Many menopause supplements lack validity from research and could even be dangerous due to potential interactions with other medications. However, there are some supplements that have been shown to improve various menopause symptoms and may be important to get enough of as you age. The best supplements for menopause will depend on your specific symptoms, health history, and nutrient needs. As always, talk with your healthcare provider to determine which supplements may benefit you most. To determine the best menopause supplements, our dietitian analyzed the latest research and spoke with trusted dietitians and experts who specialize in menopause.

“The most promising ways to manage menopausal symptoms are regular exercise, a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes, more seafood and less red and processed meats, and limiting alcohol,” says registered dietitian, Hillary Wright, MEd, RDN, co-author of The Menopause Diet Plan, A Natural Guide to Managing Hormones, Health and Happiness. “These strategies are likely to go much further than relying on supplements to manage menopausal symptoms.”

Menopause happens when you have gone 12 months without having a menstrual cycle. This is a natural process and typically happens between the ages of 45-55. The average age of menopause in the United States is 51 years old. Perimenopause refers to the time in which the body is making the natural transition to menopause. This transitional period can last anywhere from 7-14 years. During this time, hormones, such as estrogen and progesterone, fluctuate and menstrual cycles become irregular, which can lead to a number of symptoms including hot flashes, mood changes, trouble sleeping, discomfort or disinterest in sex, weight gain, and decreasing bone density.

It is recommended to take one capsule four times daily with a meal for best results. It’s important to note that this dose would provide a total of 400 milligrams (mg) of magnesium—more than the recommended dietary allowance of 320 mg per day and the tolerable upper take level for supplemental magnesium of 350 mg per day. Check with your healthcare provider before taking this to determine the best dose for you.

Puritan’s Pride sources from high quality ingredients and tests and inspects up to 15 times throughout the manufacturing process. Puritan’s Pride Magnesium Citrate is third-party tested and approved in a 2023 review of magnesium supplements through ConsumerLab.com’s voluntary certification program.

Magnesium citrate is the best form of magnesium to take for constipation, as it relaxes the bowels and draws water into the intestines to help soften the stool. It is not meant to be taken long term but can provide temporary constipation relief. Magnesium citrate is easily absorbed, but it should be noted it can cause bloating or diarrhea in some people.

Declining estrogen and progesterone levels during perimenopause slow digestion and the emptying of the colon, which can lead to constipation . Lack of movement, due to disrupted sleep and generally not feeling great during menopause may also cause constipation. The best line of defense for constipation is drinking plenty of water, moving your body daily, and eating foods high in fiber , like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. If this doesn’t provide relief, a supplement like Puritan’s Pride Magnesium Citrate could help get things moving.

Recommended dose of four pills daily may be higher than some need

Pure Encapsulations is a trusted supplement brand that rigorously tests all raw ingredients for identity, potency, contaminants, and heavy metals. Pure Encapsulations Magnesium Glycinate is vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free, and dairy-free. The recommended serving is one capsule per day, which delivers 120 mg of magnesium glycinate.

Pure Encapsulations Magnesium Glycinate is a top pick for better sleep. Magnesium glycinate is the best form of magnesium to take for sleep because the magnesium is bound to the amino acid glycine, which can improve sleep quality, and this form is well-tolerated and easily absorbed.

Whether it’s due to hot flashes or stress, sleep is commonly disrupted during menopause . While no supplement can replace good sleep hygiene, there’s some research to back that magnesium may help you sleep better. Magnesium helps promote relaxation and is associated with reducing anxiety and stress. Declining levels of estrogen during menopause have been associated with low levels of magnesium . One study found that magnesium supplements helped people with insomnia sleep longer and better. It’s also been shown to help those with restless leg syndrome. Magnesium also helps improve bone density, which declines during menopause.

Research is mixed on the efficacy of minerals like biotin and selenium improving hair growth. However, people who have taken Nutrafol report thicker, softer, and shinier hair, as well as an improvement in hot flashes, sleep, and mood. It is a common hair loss supplement recommended by dermatologists and should be taken daily for at least 6 months to see a potential benefit. The recommended dose is four capsules once a day taken with a meal for best results. Nutrafol is non-GMO and free of drugs, hormones, dairy, gluten, and artificial additives. Nutrafol does testing for ingredient purity, and for the presence of heavy metals, pesticides, and other chemicals in their supplements as well as test microbiological safety for every lot made.

