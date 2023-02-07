Besides seeing an expert, there are also steps you can take at home to minimize and prevent hair thinning such creating and maintaining a healthy scalp. You can start by choosing shampoos with nourishing and protective properties and passing over shampoos with harsh, stripping ingredients like sulfates. It’s also important to think about the amount of product you get (bottle size) per price tag, so you can stay within budget. To help you find the shampoo that’s right for you, we spoke to experts about what makes an hair thinning shampoo worth buying. Then we researched dozens of shampoos on the market and narrowed down the best ones designed to promote healthy hair growth.

There are countless shampoos designed to help with hair thinning, but Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo is our best pick because it improves scalp health while promoting fuller, thicker hair regrowth. To combat dandruff and thinning hair, we suggest using a product with ketoconazole, like Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo .

While some hair loss or thinning is totally normal, if your hair is falling out more than usual (we’re talking clumps) it may time to take action. “The average person loses 50 to 150 strands of hair per day,” says Melanie Palm , MD, MBA, board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained dermatologic cosmetic surgeon. “If you’ve noticed unexpected hair loss, it’s important to consult with a board-certified dermatologist to determine if there are any underlying health conditions, [such as] stress, genetics, autoimmune disorders, hormone imbalances, thyroid dysfunction, and more.”

Best Overall Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta Pros Makes hair look fuller

Cleanses scalp

Strengthens hair shaft

Cons Its strong scent that may not be for everyone If your hair is thinning, you need to take a double-pronged approach: rehab your scalp health, paving the way for more future growth, and make your existing hair look thicker and fuller. Paul Mitchell’s Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo makes it easy to tackle both of these goals, with natural ingredients that work to cleanse and stimulate the scalp while improving the strength and volume of your thinning hair. The shampoo works in three ways: by decreasing hair follicle shrinkage, reducing hair shaft breakage, and extending your hair’s natural growth and rest cycles, so hair grows faster. We love that it’s gentle enough to be used every day to keep your scalp clean, but works effectively enough to give you both short- and long-term results. Price at time of publication: $23 Key Specs:

Ingredients:Pea peptides, tea tree leaf oil, kakadu plum | Dosage: Apply small amount to hair, lather, and rinse | Application Frequency: As needed | Color Safe: Yes

Best Budget Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo 4.9 Amazon View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Can be used every day

Leaves hair soft and shiny



Budget-friendly Cons Not sulfate free It’s frustrating when hair products cost a small fortune only to find that they don’t give you the results you hoped for. What we like about the Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo is that it’s in a similar price range of standard drugstore shampoos. Plus it’s a fan-favorite when it comes to providing noticeable results. Nourishing hair ingredients like biotin and keratin combine with a patented blend of phytonutrients coat your hair strands and make them look fuller. Meanwhile, zinc and citrus extracts leave your scalp refreshed, squeaky clean, and primed for new hair growth. Price at time of publication: $10 Key Specs:

Ingredients: Biotin, keratin, zinc | Dosage: Apply small amount to hair, lather, and rinse | Application Frequency: As needed Color Safe: No

Best Thickening Biolage Advanced Full Density Thickening Shampoo 4.8 Amazon View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Good for straight or curly hair

Makes hair look thicker



Vegan and cruelty-free

Cons Expensive The Biolage Advanced Full Density Thickening Shampoo instantly improves the appearance of thinning hair with biotin—a vegan ingredient that’s known for it’s high water absorption. Biotin is used to increase the moisture content of your hair, giving the appearance of lightweight thickness after a single wash. “Most shampoos for thinning hair that you will find at stores are marketed as thickening shampoos—these give the appearance of more volume, [often] by swelling hair follicles or leaving a residue on the hair follicle,” said Erum N. Ilyas, MD, a dermatologist with Schweiger Dermatology Group. The result is instantly thicker looking hair that makes it easier to disguise overall hair loss. While this shampoo is safe to use every day, Dr. Ilyas cautions that these types of shampoos can cause a lot of buildup. It’s wise to use a clarifying shampoo regularly to cleanse the hair and scalp from time to time. And while this product is on the more expensive side, it comes in a large bottle so it should last a good amount of time. Price at time of publication: $38 Key Specs:

Ingredients: Biotin, zinc PCA, and gluco-omega | Dosage: Apply small amount to hair, lather, and rinse | Application Frequency: As needed | Color Safe: Yes

Best for Dandruff Control Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Promotes scalp health

Works quickly



Fresh scent Cons Not for everyday use

Not sulfate free

If you’re wondering what dandruff control has to do with thinning hair, the answer is: a lot. Inflammation and irritation of the scalp can negatively impact hair growth, which gives the appearance of thing, lackluster hair. By treating the scalp, you can promote future growth, says Dr. Ilyas. In other words, if you’re suffering from an inflamed scalp, it’ll be that much harder to slow down thinning—and dandruff is a major red flag of scalp inflammation. Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is a good choice for people with dandruff because it works quickly to get to the source. It shouldn’t be used every day (and you should check in with a dermatologist if you haven’t seen improvement after eight weeks), but it can be used on most types of hair. Finally, it contains the anti-fungal ingredient ketoconazole, which Dr. Ilyas notes has been shown in some studies to help with hair loss. Price at time of publication: $30 Key Specs:

Ingredients: Ketoconazole 1% | Dosage: Apply small amount to hair, lather, and rinse | Application Frequency: Every 3 – 4 days for up to 8 weeks | Color Safe: Yes

Best Medicated DHS Zinc Shampoo Courtesy of Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Pros Can be used for occasional treatments

Works on dandruff and dermatitis

Improves scalp health Cons Not sulfate free

Scent may be off-putting A great way to reduce the amount of scalp irritation you experience (and as a result, promote hair growth) is through the use of an ingredient called zinc pyrithione. “Zinc pyrithione, an ingredient in many anti-dandruff shampoos, can help remove the buildup of skin cells on the scalp that slow down hair growth,” said Dr. Palm. This zinc pyrithione shampoo by DHS treats both dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis by rehabbing your scalp and putting it in prime condition to grow hair unimpeded. Similar to the Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, this shampoo should only be used a couple of times per week. However, you can get on a routine and stay on it for as long as you need to. Price at time of publication: $23 Key Specs:

Ingredients: Zinc Pyrithione 2% | Dosage: Apply small amount to hair, lather, and rinse | Application Frequency: Every 3 – 4 days or 1 – 2 times per week | Color Safe: No

Best for Curly Hair Keranique Curl Preserve Hair Growth Stimulating Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Keranique.com Pros Deeply moisturizes curls

Reduces breakage

No sulfates, parabens, or dyes Cons Scent may be off-putting

Expensive Dr. Ilyas notes that curly hair is more prone to tangling, which increases your risk of additional hair loss due to breakage. Because of this, it’s important to focus on deeply hydrating and conditioning curly hair during washes to prevent unnecessary damage. To promote hydration for detangling thinning curls, we recommend Keranique Curl Preserve Hair Growth Stimulating Shampoo. Because it’s designed to protect and preserve the unique patterns of curly and textured hair and is loaded with keratin and biotin to strengthen hair and promote growth, it’s a great option for anyone who struggles to manage thinning curls. It also contains niacinamide, which Dr. Palm notes may boost circulation in the scalp to promote growth. Price at time of publication: $36 Key Specs:

Ingredients: Keratin, biotin, niacinamide | Dosage: Apply small amount to hair, lather, and rinse | Application Frequency: As needed | Color Safe: Yes