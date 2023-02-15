In general, those who may not benefit from vitamins and supplements for skin health include:

Keep in mind supplements for skin health can vary from a single nutrient to a mix of many different nutrients. Therefore, there is a wide range of how skin health supplements may or may not benefit your needs. Before taking a supplement, it’s always best to consult a healthcare professional for your individual needs.

People Who May Not Benefit From Vitamins and Supplements for Skin Health

In general, if you eat a well-rounded diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean meats, fish, and heart-healthy fats you will be able to meet your skin health needs through food alone. However, if your diet lacks nutritional variety or you have a condition like i nflammatory bowel disease that interferes with absorption of certain nutrients, your skin may benefit from taking certain supplements.

Always speak with a healthcare professional before adding a supplement to your routine, to ensure that the supplement is appropriate for your individual needs and which dosage to take.

We spoke with skin health experts to get their insights on the best vitamins and supplements for skin health and how to determine if a vitamin or supplement could benefit your skin. To select our top picks, we researched dozens of products on the market considering affordability, accessibility, research-based benefits, potency, and third-party testing.

Other nutrients like CoQ10 , collagen, zinc, and omega 3’s can also play a role in skin health. The specific skin health supplement that’s best for you—and if you can benefit from one—will depend on your skin care concerns, your diet, and any other medical issues you are experiencing. If you’re considering taking a supplement, it’s important to be aware of the tolerable upper limit (UL) of nutrients to prevent toxicity, as single-nutrient supplements often come in very high doses.

Certain vitamins are helpful for skin health , as they provide the building blocks needed for skin and help the skin repair when damaged. They can often be found in topical skin care products. Vitamins A, C, D, and E especially can play a role in skin health. You can get most of these from food–or with vitamin D, from the sun. However if you do not eat enough foods with these nutrients, then supplements may be helpful to boost your intake of skin health nutrients.

Whether struggling with acne, an increase in wrinkles with aging, or getting a skin wound to heal, there are a variety of skin health issues many of us can relate to. The skin is the largest organ in the body, and new skin cells are constantly being made. Of course nutrition can impact skin health, but It’s important to keep in mind many factors—like genetics and your environment—also have a big impact on skin health.

Best Multivitamin Nature Made Multivitamin + Omega 3 Gummies
Pros USP verified

Contain six nutrients important for skin health

Good taste

Contain six nutrients important for skin health

Good taste

Easy to take Cons Source of added sugars Multivitamins can be a good option if you want to be sure you are getting enough of various vitamins and minerals, especially if your diet lacks variety. Multivitamins like Nature Made Multivitamin + Omega 3's can be a good option because they tend to have lower doses of each vitamin or mineral compared to single-nutrient megadose supplements. Compared to a multivitamin, single ingredient, high dose supplements can be a higher risk for toxicity or adverse health effects especially if you are not deficient in that nutrient. We like Nature Made Multivitamin + Omega 3 because it is USP verified meaning it has been third-party tested to ensure the ingredients and dose on the label are accurate. It contains six key nutrients for skin health all in one supplement–vitamins A, C, D, and E, omega 3s, and zinc. Each two gummy serving provides: 83% Daily Value vitamin A

56% Daily Value vitamin C

250% Daily Value vitamin D

60% Daily Value vitamin E

35% Daily Value zinc In addition to these skin health nutrients, it provides at least 100% Daily Value of the B-vitamins which are also important for making new, healthy skin cells. Nature Made offers these multivitamin gummies in men's, women's, and kids versions with slightly different nutrient compositions based on the unique needs of these groups. We also appreciate that these gummies have omega 3's which are also a skin health nutrient; each serving provides 60 mg of DHA and EPA. While there is not a set recommended intake of DHA and EPA, some research suggests adults should aim to get 250-500 mg of EPA and DHA per day. Therefore, note you may want extra sources of omega 3's throughout the day whether from food or a supplement. These multivitamins are gummies which makes them tasty and easy to consume even if you struggle with swallowing pills. Note they do contain four grams of added sugars per serving— 8% Daily Value recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans for someone who consumes 2,000 calories per day.

Form: gummy | Type: vitamins A, B6, B12, C, D, and E, omega 3, zinc, folate, niacin | Dose: 2 gummies | Third-Party Certified: yes | Servings Per Container: 70

Best Vitamin C Nature Made Vitamin C 500 mg
Pros USP verified

No added sugars

Can help promote collagen synthesis

Can help promote collagen synthesis

Budget-friendly Cons May not be helpful if already getting enough vitamin C While many associate vitamin C with immune health, it also plays a big role in skin health. In fact, some signs of vitamin C deficiency are fragile skin, poor wound healing, and bleeding gums. Vitamin C is required for the synthesis of collagen–a protein that helps provide structure and elasticity to the skin. Vitamin C works with vitamin E to provide antioxidant protection from harmful UV rays, and damaged skin is lower in vitamin C compared to healthy skin. If you're looking for a vitamin C supplement, we suggest Nature Made Vitamin C 500 mg because it is USP verified and affordably priced. Since vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin, if you consume more than what your body needs, you will excrete the excess in your urine. The RDA for vitamin C is only 75 milligrams (mg) for women, 90 mg for men, and smokers need an additional 35 milligrams. These needs can easily be met through food. For example, the RDA for women can be met in about a cup of orange juice or ½ cup of sweet red pepper. Since most people aren't deficient in vitamin C, supplementation may not be necessary. However, for those who don't get enough foods with vitamin C and looking for a supplement, we recommend being mindful of the dosage. The tolerable upper intake level (UL) for vitamin C is 2,000 milligrams. We like that this Nature Made option is well below the UL with 500 milligrams per serving. If you're looking to up your vitamin C intake through food, some other examples of good food sources include kiwi, broccoli, and strawberries.