Nutrafol Women’s Balance supplement was designed for women over the age of 45 experiencing hair thinning and loss. It contains a variety of vitamins and minerals that support hair growth including vitamins A, C, D, and E, as well as 2500 mcg of biotin , 225 mcg of iodine, 20 mg of zinc, and 200 mcg of selenium. Nutrafol also contains a number of herbs, collagen , antioxidants, fatty acids, and amino acids that can help support hair growth.

Eating a nutritious and balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats, as well as managing stress, can help decrease the rate of hair loss and thinning . But if lifestyle changes aren’t cutting it, a hair loss supplement like Nutrafol Women’s Balance Hair Growth Supplement, may help improve symptoms.

The decline of estrogen and progesterone levels can lead to hair loss throughout menopause . These hormones play a role in hair growth and thickness, so as they decrease, it can cause slower hair growth and thinning of hair. Stress can also lead to hair loss. The perimenopausal period is a stressful time, not only because of physical changes, but also because of life events that tend to happen at the same time—like taking care of aging children and parents.

Thorne is a trusted supplement brand that prioritizes efficacy, quality, and safety. They internally test each product with four rounds of testing and refuse to use unnecessary ingredients or fillers in supplements. Thorne recommends taking a minimum of three capsules daily and up to six capsules per day for extra nutrient support.

We like that Thorne Women’s Multi 50+ Daily Multivitamin includes calcium, vitamin D, magnesium, and choline in easy absorbable forms, while purposefully excluding copper and iron. Starting at the age 51, the RDA for iron drops from 18 mg/day to 8 mg/day for women. Since those in menopause have irregular menstrual cycles or no period at all, they are not at high risk for iron deficiency , and taking too much iron can have negative side effects.

Nutrient needs shift during menopause, partly due to the menopause process and partly due to aging. “Most women will need some type of dietary supplement after menopause, given the increased needs for certain nutrients, such as calcium, and the ongoing, unmet need for other nutrients, such as vitamin D, magnesium, and omega-3 fats,” says Elizabeth Ward, MS, RDN, co-author, The Menopause Diet Plan, A Natural Guide to Managing Hormones, Health and Happiness. While eating a well-balanced diet is the best way to make sure you are meeting your vitamin and mineral needs, a multivitamin, like Thorne Women’s Multi 50+, can help fill in any nutrient gaps.

Check with your healthcare provider before taking vitamin D-3 and K-2, as dosing recommendations for vitamin D vary, and vitamin K can dangerously interact with blood thinners, like warfarin.

Now Foods Vitamin D-3 and K-2 is a top pick to support bone density during menopause because it is third-party tested, provides 1,000 IU of vitamin D3, and 45 mcg of vitamin K-2. Studies show that vitamin K and vitamin D taken together can significantly increase bone density, specifically in postmenopausal women.

Bone mass rapidly declines during and after menopause due to decreasing levels of estrogen. This puts postmenopausal people at risk of osteoporosis and fractures. Research shows that adequate intake of calcium, vitamin D , vitamin K, selenium, magnesium, and beta-carotene can all help improve bone density. Vitamin D helps increase absorption of calcium, while magnesium and vitamin K work to keep calcium in the bones and out of soft tissues. Vitamin D can be hard to come by in food, and if you don’t spend much time in the sun, you could be deficient . The recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for vitamin D for adults 19-51 years of age is 600 IU per day.

As noted above, consult a healthcare professional if you have a history of estrogen-sensitive breast cancer or increased risk of breast cancer due to family history before taking this supplement.

There is good evidence to support that soy isoflavones can help reduce hot flashes, which is why we recommend Theralogix IsoRel Whole Soybean Extract. It’s NSF certified , meaning it’s third-party tested, and provides 250 mg of soy, with 100 mg coming from soy isoflavones. Because Theralogix uses a whole soybean extract, it’s rich in genistein and daidzein, two isoflavones linked to reduced hot flashes and night sweats.

