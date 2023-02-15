Nutrition Products & Services The 9 Best Vitamins and Supplements for Skin Health Nature Made’s Multivitamin + Omega 3 Gummies has key nutrients for skin health By Isabel Vasquez RD LDN Isabel Vasquez RD LDN Isabel Vasquez is a freelance writer and bilingual registered dietitian practicing from an intuitive eating, culturally sensitive framework. Learn about our editorial process Published on February 15, 2023 Medically reviewed by Melissa Nieves, LND, RD Medically reviewed by Melissa Nieves, LND, RD Facebook LinkedIn Melissa Nieves, LND, RD, is a registered dietitian and licensed nutritionist who works as a bilingual telehealth dietitian. She founded the Fad Free Nutrition Blog and Nutricion al Grano websites and is based in Texas. Learn about our Medical Expert Board Print We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products. Healthcare professionals review articles for medical accuracy. Learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Verywell Health / Alli Waataja Whether struggling with acne, an increase in wrinkles with aging, or getting a skin wound to heal, there are a variety of skin health issues many of us can relate to. The skin is the largest organ in the body, and new skin cells are constantly being made. Of course nutrition can impact skin health, but It’s important to keep in mind many factors—like genetics and your environment—also have a big impact on skin health. Certain vitamins are helpful for skin health, as they provide the building blocks needed for skin and help the skin repair when damaged. They can often be found in topical skin care products. Vitamins A, C, D, and E especially can play a role in skin health. You can get most of these from food–or with vitamin D, from the sun. However if you do not eat enough foods with these nutrients, then supplements may be helpful to boost your intake of skin health nutrients. Other nutrients like CoQ10, collagen, zinc, and omega 3’s can also play a role in skin health. The specific skin health supplement that’s best for you—and if you can benefit from one—will depend on your skin care concerns, your diet, and any other medical issues you are experiencing. If you’re considering taking a supplement, it’s important to be aware of the tolerable upper limit (UL) of nutrients to prevent toxicity, as single-nutrient supplements often come in very high doses. We spoke with skin health experts to get their insights on the best vitamins and supplements for skin health and how to determine if a vitamin or supplement could benefit your skin. To select our top picks, we researched dozens of products on the market considering affordability, accessibility, research-based benefits, potency, and third-party testing. Verywell Health Approved Vitamins and Supplements for Skin Health Best Multivitamin: Nature Made Multivitamin + Omega 3 Gummies are third-party tested by USP and contain six nutrients important for skin health in easy-to-consume gummy form. Best Collagen: Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides is third-party tested by two organizations and has the added bonus of vitamin C and hyaluronic acid for skin health. Always speak with a healthcare professional before adding a supplement to your routine, to ensure that the supplement is appropriate for your individual needs and which dosage to take. Are Vitamins and Supplements for Skin Health Beneficial? In general, if you eat a well-rounded diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean meats, fish, and heart-healthy fats you will be able to meet your skin health needs through food alone. However, if your diet lacks nutritional variety or you have a condition like inflammatory bowel disease that interferes with absorption of certain nutrients, your skin may benefit from taking certain supplements. Individuals that may benefit from supplements for skin health include: Those who don’t eat a varied diet. If your diet lacks variety–whether it’s due to lack of access, not eating certain food groups, taste preferences, time constraints, etc.–you may be missing out on foods that have important nutrients for skin health. In this case, taking a modestly dosed supplement may help ensure you’re getting adequate amounts of nutrients involved with skin health. Those with a specific nutrient deficiency. If you are deficient in a nutrient that is involved with skin health, you may notice the most benefit when you begin taking adequate amounts of a nutrient through food and a supplement.Those with a health condition that impacts nutrient absorption. Some conditions, including various gastrointestinal disorders, hinder absorption of nutrients involved in skin health. If you have a condition that affects absorption of nutrients, your skin health may benefit from certain supplements. Always speak with a trusted healthcare