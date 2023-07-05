Products & Reviews The 10 Best Stress Balls for Relieving Anxiety Squeeze your way to a clearer mind and calmer demeanor. By Mary K. Tatum, MS, LMHC Published on July 05, 2023 Print Table of Contents View All Table of Contents How We Selected What to Look For in a Stress Ball Frequently Asked Questions Why Trust Verywell Health We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Many factors—from genetics to your environment—can cause increased anxiety, feelings of restlessness, and rumination. Fidget toys, such as fidget spinners or stress balls, are thought to aid in relieving stress and distracting individuals from boredom. As such, using a stress ball to expel energy and calm fidgeting might be helpful for anyone who struggles with stress and anxiety. When a person is stressed, frustrated, or overwhelmed, they may sometimes want to squeeze something, says Lisa McCrohan, MA, LCSW-C, SEP, a Somatic Experiencing Psychotherapist, Integrative Coach, and author. This is where stress balls can help. They're also helpful for anyone looking to strengthen their grip or recover from a hand injury. To find the best stress balls on the market, we interviewed a licensed mental health counselor to learn what features to look for. Then we researched the top picks and came up with our final top 10 list of the best balls for stress relief and strengthening and stretching your hands. Pros Uplifting quotes included Packaged for gifting Good for hand therapy Cons All are the same resistance Faint smell reported Combine a positive affirmation with a physical outlet for a double dose of stress relief. Sold as a pack of three, these stress balls come with happy quotes to help shift your thoughts from stress to positivity. A few examples of quotes: "Courage above fear," "Enjoy the journey," and "Never give up!". This is a durable and anxiety-relieving option made from polyurethane foam and available in four different color options. They are easy to clean with a wet towel, or you can even wash them in the washing machine. Price at time of publication: $14 Key Features Items in set: 3 | External material: Polyurethane | Resistance: N/A | Fill: Polyurethane Pros Good for kids and adults Can be washed in water Great customer service and refund policy Cons Too large for some They could possibly burst or leak The gentle ombre of rainbow colors and larger size make this stress toy a good option for extra frustrating days when you need physical and emotional stress relief. Whether you need to vent, let out aggression, or keep both hands busy at once (the 5-inch diameter is big enough to keep both hands occupied), this is a great option. The cheerful rainbow colors and large size make this stress toy a good option for extra frustrating days. Kids will also love the bright colors and squishy texture, making it a good stress ball to help children develop hand strength or relieve stress. The ball is easily cleaned if it gets dirty from use. The manufacturer recommends washing with dish soap and warm water, then applying some baby powder to keep the grippy texture. Price at time of publication: $13 Key Features Items in set: 1 | External material: Rubber | Resistance: N/A | Fill: Gel Pros Good for aromatherapy Multiple color options Soft and comfortable exterior Cons All are the same resistance Material may stretch over time Smells can have a direct effect on mood. Research shows that lavender has a calming influence over brain waves and neurotransmitters. These stress balls are handmade and filled with dried lavender flowers. Gentle squeezing helps release the scent. They can be smelled, squeezed, and even tossed around in the air due to their lightweight and soft texture. Keep in mind the ball's exterior is made of cotton, and the seams may come loose with intensive, frequent use. Fortunately, the balls come in a set of three, so you'll have a few backups in the event that you need to restitch the seams. Price at time of publication: $26 Key Features Items in set: 3 | External material: Spandex | Resistance: N/A | Fill: Dried Lavender flowers Pros Compact case included Multiple resistance levels Latex- and BPA-free Cons Scent may be too strong Resistance level not specified Mind Panda stress balls come in packs of three, each with a different resistance level and scent. There are also empowering thoughts like "Purpose fuels passion" and "Love yourself" printed on them. The multiple resistance options allow the customer to choose the most comfortable and soothing fit. A hand-strengthening exercise guide comes with each pack. Perfect for kids or adults whose hands are on the smaller side, this three-pack is a great option for focused strength training or mindless