The 8 Best Walking Canes of 2022

The best walking canes are sturdy devices that are easy to use, adjustable, and have a comfortable handle. There are a number of types of canes on the market , such as a straight cane, quad cane, and Hemi Walker. We spoke with a physical therapist about the most important features and researched options for the top brands.

With a high weight capacity and a stable, four-pronged base, the Hugo 731-852 Adjustable Quad Walking Cane should support the user no matter what they are doing. We also recommend the Drive Medical HurryCane Freedom Edition Folding Cane for its compact size and supportive design.

A walking cane is an assisted device that can take the weight off an extremity and aid in getting you from one place to the next. “Canes are used for a variety of different reasons,” says Victoria Hornyak, DPT , physical therapist and associate professor in the department of physical therapy at the University of Pittsburgh. “They can be used to provide a balance cue when the cane hits the ground where it helps orient you to where you are in space and how your feet are touching the ground. It can also be used to unweight an extremity.”

While there’s a lot to like about this can, it’s a straight cane and doesn’t have a four-legged base or even a larger, flatter base. This means it won’t provide as much support as other devices on this list and won’t stand up on its own when not in use. Another thing to keep in mind is that this one won’t fold up on itself to become more compact for storage or traveling.

A comfortable grip on a walking cane is necessary, especially if you have arthritis. The Nova Medical Orthopedic Cane was created with comfort in mind with its palm-shaped handle. This design supports the wrist and reduces any hand fatigue that you might experience when using a cane, which is great for anyone with arthritis or carpal tunnel. Additionally, the cane is lightweight so it should be easy to carry when on the go.

We like that this cane was made for both right-handed and left-handed people. And the soft foam padding on the handle makes it easy and comfortable to grip. It’s lightweight and sturdy, but won’t fold up so it might not be ideal for traveling.

A quad cane is a great option for increased stability because there are four individual pronged feet at the end of the device. The RMS Quad Cane comes equipped with anti-slip rubber encasing the bottom of each of the pronged feet. This is important because it prevents the cane from slipping out from underneath you or scraping the floor.

Both the seat and the handle of this device are adjustable for optimal support and comfort when using the device. The only downside is that the device is designed with taller people in mind—this one isn’t intended for users shorter than 5’2”.

Walking cane seats are suitable for individuals who find they might need to sit down more often when on the go—but many won’t provide you with a seat when you need one. The Drive Medical Folding Adjustable Cane Seat works great as both a walking cane and a comfortable place to sit. To use, all it takes is unfolding the device and placing it on the opposite side of the extremity that needs support. Then, when needed, you can sit in the seat to rest.

We like that this cane from Honeybull has an ergonomic handle and a pivoting base that will help keep you steady on every surface. The four-pronged base provides the stability you would expect from a quad-cane without the extra weight—and it can stand up when not in use. Plus, it can fold up nice and compact for easy storage when traveling or in between uses.

If you are experiencing back pain when using a walking cane, that could indicate that the device is not adjusted to your proper height. The Honeybull Walking Cane offers an adjustable shaft of 30 to 37 inches, which means it is suitable for people who are 5 feet to 6 feet 5 inches tall. However, it’s only safe for users up to 250lbs, so it doesn’t have the highest weight capacity on this list.

When it comes to stability, this base features a flat, three-point base to distribute the weight evenly. We like that it can has rubber grips on the base and a 360-degree pivoting head that makes it even easier to use without interrupting your stride. Plus, it can support individuals up to 350 pounds and has 8 different height settings (that you can alter at the push of a button) to accommodate users of different heights.

One characteristic of some walking canes on the market is that they are foldable, which assists with easy storage and transport. But a foldable design can sometimes lead to stability concerns. This walking cane, however, is created with anodized aluminum, so it is lightweight but also stable when walking around.

Each of the four legs on this walker have rubberized caps at the bottom, reducing concerns of slipping or losing balance while using the device. The Hemi Walker is also lighter than the standard walker and also foldable, making it easy to transport or store away when you do not use it. Additionally, the Hemi Walker holds up to 300 pounds and is adjustable from 28.5 to 35.5 inches, so it should work for a wide range of body types.

If you’re looking for a cane that will be the most stable and supportive, especially for seniors, then a Hemi Walker is the best option. This device gives the stability that one would receive from a walker, but it works for just one side of your body to aid in mobility.

We also like that there is a wristband attached to the handle helps keep it close should you need it when handling keys, your phone, or another item that may take your grasp off your walking cane momentarily. And for easier transport or storage, it folds up.

The KingGear Adjustable Cane has a square base that provides support and balance. With a wider, flatter surface than many other devices, this cane gives users a wider platform of support (this also allows it to stand up when not in use). Plus, the bottom of this base is anti-marking rubber, which will not only keep your floors clear of any scratches but also prevent the cane from slipping out from under you while walking.

We like that this model comes with an adjustable frame to accommodate a variety of heights. Another plus: the handle, which is made with rubber and aluminum, is ergonomic and shock absorbent, so it should feel comfortable against your palm while walking around.

The Hugo 731-852 Adjustable Quad Walking Cane is our best overall because it provides that support up to 300 pounds and is stable with a four-prong base. Since there are four legs to lean on (instead of just one), the device can provide you with optimal support when standing up and walking around.