provider to discuss whether supplementation is an appropriate treatment for your health condition. People Who May Not Benefit From Vitamins and Supplements for Skin Health Keep in mind supplements for skin health can vary from a single nutrient to a mix of many different nutrients. Therefore, there is a wide range of how skin health supplements may or may not benefit your needs. Before taking a supplement, it’s always best to consult a healthcare professional for your individual needs. In general, those who may not benefit from vitamins and supplements for skin health include: Those at risk for medication interactions. Certain medications may have harmful interactions with ingredients in skin health supplements. Be sure to speak with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian to determine whether any of your medications could interact with a supplement.Those with an overall well-rounded diet. If you have a varied diet that includes all food groups, you are likely meeting your nutritional needs through food alone. Therefore, supplementation may be unnecessary, costly, and potentially harmful if you consume high doses of a nutrient. Our Top Picks Best Multivitamin: Nature Made Multivitamin + Omega 3 Gummies at Amazon Jump to Review Best Vitamin C: Nature Made Vitamin C 500 mg at Amazon Jump to Review Best Vitamin D: Source Naturals Vitamin D-3 Liquid Drops at Amazon Jump to Review Best Collagen: Vital Proteins Original Collagen Peptides at Amazon Jump to Review Best Omega 3: Nature’s Bounty Fish Oil 1400 mg Softgels at Amazon Jump to Review Best CoQ-10: GNC CoQ-10, 100 mg at Amazon Jump to Review Best Vitamin E: Kirkland Signature Vitamin E 180 mg at Amazon Jump to Review Best Zinc: Good State Ionic Liquid Zinc Ultra Concentrate at Amazon Jump to Review Best Vitamin A: Spring Valley Vitamin A, 2400 mcg at Amazon Jump to Review Best Multivitamin Nature Made Multivitamin + Omega 3 Gummies Amazon View On Amazon View On CVS View On Walgreens Pros USP verified Contain six nutrients important for skin health Good taste Easy to take Cons Source of added sugars Multivitamins can be a good option if you want to be sure you are getting enough of various vitamins and minerals, especially if your diet lacks variety. Multivitamins like Nature Made Multivitamin + Omega 3’s can be a good option because they tend to have lower doses of each vitamin or mineral compared to single-nutrient megadose supplements. Compared to a multivitamin, single ingredient, high dose supplements can be a higher risk for toxicity or adverse health effects especially if you are not deficient in that nutrient. We like Nature Made Multivitamin + Omega 3 because it is USP verified meaning it has been third-party tested to ensure the ingredients and dose on the label are accurate. It contains six key nutrients for skin health all in one supplement–vitamins A, C, D, and E, omega 3s, and zinc. Each two gummy serving provides: 83% Daily Value vitamin A56% Daily Value vitamin C250% Daily Value vitamin D60% Daily Value vitamin E35% Daily Value zinc In addition to these skin health nutrients, it provides at least 100% Daily Value of the B-vitamins which are also important for making new, healthy skin cells. Nature Made offers these multivitamin gummies in men’s, women’s, and kids versions with slightly different nutrient compositions based on the unique needs of these groups. We also appreciate that these gummies have omega 3’s which are also a skin health nutrient; each serving provides 60 mg of DHA and EPA. While there is not a set recommended intake of DHA and EPA, some research suggests adults should aim to get 250-500 mg of EPA and DHA per day. Therefore, note you may want extra sources of omega 3’s throughout the day whether from food or a supplement. These multivitamins are gummies which makes them tasty and easy to consume even if you struggle with swallowing pills. Note they do contain four grams of added sugars per serving— 8% Daily Value recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans for someone who consumes 2,000 calories per day. Price at time of publication: $28 ($0.40 per serving) Key Specs:Form: gummy | Type: vitamins A, B6, B12, C, D, and E, omega 3, zinc, folate, niacin | Dose: 2 gummies | Third-Party Certified: yes | Servings Per Container: 70 Best Vitamin C Nature Made Vitamin C 500 mg Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Pros USP verified No added sugars Can help promote collagen synthesis Budget-friendly Cons May not be helpful if already getting enough vitamin C While many associate vitamin C with immune health, it also plays a big role in skin health. In fact, some signs of vitamin C deficiency are fragile skin, poor wound healing, and bleeding gums. Vitamin C is required for the synthesis of collagen–a protein that helps provide structure and elasticity to the skin. Vitamin C works with vitamin E to provide antioxidant protection