fidgeting to help fight boredom or anxiety during long meetings, work assignments, or any time you need stress relief. Price at time of publication: $23 Key Features Items in set: 3 | External material: Lycra | Resistance: Soft, medium, hard | Fill: Thermoplastic gel Pros Multiple color options Ergonomic egg shape design Multiple resistance levels Cons Exterior is slightly sticky The unique egg shape of this stress toy is designed specifically for strength training exercises and the relief of hand and joint pain. There are various color options to choose from as well as options ranging from 20 to 40 pounds of resistance. They come in multiple sizes to get just the right fit for kids and adults. The balls are made from thermoplastic rubber designed to strengthen muscles while easing joint and carpal tunnel pain. We love that these balls come in different sizes for various uses in different populations. Price at time of publication: $17 Key Features Items in set: 3 | External material: Thermoplastic rubber | Resistance: 20, 30, and 40 pounds | Fill: Thermoplastic rubber Pros Great for kids and adults Variety of textures included 90-day replacement or refund period Cons Strong odor reported May burst or get punctured The need for a particular type of stress ball or fidget toy can often depend on our mood at the time, especially for kids. The Bautvas DNA Variety Pack has eight different toys ranging in color and texture, including some filled with tactile beads. Kids or adults have more than enough options to choose from. This pack is great for small classrooms or families with multiple kids. Kids will love the bright colors, as well as the four glow balls that light up. Just keep in mind that the balls can pop. If you're sensitive to smells, you'll probably notice a plastic smell when opening the box, but fortunately, it fades after use. Price at time of publication: $14 Key Features Items in set: 8 | External material: Thermoplastic rubber | Resistance: N/A | Fill: Silicone Pros Durable exterior Lifetime warranty Good for hand therapy Cons On the smaller side Resistance levels not specified Made with high-quality materials, these ergonomic stress balls feature a tear-resistant gel core and non-stick fabric for ultimate comfort. The design combines color therapy and physical therapy to strengthen hands and wrists while calming anxieties and stress. Made for both kids and adults, this stress toy can handle your most frustrating days. The ball's exterior is made of a non-stick fabric that feels great in your hand and doesn't get sticky. The balls are quite firm, and all have the same resistance, so if you're looking for multiple resistance levels, check out the Stress Less 3-Pack or Gozato Squeeze Ball Set. Price at time of publication: $18 Key Features Items in set: 3 | Material: Parachute nylon | Resistance: N/A | Fill: Gel Pros Ergonomic egg shape Multiple resistance levels 100 percent satisfaction guarantee Cons Sticky exterior For hand, wrist, or finger rehabilitation, a stress ball may be an optimal tool for physical therapy. The Gozato squeeze ball set includes five stress balls with multiple resistance levels. Each resistance level—from extra soft (22 pounds) to extra firm (88 pounds)— corresponds with a different ball color, making it easy to find the one you need. The ergonomic shape helps with therapy exercises and makes it comfortable to hold. Each ball is made with thermoplastic, hypoallergenic, recyclable, and latex-free rubber. Plus, the set comes with a cloth bag, making them easy to take on the go. A great option for hand rehab, arthritis patients, or physical therapy. Price at time of publication: $8 Key Features Items in set: 3 | Material: Parachute nylon | Resistance: 22-88 pounds | Fill: Thermoplastic rubber Pros Can be heated or chilled Finger loop for optimal grip Filled with natural grains Cons Doesn't stay warm for long Ball doesn't compress well Heat or temperature therapy is designed to improve blood flow and circulation—soothing discomfort and easing muscle pain. The temperature may provide a multi-dimensional approach to physical therapy practices in conjunction with the movements used to squeeze a stress ball. The Bed Buddy Store stress ball can be heated or cooled depending on your needs. Filled with natural grains, it provides resistance for squeezing and holding in your hand. The ball is coated in a soft polyester material with a small finger loop to keep it from rolling out of your hand. To heat it, place the ball in the microwave for 30 seconds. To cool the stress ball, the brand recommends placing it in the freezer for 30 minutes. Price at time of publication: $6 Key Features Items in set: 3 | Material: Parachute nylon | Resistance: N/A | Fill: Natural grain Pros Large variety Good for party favors Sized well for