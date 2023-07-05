We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Many factors—from genetics to your environment—can cause increased anxiety, feelings of restlessness, and rumination. Fidget toys, such as fidget spinners or stress balls, are thought to aid in relieving stress and distracting individuals from boredom. As such, using a stress ball to expel energy and calm fidgeting might be helpful for anyone who struggles with stress and anxiety.

When a person is stressed, frustrated, or overwhelmed, they may sometimes want to squeeze something, says Lisa McCrohan, MA, LCSW-C, SEP, a Somatic Experiencing Psychotherapist, Integrative Coach, and author. This is where stress balls can help. They're also helpful for anyone looking to strengthen their grip or recover from a hand injury.

To find the best stress balls on the market, we interviewed a licensed mental health counselor to learn what features to look for. Then we researched the top picks and came up with our final top 10 list of the best balls for stress relief and strengthening and stretching your hands.