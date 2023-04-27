If you are considering purchasing a pair of tweezers, but just aren’t sure what type you need or what brand is best, look no further. To find the 10 best tweezers on the market, including the job they are best suited for, we researched their materials, spoke with experts, and explored what top brands have to offer.

He suggests looking for durable tweezers that are made of stainless steel because they not only resist rust and corrosion, but also ensure a longer lifespan. You also need to consider how you will be using the tweezers, too. Each pair of tweezers comes with a unique tip—like a slanted tip, pointed tip, rounded tip, or flat tip—which makes it suited for a particular job like removing an ingrown hair, lifting out a blackhead, or detaching a tick.

The key is to invest in good quality tweezers that are sharp, durable, and well made. In fact, Dusan Sajic, MD, PhD, a dermatologist and assistant adjunct professor of clinical medicine at McMaster University, says investing in high-quality tweezers will equip you with improved accuracy. It also will make it easier to grip and remove everything from hairs to small objects like glass, splinters, or thorns.

Whether you want to remove a splinter , a blackhead, or a tick, having a reliable and well-made pair of tweezers in your bathroom or first aid kit can come in handy. Not only can the right set of tweezers make removing foreign objects easier, but they also are great for tackling errant hairs that might be bothering you.

Best Overall Tweezerman Stainless Steel Slant Tweezer

Pros Superior control

Well-aligned tips

Well-aligned tips

Lifetime sharpening available Cons May be too sharp for inexperienced users Because Tweezerman is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and free sharpening services, it should come as no surprise that the best overall tweezer on the market is the Tweezerman Slant Tweezer. These handy tweezers feature perfectly aligned, hand-filed tips that efficiently grab ahold of errant hairs or foreign objects every time you use them. These tweezers offer so much more than eyebrow grooming. They also will work in a pinch when you need to perform a little first aid. Not only are the tips of these tweezers sharp right out of the box, but the calibrated tension they offer gives you the precision and control you need no matter what task you are trying to complete. This model even comes in a wide variety of colors, too—so if you want something a little more vibrant than the basic black or silver, you are sure to find it. Plus, if you take advantage of Tweezerman's free sharpening service, these miraculous little tools will stay sharp throughout their lifetime. And these tweezers are definitely built to last. Just clean them with alcohol before every use and these humble tweezers will be with you for the long haul. The only downside is that they may be a little sharp for inexperienced users. So, if you are not used to using such a sharp and precise tweezer, take your time and get used to them. But we promise that you will love these versatile tweezers just as much as we do. Price at time of publication: $20 Key Specs:

Tip: Slanted Tip | Material: Stainless Steel | Warranty: 2 years; Lifetime sharpening

Best Budget Revlon Expert Slant Tip Tweezers

Pros Superior control

Easy to hold

Easy to hold

Lifetime guarantee Cons May dull over time If you are looking for a pair of simple tweezers that feature ideal tension and control, look no further than Revlon's Stainless Steel Tweezers. These sturdy and optimally-sized tools offer the perfect way to pluck stray hairs or remove foreign objects. Plus, the slanted tip is angled in such a way that you can get really close to the item you are tweezing without injuring yourself (or another person) in the process. What's more, these tweezers serve as a multifunctional tool, so they will quickly become your go-to tweezer for meticulous tasks. And because they are made from stainless steel, they are sturdy and easy to clean. The only downside is that they may dull over time—especially because they do not come with any type of sharpening service. That said, at this price point, you can probably afford to replace them every five years if you need to. Overall, if you are looking for an inexpensive, yet effective pair of tweezers, Revlon's Stainless Steel Tweezers are a good choice.