kids Cons Strong odor reported Staying stressed and frustrated with a funny-face stress ball helping you out is difficult. There are 24 bright, funny faces to choose from in this pack. At 2.5 inches in diameter, they are comfortable for kids and adults alike. The foam filling is soothing for anxiety, restlessness, or sore hands from typing or writing. The large variety pack is also great for kids' party gifts. The balls are available in a few other themes, including dinosaurs, making them a fun option for teachers or therapists to distribute. The colors hold up well with regular use. There is a strong odor when you first open the box, but it dissipates quickly with use. Price at time of publication: $18 Key Features Items in set: 24 | Material: Foam | Resistance: N/A | Fill: Foam How We Selected To compile our list of the best stress balls, we consulted with Lisa McCrohan, MA, a Somatic Experiencing Psychotherapist, Integrative Coach, and author of Your Light Is Rising: Kindling the Courage of Your Soul. Based on her expert recommendations, we conducted extensive research on top products, focusing on high-quality stress balls that provide different sensory features, such as aromatherapy and color. What to Look For in a Stress Ball Quality of Materials It is important to make sure a stress ball is made of durable materials to ensure lasting tension and resistance. A stress ball is not beneficial if it goes flat or becomes too soft. The materials should feel comfortable and soothing rather than sticky or slippery. Resistance A good stress ball should fight back a bit. Strengthening hand, finger, and wrist muscles is what helps relieve joint pain from carpal tunnel, medical procedures, and arthritis. A stress ball made for strength training will have the weight resistance listed and exercise instructions included. Multiple Sensory Features If anxiety management is the primary goal, then a stress ball with multiple sensory features like scent or colors will help calm the brain and nervous system faster and more effectively than the resistance alone. Frequently Asked Questions How do you make a stress ball? You can make a homemade stress ball by filling a slightly inflated balloon with cornstarch until it's about the size of an egg. Tie it tightly to prevent leaking. Decorate the outside of the balloon with pictures or sayings using permanent markers. Perfect for DIY stress relief. How and why do stress balls work? Stress can often manifest itself as tension in the body. When someone is stressed, the muscles in the feet, toes, legs, arms, hands, fingers, or jaw tend to tighten, says McCrohan. Stress balls work because they allow tension (the squeezing action) to happen, which in turn signals the nervous system to move out of a state of stress. The physical action of squeezing a stress ball can relieve tension and expel nervous energy. How do you use a stress ball? Stress balls are small and portable so they can be used in a variety of settings and in many ways. You can squeeze a stress ball in your hand or press and roll it on a desk or table. You can toss it from hand to hand or against a wall. Keep one at your desk to use during stressful workdays or keep one at home for yourself or your kids to use anytime there's a need to reduce tension or fidgetiness. What is inside of a stress ball? The inside of a stress ball is dependent on the type of ball and the manufacturer. Stress balls can be filled with foam, gel, silicone, natural grains, or other durable, squeezable materials. Are stress balls bad for your hands? Stress balls are generally safe to use for relieving tension and anxiety or for strengthening hand and wrist muscles. If you have a chronic or repetitive use injury in your hands or joints, it's best to get guidance from your doctor before using a stress ball. Why Trust Verywell Health As a licensed mental health counselor, Mary Tatum has spent over 15 years working with children, teenagers, and adults who struggle with anxiety, ADHD, trauma, and OCD symptoms. Stress balls can be a helpful and tangible option to help focus and relax our thoughts during intensely stressful situations. While we are all adjusting to work and daily life changes, it's important to equip ourselves with as many helpful tools and options as possible. 2 Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Hudson BF, Ogden J, Whiteley MS. Randomized controlled trial to compare the effect of simple distraction interventions on pain and anxiety experienced during conscious surgery. Eur J Pain. 2015;19(10):1447-1455. Mayer JM, Mooney V, Matheson LN, et al. Continuous low-level heat wrap therapy for the prevention and early phase treatment of delayed-onset muscle soreness of the low back: a randomized controlled trial. Arch Phys Med Rehabil. 2006;87(10):1310-1317. 