from harmful UV rays, and damaged skin is lower in vitamin C compared to healthy skin. If you’re looking for a vitamin C supplement, we suggest Nature Made Vitamin C 500 mg because it is USP verified and affordably priced. Since vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin, if you consume more than what your body needs, you will excrete the excess in your urine. The RDA for vitamin C is only 75 milligrams (mg) for women, 90 mg for men, and smokers need an additional 35 milligrams. These needs can easily be met through food. For example, the RDA for women can be met in about a cup of orange juice or ½ cup of sweet red pepper. Since most people aren’t deficient in vitamin C, supplementation may not be necessary. However, for those who don't get enough foods with vitamin C and looking for a supplement, we recommend being mindful of the dosage. The tolerable upper intake level (UL) for vitamin C is 2,000 milligrams. We like that this Nature Made option is well below the UL with 500 milligrams per serving. If you’re looking to up your vitamin C intake through food, some other examples of good food sources include kiwi, broccoli, and strawberries. Price at time of publication: $22 ($0.08 per serving) Key Specs:Form: pill | Type: vitamin C | Dose: 1 caplet | Third-Party Certified: yes | Servings Per Container: 100 Best Vitamin D Source Naturals Vitamin D-3 Liquid Drops Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Herbspro.com Pros Third-party tested Flexible dosage Bioactive form of vitamin D Budget-friendly Cons Not all may like the orange and lemon flavor Vitamin D deficiency could lead to skin conditions including atopic dermatitis (otherwise known as eczema) and psoriasis. Vitamin D supplementation has been shown to improve symptoms of eczema, especially when consumed with vitamin E. Vitamin D3 is the most bioavailable type of vitamin D which means it is most efficiently absorbed from. We like Vitamin D3 liquid drops from Source Naturals because they have been third-party tested, so you can feel confident that the label is accurate in regards to potency and ingredients. The recommended serving of nine drops provides 250% Daily Value of vitamin D, but you can easily adjust the dosage to fit your needs. Rakhi Roy MS, RDN, LDN, founder and owner of Gut Skin Nutritionist, says, “The foods we normally eat cannot provide adequate doses of vitamin D (aside from fatty fish), so regular sun exposure or supplements may be necessary.” A vitamin D deficiency is one of the more common nutrient deficiencies especially amongst those who don’t spend much time outdoors. Getting bloodwork to check your vitamin D level can help a healthcare provider decide an appropriate supplement dose for you. In addition to vitamin D3, this Source Naturals supplement contains lemon and orange essential oils and medium chain triglycerides (MCTs). MCTs are fats, and vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin. Therefore, the added MCTs may help with vitamin D absorption. Lemon and orange essential oils may add a pleasant flavor and are generally recognized as safe by the FDA. Although, it is worth noting that not everyone may want the added flavor in these drops. Price at time of publication: $15 ($0.02 per serving) Key Specs:Form: liquid | Type: vitamin D3 | Dose: 9 drops | Third-Party Certified: yes | Servings Per Container: 695 Best Collagen Vital Proteins Original Collagen Peptides 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Pros NSF certified Also contains vitamin C and hyaluronic acid Contains collagen types I and III for skin health Cons Does not contain collagen type II for joint health Collagen is an important building block of the skin. Valerie Agyeman RD, LD, says, “Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body and plays an essential role in the structure of the skin, bones, muscles, and connective tissues. Collagen in the skin stimulates cell replacement, aids cell restoration, and prevents overall skin sagging—all of which are signs of aging.” Our bodies produce collagen naturally, although collagen production naturally goes down as we age. This decrease in collagen could lead to more wrinkles and a decrease in skin elasticity. Research suggests taking an oral collagen supplement may help reduce wrinkles and promote greater skin elasticity. We like Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides because it is NSF certified, so you can be confident that the amounts and ingredients listed on the label are accurate. It also contains hyaluronic acid and 90 milligrams of vitamin C—two other components that can promote skin health. It contains specific collagen types I and III which have been shown to play a role in skin health. It is certified kosher as well as free from dairy, gluten, and sweeteners. Since it is unflavored, it is easy to add to your favorite beverage or soft food. Some research suggests that 2.5 to 15 