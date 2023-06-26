Since sunglasses have to check off so many boxes—like fit, quality, appearance, and protection—and fall within your preferred budget, finding a pair that can blend style, functionality, and affordability is like finding a unicorn. To make it easier, we tested 40 pairs of sunglasses on our editors for two weeks, not only choosing our favorites but also considering who they would work best for and why. We also talked to experts to decode popular features (like polarization) and get tips for choosing the right pair for you . Finally, a doctor from our Medical Expert Board reviewed this article for accuracy.

Ultraviolet light from the sun can cause tremendous damage over the years to the eyes, including the eyelids, notes Brian Boxer Wachler, MD, ophthalmologist and medical reviewer at All About Vision. In addition to skin cancer, UV light can cause growths or spots on the whites of the eyes and increase the risk of developing cataracts and macular degeneration.

A good pair of sunglasses is harder to come by than you’d think: not only do they have to fit well and look stylish, they need to serve an actual function, too, in the form of protecting your eyes from UV light and all other outdoor elements.

Best Men’s Overall Raen Aren Polarized Sunglasses 5 Raen View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Raen.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 4.7 /5 Pros Unique style and color

Can be unisex

Polarized lenses Cons A little pricey

Don’t unfold easily We loved the Raen Aren Sunglasses for men’s sunglasses that are secure enough to stay in place but comfortable enough to wear all day long. With a noticeable but sophisticated style and a mid-range price for high-quality sunglasses, the Aren was an easy pick for the best overall sunglasses in our testing. We wore them hiking, on vacation, and while biking to work, and they never once slipped out of place or pinched above the nose or ears, no matter how long we wore them. They’re clearly constructed well, too—we noticed that the hinges were strong and durable, and while the greenish-gray polarized lenses give them extra fashion points, they also protected our eyes from the sun outdoors. We recommend them for men (and women, since we thought they could pass as unisex!) who want high-performing sunglasses that also look stylish. Price at time of publication: $175 Key Specs:

Lens Protection: 100% UVA/UVB | Polarized: Yes | Frame Material: Acetate | Lens Width: 53 mm | Bridge Width: 18 mm

Best Women’s Overall Indy Nolita Polarized Sunglasses 5 Indy View On Indysunglasses.com View On Tillys.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Comfortable and secure

Stylish cat-eye shape

Warm polarized lenses that reduce glare Cons One size fits all

Limited frame colors We were surprised how often we reached for the Indy Nolita sunglasses in our testing—over and over, this was the pair we grabbed when heading out for a walk or drive. They were some of the most comfortable sunglasses we’ve ever worn, with wide arms that never pinched, a snug fit that never slid out of place, and warm-tinted lenses that are not only polarized but did a great job blocking sunlight and reducing glare. While these are more exclusively for women with their slight cat-eye shape, they were so stylish we were surprised they cost less than $100; we would have paid more for these, especially considering they're stylish and durable. At just under $80, these comfortable and on-trend sunglasses are a steal. Price at time of publication: $79 Key Specs:

Lens Protection: 100% UVA/UVB | Polarized: Yes | Frame Material: Acetate | Lens Width: 53 mm | Bridge Width: 21 mm

Best Men’s Budget Knockaround Premiums Sport Sunglasses 4.9 Knockaround View On Amazon View On Academy.com View On Dick's Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Inexpensive

Lightweight

Simple, neutral appearance Cons Logo printed on the lens

May not last a long time We won’t judge you if you’re looking for a budget-friendly pair of sunglasses, especially if you’re wearing the Knockaround Premiums Sport sunglasses: whether you’re hard on sunglasses or want to have multiple pairs lying around, this pair surprised us in testing with their durability and overall value. We wore these when driving and going on long walks and had no issues with slipping, pinching, or general fit. They were lightweight but secure, and while they don’t necessarily scream “trendy” with their basic black frames and black lenses, they’re a good choice for anyone who doesn't want to draw attention to themselves with their eyewear. With their neutral style, polarized lenses, and low price point, we recommend them to anyone looking for a workhorse pair of sunglasses they can stock up on. Price at time of publication: $26 Key Specs:

