Products & Reviews The 7 Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair in 2023 Paul Mitchell’s Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo contains scalp-nourishing and strand-thickening ingredients. By Sarah Bradley Published on February 07, 2023 Medically reviewed by Susan Bard, MD Medically reviewed by Susan Bard, MD Susan Bard, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. Learn about our Medical Expert Board Print We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products. Healthcare professionals review articles for medical accuracy. Learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Courtesy of Merchants / Photo Illustration by David Hattan for Verywell Health While some hair loss or thinning is totally normal, if your hair is falling out more than usual (we’re talking clumps) it may time to take action. “The average person loses 50 to 150 strands of hair per day,” says Melanie Palm, MD, MBA, board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained dermatologic cosmetic surgeon. “If you’ve noticed unexpected hair loss, it’s important to consult with a board-certified dermatologist to determine if there are any underlying health conditions, [such as] stress, genetics, autoimmune disorders, hormone imbalances, thyroid dysfunction, and more.” Reviewed & Approved There are countless shampoos designed to help with hair thinning, but Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo is our best pick because it improves scalp health while promoting fuller, thicker hair regrowth. To combat dandruff and thinning hair, we suggest using a product with ketoconazole, like Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. Besides seeing an expert, there are also steps you can take at home to minimize and prevent hair thinning such creating and maintaining a healthy scalp. You can start by choosing shampoos with nourishing and protective properties and passing over shampoos with harsh, stripping ingredients like sulfates. It’s also important to think about the amount of product you get (bottle size) per price tag, so you can stay within budget. To help you find the shampoo that’s right for you, we spoke to experts about what makes an hair thinning shampoo worth buying. Then we researched dozens of shampoos on the market and narrowed down the best ones designed to promote healthy hair growth. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo Jump to Review Best Thickening: Biolage Full Density Thickening Shampoo Jump to Review Best for Dandruff Control: Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best Medicated: DHS Zinc Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Curly Hair: Keranique Hair Growth Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best Natural: Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review In This Article Expand Our Picks How We Selected What to Look For FAQ Why Trust Verywell Health Best Overall Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta Pros Makes hair look fuller Cleanses scalp Strengthens hair shaft Cons Its strong scent that may not be for everyone If your hair is thinning, you need to take a double-pronged approach: rehab your scalp health, paving the way for more future growth, and make your existing hair look thicker and fuller. Paul Mitchell’s Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo makes it easy to tackle both of these goals, with natural ingredients that work to cleanse and stimulate the scalp while improving the strength and volume of your thinning hair. The shampoo works in three ways: by decreasing hair follicle shrinkage, reducing hair shaft breakage, and extending your hair’s natural growth and rest cycles, so hair grows faster. We love that it’s gentle enough to be used every day to keep your scalp clean, but works effectively enough to give you both short- and long-term results. Price at time of publication: $23 Key Specs:Ingredients:Pea peptides, tea tree leaf oil, kakadu plum | Dosage: Apply small amount to hair, lather, and rinse | Application Frequency: As needed | Color Safe: Yes Best Budget Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo 4.9 Amazon View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Can be used every day Leaves hair soft and shiny Budget-friendly Cons Not sulfate free It’s frustrating when hair products cost a small fortune only to find that they don’t give you the results you hoped for. What we like about the Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo is that it’s in a similar price range of standard drugstore shampoos. Plus it’s a fan-favorite when it comes to providing noticeable results. Nourishing hair ingredients like biotin and keratin combine with a patented blend of phytonutrients coat your hair strands and make them look fuller. Meanwhile, zinc and citrus extracts leave your scalp refreshed, squeaky clean, and primed for new hair growth. Price at time of publication: $10 Key Specs:Ingredients: Biotin, keratin, zinc | Dosage: Apply small amount to hair, lather, and rinse | Application Frequency: As needed Color Safe: No Best Thickening Biolage Advanced Full Density Thickening Shampoo 4.8 Amazon View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Good for straight or curly hair Makes hair look thicker Vegan and cruelty-free Cons Expensive The Biolage Advanced Full Density Thickening Shampoo instantly improves the appearance of thinning hair with biotin—a vegan ingredient that’s known for it’s high water absorption. Biotin is used to increase the moisture content of your hair, giving the appearance of lightweight thickness after a single wash. “Most shampoos for thinning hair that you will find at stores are marketed as thickening shampoos—these give the appearance of more volume, [often] by swelling hair follicles or leaving a residue on the hair follicle,” said Erum N. Ilyas, MD, a dermatologist with Schweiger Dermatology Group. The result is instantly thicker looking hair that makes it easier to disguise