adjustable, come in more than two dozen colors and patterns, and can be worn by men or women. We also like that their synthetic rubber and foam construction means they’re flexible and comfy, but also durable. One caveat, though: we don’t recommend choosing these sandals if you’re looking for a die-hard pair that can be worn all day long. They’re better for providing heel support when doing normal day-to-day activities, like running errands for a pool party or walking from the beach parking lot to the sandy shore.

“For daily wear, the most comfortable insole materials are absorbent and slip-resistant, such as leather/suede, cork, or padded with manmade materials, such as neoprene,” says Susan Eby, MS, PT , of Eby Physical Therapy in New York City.

If you like the theory behind Birkenstocks but can’t afford the price, these adjustable strap slides by Funky Monkey might be a cheap summer alternative. With a contoured foam footbed designed to mold to your feet as you break them in, they promise to support your feet exactly where it’s needed (in other words, your heels and arches so your plantar fascia can catch a break).

“Plantar fasciitis is defined as pain or irritation of the plantar fascia, most frequently at its insertion at the bottom of the heel. It’s important to select footwear that minimizes stressors and abnormal forces to that area.” — Susan Eby, MS, PT , of Eby Physical Therapy in New York City

The Arizona style is particularly beneficial to those with the condition; featuring a latex foam cushioned footbed, anatomically designed to lift your arches and support your heels and toes. You can get a fairly customized fit with your shoes thanks to the double adjustable straps, and they traditionally are offered in narrow and wide sizes. The Birkenstock Arizona is also a unisex design, so both men and women can reap the benefits of this form-fitting sandal for their plantar fasciitis pain.

While this makes Birkinstocks may be a bit uncomfortable at first (the company recommends wearing them around the house in slowly-increasing intervals to break them in without blisters), once they have molded to your feet, they're great for keeping your arches supported.

Final Verdict For an easy-to-wear unisex sandal that molds to your foot for maximum heel and arch comfort, look no further than Birkenstock’s Arizona Sandals. If you’ve got bunions, the unisex sandals by Merrell can tackle bunion and plantar fasciitis pain.

How We Selected the Sandals for Plantar Fasciitis

When selecting sandals for plantar fasciitis, we spoke with physical therapists and podiatrists, as well as spent hours combing the web for the best and most effective products. After taking all of our options into consideration, we determined which to feature based on a few key criteria: arch support, material, cushioning, sizing, and special features.

Once we narrowed down our options, we compared each sandal's benefits to its price tag. While some choices on our list may be more expensive, we wanted to give a wide range of options that would fit all needs and budgets. Based on all of these factors, we compiled this list of the best sandals for plantar fasciitis.

What to Look for in Sandals for Plantar Fasciitis

Arch Support

Let’s talk about the word “pronation,” which refers to the way your foot naturally rolls from side-to-side as you walk. All feet do this to some degree, but many people have overpronation, which causes the foot to turn excessively inward when they walk. This can cause or worsen flat feet—and people with flat feet are prone to developing plantar fasciitis.

That’s where arch support comes in. “Appropriate arch support prevents excessive pronation in flat-footed individuals, and provides additional contact area for those with high arches,” explains Eby.

Not only will arch support help shape the movement of your feet as you walk, it can help shape the insole of your feet into an optimal curvature that’s not too flat or too high.

Slight Heel

Experts recommend that men and women both look for a sandal with a slight heel or wedge to relieve fasciitis symptoms. This doesn’t mean that everyone should be walking around in high heels, but that the heel of your shoe should be raised at least a small amount above the rest of your foot.

“The sandal should have a mild heel with a minimum heel drop of four millimeters,” advises Eby. “This helps minimize tension on the plantar fascia.”

Thick, Contoured Footbed

You obviously want cushioning for your tender heel, but it’s important to look for sandals that have a thick insole overall for maximum shock absorption and a full range of support along every part of your foot as you walk. Eby says a cushioned, contoured footbed will keep your foot solidly on the insole, prevent slipping and excessive pronation, and stabilize your foot in the most natural position for you.

Additionally, any well-contoured footbed should come with a defined heel cup, an inset for your heel to fit snugly within. Eby explains that this is because "heel cups help to both stabilize your foot on the sandal and contain the fat pad under your heel, which offers natural cushioning."



Frequently Asked Questions What types of shoes can irritate plantar fasciitis? There’s no particular style of shoe that can aggravate plantar fasciitis, but there is a design element (for any type of shoe) that can worsen or prolong your symptoms: a flat sole. “The worst thing you could wear is something with no support,” says Dr. Spielfogel. “Ballet slippers, flip flops, anything like that is not good for someone with plantar fasciitis because there’s no support.” In order to reduce strain on the fascia, you need to not only support your arches but lift your heel up slightly higher than the front of your foot. Otherwise, says Dr. Spielfogel, as your foot flattens the fascia will become strained and irritated. This can aggravate symptoms of plantar fasciitis or even initiate symptoms in people with no prior inflammation if you wear flat shoes frequently enough.

How long does it take for plantar fasciitis to go away? Most plantar fasciitis pain lasts for at least a few weeks, but often longer. The less you do to treat your pain, the longer it will take to go away—it could be anywhere from six months to one year before it’s entirely resolved. You might be able to bounce back more quickly, though, if you address your symptoms right away. “It’s easier to remedy the symptoms if you treat it early on when you first notice it,” says Dr. Spielfogel. “A lot of people let it go on for a long period of time, and then it gets harder to treat.” There are other things you can do to potentially speed up the recovery process, too; Dr. Spielfogel advises gently stretching the fascia regularly, applying ice, taking non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (unless contraindicated by your doctor), and, of course, wearing supportive shoes.

Are sandals good for ankle support? They can be, but you need to know what to look for. Eby says that well-fitting sandals, with optimal strap placement and adjustability, can provide good ankle support. “Any sandal should be secured to the foot so that gripping of the toes is not needed to keep the sandal in place,” she explains. Straps around the back of the heel, and close to the ankle on the top of the foot, are both important for stability in a sandal.”

Why Trust Verywell Health

Sarah Bradley has been writing health content since 2017—everything from product roundups and illness FAQs to nutrition explainers and the dish on diet trends. She knows how important it is to receive trustworthy and expert-approved advice about over-the-counter products that manage everyday health conditions, from GI issues and allergies to chronic headaches and joint pain.