What to Look For

Type of Cane

Selecting the right type of cane often depends on the individual and their personal needs for the device. “Which cane someone will use depends on their balance and support needs,” says Theresa Marko, DPT, a spokesperson for the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) and founder of Marko Physical Therapy, PLLC. She recommends visiting with a physical therapist, as the expert can assist you in determining what type of cane might work best.

There are several types of canes to choose from, including Hemi Walkers, quad canes, and straight canes. Hemi Walkers and quad canes tend to be the most stable for individuals because they have a wider base. A Hemi Walker mirrors that of a regular walker but it is used on just one side of your body, while a quad cane involves a four-pronged base. The straight cane, which you often see in a drug store, will provide the least amount of stability. “A quad cane provides more stability and support while a straight cane provides less,” Dr. Marko says.

Handle



Another important consideration when shopping for a walking cane is the handle. Canes created with a softer foam on the handle can be more suitable for individuals and increase comfort. “There are models that have an orthopedic grip on them,” Dr. Hornyak says. “If you have arthritis, it might adapt to your hand better and be easier to hold onto.” Other handles are created with a palm-shaped design to provide support for the wrist and prevent hand fatigue.

Handles can also aid in stability. “The handles can vary in that they can be a straight handle or a rounded, ‘candy cane handle,’” Dr. Marko says. “This preference varies by user, but some might feel more stable with one over the other.” Considering the handle when selecting a walking cane will help increase the usability of the device for yourself and your needs.

Sturdiness



You are relying on these devices for support, so they must be sturdy enough to provide that balance and support when used. One way that the device increases its sturdiness is the size of its base. The wider the base, the more the device will provide balance support as you walk. Also, the material used at the bottom of the cane’s feet is important for sturdiness. “You always want to make sure that your cane has a rubber tip on the bottom so that it has good traction to the floor to not slip out from under you while you are using it,” Dr. Marko says.

Ease of Use



There are several features to walking canes that can aid in their usability, including the ability for the device to stand up on its own. “A standard straight cane does not stand up on its own,” Dr. Hornyak says. “So if you are sitting in a chair and you need to have the cane near you to get up, you are going to have to lean it on something.” In comparison, a quad cane or Hemi Walker can stand up on its own without the risk of falling over. “One adaptation that I have seen is a cane that has a tiny base of support specifically so it will stand up on its own,” Dr. Hornyak says. “That is not supposed to bear a lot of weight on it but it is a nice addition to give you some convenience of not having to lean the cane or pick it off the floor.”

Additionally, some canes are foldable to assist with easy transport or storage. “Folding canes are made out of aluminum and have interconnecting segments that pop out of one another to be folded up,” Dr. Marko says. “These are able to be put into a bag or pocket when folded.” Depending on your own needs, a cane that stands on its own or can fold could be helpful addition that will make the device easy to use.

Adjustable



Walking canes need to be altered towards your height for best use, otherwise using the device could cause pain or discomfort. “The standard measurement guide is that the handle should fall, when you are standing next to the cane, right at the crease of your wrist,” Dr. Hornyak recommends. “Then when you put your hand up on the handle of the cane, that creates about a 30-degree angle at your elbow. That has been shown to provide a nice base of support.”

If the cane is not adjusted to your height, then it could cause discomfort in your body. “Many people have the cane at the wrong height, either too high or too low,” Dr. Marko says. “This can start to cause pain in places like the lower back and the neck.” She recommends bringing your walking cane to your physical therapist, as the individual can adjust the cane to the right height for you.

Frequently Asked Questions What kind of walking cane provides the most support? Dr. Hornyak says that a Hemi Walker provides the most stability for individuals. “That is a wide-based cane that is used on just one side of the body,” she says. The next cane that provides the most support to individuals is a quad cane. “That is typically where the top is the straight cane and the bottom has four prongs,” Dr. Hornyak says. “Those canes provide the kind of support where you can lean on the cane, but they are not as supportive as a Hemi Walker.” What type of cane works best for the individual can often depend on their own needs. “It’s important that your PT assess your needs for the cane so that you are not at risk for falling,” Dr. Marko says.

Are canes good for walking? “Canes are an assistive walking device that allows people with mobility and/or balance issues support while walking,” Dr. Marko says. “A cane takes the weight off of one leg while walking, providing support and a greater ability to walk if one lower extremity of the body is feeling pain or if after an injury or surgery.” That is not the only function that these walking canes can have for individuals. “Canes are also used by people who need balance assistance while walking to reduce fall risks,” Dr. Marko adds.

What is the correct way to use a cane for walking? A cane is used to take the weight off of an extremity, so it is important to use the device on the correct side of the body for the most stable support. “The proper way to use a cane is in the opposite hand of the extremity that bothers you,” Dr. Hornyak says. “That allows a wider base of support and it allows you to lean away from your affected extremity onto the cane.” Using the cane on the same side of the body can further exacerbate the issue. “If you use the cane on the same side as the problem is you would be leaning towards that side, which is not necessarily desirable,” Dr. Hornyak says. However, a cane’s placement does not matter as much if you are using it for balance. “If one is using a cane for balance, it does not matter which side you hold the cane on,” Dr. Marko says. “Generally, people probably will use their dominant hand to hold it.”

