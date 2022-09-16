The 12 Best Shoes for Bunions of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products. Healthcare professionals review articles for medical accuracy. Learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Other essential features include a soft upper, ample cushioning, and good arch support. The best shoes for bunions are also comfortable enough to wear all day and are neither too flat nor high-heeled. We consulted with podiatrists and researched dozens of shoes for bunions , focusing on the shape and heel height of the shoes, as well as looking for shoes made from flexible materials like mesh and neoprene.

"A wide toe box is different from a wide shoe,” Dr. Kizinas says. “Wide toe boxes are more fan-shaped and widen at the end of the shoe, whereas wide shoes are simply tapered toe boxes with extra volume."

Designed with 4-way stretch fabric and a comfortable, slip-on design, Oofos OOmg eeZee Low Shoe provides a roomy toe-box that helps reduce friction on bunions. We also recommend Skechers GO WALK Arch Fit Iconic sneakers, which are both affordable and podiatrist-approved.

Bunions are a common foot deformity that can cause pain and difficulty when wearing shoes . If you have bunions, it's important to choose shoes that are comfortable and provide support. The best shoes for bunions will be wide with a soft, spacious toe box, according to Alissa Kizinas, DPM , board-certified podiatrist and founder of Doctor Ark, a holistic virtual foot care center.

Aeros are available in three color options, with more in the pipeline. Clove recommends sizing up a half size, and if you need extra room to support bunions, they recommend going up a full size. Reviewers like the shoes' slip-on design, which makes them easy to take on and off when you're in a hurry.

Clove caters to healthcare workers who are on their feet all day with their new Aeros shoes. Their CloveTech mesh fabric is breathable—perfect for those with bunions—yet easy to clean when you need to disinfect at the end of your shift. The slip-resistant, fluid-resistant shoes are made with a comfortable padded insole and have a durable rubber outsole.

The Ghost 14 is APMA accepted and comes in women's and men's sizes. They're also available in three widths—narrow, standard, and wide—to ensure you get a comfortable fit. Reviewers note that the shoes are true to size, but the 90-day risk-free trial period means you'll have peace of mind with this purchase.

Brooks is long known for their running shoes, and the Ghost 14 is an excellent pick for those with underpronation and bunions. The shoes feature Brooks' DNA LOFT cushioning that provides soft yet responsive support, while the adaptive upper stretches and moves with your foot. The outsole also has strategically placed rubber that helps absorb impact and provides excellent traction.

The Flight 707 is available in four colors: navy, gray, white, and rust. And at just 9.5 ounces, it's one of the lightest shoes on our list. According to reviews, these shoes run true to size and are loved for their elastic lacing system, making them easy to customize based on foot width and preference.

The Flight 707 from Samuel Hubbard is a stylish pick ideal for those with flat feet and bunions. A moisture-wicking inner shell and perforated leather upper pair together to keep your feet cool and dry, while the outsole has a durable tread pattern for added grip. The shoes feature a wide toe box that allows plenty of room to wiggle your toes, and the shock-absorbing triple density memory foam insole provides arch support while keeping the shoe lightweight.

These American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) accepted shoes are breathable, yet provide superior arch support and stability regardless of activity. The shoes are available in black/gray, gray/pink, navy, and vapor—and come in women's sizes 5 to 12. Vionic recommends wearing the shoes for a few hours at a time to get used to the added support before wearing them all day.

The slip-resistant Nalia Slip-On Sneaker by Vionic is a versatile shoe for those with plantar fasciitis and bunions. A low-profile upper complements the foot's natural shape, and the rubber outsole provides good traction and durability to prevent slips and falls. The removable footbed provides added cushioning and support, while the Advanced Motion System (AMS) technology helps absorb shock and reduce stress on the feet.

With additional cushioning and a slip-resistant rubber outsole, the Stegmann Original 108 Wool Clog is a durable and long-lasting option that you can wear year after year. And with only an inch of heel height, it helps reduce pressure and promote natural alignment. It's available in women's and men's whole and half sizes and various colors.

The Stegmann Original 108 Wool Clog is a comfortable, stylish pick perfect for those with bunions. The wool upper helps keep your feet warm in the winter and cool in the summer, and the cork and latex sole conforms to your feet for added comfort. Available in medium and wide widths, the shoes also have structured arch support designed to support your toes—bunion joint included.

The shoes also feature removable laces, so you can slip them on and off with ease or keep the laces in for a more secure fit. A heel cradle, arch support, and forefront support add to the overall comfort and fit of the shoes. The FRANKiE4 Nat II is available in core colors like white, cream, and black—as well as seasonal colored and patterned options.