overall hair loss. While this shampoo is safe to use every day, Dr. Ilyas cautions that these types of shampoos can cause a lot of buildup. It’s wise to use a clarifying shampoo regularly to cleanse the hair and scalp from time to time. And while this product is on the more expensive side, it comes in a large bottle so it should last a good amount of time. Price at time of publication: $38 Key Specs:Ingredients: Biotin, zinc PCA, and gluco-omega | Dosage: Apply small amount to hair, lather, and rinse | Application Frequency: As needed | Color Safe: Yes Best for Dandruff Control Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Promotes scalp health Works quickly Fresh scent Cons Not for everyday use Not sulfate free If you’re wondering what dandruff control has to do with thinning hair, the answer is: a lot. Inflammation and irritation of the scalp can negatively impact hair growth, which gives the appearance of thing, lackluster hair. By treating the scalp, you can promote future growth, says Dr. Ilyas. In other words, if you’re suffering from an inflamed scalp, it’ll be that much harder to slow down thinning—and dandruff is a major red flag of scalp inflammation. Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is a good choice for people with dandruff because it works quickly to get to the source. It shouldn’t be used every day (and you should check in with a dermatologist if you haven’t seen improvement after eight weeks), but it can be used on most types of hair. Finally, it contains the anti-fungal ingredient ketoconazole, which Dr. Ilyas notes has been shown in some studies to help with hair loss. Price at time of publication: $30 Key Specs:Ingredients: Ketoconazole 1% | Dosage: Apply small amount to hair, lather, and rinse | Application Frequency: Every 3 – 4 days for up to 8 weeks | Color Safe: Yes Best Medicated DHS Zinc Shampoo Courtesy of Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Pros Can be used for occasional treatments Works on dandruff and dermatitis Improves scalp health Cons Not sulfate free Scent may be off-putting A great way to reduce the amount of scalp irritation you experience (and as a result, promote hair growth) is through the use of an ingredient called zinc pyrithione. “Zinc pyrithione, an ingredient in many anti-dandruff shampoos, can help remove the buildup of skin cells on the scalp that slow down hair growth,” said Dr. Palm. This zinc pyrithione shampoo by DHS treats both dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis by rehabbing your scalp and putting it in prime condition to grow hair unimpeded. Similar to the Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, this shampoo should only be used a couple of times per week. However, you can get on a routine and stay on it for as long as you need to. Price at time of publication: $23 Key Specs:Ingredients: Zinc Pyrithione 2% | Dosage: Apply small amount to hair, lather, and rinse | Application Frequency: Every 3 – 4 days or 1 – 2 times per week | Color Safe: No Best for Curly Hair Keranique Curl Preserve Hair Growth Stimulating Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Keranique.com Pros Deeply moisturizes curls Reduces breakage No sulfates, parabens, or dyes Cons Scent may be off-putting Expensive Dr. Ilyas notes that curly hair is more prone to tangling, which increases your risk of additional hair loss due to breakage. Because of this, it’s important to focus on deeply hydrating and conditioning curly hair during washes to prevent unnecessary damage. To promote hydration for detangling thinning curls, we recommend Keranique Curl Preserve Hair Growth Stimulating Shampoo. Because it’s designed to protect and preserve the unique patterns of curly and textured hair and is loaded with keratin and biotin to strengthen hair and promote growth, it’s a great option for anyone who struggles to manage thinning curls. It also contains niacinamide, which Dr. Palm notes may boost circulation in the scalp to promote growth. Price at time of publication: $36 Key Specs:Ingredients: Keratin, biotin, niacinamide | Dosage: Apply small amount to hair, lather, and rinse | Application Frequency: As needed | Color Safe: Yes Best Natural Pura D'Or Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Purador.com Pros Reduces breakage and hair fall Has 17 DHT blockers A little goes a long way Cons No lather or foam Takes time to see results This shampoo by Pura D’Or is packed with natural, anti-hair loss ingredients that are great for promoting scalp health and hair growth. We love that it contains 17 DHT (a hormone that can interfere with hair growth) blockers to help your hair grow naturally. Of the 24 nourishing ingredients, some of the standouts include aloe vera and vitamin E for hydration, DHT-blocking saw palmetto and nettle extract, tea tree oil for scalp irritation, and circulation-promoting niacin. The natural ingredients in this shampoo are gentle enough to use daily. It’s important to note, however, that because this product is derived from natural ingredients, it doesn’t have the lathering effect of other shampoos. While this may make you feel as if your scalp isn’t being cleared of buildup at first, your scalp will be cleansed nonetheless. Price at time of publication: $30 Key Specs:Ingredients: Nettle leaf extract, saw palmetto, biotin, niacin | Dosage: Apply small amount to hair, lather, and rinse | Application Frequency: As needed | Color Safe: Yes How We Selected the Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair To find the best shampoos for thinning hair, we asked dermatologists what to look for and avoid when choosing a product that can improve the condition of existing hair and prevent future thinning and loss. Experts strongly suggested choosing shampoos made with nourishing and growth-promoting ingredients such as biotin, saw palmetto, and ceramides. They suggested avoiding harsh cleansers like sulfates and phthalates. They also stressed the importance of choosing shampoos