The right sleep mask will feel breathable, comfortable, accommodate the position you sleep in, and surround you in darkness. To help you find the one that will help you slip into a peaceful slumber, we spoke with experts, researched the top options on the market, and narrowed down our best picks based on expert-suggested criteria. Here are the best sleep masks available today.

Artificial light—from device screens to streetlamps outside your window—can contribute to this lack of sleep by throwing off your sleep-wake cycle. For those who struggle, a sleep mask can sometimes make all the difference between sleeping through the night and laying in bed, tossing and turning for hours.

One thing you don’t want to be short on is sleep. The Sleep Foundation recommends getting seven to nine hours per night as it helps prevent issues like memory loss, colds, chronic diseases, and even early risk of death. Unfortunately, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one-third of adults in the United States log less than this amount of sleep each night.

Best Overall Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask 4.6 Revolve View On Revolve Pros Allows for custom fit

Washable silk material

Blocks both light and sound Cons Size runs small Lunya's Washable Silk Sleep Mask is our overall best pick because it's breathable, cooling, blocks both light and noise, and is easy to clean. We love that it's made from silk because it's gentle on your skin and will keep you cool if you're a hot or sweaty sleeper. While many masks can easily rip your hair in the night with rough straps, Lunya’s wide band will be gentle on your locks without creating unwanted creases or slipping off your head as you sleep. Plus, the large eye pad area covers the entire eye, ensuring that light of any kind won't disturb your slumber. And since it encircles the entire head, it reduces noise as well. After multiple wears, you can easily toss it in the washing machine on a cold cycle for a quick and easy refresh. Price at time of publication: $48 Key Specs:

Material: Mulberry silk exterior, polyester filling | Care: Hand or machine wash cold | Available Sizes: One size

Best Budget BeeVines Silk Sleep Mask Amazon View On Amazon Pros Budget friendly

Adjustable head strap

Gentle silk fabric Cons Extra large eye covers At just $10 for two natural silk sleep masks, this option by BeeVines is a steal. Masks made from silk are ideal because the material is naturally cooling, non-irritating, and helps your skin retain moisture as you sleep.



These eye masks also boast an adjustable head strap so you can ensure it fits snugly whether you have a large or small head. However, if you do have a head on the smaller side, it's worth noting that the pad of this sleep mask is seriously large. It will cover a good portion of your forehead and cheeks. While some may like the extra padding as it's sure to block light, others may find the additional width annoying. Price at time of publication: $10 for 2 Key Specs:

Material: Silk | Care: Hand wash | Available Sizes: One size

Best Silk Slip Silk Sleep Mask 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walmart Pros Great fabric for sensitive skin

Cool and breathable

Won't leave lines on your face Cons Must wash by hand

Lighter colors allow more light through Equal parts soft and durable, this sleep mask is a perfect choice for blocking out unwanted light. And since it’s made of 100% silk, it helps protect the delicate skin around your eyes as well. It’s kept in place with an elastic band that is also covered in silk, so it won’t destroy your hair, either. You can choose from nine different colors.



One of our editors has personally tested this sleep mask and absolutely loves it. The bright New York City lights outside of her bedroom had kept her awake at night for years until she opted to invest in this sleep mask. She particularly loves how soft the silk is and how it doesn't leave marks on her skin when she wakes up in the morning.

Price at time of publication: $50 Key Specs:

Material: Silk | Care: Hand wash | Available Sizes: One size

Best Weighted Gravity Weighted Sleep Mask Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Brookstone.com Pros Removable weighted insert

Adjustable for custom fit

Aids stress reduction and relaxation Cons Not ideal for side sleepers

Too heavy for some users This sleep mask lets you take rest and relaxation to the next level with internal weight that can relieve tension and stress. Filled with fine-grade glass beads, this mask applies gentle pressure to the face much in the same way a weighted blanket would for the body. We love that the strap is adjustable, so you can manipulate the amount of pressure the weight puts on your face. It's worth noting that this option isn't great for people who like to sleep on their sides, however, as the beads will shift out of place. But, if you sleep on your back or simply want the weight for mid-day decompressing, this may be a great option for you. Price at time of publication: $40 Key Specs:

Material: Imitation cashmere | Care: Hand wash | Available Sizes: One size

Best Contour Bucky 40 Blinks Contoured Eye Mask Walmart View On Walmart View On Michaels Pros Ideal for people with long or fake eyelashes

Ultra lightweight

Excellent light blocking Cons Not as durable as other options

Polyester may not feel as soft as silk options This mask features molded-foam contoured openings that individually cup each eye. Those deep center pockets create an effective barrier against light and are roomy enough so you can blink freely. With non-contoured masks, users with long eyelashes may experience bending or crushing of the lashes. But the contoured eyes of this mask will help you avoid any damage to your lashes. We love that it's also lightweight and has an adjustable elastic strap with hook-and-loop closure to ensure it stays put. While the prices vary by design, even the more expensive options are relatively budget-friendly. Price at time of publication: $13+ Key Specs:

Material: Polyester interlock and polyurethane foam | Care: Hand wash cold | Available Sizes: One size

Best For Travel Calpak Silk Travel Neck Pillow & Eye Mask Set Calpak View On Anthropologie View On Calpaktravel.com View On Nordstrom Pros Easy to carry

Easy to clean

Quality silk fabric Cons Expensive

Carrying bag lacks durability This set features a sturdy, silk sleep mask and a matching silk neck pillow that feels like memory foam—all of which fit into a convenient carrying pouch. We love this set for travel because you can block out light, support your neck, and keep your skin hydrated with the silk material while you're on an uncomfortable, skin-drying red-eye flight. And when your set starts to look a little worse for wear after all of the plane rides, you can easily throw it in the washing machine to restore its luster. While this set is expensive, we think the fact that you're getting two quality products in a single purchase validates the price point. Price at time of publication: $95 Key Specs:

Material: Silk exterior, polyester interior | Care: Machine wash, tumble dry | Available Sizes: One size

Best for Side Sleepers FRESHME Handmade Cotton Sleep Mask Amazon View On Amazon Pros Made with organic cotton

Excellent light blocking

Great for sensitive sleepers Cons Velcro on straps wears out easily

Band size runs large This handmade, organic cotton mask looks quite oversized, but it’s so lightweight and comfortable that you'll barely notice it's there. Cotton is another material that provides breathability throughout the night. However, it may be more likely than silk to absorb some of your skincare products as you sleep. The wrap-around style also features a handy nose cutout so it'll stay securely in place without creating excess pressure on your face. Bonus: This mask comes with a carrying case—making it another great option for travel.



Price at time of publication: $31 Key Specs:

Material: Cotton, Spandex | Care: Hand wash | Available Sizes: One size

Best Memory Foam Tempur-Pedic Sleep Mask Amazon View On Amazon View On Tempurpedic.com Pros Material molds to your features

Excellent at blocking light

Durable construction Cons Bulkier design than other options This breathable memory foam mask is basically a Tempur-Pedic bed for your face. It's comfortable, supportive, and molds specifically to your features, all of which encourage quality sleep. The elastic band has a Velcro closure, which allows you to achieve a more personalized fit. And the durable material is designed to last, giving you top-notch sleep support year after year. It's worth noting, however, that you can't return this sleep mask at some retailers. So, if you're on the fence—opt for another option on this list. Price at time of publication: $29 Key Specs:

Material: Memory foam | Care: Hand wash | Available Sizes: One size

Best Lightweight Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Brooklinen Pros Sleek design

Naturally cool to the touch

Easy to adjust Cons Must wash by hand

Band size runs large This feather-light eye cover is made from cooling silk charmeuse and has a slippery surface that feels extra luxurious against the skin. The fabric won't create any crease marks on your face as you sleep, and the soft and gentle elastic band gives you just the right amount of customization that won't pull, break, or fray your hair. An additional bonus to this mask is that you can throw it in the wash (with pH-balanced detergent)—a convenience that's not always available with silk masks. Though silk is less likely to absorb your skincare products, you may still want to freshen it up from time to time. Price at time of publication: $29 Key Specs:

Material: Mulberry silk | Care: Hand or machine wash cold | Available Sizes: One size