grams of collagen supplementation is optimal for skin health, so you may not even need a full serving to reap the benefits of this supplement since each serving contains 20 grams of collagen. Price at time of publication: $47 ($1.68 per serving) Key Specs:Form: powder | Type: collagen, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid | Dose: 2 scoops | Third-Party Certified: yes | Servings Per Container: 28 The 9 Best Collagen Supplements of 2023 Best Omega 3 Nature’s Bounty Fish Oil 1400 mg Softgels Costco View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros USP verified Coated to reduce aftertaste High concentration EPA and DHA Cons Larger pill Omega 3 fatty acids are essential fatty acids which means we need to get them from food or supplements because our bodies do not produce them in adequate amounts. They are widely touted for their anti-inflammatory effects which is why they can be beneficial in treating and preventing heart disease and high cholesterol. While more research on omega 3’s role in skin health is needed, omega 3’s anti-inflammatory effects could be especially beneficial for those with skin diseases like eczema or psoriasis. Agyeman says, “Inflammation can damage the skin cells and result in inflammatory skin conditions like rosacea, psoriasis, rash, dandruff, and acne.” If a healthcare professional recommends an omega 3 supplement, we recommend Nature’s Bounty Fish Oil Softgels because they are USP verified and provide 980 mg combined of EPA and DHA. How much omega 3’s you need per day depends on your age, gender, and other health factors, but this dose is above the recommended range of 250-500 mg of DHA and EPA according to some research. The softgels also come with a coating to minimize the fishy aftertaste dreaded by many who take fish oil supplements. If you don’t like fish or struggle to consume it regularly, these may be a helpful addition for your overall and skin health. Price at time of publication: $24 ($0.18 per serving) Key Specs:Form: softgel | Type: omega 3 | Dose: 1 softgel | Third-Party Certified: yes | Servings Per Container: 130 The 6 Best Digestive Enzymes of 2023 Best CoQ-10 GNC CoQ-10, 100 mg Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Third-party tested Flexible dosage Smaller capsule than competitors Cons Multiple servings may be recommended per day More research needed on dosage for skin health Coenzyme Q 10 (CoQ10) has antioxidant properties which are mainly associated with heart health and lowering blood pressure, but CoQ-10 may also benefit skin health. A small 2017 study found that 50 to 150 milligrams of daily CoQ-10 supplementation for 12 weeks reduced visible wrinkles around the eyes, lips, and nose in middle-aged women with the higher dose having a stronger benefit. However, fine lines associated with frown lines and on the forehead did not differ with CoQ10. CoQ10 may benefit skin health from its antioxidant properties and also the role it plays in mitochondrial health. Because skin cells are constantly being replaced, mitochondria in skin cells play an important role for health. However, as we age and with UV ray exposure, skin CoQ10 levels go down. Therefore, researchers suggest increasing CoQ10 levels may help skin health as we age. While research suggests CoQ10 has skin health benefits, note more research is needed on the benefits of taking CoQ10 orally and ideal dosage for skin health. If a CoQ-10 supplement has been cleared for you from a healthcare professional, we suggest the GNC 100 milligram CoQ10 option because GNC had this supplement tested in a 2022 review of coQ10 supplements through ConsumerLab.com’s voluntary certification program. This verifies that the product contains what it says it contains without potentially harmful contamination. This dosage also allows for some flexibility. For heart health benefits from CoQ10, one to four tablets after meals is a general serving suggestion. However, if you’re taking this specifically for a potential skin health benefit, the dose may be less than this amount. A healthcare professional can recommend the dose to best suit your needs. Price at time of publication: $20 ($0.33 per softgel serving) Key Specs:Form: softgel | Type: CoQ-10 | Dose: 1 softgel | Third-Party Certified: yes | Servings Per Container: 60 The 9 Best Iron Supplements of 2023 Best Vitamin E Kirkland Signature Vitamin E 180 mg Costco View On Amazon View On Costco.com Pros USP verified Well below UL May promote wound healing Cons Can interact with some medications Vitamin E is an antioxidant that has important roles in immune health, eye, brain, and skin health. It can play a role in reducing UV damage to the skin and promoting wound healing. Vitamin E can often be in topical skin care products, but making sure you’re getting enough vitamin E in your diet can also benefit the skin. Agyeman says, “According to one study, low vitamin A and E plasma levels have