These hybrid FRANKiE4 shoes offer the support of a sneaker and ease of a slip-on. The cushioned insole provides support and comfort, while the flexible outsole helps reduce stress on the bunions. The shoes feature a toe box that doesn't put pressure on the bunion joint, and the included Sole Saver Pack includes additional footbeds so you can tailor the fit of your shoes to the width of your feet—narrow, standard, or wide.

With an elastic side panel for easy on and off, the Sorel Evie Boot is an excellent choice for those who want an attractive boot that's comfortable for bunions. And, while it doesn't come in a wide width option, the low heel and elastic side panel make it a good choice for those with bunions who need a little extra room in the toe box. The boot comes in four colors: warp red, velvet tan, quarry, and black.

The Sorel Evie Pull-On Boot is a stylish, functional boot that's great for those with bunions. The waterproof upper keeps your feet dry in wet weather, and the low heel makes it easy to look good and feel stable. The removable footbed provides cushioning and support, while the durable rubber outsole helps keep your footing on slippery surfaces.

The outsole is a durable natural rubber that provides good traction, and the sandal is available in three colors: pebble, brown, and paprika. We also like that the shoe is 100% vegan, making it an eco-friendly choice for those looking for a stylish, comfortable sandal that's gentle on the bunions.

The Bearpaw Kala sandal is a great casual sandal for those with bunions. The cork-infused latex footbed conforms to your feet for added comfort, and the adjustable heel strap allows you to find the right fit. The toe box features a cross band design that helps reduce pressure on the bunion joint, and the low heel provides stability without being too high.

The breathable, quick-dry mesh upper keeps your feet cool and dry during activity. A responsive foam midsole provides additional cushioning and support, while the outsole helps stabilize each step. Women's and men's sizes are available, as well as a variety of color options. And, for a perfect fit, the shoes come in half sizes.

Running can be tough on bunions, but the Lone Peak 6 design provides extra cushioning to protect your feet. The shoes feature Altra's Original Footshape technology—their roomiest toe box—which allows your toes to spread out naturally, and the balanced design keeps your feet in a neutral position. In turn, this encourages proper alignment and reduces stress on the bunions.

The Xero HFS has a low-profile sole ideal for walking, and the minimalist design means they weigh just 6.9 ounces. Yet, despite the lack of bulk, these shoes still provide good traction and stability when walking or running. With a 5,000-mile sole warranty, the Xero HFS is an excellent choice for those looking for a durable, lightweight walking shoe that will hold up mile after mile.

The Xero HFS is a lightweight, breathable shoe perfect for those with bunions. The upper consists of a breathable mesh material that helps keep your feet cool and dry, and the moisture-wicking lining reduces sweat and bacteria build-up. A wide toe box gives your toes plenty of room to move without pressure, and the natural fit allows your foot to move and flex easily.

The Skechers GO WALK Arch Fit Iconic comes in various colors and styles for men and women and is available in half sizes to ensure a perfect fit. A durable rubber outsole provides traction and stability on any surface, and the slip-on design makes them easy to put on and take off. Even better, they're also machine washable—so you can keep them looking new with minimal effort.

Made with breathable athletic mesh that stretches to fit, the Skechers GO WALK Arch Fit Iconic is a budget-friendly, podiatrist-approved sneaker. The shoe has a removable Arch Fit insole for added support, and the wide toe box gives your toes plenty of room to move—without putting pressure on the bunion joint. The cushioning is soft but supportive, making these shoes ideal for walking or standing all day.

Men and women like the Oofos brand for its comfy shoes, but the variety of color options and styles means there's something for everyone. These slip-on shoes have a 4-way stretch fabric that's soft and extremely flexible, minimizing the risk of developing blisters or hotspots. The material is also odor-resistant, keeping your shoes smelling fresh —and machine washable, so you can easily clean them when dirty.

Oofos Oofos OOmg eeZee Low Shoe is our top pick for the best shoe for bunions because it offers terrific arch support and a deep toe box that doesn't put pressure on the big toe joint. The shoes are made of soft, comfortable foam that feels great on your feet all day long—and absorbs more impact than other materials, making them ideal for standing or walking on hard surfaces.

How We Selected the Shoes

When selecting the best shoes for bunions, we spoke to podiatrists and spent hours scouring customer reviews to find shoes that would provide the support, cushioning, and room needed to accommodate bunions. We also looked at factors like arch support, weight, heel-to-toe drop, and outsole traction.

To narrow down our list, we looked at shoes designed specifically for bunions or those with a wide toe box. We also looked at shoes with breathable materials to help keep your feet cool and dry and those with extra cushioning to provide support and absorb impact. And we made sure to include shoes that cater to different budgets and activities so that you can find the perfect pair for your needs.