that emphasize scalp health, since dirty or clogged follicles can impede healthy hair growth. We then researched the best shampoos on the market designed to make your hair look thicker and fuller while setting the stage (on your scalp) for healthier growth of new hair. We prioritized shampoos with ingredients known for reducing hair loss. What to Look for in Shampoos for Thinning Hair Ingredients to Look for When dealing with hair loss, it’s important to take care of the hair that’s still on your head. According to Palm, you should look for nourishing and hydrating ingredients, such as the following: Biotin, a B vitamin that helps with hair growthNiacin, a B vitamin that promotes hair volume and blood circulation in the scalpHistidine, an amino acid that shields the hair from UVA/UVB damage Ceramides and hyaluronic acid, substances that can help minimize hair breakage by providing hydration Keratin is a skin cell-based protein that’s commonly included in many shampoos to help with hair thinning and hair loss. When used supplementally, keratin can strengthen the hair shaft and make it less prone to breakage, which means your hair may grow longer and stronger. You also might want to look for shampoos containing saw palmetto or other DHT blockers. As noted by Dr. Palm, DHT is a hormone linked to hair loss and a recent review of clinical trials suggests DHT blockers may provide an improvement in hair quality in patients with alopecia areata. Ingredients to Avoid It’s important to make sure you’re eliminating as many harsh, stripping ingredients as possible. “While there is no conclusive scientific evidence to show that sulfates, phthalates, and formaldehyde can cause thinning hair or hair loss,” says Dr. Palm, “I would recommend avoiding these ingredients in your shampoo or hair care products since they’re known to cause skin irritation and can strip natural oils from your hair.” Promoting Scalp Health Many times, when people are trying to get to the root of their hair loss, they forget to investigate the health of their actual hair roots—the scalp. A scalp that’s dirty, clogged with oil, or covered in dandruff will struggle to maintain and grow a healthy head of hair. To focus on scalp care alongside hair regrowth, look for shampoos containing gentle yet effective ingredients that cleanse and moisturize like coconut oil, castor oil, and honey. Frequently Asked Questions How often should you use a shampoo for thinning hair? First and foremost, you should follow the instructions for use on individual product packaging. If there are no instructions for frequency of use, and your shampoo is medicated (containing ingredients such as ketoconazole or pyrithione zinc) you should use it once every 3 – 4 days or about twice per week. You can alternate medicated shampoo with non-medicated options if you shower more frequently. Even if your shampoo isn’t medicated, however, washing your hair too often can cause dryness. “Every time you use shampoo, natural oils are removed or stripped from your hair along with excess oil, sebum, or product buildup,” said Dr. Ilyas. “These natural oils serve to protect and hydrate your hair, [but] in excess, they can weigh the hair down and make it lose fullness or body.”Without enough of those natural oils, however, Dr. Ilyas notes your hair can turn lackluster, losing its shine and breaking easily. If this sounds like a fine line, that’s because it is. “Thinning hair requires finding the perfect balance to retain natural oils for fullness and shine while reducing the impact of excess oil and debris,” says Dr. Ilyas.Unfortunately, there’s no prescription for how often you should wash your hair—everyone is different so it really comes down to individual preference and needs. It may take a little trial and error to find the shampooing timeline that strikes the right balance. How long does it take to see the effects of shampoo for thinning hair? It depends on what kind of effects you’re looking for. According to Dr. Ilyas, thickening shampoos predominantly work by coating existing hair to add body and fullness. These cosmetic results can usually be seen after just a few uses. However, thickening shampoos don’t typically trigger new hair growth immediately. If you’re evaluating the effectiveness of a shampoo for thinning hair based on new hair growth, expect it to take at least one month to start seeing results. How often should you wash your hair if you’re experiencing hair loss? Everyone is different, so the frequency of your hair washing should come down to personal preference and needs. However, less is not always more when it comes to washing thinning hair. “Many people believe washing your hair less frequently can curb hair loss, but this is simply not true,” says Dr. Palm. “In fact, shampooing is critical to follicle and scalp health. A dirty scalp is prone to inflammation, redness, scaling, and other problems that could exacerbate hair loss.”We recommend thinking more about your scalp and less about your hair when deciding how often to wash. Dr. Palm says the goal is to prevent flaking, itchiness, and redness on the scalp, and that many people do this by shampooing every 1 – 3 days. Why Trust Verywell Health Sarah Bradley has been writing health content for over five years, and has covered everything from product roundups to nutrition explainers. She knows how important it is to receive trustworthy and expert-approved advice about over-the-counter products that manage everyday health conditions such as hair loss and dandruff. Loren Brutsch, the editor for this piece, has personally used products from this list such as Pura D'Or Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo at Amazon. She highly recommends this shampoo because it gives her shiny, soft, full hair that smells and feels great. See Our Editorial Process Meet Our Medical Expert Board Share Feedback Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! What is your feedback? Other Helpful Report an Error Submit