an important role in the [development] of acne. Consuming food sources of vitamin E and A, or taking a healthcare professional-approved supplement might be beneficial for individuals with acne.” We can get vitamin E from many foods including nuts, seeds, fortified cereals, and vegetable oils. Since it is a fat-soluble vitamin, it is best absorbed with dietary fat. Many people consume adequate amounts of vitamin E from food alone, but for some people with GI disorders that inhibit fat absorption a vitamin E supplement may be beneficial. If a vitamin E supplement has been recommended for you, we like the Kirkland Signature 180 milligram option because it is USP verified and well below the UL for vitamin E of 1,000 milligrams. Each softgel has 180 mg—1,200% Daily Value. We also like that this supplement is budget-friendly. If you take any medication, be sure to consult a healthcare professional before taking vitamin E. Vitamin E supplement may interfere with anticoagulant, antiplatelet, or simvastatin medications or interfere with chemotherapy or radiation treatments. Price at time of publication: $23 ($0.05 per serving) Key Specs:Form: softgel | Type: vitamin E | Dose: 1 softgel | Third-Party Certified: yes | Servings Per Container: 500 The 6 Best B-Complex Supplements of 2023 Best Zinc Good State Ionic Liquid Zinc Ultra Concentrate Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Goodstate.com Pros Third-party tested May help promote wound healing Flexible dosage Cons Likely won't notice a benefit unless deficient Like vitamin C, zinc is often associated with immunity. However, being deficient in zinc can greatly impact skin health. Delayed wound healing, acrodermatitis enteropathica, cheilitis, and dermatitis can all be signs of zinc deficiency. Therefore, supplementing with zinc can be helpful for skin health if you are zinc deficient. People with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), who had bariatric surgery, vegans, those who are pregnant or lactating are all at a higher risk for not getting enough zinc in the diet. People with IBD are particularly at a higher risk for zinc deficiency. Keep in mind taking extra zinc won’t significantly impact other aspects of skin health like elasticity or acne. If you get enough zinc in your diet and don’t have absorption issues, you will likely not notice a skin health benefit if you take extra zinc. Good food sources of zinc include oysters, beef, fortified breakfast cereals, and pumpkin seeds. If a healthcare professional has recommended a zinc supplement, we like Good State’s Ionic Liquid Zinc because it is third-party tested so we can trust there are no contaminants. We like that it is a moderate dose, containing 100% Daily Value of zinc per serving, but since it is liquid it is easy to adjust the dose to meet your needs. It is also flavorless so it shouldn’t impact the taste of whatever drink you choose to mix it in. Price at time of publication: $22 ($0.19 per serving) Key Specs:Form: liquid | Type: zinc | Dose: 10 drops | Third-Party Certified: yes | Servings Per Container: 118 The 7 Best Zinc Supplements of 2023 Best Vitamin A Spring Valley Vitamin A, 2400 mcg Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Third-party tested Amount below the UL Cons Derived from fish Vitamin A is arguably most widely associated with its role in eye health, but it also plays a role in skin and immune health. In fact, many topical skin care products have vitamin A (or retinol) as an ingredient. Roy says, “Vitamin A promotes cell turnover and supports the immune system. It protects the body from infections by keeping the skin and tissues in the digestive and respiratory tract healthy.” Vitamin A deficiency can cause delayed wound healing and fragile skin. Like many other nutrients for skin health, the majority of Americans consume enough vitamin A from food alone. However, those with gastrointestinal absorption issues or cystic fibrosis are at an increased risk for vitamin A deficiency and may best benefit from a vitamin A supplement. Foods rich in vitamin A include sweet potatoes, carrots, and spinach. These kinds of plant sources of vitamin A are less bioavailable, but cooking them increases their bioavailability. Animal sources of vitamin A, like eggs, liver, and fish, have a much higher bioavailability. If you do need supplementation to prevent or treat a deficiency, we like Spring Valley’s 2400 mcg option because it is third-party tested. Most vitamin A supplements on the market come in very high doses. We like that Spring Valley’s is below the 3,000 mcg UL for vitamin A. Note the form of vitamin A used is made from fish, and gelatin is used in this supplement. Therefore, it is not a good fit for those with fish allergies or avoiding these animal ingredients. If you use creams or gels to put on your skin, a healthcare professional can check to see if they have retinoid, retinol, retinyl-palmitate, retinyl-acetate, retinaldehyde