If fans and cold showers aren’t enough to help, it may be a good time to try a supplement to help reduce hot flashes. Currently, the best treatment for hot flashes is hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which involves taking estrogen prescribed by a healthcare professional. However, HRT can increase your risk of a stroke and some cancers, so people often seek an alternative approach. On the flip side, some natural herbs like black cohosh and evening primrose oil have been linked to fewer hot flashes, but studies don’t back their efficacy.

Not safe for those with a history or risk of estrogen-sensitive breast cancer

Supplements with isoflavones may not be safe for those with a history of estrogen-sensitive breast cancer or elevated risk of breast cancer for genetic reasons, says Wright, who works as an oncology dietitian at Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. To assess if this supplement is best for you, check with a healthcare provider before taking it.

One a Day Women’s Menopause Multivitamin contains vitamin D, calcium, and magnesium to support bone health, along with biotin and zinc, which can help with hair loss. In addition, this multivitamin contains 60 mg of soy isoflavones , which are compounds found naturally in soybeans that have estrogenic effects in the body. Specifically, One a Day contains the isoflavones, daidzein, glycitein, and genistein, which have been shown to decrease hot flashes and night sweats. A 2018 study found that those in early menopause who consumed soy protein with isoflavones for six months had improved cardiovascular risk outcomes as well.

One a Day Women’s Menopause Multivitamin is a third-party tested, all-in-one solution for alleviating perimenopausal symptoms and supporting the physical changes that come throughout the transition to menopause. Estrogen levels decline during menopause, which can lead to lower levels of magnesium, bone density loss, mood changes, disrupted sleep, and hot flashes.

May not be safe for those with a history or risk of estrogen-sensitive breast cancer

Supplements for Menopause We Excluded From Our List

Calcium

Calcium is well known for its role in bone health. Starting at age 51, calcium needs for women increase from 1,000 mg/day to 1,200 mg/day. However, supplements are no longer routinely recommended due to research in recent years that shows the risks of taking calcium supplements may outweigh the benefits for bone health. Specifically, calcium supplements may increase the risk of cardiovascular events in postmenopausal women.

Black Cohosh and Evening Primrose Oil

We excluded black cohosh and evening primrose oil from this roundup. Although there are some studies, as well as anecdotal evidence, that show these herbs might reduce hot flashes, most studies are inconclusive. They are unlikely to cause harm—unless you’re taking a medication that could interfere with them—but we believe there are better evidence-based alternatives for menopause supplements.

Is a Supplement for Menopause Beneficial?

There’s no need to take a supplement during menopause if you aren’t deficient in any nutrients or having severe symptoms. However, a menopause supplement could be beneficial for the following groups.

People going through menopause who have a nutrient deficiency. People who are deficient in certain nutrients, such as vitamin D, may benefit from taking a supplement to optimize levels and promote overall health, such as improved bone density with vitamin D.

People who are deficient in certain nutrients, such as vitamin D, may benefit from taking a supplement to optimize levels and promote overall health, such as improved bone density with vitamin D. Those with perimenopausal symptoms. If you’re eating a balanced diet and have tried other strategies to manage symptoms like hot flashes without relief, taking a menopause supplement could help improve symptoms. Look for a supplement that targets the symptom you’re trying to treat. For example, soy isoflavones are best for hot flashes, while magnesium can help improve sleep, constipation, and bone density.

Who May Not Benefit From Supplements for Menopause

The following groups may not benefit from a menopause supplement.

Those who eat a well balanced diet. If you eat a well-balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, taking a supplement during menopause may not offer additional benefits. However, if you suffer from symptoms like hot flashes and disrupted sleep, a supplement could provide benefits, even when you’re eating a balanced diet.