Form: pill | Type: vitamin C | Dose: 1 caplet | Third-Party Certified: yes | Servings Per Container: 100

Best Vitamin D Source Naturals Vitamin D-3 Liquid Drops
Pros Third-party tested

Flexible dosage

Bioactive form of vitamin D

Budget-friendly Cons Not all may like the orange and lemon flavor Vitamin D deficiency could lead to skin conditions including atopic dermatitis (otherwise known as eczema) and psoriasis. Vitamin D supplementation has been shown to improve symptoms of eczema, especially when consumed with vitamin E. Vitamin D3 is the most bioavailable type of vitamin D which means it is most efficiently absorbed from. We like Vitamin D3 liquid drops from Source Naturals because they have been third-party tested, so you can feel confident that the label is accurate in regards to potency and ingredients. The recommended serving of nine drops provides 250% Daily Value of vitamin D, but you can easily adjust the dosage to fit your needs. Rakhi Roy MS, RDN, LDN, founder and owner of Gut Skin Nutritionist, says, "The foods we normally eat cannot provide adequate doses of vitamin D (aside from fatty fish), so regular sun exposure or supplements may be necessary." A vitamin D deficiency is one of the more common nutrient deficiencies especially amongst those who don't spend much time outdoors. Getting bloodwork to check your vitamin D level can help a healthcare provider decide an appropriate supplement dose for you. In addition to vitamin D3, this Source Naturals supplement contains lemon and orange essential oils and medium chain triglycerides (MCTs). MCTs are fats, and vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin. Therefore, the added MCTs may help with vitamin D absorption. Lemon and orange essential oils may add a pleasant flavor and are generally recognized as safe by the FDA. Although, it is worth noting that not everyone may want the added flavor in these drops.

Form: liquid | Type: vitamin D3 | Dose: 9 drops | Third-Party Certified: yes | Servings Per Container: 695

Best Collagen Vital Proteins Original Collagen Peptides
Pros NSF certified

Also contains vitamin C and hyaluronic acid

Contains collagen types I and III for skin health Cons Does not contain collagen type II for joint health Collagen is an important building block of the skin. Valerie Agyeman RD, LD, says, "Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body and plays an essential role in the structure of the skin, bones, muscles, and connective tissues. Collagen in the skin stimulates cell replacement, aids cell restoration, and prevents overall skin sagging—all of which are signs of aging." Our bodies produce collagen naturally, although collagen production naturally goes down as we age. This decrease in collagen could lead to more wrinkles and a decrease in skin elasticity. Research suggests taking an oral collagen supplement may help reduce wrinkles and promote greater skin elasticity. We like Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides because it is NSF certified, so you can be confident that the amounts and ingredients listed on the label are accurate. It also contains hyaluronic acid and 90 milligrams of vitamin C—two other components that can promote skin health. It contains specific collagen types I and III which have been shown to play a role in skin health. It is certified kosher as well as free from dairy, gluten, and sweeteners. Since it is unflavored, it is easy to add to your favorite beverage or soft food. Some research suggests that 2.5 to 15 grams of collagen supplementation is optimal for skin health, so you may not even need a full serving to reap the benefits of this supplement since each serving contains 20 grams of collagen.

Form: powder | Type: collagen, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid | Dose: 2 scoops | Third-Party Certified: yes | Servings Per Container: 28

Best Omega 3 Nature's Bounty Fish Oil 1400 mg Softgels
Pros USP verified

Coated to reduce aftertaste

High concentration EPA and DHA Cons Larger pill Omega 3 fatty acids are essential fatty acids which means we need to get them from food or supplements because our bodies do not produce them in adequate amounts. They are widely touted for their anti-inflammatory effects which is why they can be beneficial in treating and preventing heart disease and high cholesterol. While more research on omega 3's role in skin health is needed, omega 3's anti-inflammatory effects could be especially beneficial for those with skin diseases like eczema or psoriasis. Agyeman says, "Inflammation can damage the skin cells and result in inflammatory skin conditions like rosacea, psoriasis, rash, dandruff, and acne." If a healthcare professional recommends an omega 3 supplement, we recommend Nature's Bounty Fish Oil Softgels because they are USP verified and provide 980 mg combined of EPA and DHA. How much omega 3's you need per day depends on your age, gender, and other health factors, but this dose is above the recommended range of 250-500 mg of DHA and EPA according to some research. The softgels also come with a coating to minimize the fishy aftertaste dreaded by many who take fish oil supplements. If you don't like fish or struggle to consume it regularly, these may be a helpful addition for your overall and skin health.