ingredients, as these are vitamin A derivatives. Before adding an oral vitamin A supplement, check with a healthcare professional to see what is the best form of vitamin A supplements—and how much—you may need for your skin health. Price at time of publication: $17 ($0.07 per serving) Key Specs:Form: softgel | Type: vitamin A | Dose: 1 softgel | Third-Party Certified: yes | Servings Per Container: 250 The 6 Best Digestive Enzymes of 2023 How We Select Supplements Our team works hard to be transparent about why we recommend certain supplements; you can read more about our dietary supplement methodology here. We support supplements that are evidence-based and rooted in science. We value certain product attributes that we find to be associated with the highest quality products. We prioritize products that are third-party tested and certified by one of three independent, third party certifiers: USP, NSF, or ConsumerLab.com. It's important to note that the FDA does not review dietary supplements for safety and effectiveness before they go to market. Our team of experts has created a detailed, science-backed methodology to choose the supplements we recommend. What to Look For in Vitamins and Supplements for Skin Health Third-Party Testing Supplements that are third-party tested are sent to a lab where they are tested to ensure they contain what they say they contain and are not contaminated with specific high-risk, common contaminants. However, it’s important to note: Third party testing does not test to see if a product is effective or safe for everyone, and it does not ensure the supplement will not interact with other supplements or medications.Not all third-party testing is created equal. It is not uncommon for supplement companies to pay labs for certificates after conducting minimal to no testing. The third party certifications we can trust are: ConsumerLab.com, NSF, and USP. However, these certifications are difficult to obtain and/or expensive for manufacturers, so many companies choose not to get their products tested by one of these three organizations. Sometimes products tested by these three companies are more expensive to try to offset the cost they pay for certification.Just because a supplement is not tested by one of these three companies, it does not mean it’s a bad product. We recommend doing some research on the reputability of the manufacturer, and calling up the manufacturer and their testing lab to determine their protocols and decide if you feel comfortable consuming the supplement. Form The various supplements included in this roundup come in different forms–pills, powder, liquid, and gummies. Pills can be convenient and easier to find, while liquid or powder can offer more flexibility in dosage. Since single-nutrient supplements can be hard to find in smaller doses, the flexible dose of a liquid supplement can be useful if you are not severely deficient in the nutrient. Gummies can be great for those who struggle to swallow pills when a liquid or powder option isn’t available, but they often contain some added sugars. Collagen is most commonly available as a powder for supplements for skin health. You can find some of the vitamins and supplements for skin health in varying combinations. They might also have other ingredients like hyaluronic acid or biotin. Both of these do play a role in skin health, but biotin deficiency is uncommon in the U.S. so supplementation is often unnecessary. Ingredients & Potential Interactions It is essential to carefully read the ingredient list and nutrition facts panel of a supplement to know which ingredients and how much of each ingredient is included, relative to the recommended daily value of that ingredient. Please bring the supplement label to a healthcare provider to review the different ingredients contained in the supplement and any potential interactions between these ingredients and other supplements and medications you are taking. Popularity of hair, skin, and nail supplements has grown in recent years. One of the main ingredients in these is biotin; however, research does not support taking a biotin supplement unless deficient, which is rare amongst Americans. While there is no known UL for biotin, you may want to be weary of skin health supplements with really high biotin doses–at the very least to save you from unnecessary spending. Sometimes there may be herbal additives in skin health supplements that lack research on safety and efficacy. We don’t recommend any skin health supplement with herbal additives that don’t specify their amount or have research to support the skin health claims. Always check with your healthcare provider before starting a new supplement even if it just is an herbal blend. Supplements high in vitamin B6, B12, or kelp supplements (which are high in iodine) may increase risk of acne for some people, Therefore, if you are prone