If you eat a well-balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, taking a supplement during menopause may not offer additional benefits. However, if you suffer from symptoms like hot flashes and disrupted sleep, a supplement could provide benefits, even when you’re eating a balanced diet. Those who have not tried lifestyle changes first. ​​ ”Women who have not yet addressed overall nutrition, exercise and healthy living habits are unlikely to benefit from a supplement due to possible nutrient deficiencies, lack of exercise and unhealthy lifestyle habits being the true root cause of their concerns. While a supplement may help ease symptoms at first, they often quickly come back or result in a dependency on expensive products,” says Louise Valentine, MPH, CHES, CSCS, ACSM-EP, 2023 American College of Sports Medicine Certified Health and Fitness Practitioner of the Year.

”Women who have not yet addressed overall nutrition, exercise and healthy living habits are unlikely to benefit from a supplement due to possible nutrient deficiencies, lack of exercise and unhealthy lifestyle habits being the true root cause of their concerns. While a supplement may help ease symptoms at first, they often quickly come back or result in a dependency on expensive products,” says Louise Valentine, MPH, CHES, CSCS, ACSM-EP, 2023 American College of Sports Medicine Certified Health and Fitness Practitioner of the Year. People with a history or increased risk of estrogen-sensitive breast cancer. If you have a history of estrogen-sensitive breast cancer or increased risk of estrogen-sensitive breast cancer, check with your provider before taking supplements with potentially estrogenic effects like black cohosh, isoflavones, and maca. While some studies show that black cohosh does not have estrogenic effects, Wright, who works as an oncology dietitian at Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, says, “Women with a history of estrogen-sensitive breast cancer or elevated risk of breast cancer for genetic reasons should avoid supplements with potentially estrogenic effects, such as black cohosh or soy concentrates, until we better understand their effects.”

If you have a history of estrogen-sensitive breast cancer or increased risk of estrogen-sensitive breast cancer, check with your provider before taking supplements with potentially estrogenic effects like black cohosh, isoflavones, and maca. While some studies show that black cohosh does not have estrogenic effects, Wright, who works as an oncology dietitian at Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, says, “Women with a history of estrogen-sensitive breast cancer or elevated risk of breast cancer for genetic reasons should avoid supplements with potentially estrogenic effects, such as black cohosh or soy concentrates, until we better understand their effects.” Those who don’t have severe menopause symptoms. Some individuals don’t experience severe symptoms during perimenopause, so taking a supplement for hot flashes, mood, or sleep isn’t necessary. However, taking a multivitamin could be beneficial to ensure adequate intake of certain nutrients like vitamin D. Check with a healthcare provider to determine if you could benefit from a supplement.

Some individuals don’t experience severe symptoms during perimenopause, so taking a supplement for hot flashes, mood, or sleep isn’t necessary. However, taking a multivitamin could be beneficial to ensure adequate intake of certain nutrients like vitamin D. Check with a healthcare provider to determine if you could benefit from a supplement. People taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT). Hormone replacement therapy is a treatment for menopause where your doctor prescribes estrogen and/or progesterone to help manage symptoms. If you are undergoing HRT, you may not need a supplement on top of that, especially if it is a supplement that also works to mimic estrogen, such as black cohosh, maca, and isoflavones. You could benefit from a multivitamin or specific nutrient supplement, depending on your needs. Check with your provider in order to avoid negative interactions with the hormones and any other medications.

Hormone replacement therapy is a treatment for menopause where your doctor prescribes estrogen and/or progesterone to help manage symptoms. If you are undergoing HRT, you may not need a supplement on top of that, especially if it is a supplement that also works to mimic estrogen, such as black cohosh, maca, and isoflavones. You could benefit from a multivitamin or specific nutrient supplement, depending on your needs. Check with your provider in order to avoid negative interactions with the hormones and any other medications. People taking certain medications. Before taking a supplement, consult with your provider to ensure there are no negative interactions with medications you are currently taking. Menopause supplements can interfere with statins, blood thinners, and cancer medications, among others.

How We Select Supplements

Our team works hard to be transparent about why we recommend certain supplements; you can read more about our dietary supplement methodology here.

We support supplements that are evidence-based and rooted in science. We value certain product attributes that we find to be associated with the highest quality products. We prioritize products that are third-party tested and certified by one of three independent, third-party certifiers: USP, NSF, or ConsumerLab.com.

It's important to note that the FDA does not review dietary supplements for safety and effectiveness before they go to market. Our team of experts has created a detailed, science-backed methodology to choose the supplements we recommend.

