The 7 Best Teas to Soothe a Sore Throat, According to a Dietitian

While many sore throat symptoms can be treated at home, there are certain symptoms and warning signs that shouldn’t be ignored and require immediate medical attention. “You should seek medical care if the sore throat has rapid onset and is severe, or if there are associated symptoms such as difficulty swallowing or breathing, fever, swelling of the neck, or rash,” says Dr. Brinson. “Additionally, if a sore throat persists for longer than a week with no explanation, it would be important to seek medical attention.”

When it comes to picking the right tea to help soothe a sore throat , there are multiple varieties to choose from, and each offers a unique benefit. Some teas have antimicrobial properties whereas others may help to manage pain. To make the best recommendations possible, our registered dietitian interviewed ear, nose, and throat doctors and other dietitians. Our top picks for the best teas for a sore throat consider the quality, variety, and research to support their use. Please take note that some of these options may not be appropriate if you are pregnant or lactating.

According to George M. Brinson, MD , “Drinking warm liquids can increase blood flow to the tissues in the throat and loosen phlegm, therefore improving a patient's symptoms.” Besides the warm liquid and increased blood flow, the type of tea you choose can also have a beneficial effect. “Some teas, such as green tea, have been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties, which may add to their efficacy,” Brinson says.

Traditional Medicinals Organic Throat Coat is our best overall because it combines licorice root, marshmallow root, and slippery elm to create a soothing blend of botanicals that also offer antimicrobial properties. If you’re looking for a tea with honey to help manage your sore throat symptoms, try Celestial Seasonings TeaWell Organic Honey Lemon .

A sore throat is the result of swelling or inflammation in the throat tissue. This swelling can be caused by multiple factors, but some of the most common causes of sore throats are bacterial or viral infections. Depending on the severity, home remedies to soothe a sore throat such as drinking warm tea may be an appropriate treatment.

Best Overall: Traditional Medicinals Organic Throat Coat Seasonal Tea Traditional Medicinals View On Amazon View On Walmart View On IHerb Pros Certified Organic

Follows Fair Trade & Fair Wild practices

Contains a blend of herbs to treat a sore throat

Available at major retailers Cons Not appropriate for those pregnant or lactating

May interact with certain medications Traditional Medicinals Organic Throat Coat is our top pick for the best tea for a sore throat because it includes multiple ingredients that have a beneficial effect on inflamed, sore throat tissue. This tea is Certified Organic and contains a blend of multiple herbs including slippery elm, licorice root, and marshmallow root. It also contains a proprietary blend of other plants including wild cherry bark, fennel fruit, orange peel, and cinnamon bark. According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, some studies have shown that licorice gargles or lozenges prior to surgery may help to prevent a sore throat. Additionally, both slippery elm and marshmallow root have properties that coat the back of the throat which may be soothing if your throat is sore. Traditional Medicinals prioritizes the quality of their products. The company conducts testing on their herbs to ensure purity and identity. They also follow Fair Trade and Fair Wild practices for sourcing herbs. A word of caution on licorice root: licorice contains a compound called glycyrrhizin which, in large quantities can cause potassium levels to fall and sodium levels to rise which can have serious consequences, especially if you have hypertension. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends no more than 2 ounces of black licorice should be consumed within the span of two weeks for those over 40 years old. Additionally, if you’re pregnant or nursing you should not use licorice root because it is thought to result in preterm birth. And if you’re taking any medication, it’s important you speak with your doctor prior to drinking this tea. $5.99 / 16 servings ($0.37/serving) Servings per package: 16 | Ingredients: slippery elm, licorice root, marshmallow root, proprietary blend of other herbs | Caffeinated: No | Recommended preparation: 8 oz water with 1 tea bag; steep for 10-15 minutes

Best Slippery Elm: NOW Foods Slippery Elm Powder NOW Foods View On IHerb View On Nowfoods.com Pros Allergy-friendly

NOW tests products for purity and potency

Lower cost per serving

Can drink as tea or use to gargle Cons Not appropriate for those pregnant or lactating

May interfere with certain medications Slippery Elm is a supplement made from tree bark of the Slippery Elm tree. When consumed, it creates a slippery substance due to the presence of mucilage. It’s the mucilage that may help to soothe a sore throat. NOW Foods Slippery Elm Powder is our number one pick for the best slippery elm tea because it’s an easy-to-use powder manufactured by a reputable company. NOW Foods conducts in-house testing on their products in labs that are accredited by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA). Additionally, the company follows Current Good Manufacturing Practices as set by the FDA. The powder is stirred into water and simmered before drinking versus a tea that includes a tea bag to steep in water before removing. You can drink it as a tea, adding honey (which also may help treat cold symptoms), or you can simply use it to gargle and spit it out—the mucilage will help coat your throat either way. Caution should be taken when using slippery elm as it’s not safe for use when pregnant or lactating. Additionally, because of the presence of mucilage, certain medications may have limited absorption if taken in combination with slippery elm. For this reason, it’s best to speak with your doctor about taking slippery elm if you also take any medications. $18.99 / 75 servings ($0.25/serving) Servings per package: 75 | Ingredients: slippery elm powder | Caffeinated: no | Recommended preparation: Mix 1 tsp of slippery elm powder with 1 cup water, simmer for several minutes. Let cool. Add honey and sip or gargle.