Lens Protection: 100% UVA/UVB | Polarized: Yes | Frame Material: Polycarbonate | Lens Width: 54 mm | Bridge Width: 19 mm

Best Women's Budget I-Sea All Aboard Polarized Sunglasses 4.5 I-Sea View On Amazon View On Malvados.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 4.5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5

Value 4.8 /5 Pros Trendy, oversized appearance

Slim and lightweight

Stayed in place Cons Not as durable as other pairs

May need some adjusting to fit correctly If you’re looking for a pair of sunglasses that will help you stand out in a crowd, we thought the I-SEA All Aboard sunglasses were one of the more flashy options we tested—and while they’re definitely not high-quality enough to be an everyday pair, their low cost makes them a great budget pick for those times when you need a truly stylish pair of lenses to go with an outfit. We liked that these sunglasses were comfortable and mostly stayed in place, though one of our editors thought they were a little big for their face and had to adjust the arms. We also noticed they were just flimsier than some of the other pairs we tested, and that some of the finishings (like the pearlized lenses and fake gold nose bridge) were clearly made of lower quality materials that made the glasses look cheap overall. Still, these glasses had a distinct style that our testers called “retro” and “funky,” so if that’s the look you’re going for, this pair is a budget-friendly way to get it. Price at time of publication: $28 Key Specs:

Lens Protection: 100% UVA/UVB | Polarized: Yes | Frame Material: Metal | Lens Width: 55 mm | Bridge Width: 22 mm

Best Unisex Persol PO3292S Sunglasses 4.8 Persol View On Glassesusa.com View On Persol.com View On Sunglasshut.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Well-constructed frame

Classic but unique design

Luxury look and feel Cons Expensive

Somewhat narrow-fitting With a unique square shape that could suit men’s or women’s faces, the Persol PO3292S sunglasses are an investment that might be totally worth it. In testing, we found these sunglasses not only perform well—reducing glare, staying in place, and going everywhere with us easily—but also have a luxurious, high-quality look and feel everyone could fall in love with. Though there were many things about these sunglasses we loved, their overall design truly stood out: the functional, polarized lenses are paired with timeless acetate frames in multiple colors and stylish silver hinges for a look that’s clearly luxury but not ostentatious. While pricey, these sunglasses could last you a lifetime (assuming you can keep them all to yourself, which is debatable, given how good they look on anyone). Price at time of publication: $268 Key Specs:

Lens Protection: 100% UVA/UVB | Polarized: Yes | Frame Material: Acetate | Lens Width: 50 mm | Bridge Width: 21 mm

Best Polarized Féroce Heather Sunglasses 4.6 FÃ©roce View On Feroceeyewear.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Performance 4.3 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 4.3 /5 Pros Trendy, edgy appearance

Polarized lenses in different colors/tones

Gradient tinting for maximum visibility Cons Heavy with long hours of wear

Some lens colors are almost too dark The trendy frame shape and gradient, polarized lenses of the Féroce Heather sunglasses make this pair the perfect blend of style and function. Although these lenses are darker at the top than the bottom, they still block a ton of light and reduce glare; sometimes, we thought they were maybe even a bit too dark, but the little bit of lighter tinting at the bottom helped keep your vision clear. We also thought these were a pretty weighty pair of glasses with pros and cons: while they were clearly durable and made a statement on our faces, one of our editors thought they felt heavy after a few hours of wear. The detailing here, though, really stood out—they looked like much more expensive sunglasses and gave us edgy vibes. When you combine that with the fact that you can snag these sunglasses in a bunch of different colored frames and matching lenses, you’re getting a serious dose of style with your eye protection here. Price at time of publication: $145 Key Specs:

Lens Protection: 100% UVA/UVB | Polarized: Yes | Frame Material: Acetate | Lens Width: 51 mm | Bridge Width: 18 mm

Best Prescription Warby Parker Barkley Sunglasses 4.8 Warby Parker View On Warbyparker.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 4.7 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Appearance 4.7 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Eco-friendly