What to Look For in Shoes for Bunions

Toe Box



Bunions form when the first joint of the big toe swells, causing the big toe to point inward. This can crowd your toes and cause pain. When shopping for shoes to accommodate bunions, it's essential to take note of the toe box size. "Those with bunions should look for a supportive shoe with a wide, rounded toe box that will accommodate bunion deformity," says Tim Oldani, DPM, FACFAS, for Missouri Foot and Ankle.

The large toe box provides the extra space you need to avoid aggravating your bunions. "When you have a bunion, no amount of room in the toe box is too much," explains Dr. Oldani. "The number one rule of shoe shopping for those with bunions is to look for a toe box with enough room to accommodate the deformity. If there is no pressure on the bunion, there will be no pain in the shoes."

Heel Height

It's also essential to be mindful of the heel height when shopping for shoes to accommodate bunions. "In general, women with bunions should avoid extremely high heels. If the heel is too high, this will put an enormous amount of pressure on the great toe joint and ball of the foot," says Dr. Oldani. "This will lead to increased pressure on the bunion and significant pain."

Dr. Oldani also notes that appropriate heel height varies from person to person. "If I had to pick a specific number, I would look for a two-inch heel," he says. But he notes that what's most important is finding a heel height that doesn't cause pain.

Width



Shoes that are too narrow can also aggravate bunions. "If the shoe is narrow and the material will not stretch or form to the shape of the foot, there will likely be irritation," explains Said Atway, DPMy, clinical associate professor of Orthopaedics at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. "Narrow shoes should be avoided if you have a bunion as this can lead to increased pressure and exacerbation of pain," he adds.

Determining if a shoe is too narrow is often a matter of trying them on and seeing how they feel. If the shoes are too tight, you may experience pain or discomfort in the toe area. Being fit for shoes by a professional is always the best way to ensure you're getting the proper width, but be sure you mention your bunion so they can take that into account.

If you're buying shoes online, check the size chart and customer reviews to get an idea of how the shoes fit. Some brands also offer wide widths, providing the extra room you need to accommodate a bunion.

Materials



When shopping for shoes to accommodate bunions, it's also necessary to take note of the materials used. Some fabrics can be more challenging to stretch. And synthetic materials may not provide as much breathability.

"The recommendation is to wear wide shoes with a mesh or fabric material which can decrease pressure to the bunion," explains Dr. Atway. "Materials that can stretch and conform are best for bunions and other bony prominences. Mesh, soft leather, and materials that can stretch are best."

Dr. Oldani also recommends shoes made from forgiving materials. "Flexible materials such as soft leather, mesh, or neoprene will contour to the bunion and minimize pressure," he explains. "Stiff materials such as plastic will have no elasticity and therefore will quickly cause inflammation and pain."

Shoe Styles



There are certain types of shoes you should avoid if you have bunions. "High heels, especially those over two inches, should be avoided as they put increased pressure on the ball of the foot and can make the pain from a bunion worse," says Dr. Oldani.

Dr. Atway also notes that several styles of shoes tend to be narrower than others. "Ballet flat shoes, high-heeled shoes, and flip-flops without arch support are all bad options," he says.

In terms of the best styles of shoes for bunions, Dr. Oldani recommends anything with a wide toe box and flexible materials. "Generally speaking, a casual or athletic shoe will be best for those with bunions. This is because lace-up shoes tend to be wider, and some will even come in multiple widths and have a rounded toe box," he explains. "They will also provide support through the arch and a cushioned footbed."

Wearing the proper shoes can help prevent bunions from developing and alleviate pain if you already have them. If you're experiencing pain in your feet, be sure to consult with a podiatrist or other medical professional to get a proper diagnosis.

Frequently Asked Questions How do you stretch shoes for bunions? If you have a pair of shoes that are too tight in the toe area, there are a few ways you can stretch them out to make them more comfortable. One way is to wear the shoes for short periods of time to stretch them out gradually. You can also use a shoe stretcher or bunion corrector to help with the process. Shoe stretching sprays and solutions are also available and can be used to help stretch shoes to accommodate bunions better.

Can shoes correct a bunion? There is no definitive answer as to whether or not shoes can correct a bunion. However, wearing the proper shoes can help prevent bunions from developing and minimize pain. If you're experiencing pain in your feet, be sure to consult with a podiatrist or other medical professional to get a proper diagnosis.

Are wide shoes better for bunions? Try on a few different styles and sizes to find the best fit when shopping for shoes. Wearing wide shoes can help reduce the pain and pressure caused by bunions. Some brands also offer wide widths, providing the extra room you need for added comfort.