Best Tea with Honey: Celestial Seasonings TeaWell Organic Honey Lemon Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Celestialseasonings.com Pros Available at major retailers

Certified Organic Cons Not appropriate for those pregnant or lactating

Celestial Seasonings TeaWell offers a variety of wellness-focused tea and herb blends. The Organic Honey Lemon tea is our top pick for the best tea with honey because it uses a unique combination of herbs to create a soothing hot beverage. This tea is blended with organic dandelion, organic European elderberry, organic Asian ginseng, and honey as well as additional herbs and plants like moringa and chamomile. A review of a number of research studies found that honey is effective in treating upper respiratory tract infections due to its antimicrobial properties. Additionally, elderberry extracts have shown to have antiviral and antimicrobial properties which may be beneficial for a sore throat. Drinking this tea may also aid in relaxation due to the presence of chamomile, a flower often used in teas. Studies have shown that elderberry is considered to be safe when used in recommended doses, but caution should be taken when pregnant and/or lactating as research is limited on this population. Celestial Seasonings cautions against using this tea if you're taking any medications and recommends no more than one serving per day. Additionally, the company states that if you're allergic to daisies (the NIH also mentions ragweed, chrysanthemums, and marigolds) then chamomile present in this tea may be more likely to cause an allergic reaction. Chamomile may specifically interact with the medications warfarin and cyclosporine, though the amount found in this tea may or may not be cause for concern. We recommend talking to a healthcare provider if you're on any medications to make sure this tea is safe for you. $20.64 / 72 servings ($0.28/serving) Servings per package: 12 | Ingredients: organic green rooibos, organic dandelion, organic european elderberry, organic asian ginseng, plus others like honey crystals and moringa | Caffeinated: no | Recommended preparation: boil filtered water and pour one cup over one tea bag to steep for 4 to 6 minutes

Best Peppermint: Yogi Purely Peppermint Tea Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On IHerb Pros Certified Organic

Available at major retailers Cons Limited information on long-term safety

Yogi Peppermint tea is our number one pick for the best peppermint tea because it contains only one ingredient, peppermint leaves, and is a Certified Organic product. Peppermint is a natural source of menthol, a compound with cooling properties. This herb has also shown to have antiviral properties, but research is limited in humans. Yogi teas are certified by Quality Assurance International (QAI) which independently verifies organic status. Yogi also tests their teas to confirm their identity and to check for microbial presence. The company places a priority on sourcing with their Responsible Sourcing Program outlining expectations for suppliers. According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, the safety of the long-term consumption of peppermint leaves is not known. Additionally, those who are pregnant should use caution when drinking peppermint. $16.56 / 64 servings ($0.25/serving) Servings per package: 16 | Ingredients: organic peppermint leaf | Caffeinated: no | Recommended preparation: Bring water to boiling and steep for 7 minutes.

Best with Turmeric: Harney & Sons Organic Ginger Turmeric Tea Harney & Sons View On Amazon View On Harney.com Pros Certified Organic

Available in multiple forms - tea bag, sachet, loose leaves Cons Limited availability in major retailers

Harney & Sons Organic Ginger Turmeric is a Certified Organic tea that's available in tea bags, sachets, or loose leaves. It's caffeine-free and includes additional ingredients like apple pieces, lemongrass, hibiscus, and nutmeg to create a unique flavor. Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin which has anti-inflammatory properties that may be beneficial for a sore throat, but research is limited. Other ingredients in this tea like ginger may also benefit a sore throat due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Laboratory tests have found that ginger has an anti-inflammatory effect on tissues of the throat. However, large doses of ginger could result in throat irritation. Both ginger and turmeric are considered safe when taken in recommended doses, but caution should be used if pregnant or nursing. $12.64 / 20 servings ($0.63/serving) Servings per package: 20 | Ingredients: Organic ginger root, organic apple pieces, organic hibiscus, organic lemongrass, organic turmeric, organic cardamom, organic nutmeg | Caffeinated: no | Recommended preparation: Brew for 3 minutes at 175F

Best with Marshmallow Root: Numi Throat Soother Tea Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Numitea.com Pros Certified Organic

Fair Trade Certified Cons Not appropriate for those who are pregnant or lactating

Numi Throat Soother tea combines licorice root and marshmallow root in equal parts to create a tea blend that's soothing for a sore throat. This Certified Organic tea also includes a combination of sage, cinnamon bark, and clove for aromatherapy while you sip. Marshmallow root has properties similar to slippery elm that may soothe a sore throat due to the presence of mucilage, a compound that coats the back of the throat. This tea also contains licorice root which has antimicrobial properties, a benefit if you're fighting an infection. Numi emphasizes quality teas with a focus on ethically sourced ingredients. The company is Fair Trade Certified and Fair Labor Verified. Additionally, Numi's teas are made from fuller leaf, hand-plucked teas which influences taste. According to MedlinePlus from the National Library of Medicine, mucilage can decrease medication absorption, so caution should be taken when drinking this tea if you take prescribed medication. Additionally, because this tea contains licorice root, it should be avoided by those who are pregnant and lactating. $21.60 / 48 servings ($0.45/serving) Servings per package: 16 | Ingredients: licorice root, marshmallow root, sage leaf, cinnamon bark, clove bud | Caffeinated: no | Recommended preparation: Steep for 8-10 minutes.