Price at time of publication: $6 Key Specs:

Tip: Slanted Tip | Material: Stainless Steel | Warranty: Lifetime guarantee

Price at time of publication: $6 Key Specs:

Best Blackhead Remover Tweezerman Stainless Steel Blackhead Extractor

Pros Curved design protects skin

Dermatologist tested

Dermatologist tested

Lifetime sharpening Cons Requires a learning curve to use While most dermatologists would likely recommend having blackheads extracted in their office, the Tweezerman Blackhead Extractor reduces some of the risk of removing them on your own. These tweezers are developed by one of the leading manufacturers in the tweezer space and are dermatologist tested. And just like Tweezerman's other tweezers, this top-notch tool is crafted of stainless steel. This means these tweezers are not only high quality, but they are also sturdy, durable, and easy to clean. They also do a better job of protecting your skin due to their unique shape and design. With a tip that is curved upward, you are less likely to injure yourself or damage your skin when extracting blackheads. But, you still need to be careful when using it—especially since they require somewhat of a learning curve to master using them. You also should avoid using these tweezers on acne, whiteheads, cystic acne, psoriasis, eczema, and other other skin conditions. Price at time of publication: $17 Key Specs:

Tip: Curved | Material: Stainless Steel | Warranty: 2 years; Lifetime sharpening

Best for Splinter or Glass Removal Majestic Bombay Fine Point Tweezers

Pros Sharp, precision tip

Medical-grade stainless steel

Medical-grade stainless steel

Free sharpening Cons Need a steady hand to use Nothing is worse than getting a piece of glass in your foot or a splinter in your hand and not having the right tool to extract it. This is where the Majestic Bombay Fine Point Tweezers come in. These needlenose tweezers are quicker and less painful than using traditional tweezers to extract foreign objects. Plus, they offer optimal control and precision and are crafted with long, pointed, and well-aligned tips. You can remove everything from tiny glass shards and thin splinters to thorns and ingrown hairs with these high-performing tools. And like most high-quality tweezers, these Majestic Bombay Fine Point Tweezers are made with durable stainless steel and come with an option for free sharpening so that they are always ready to go when you need them. The only downside is that the tips are thin and sharp, so you need a steady hand to use them safely. If you are shaking, have hand tremors, or have lost some mobility, this may not be the right set of tweezers for you. Otherwise, you can't go wrong with this set of fine-tipped tweezers. Not only are they made to last, but they also help you take the guesswork out of removing tiny fragments from delicate skin without injuring the user. Price at time of publication: $10 Key Specs:

Tip: Pointed | Material: Stainless Steel | Warranty: Lifetime guarantee; Free sharpening

Best for Ingrown Hairs Rubis Tweezers Needlenose

Pros High quality craftsmanship

Ergonomic design for easy handling

Fine, sharp point Cons Expensive

Ergonomic design for easy handling

Fine, sharp point Cons Expensive

Limited warranty Although the Rubis Needlenose Tweezers are a tad more expensive, they are worth every penny when it comes to removing ingrown hairs—particularly if those hairs are located on delicate skin like in the pubic area or among beard and mustache whiskers. Because the tips are extremely sharp—to the point in which they resemble a needle—they offer amazing accuracy, precision, and symmetry. What's more, these handmade tweezers are as durable as they are functional. Made with high-quality surgical stainless steel, they are known for their longevity and are easy to clean and store. In fact, they come with protective caps for storing these tweezers after use, which is important since dropping these tweezers could impact their sharpness and alignment. And with such a limited warranty, you don't want anything to happen to these tweezers before you have gotten your money's worth. Overall, the Rubis Needlenose Tweezers are probably the sharpest and narrowest tweezers on the market, making them well worth the investment, especially given their durability, longevity, and sharpness. Price at time of publication: $40 Key Specs:

Tip: Pointed | Material: Stainless steel | Warranty: 30 days

Best for Hiking Durox Splinter Remover

Pros Attaches to a keyring

Comfortable to hold

Comfortable to hold

Allows greater sight lines Cons Not stainless steel Whether you like to camp, hike, or simply frequent the outdoors, it is a given that you will eventually get a splinter or a thorn in your hand or foot. Simple tasks like gathering firewood or using your hands to steady yourself in the woods become consistent risks when you are out and about. For this reason, it is important to have tweezers on hand to extract those little annoyances. This is where the Durox Splinter Remover comes in. This convenient and portable tool can extract splinters on the go to help you relieve discomfort and prevent infection. Plus, the precision sharp tips, strong gripping power, and unique shape, help you make quick work of removing things embedded in your skin. In fact, the curved handle is designed so that your view is not blocked while you are extracting an object. Then, when you are done, you simply rotate the handle and slide it into the holster. You also can hook the tweezers to your keychain or a carabiner clip with the loop on top. The only downside is that these tweezers are not made of stainless steel, so they may not last as long as some of the other tweezers on the list. However, this minor design flaw is quickly offset by the convenience and portability of these unique tweezers. Price at time of publication: $16 Key Specs:

Tip: Pointed | Material: Metal | Warranty: None listed

Tip: Pointed | Material: Metal | Warranty: None listed

Best for Removing Ticks TickEase Dual Tipped Tick Remover Tool

Pros Specifically designed for tick removal

Reduces risk of leaving part of tick attached

Reduces risk of leaving part of tick attached

Can be used on humans and pets Cons Refund policy only According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, removing a tick quickly and efficiently with a clean set of tweezers is important to limit your exposure to disease-causing microbes that ticks often carry. One of the best ways to do that is with the TickEase Dual-Tipped Tick Remover Tweezers. Unlike traditional tweezers, the TickEase detaches ticks from your skin safely and effectively. Plus, this double-sided tool allows you to remove ticks from either the humans or the animals in your family with just one tool. The thin tip is used for humans and the slotted scoop is for pets. Just be sure to clean your tool with soap and water or rubbing alcohol before and after use. And if you are uncomfortable using the same tool on your family members as you use on your pets, the company often runs a two-for-one special so you can designate one tool for you and one for your furry friend. Made of sturdy stainless steel, these precision-style tweezers can grip even the tiniest of ticks so that you are not exposed to tick-borne pathogens any longer than need be. Plus, with proper use, there's no worry that part of the tick will remain embedded in your skin. The only downside is that the company offers a refund policy only and no type of warranty. But when it comes to tick removal, this is the way to go. Price at time of publication: $10 Key Specs:

Tip: Pointed and Slotted Scoop | Material: Stainless Steel | Warranty: 30-Day Refund Policy

Tip: Pointed and Slotted Scoop | Material: Stainless Steel | Warranty: 30-Day Refund Policy

Best for a First Aid Kit Tweezer Guru Pointed Tweezers

Pros Comes with a protective sleeve

Good precision

Good precision

Fine, sharp point Cons No warranty listed Every family needs a well-stocked first aid kit in their home, and possibly even in their car, too. But many times, these kits do not contain tweezers—which are a necessity if you have glass, metal, or wood stuck in a hand or foot. For this reason, we recommend the Tweezer Guru Pointed Tweezers. Not only are these tweezers available at an affordable price point, but they also offer precision and a nice sharp point, which is needed for removing even the smallest of slivers. Plus, the tips are well-aligned and offer optimal control. They even come with a protective sleeve, which is ideal if you plan to just toss them in your first aid kit. This will keep them from getting damaged as well as protect your fingers if you are rooting around for something else in your kit. Overall, these tweezers are smaller than standard tweezers, which makes them perfect for on-the-go first aid treatment. The only downside is that the company does not list a warranty. But at this price point, that may not be an issue—especially since they are made with premium-grade stainless steel which tends to be durable and long lasting. Price at time of publication: $9 Key Specs:

Tip: Pointed | Material: Stainless Steel | Warranty: None listed

Best Set Tweezees Precision Red Stainless Steel

Pros Offers both slanted and pointed tip tweezers

Good precision

Good precision

Fine, sharp point Cons Does not come with a case When it comes to purchasing tweezers, most people need both a slanted-tip pair and pointed pair—especially because the two types are used for different purposes. That's what makes the Tweezees Precision Red Stainless Steel Tweezers so ideal. This set comes with both types of tweezers at a good price. Plus, these tweezers are ultra sharp, professional-grade tools that are manufactured in a facility that makes surgical instruments and other high quality tools. So, it's not surprising that the tips of these tweezers are hand-sharpened and easy to maneuver, ensuring you can remove any object without losing any control. The only downside is that this set does not come with a case. But if you are planning to put the slanted set in your bathroom and the pointed set in a first aid kit, you may not even need a case. Price at time of publication: $14 Key Specs:

Tip: Slanted and Pointed | Material: Stainless Steel | Warranty: 100% satisfaction guarantee

Tip: Slanted and Pointed | Material: Stainless Steel | Warranty: 100% satisfaction guarantee