to acne, avoiding these supplements in addition to whey protein or steriod-like supplements may be recommended. If you struggle with acne, be sure to tell a healthcare provider all the supplements and medications you take so they are aware of any potential interactions. Vitamins and Supplements for Skin Health Dosage Each of the nutrients we’ve mentioned has a different recommended dosage for adequate health. Below are the recommended dietary allowances (RDAs) or daily adequate intakes (AIs) for adults for the vitamins and supplements beneficial for skin health. Some recommended doses vary based on sex or age, while CoQ10, omega 3, and collagen do not have an RDA or AI. Vitamin C Men: 90 milligrams (add 35 milligrams if you smoke) Women: 75 milligrams (add 35 milligrams if you smoke) Vitamin A Men: 900 micrograms (3,000 IU) Women: 700 micrograms (2,333 IU) Vitamin D: Ages 19-70: 15 micrograms (600 IU) Ages 71+: 20 micrograms (800 IU) Vitamin E: 15 milligrams (22 IU)Omega 3: no established overall recommendation.Recommendations for ALA are: Men: 1.6 grams Women: 1.1 grams Zinc Men: 11 milligrams Women: 8 milligrams CoQ10: no established recommendation, although a 2017 study found that 50 to 150 grams of CoQ10 for 12 weeks significantly reduced wrinkles and improved skin smoothness.Collagen: no established recommendation, although some research has suggested 2.5 to 15 grams is optimal for skin health benefits. How Much is Too Much? Each vitamin and mineral has a different tolerable upper intake level (UL). Unless advised from a healthcare professional to treat a nutrient deficiency, if you exceed this daily dose you are at increased risk for adverse effects or toxicity. CoQ10 and collagen have no officially established UL. Vitamin C: 2,000 milligramsVitamin A: 3,000 micrograms (10,000 IU)Vitamin D: 100 micrograms (4,000 IU)Vitamin E: 1,000 milligramsOmega 3: 5 gramsZinc: 40 milligramsCoQ10: no established upper limit Frequently Asked Questions Do collagen supplements help skin? Research suggests that collage supplementation is promising for various facets of skin health including wound healing, aging, skin elasticity, and hydration. The researchers also noted that collagen supplementation seems to be quite safe, with no adverse events reported.However, Yelena Wheeler MPH, RDN notes that collagen supplements may not be necessary for skin health depending on your diet. Wheeler says, “It is known that collagen does improve the appearance of skin, making it look more hydrated which in turn decreases the appearance of wrinkles. However, maintaining a healthy well balanced diet full of antioxidants, consuming enough liquids for adequate hydration, minimizing dehydrating foods such as alcohol and caffeine, and wearing sun protection will also result in a more hydrated skin appearance.” What nutrients help keep skin healthy? Roy says that a diet for optimal skin health is “a minimally processed whole food diet high in vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, omega-3s, enough protein, and of course hydration from water.” She also notes the importance of considering factors beyond nutrition when it comes to skin health. Roy says, “There isn’t a singular vitamin that promotes clear skin, since much of our overall complexion can be impacted by stress, hormones, and environmental factors. It really comes down to lifestyle factors and balancing blood sugar through a whole food diet of protein, healthy fats, and fiber.” How can you improve skin health? For healthy skin care, the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) recommends wearing sunscreen daily, avoiding tanning beds, using skin care products created for your skin type, keeping your hands off of your face, and treating your lips to prevent skin cancer. The AAD also recommends cleansing your face twice a day, getting adequate sleep, quitting smoking, and eating a well-balanced diet. As you can see, skin health is more than taking a supplement, and caring for many different areas of your health can have positive effects on your skin. Do supplements help with fine lines and wrinkles? While fine lines and wrinkles are a normal part of aging, some supplements may counter these effects. Agyeman says, “Collagen in the skin stimulates cell replacement, aids cell restoration, and prevents overall skin sagging—all of which are signs of aging.” Since vitamin C is needed for collagen production, ensuring you get adequate vitamin C is also important. She also highlights vitamin A as “a powerful antioxidant that protects skin cells from UV damage and premature aging, supports cell growth, and stimulates collagen production.”CoQ-10 may also prevent fine lines and wrinkles, but more research is needed. One small study found that 50 to 150 grams of CoQ-10 for 12 weeks significantly reduced wrinkles and improved skin smoothness. Does gut health affect skin? Our gut health can impact many areas of health