Clean, timeless unisex design

Comfortable fit Cons Less sturdy than other brands

Arms are a little tricky to manipulate People who wear prescription eyeglasses need sun protection, too, and we loved the way the Warby Parker Barkley glasses fused style, comfort, and function. With a lightweight, durable construction and roomy but secure fit, we forgot we were even wearing these sunglasses; we also had no trouble adjusting them as needed. The classic design makes them unisex and wearable in nearly any environment. We were impressed at the eco-friendliness of these glasses since the frames are made from biodegradable acetate. That was a plus for one of our editors, though we had some overall concerns about the longevity of these sunglasses since they also felt a bit cheap to us sometimes. In general, though, these are a great middle-of-the-road option for prescription sunglasses, with a starting point of less than $100 (though that can increase depending on your personal prescription needs). Price at time of publication: from $95 Key Specs:

Lens Protection: 100% UVA/UVB | Polarized: Yes | Frame Material: Acetate | Lens Width: 54 mm | Bridge Width: 17 mm

Best for Running Oakley RadarLock Path Sunglasses 4.8 Optics Planet View On Amazon View On Framesdirect.com View On Glassesusa.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 4 /5 Pros Wide, wraparound lenses

Glare reduction

Comfortable nose pads Cons Masculine-looking

You’re paying partly for the Oakley name brand Oakley sunglasses are synonymous with outdoor activities, and the Oakley RadarLock Path didn’t disappoint us on that front: their wraparound design blocked out the wind while we were biking and walking in sun, wind, and rain, plus they did a great job of reducing glare while maintaining clear visibility. Dr. Wachler noted that the wraparound frame here is a selling point, providing extra protection against the elements that outdoor athletes should look for in sunglasses. We also had zero complaints about their durability or functionality—they felt sturdy and flexible and stayed in place throughout all our movements—and thought everything from the soft, grippy nose pads to the wide iridescent lenses made these an endlessly comfortable and functional pair of sunglasses for outdoor activity. Price at time of publication: $222 Key Specs:

Lens Protection: 100% UVA/UVB | Polarized: Yes | Frame Material: Nylon | Lens Width: 38 mm | Bridge Width: 131 mm

Best for Driving Randolph USA Aviator Matte Chrome Sunglasses 4.7 Frames Direct View On Amazon View On Flightsunglasses.com View On Framesdirect.com Our Ratings Fit 4.3 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros Military grade lenses

Bayonet arms for easy on and off

Glare reduction and clear images Cons Need some adjustment for maximum comfort

Expensive If you spend a lot of time driving, you need a pair of sunglasses that reduces glare but maintains a crisp, clear image for maximum visibility—and the Randolph USA Aviator Matte Chrome did exactly that in our testing, making them our best for driving pick. In both the green and blue tints we tested, these polarized lenses preserved the color of our environment well while still managing to block sunlight, which is optimal for safe driving. (These sunglasses are even appropriate for pilots and use military-grade materials for the lenses.) On top of that, they were comfortable and extremely durable, with the classic aviator appearance; the metal frame was lightweight but sturdy and could be adjusted without feeling flimsy. We also appreciated the bayonet-style arms, which don’t curve behind the ears but maintain a straight line for easy placement and removal. However, they are pretty expensive, so they might be best reserved for people who spend a lot of their day driving versus a more casual user. Price at time of publication: $319 Key Specs:

Lens Protection: 100% UVA/UVB | Polarized: Yes | Frame Material: Chrome | Lens Width: 55 mm | Bridge Width: 20 mm

Best UV Protection Covry Merak Sunglasses 4.7 Covry View On Shopcovry.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Performance 4.3 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Super dark lenses

Trendy, angular design Cons Only for people with low bridges Boasting super dark lenses with superior light blocking, the Covry Merak sunglasses are a fashion-forward way to get 100% UV protection. Our testers found that they did an excellent job blocking sunlight and glare while driving and walking outside and liked the translucent plastic, clean design, and angular style of the frames. One thing to note, though: these are designed for people with low bridges, so make sure they’ll fit your face correctly. Neither of the editors who wore these sunglasses had low bridges, so they had issues with the glasses fitting too tightly and awkwardly. However, both of our testers thought that these would be a worthwhile pair for people with low bridges that blends style with affordability and function. Price at time of publication: $125 Key Specs:

Lens Protection: 100% UVA/UVB | Polarized: No | Frame Material: Acetate | Lens Width: 51 mm | Bridge Width: 19 mm

Best for Sports Ombraz Classic Polarized Sunglasses 4.9 Ombraz View On Lensandframe.co View On Ombraz.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Armless for adjustable fit

Durable throughout all types of activity

Unisex Cons Lenses get dirty quickly

Distinct style that’s not for everyone We wore the armless Ombraz Classics Polarized sunglasses while doing pretty much every major outdoor activity—hiking, backpacking, running, paddleboarding, swimming—and they didn’t disappoint us once, so we can’t think of a single pair of sunglasses we would recommend more highly than these for sports enthusiasts. That armless design (the glasses tighten with a durable cord around the back of your head) means they can be tightened as needed, depending on your activity level, and there’s one less breakable piece to worry about no matter how extreme your sports. On top of flexibility, we loved the comfort and fit of these glasses; they didn’t cause any long-term fatigue with wear, and even though they felt mostly weightless when fitted correctly, they never slid out of place. They’re definitely different in appearance and style, but the polarized, UV-protecting lenses do a great job blocking sunlight and reducing glare in all types of weather, further cementing them as a top choice for anyone who spends their downtime being active outdoors. Price at time of publication: $160 Key Specs:

Lens Protection: 100% UVA/UVB | Polarized: Yes | Frame Material: Acetate | Lens Width: 53 mm | Bridge Width: 21 mm

Best for Hiking Smith Caper Sunglasses with Chromapop 4.9 Smith Optics View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Dick's Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Color-enhancing lenses

Sturdy and not prone to damage

Reduces glare and eye strain Cons Somewhat narrow-fitting Even though the Smith Caper Sunglasses with Chromapop aren’t specifically made for hiking, our editor has worn them on the trail—and the river for kayaking and the road while driving!—and found them to hold up extremely well to the elements, including sun, snow, and sweat. No matter what type of activity our tester was doing, these sunglasses stayed put and were comfortable on the nose and ears. Moreover, the Caper sunglasses were subjected to a fair amount of abuse in their travels and never showed any signs of damage (yes, you can throw them in your pack without a second thought). They reduced the glare from snow and cut way down on eye strain. Finally, the Chromapop feature of the lenses, which is designed to enhance natural colors, truly does work—our editor said the world looks more vivid and beautiful behind the lenses, which should make any hiking aficionado happy about hitting the trail with them on their face. Price at time of publication: from $189 Key Specs:

Lens Protection: 100% UVA/UVB | Polarized: Yes | Frame Material: Polymer | Lens Width: 53 mm | Bridge Width: 19 mm

Best for Travel Persol PO0714 Folding Sunglasses 4.5 Persol View On Framesdirect.com View On Persol.com View On Sunglasshut.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5

Value 4 /5 Pros Fold down into palm-size

Block sunlight well

Maintain a stylish appearance Cons Expensive

Annoying to unfold and lock in place If you’re an avid traveler, it’s nice to have a pair of sunglasses that can hold up to being tossed in a carry-on, but it’s even better to have a pair that takes up less space than the average eyewear. We liked how neatly and compactly the Persol 714 Foldable sunglasses closed up, fitting into a tiny palm-sized case. “It's super pocketable,” says Derek Lin, OD, optometrist at Park Slope Eye in Brooklyn, New York, “[so] maybe someone who's a minimalist traveling out of a backpack, [wanting] to keep everything light and packable…would benefit from that.” In testing, we did think the Persol foldable was a slightly better idea in theory than in practice; they were a little large for us, and several hinges for folding also made unfolding them a bit tricky. After a while, we also noticed some pressure on our ears and nose. But they did a good job blocking out sunlight, and we were impressed by just how small they became when folded down for travel. Technically, we’re not convinced they’re worth their nearly-$400 cost—it seems like you’re paying for the novelty of folding sunglasses more than anything else—but they do what they’re designed to do, so if space-saving is important to you, these glasses hit the mark. Price at time of publication: $395 Key Specs:

Lens Protection: 100% UVA/UVB | Polarized: Yes | Frame Material: Acetate | Lens Width: 54 mm | Bridge Width: 21 mm