Form: softgel | Type: omega 3 | Dose: 1 softgel | Third-Party Certified: yes | Servings Per Container: 130

Best CoQ-10 GNC CoQ-10, 100 mg
Pros Third-party tested

Flexible dosage

Smaller capsule than competitors Cons Multiple servings may be recommended per day

More research needed on dosage for skin health Coenzyme Q 10 (CoQ10) has antioxidant properties which are mainly associated with heart health and lowering blood pressure, but CoQ-10 may also benefit skin health. A small 2017 study found that 50 to 150 milligrams of daily CoQ-10 supplementation for 12 weeks reduced visible wrinkles around the eyes, lips, and nose in middle-aged women with the higher dose having a stronger benefit. However, fine lines associated with frown lines and on the forehead did not differ with CoQ10. CoQ10 may benefit skin health from its antioxidant properties and also the role it plays in mitochondrial health. Because skin cells are constantly being replaced, mitochondria in skin cells play an important role for health. However, as we age and with UV ray exposure, skin CoQ10 levels go down. Therefore, researchers suggest increasing CoQ10 levels may help skin health as we age. While research suggests CoQ10 has skin health benefits, note more research is needed on the benefits of taking CoQ10 orally and ideal dosage for skin health. If a CoQ-10 supplement has been cleared for you from a healthcare professional, we suggest the GNC 100 milligram CoQ10 option because GNC had this supplement tested in a 2022 review of coQ10 supplements through ConsumerLab.com's voluntary certification program. This verifies that the product contains what it says it contains without potentially harmful contamination. This dosage also allows for some flexibility. For heart health benefits from CoQ10, one to four tablets after meals is a general serving suggestion. However, if you're taking this specifically for a potential skin health benefit, the dose may be less than this amount. A healthcare professional can recommend the dose to best suit your needs.

Form: softgel | Type: CoQ-10 | Dose: 1 softgel | Third-Party Certified: yes | Servings Per Container: 60

Best Vitamin E Kirkland Signature Vitamin E 180 mg
Pros USP verified

Well below UL

May promote wound healing Cons Can interact with some medications Vitamin E is an antioxidant that has important roles in immune health, eye, brain, and skin health. It can play a role in reducing UV damage to the skin and promoting wound healing. Vitamin E can often be in topical skin care products, but making sure you're getting enough vitamin E in your diet can also benefit the skin. Agyeman says, "According to one study, low vitamin A and E plasma levels have an important role in the [development] of acne. Consuming food sources of vitamin E and A, or taking a healthcare professional-approved supplement might be beneficial for individuals with acne." We can get vitamin E from many foods including nuts, seeds, fortified cereals, and vegetable oils. Since it is a fat-soluble vitamin, it is best absorbed with dietary fat. Many people consume adequate amounts of vitamin E from food alone, but for some people with GI disorders that inhibit fat absorption a vitamin E supplement may be beneficial. If a vitamin E supplement has been recommended for you, we like the Kirkland Signature 180 milligram option because it is USP verified and well below the UL for vitamin E of 1,000 milligrams. Each softgel has 180 mg—1,200% Daily Value. We also like that this supplement is budget-friendly. If you take any medication, be sure to consult a healthcare professional before taking vitamin E. Vitamin E supplement may interfere with anticoagulant, antiplatelet, or simvastatin medications or interfere with chemotherapy or radiation treatments.

Form: softgel | Type: vitamin E | Dose: 1 softgel | Third-Party Certified: yes | Servings Per Container: 500

Best Zinc Good State Ionic Liquid Zinc Ultra Concentrate
Pros Third-party tested

May help promote wound healing

Flexible dosage Cons Likely won't notice a benefit unless deficient Like vitamin C, zinc is often associated with immunity. However, being deficient in zinc can greatly impact skin health. Delayed wound healing, acrodermatitis enteropathica, cheilitis, and dermatitis can all be signs of zinc deficiency. Therefore, supplementing with zinc can be helpful for skin health if you are zinc deficient. People with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), who had bariatric surgery, vegans, those who are pregnant or lactating are all at a higher risk for not getting enough zinc in the diet. People with IBD are particularly at a higher risk for zinc deficiency. Keep in mind taking extra zinc won't significantly impact other aspects of skin health like elasticity or acne. If you get enough zinc in your diet and don't have absorption issues, you will likely not notice a skin health benefit if you take extra zinc. Good food sources of zinc include oysters, beef, fortified breakfast cereals, and pumpkin seeds. If a healthcare professional has recommended a zinc supplement, we like Good State's Ionic Liquid Zinc because it is third-party tested so we can trust there are no contaminants. We like that it is a moderate dose, containing 100% Daily Value of zinc per serving, but since it is liquid it is easy to adjust the dose to meet your needs. It is also flavorless so it shouldn't impact the taste of whatever drink you choose to mix it in.

Form: liquid | Type: zinc | Dose: 10 drops | Third-Party Certified: yes | Servings Per Container: 118