including skin health. Wheeler says, “If someone has an imbalanced gut microbiome, it can lead to inflammation. Inflammation’s effects on the skin can be seen in various forms, such as eczema, itchiness and dry patches.” The gut helps produce and regulate certain hormones. One of these is estrogen. “Estrogen helps stimulate collagen and elastin which assists in keeping the skin looking firm and hydrated. Therefore, gut health is incredibly vital to skin health,” says Wheeler. Why Trust Verywell Health Isabel Vasquez RD, LDN is a bilingual registered dietitian whose clinical experience includes providing outpatient nutrition counseling to adults with a variety of chronic health conditions along with providing family-based treatment for eating disorders in children and adolescents. She counsels clients through her private practice and coaches Latinas in improving their relationships with food. Her work is especially focused on helping individuals divest from a one-size-fits-all approach to health and connect with their unique needs. The 4 Best Fiber Supplements of 2023, According to a Dietitian 33 Sources Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. EFSA Panel on Dietetic Products, Nutrition and Allergies (NDA). Scientific Opinion on the Tolerable Upper Intake Level of eicosapentaenoic acid (Epa), docosahexaenoic acid (Dha) and docosapentaenoic acid (Dpa). EFS2. 2012;10(7). U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025. 9th Edition. Pullar JM, Carr AC, Vissers MCM. The roles of vitamin c in skin health. Nutrients. 2017;9(8):866. Office of dietary supplements - vitamin c. Umar M, Sastry KS, Ali FA, Al-Khulaifi M, Wang E, Chouchane AI. Vitamin d and the pathophysiology of inflammatory skin diseases. SPP. 2018;31(2):74-86. Javanbakht MH, Keshavarz SA, Djalali M, et al. Randomized controlled trial using vitamins E and D supplementation in atopic dermatitis. Journal of Dermatological Treatment. 2011;22(3):144-150. Parva NR, Tadepalli S, Singh P, et al. Prevalence of vitamin d deficiency and associated risk factors in the us population(2011-2012). Cureus. 10(6):e2741. Cfr - code of federal regulations title 21. Choi FD, Sung CT, Juhasz MLW, Mesinkovsk NA. Oral collagen supplementation: a systematic review of dermatological applications. J Drugs Dermatol. 2019;18(1):9-16. Hsu TF, Su ZR, Hsieh YH, et al. Oral hyaluronan relieves wrinkles and improves dry skin: a 12-week double-blinded, placebo-controlled study. Nutrients. 2021;13(7):2220. Paul C, Leser S, Oesser S. Significant amounts of functional collagen peptides can be incorporated in the diet while maintaining indispensable amino acid balance. Nutrients. 2019;11(5):1079. Office of dietary supplements - omega-3 fatty acids. Sawada Y, Saito-Sasaki N, Nakamura M. Omega 3 fatty acid and skin diseases. Front Immunol. 2021;11:623052. Vollmer DL, West VA, Lephart ED. Enhancing skin health: by oral administration of natural compounds and minerals with implications to the dermal microbiome. Int J Mol Sci. 2018;19(10):3059. Sreedhar A, Aguilera-Aguirre L, Singh KK. Mitochondria in skin health, aging, and disease. Cell Death Dis. 2020;11(6):1-14. Keen MA, Hassan I. Vitamin E in dermatology. Indian Dermatology Online Journal. 2016;7(4):311. Myriam M, Sabatier M, Steiling H, Williamson G. Skin bioavailability of dietary vitamin E, carotenoids, polyphenols, vitamin C, zinc and selenium. British Journal of Nutrition. 2006;96(2):227-238. El-Akawi Z, Abdel-Latif N, Abdul-Razzak K. Does the plasma level of vitamins A and E affect acne condition? Clin Exp Dermatol. 2006;31(3):430-434. Office of dietary supplements - vitamin e. Maxfield L, Shukla S, Crane JS. Zinc deficiency. In: StatPearls. StatPearls Publishing; 2022. Office of dietary supplements - zinc. Zupo R, Sila A, Castellana F, et al. Prevalence of zinc deficiency in inflammatory bowel disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Nutrients. 2022;14(19):4052. Vitamin a and skin health. Linus Pauling Institute. Office of dietary supplements - vitamin a and carotenoids. Office of dietary supplements - vitamin a and carotenoids. Nutrition C for FS and A. Questions and answers on dietary supplements. FDA. Published online October 26, 2022. Office of dietary supplements - biotin. Zamil DH, Perez-Sanchez A, Katta R. Acne related to dietary supplements. Dermatology Online Journal. 2020;26(8). Office of dietary supplements - nutrient recommendations and databases. Tolerable Upper Intake. National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements. Skin care tips dermatologists use. AAD Skin care in your 40s and 50s. AAD Lephart ED, Naftolin F. Estrogen action and gut microbiome metabolism in dermal health. Dermatol Ther (Heidelb). 2022;12(7):1535-1550. See Our Editorial Process Meet Our Medical Expert Board Share Feedback Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! What is your feedback? Other Helpful Report an Error Submit