Experts we interviewed for expert insight on best supplements for menopause include:

What to Look For in Supplements for Menopause

Third-Party Testing

Supplements that are third-party tested are sent to a lab where they are tested to ensure they contain what they say they contain and are not contaminated with specific high-risk, common contaminants. However, it’s important to note:

Third-party testing does not test to see if a product is effective or safe for everyone, and it does not ensure the supplement will not interact with other supplements or medications.

Not all third-party testing is created equal. It is not uncommon for supplement companies to pay labs for certificates after conducting minimal to no testing.

The third-party certifications we can trust are ConsumerLab.com, NSF, and USP. However, these certifications are difficult to obtain and/or expensive for manufacturers, so many companies choose not to get their products tested by one of these three organizations.

Sometimes products tested by these three companies are more expensive to try to offset the cost they pay for certification.

Just because a supplement is not tested by one of these three companies, it does not mean it’s a bad product. We recommend doing some research on the reputability of the manufacturer and calling up the manufacturer and their testing lab to determine their protocols and decide if you feel comfortable consuming the supplement.

Form

Many nutrients come in a variety of forms. For example, magnesium can be found in the form of magnesium oxide, magnesium citrate, magnesium glycinate, and others. The best form for you will depend on the symptom you are trying to treat and any other health goals or concerns you have. We recommend consulting with a healthcare provider to determine the best form of each supplement for you.

Ingredients & Potential Interactions

It is essential to carefully read the ingredient list and nutrition facts panel of a supplement to know which ingredients and how much of each ingredient is included, relative to the recommended daily value of that ingredient. Please bring the supplement label to a healthcare provider to review the different ingredients contained in the supplement and any potential interactions between these ingredients and other supplements and medications you are taking.

Some of the supplements discussed here have the potential to negatively interact with specific medications. For example, soy isoflavones can interfere with Tamoxifen and thyroid hormone medications like levothyroxine, and vitamin K should not be taken alongside warfarin (Coumadin). Before taking a supplement, check with your healthcare provider to determine if it could negatively interact with any medications (or other supplements) you are taking.

Supplements for Menopause Dosage

Most of the supplements mentioned here contain several nutrients of which each have their own specific RDA. Refer to each section above or the National Institutes of Health Nutrient Recommendations.

How Much is Too Much?

How much is too much depends on the specific nutrient and your specific health status. Check with your healthcare provider before taking a menopause supplement to ensure that it’s safe and the benefits outweigh any risks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are there natural ways to improve menopause symptoms?

“Research tells us the most promising ways to manage menopausal symptoms are regular exercise, a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes, more seafood and less red and processed meats, and limiting alcohol. These strategies are likely to go much further than relying on supplements to manage menopausal symptoms,” says Wright.

Other lifestyle changes include lifting weights to boost muscle mass and improve bone density. If you have hot flashes, you can try avoiding spicy foods and alcohol, carrying a portable fan, and dressing in layers. Incorporate healthy sleep habits to help improve sleep like staying off screens before bedtime and going to sleep at a consistent time each night.

Why does menopause cause weight gain?

“It's tough to tease out the effects of aging from menopause when it comes to weight gain,” says Ward. As you get older, you lose muscle mass, and the less muscle you have the fewer calories you burn. “In addition, women tend to be less active during the run-up to menopause and in their 50s, which also contributes to a slower-calorie burn,” says Ward.

“Declining estrogen levels favor weight gain in the midsection. Most of this fat is visceral fat, which isn't good for your health. However, you can lose visceral fat in the same way you lose subcutaneous fat—with a calorie deficit. If you've gained weight, it's important to take a look at what you're eating, which is likely the biggest reason for weight gain, and how much physical activity you get,” Ward says.

How long does menopause last?

When you have gone 12 months without a menstrual cycle, you have hit menopause. The time after this is called postmenopause. The time leading up to menopause is called perimenopause and lasts an average of 4-5 years for most people but can last as long as 7-14 years. How long perimenopause lasts depends on a number of factors including lifestyle factors, race, ethnicity, and the age at which perimenopause began.

