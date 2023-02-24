To help bring some light to the topic, we asked doctors what makes a great water bottle and what materials should be avoided. If that free plastic company logo water bottle they gave you at work just isn’t cutting it for you anymore, here’s our list of the best water bottles to keep you hydrated, whether you’re at home, at work, or on the go.

Hydration is critical to your health, so it’s important to find a bottle that can both hold your water and keep it free of bacteria. But with so many different water bottles on the market, it can be hard to know which one will keep your drinks cool and clean all day.

Each glass bottle comes with a silicone sleeve that lists both ounce and milliliter measurements so you can track your water intake throughout the day. You can also choose the best sleeve color from eight bold color options.

Some water bottles are meant to be taken on the go, and often feature large openings for a quick drink, while others are meant to sit on your work desk so you can take quick sips throughout the day. The Mukoko 32-ounce Glass Water Bottle brings both of those styles together thanks to its two interchangeable lids. The spout lid features a handle loop for easy carrying, and the bamboo lid comes with a washable and reusable straw.

Key Specs : Material : Alloy Steel | Sizes available: 17ounces. and 21ounces | Dishwasher safe? Lid: Yes; Bottle: Hand wash only so as not to not damage electronics

Through a bluetooth-enabled app on your phone, you can track your daily water intake and refill routine during the day. It is also vaccum insulated to help keep your water cold for up to 24 hours with added ice cubes. Best of all, in case you forget to hydrate, this bottle also can be programmed to cycle through LED colors on the base to remind you to take another sip.

If you’re prone to forgetting how many times you have refilled your water bottle, this smart water bottle might be just what you need. It comes with a rechargeable base that can track by weight how much water you have drank and how much you have refilled in the bottle throughout the day.

The bottle is vacuum insulated to keep drinks hot or cold all day long, and the leak-proof lid helps prevent any spills if the bottle accidently gets knocked over. The cap is also hinged and can be lifted and locked in place, so it’s out of your way while you are drinking.

If you are looking for a simple and durable water bottle that you can take on the go without worrying about breaking or damaging it, the Takeya Stainless Steel Water Bottle might be the perfect fit. Made from food grade stainless steel, this bottle is available in four different sizes and in a variety of bold, solid colors.

There are also a wide variety of sleeve covers to choose from, and each one can be removed so that both the sleeve and bottle can be cleaned on the top shelf of your dishwasher. For extra protection and an easier grip, bkr also offers a line of “Spiked” sleeves that will give your bottle a whole new bold look.

When you are looking for a reliable water bottle to take with you each day, sometimes the simplest designs can make the biggest statements. This glass bottle comes with a silicone sleeve that can be wrapped almost entirely around the bottle to offer extra drop protection and improved grip all over.

Design may be to simplistic for some users and can be too pricey for some budgets

The bottle is also triple-layered, which prevents condensation from forming on the outside of the bottle. It keeps hot drinks warm for up to 24 hours, so you can use the bottle year round - even during the chilly seasons.

Tossing a couple ice cubes into your water bottle can keep things cold for a while, but an insulated water bottle can keep everything cold all day. The S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle is vacuum insulated, so cold drinks will stay cold well over 24 hours.

May be hard for some users to clean due to its taller size and slim bottle top opening

Enter the HYDAWAY collapsible water bottle that’s made of food-grade silicone and can hold up to 25 ounces of water. It can also be compressed down into a 1.5-inch thick circle that is small enough to fit in your back pocket. With six different colors available, you can easily find one to match your favorite travel bag. The lid also comes with its own sipping straw and it can be removed entirely for easy cleaning thanks to the bottle’s wide mouth.

You can ask any of your friends who frequently travel or hike how invaluable small and compact items are when trying to pack a bag. This can be a problem when it comes to water bottles, since the larger their capacity, the more space they will take up in your pack.

The first thing you’re likely to notice about this glass bottle is its colorful silicone sleeve (there are nine total colors available) and its bamboo lid with a carrying strap. In addition, there are times of day stamped on the side of the bottle to help keep you on schedule. The bottle itself is made out of a durable borosilicate glass that is also dishwasher safe. It’s worth noting that the silicone cover may not hold up as well in the dishwasher, so best to leave it off and hand wash it.

Not only is this one of the best bottles on our list that can fit most budgets, it also comes with a ton of great bonus features too like a long, telescoping cleaning brush, and fruit infuser insert so you can add more natural flavors to your water.

The Hydro Flask’s wide mouth makes cleaning quick and easy and lets you add ice cubes or any fruit infusions you’d like to help brighten up your drink. While other models come with traditional twist on lids, we love that this bottle comes with a twist-on, leak-proof lid with a built-in straw.

There is a lot to love about the Hydro Flask stainless steel water bottle, and thanks to its limited lifetime warranty, this water bottle is going to last you for many years. It’s available in nine unique colors and three different sizes: 24 ounces, 32 ounces, and 40 ounces.

Can dent if dropped or tossed around, so it might not be a match for younger kids

How We Selected the Best Water Bottles of 2023

When choosing the best water bottles to add to our list, we spoke with doctors and nutrition professionals to see what the most important factors were in choosing a water bottle that would help meet your daily water needs. Based on their recommendations, we prioritized materials, ease of cleaning, and portability.

Based on these factors, we created our list of products that would meet the highest standards. We also considered secondary factors like design, how long the bottle could keep drinks cold or hot, and price. Each bottle on this list is unique in its own way and tailored to different needs and lifestyles.

What to Look For in Water Bottles

Behind all the flashy colors and loud designs, it can be tough to find a water bottle that will meet all your needs. If you’re not sure where to start, here are a few top priorities to guide your shopping.

Materials

Your biggest consideration while shopping for a new water bottle is the materials that the bottle is made out of. “A stainless steel or glass water bottle is preferable to plastic,” said Dr. Jennifer Roelands, an OBGYN at Well Woman, MD, in an interview with Verywell Health. “Though most [plastic bottles] claim to not have BPA, there are other harmful chemicals that leach into your water when the bottle gets warmed up.”

While plastic water bottles will likely be much cheaper than any other bottle on this list, plastic isn’t an ideal choice for everyday use. Glass and stainless steel are great alternatives. Glass bottles will likely give you a cleaner taste and are much easier to clean, since they hold up better in the dishwasher than some vacuum-insulated stainless steel bottles. In fact, a good number of stainless steel bottle manufacturers recommend hand wash only.

The downside to glass over stainless steel is durability. One good drop or slip onto a hard surface and your brand new glass bottle could shatter. A thick silicone cover can help reduce the risk of shattering, but it can’t ever remove the risk completely.

Ease of cleaning

If you’re planning to use your bottle regularly, you’re going to need to clean it once a day or at least every other day. No matter how much you love the design of your new water bottle, it’s going to become a real pain if you are struggling to clean it properly each time. “Germs love moist environments and a water bottle is a great place for them to live,” said Roelands. “Make sure to get the cap, straw, and the crevices in the bottle clean.”

Of course, the easiest way to clean your water bottle is in the dishwasher, but it’s important to note that not all bottles are dishwasher safe. If your bottle is labeled “hand wash only” and you put it in the dishwasher, you risk warping the bottle, breaking a vacuum-sealed insulation, or eroding parts of the bottle, like the seal on the lid, which could result in leaks.

If you don’t have a dishwasher or plan to hand wash your water bottle, a wide mouth bottle is a good choice. The bottle’s mouth should be wide enough to get a cleaning brush inside that can move around freely and hit every area inside the bottle. Mold or bacteria can grow in any unwashed area, so if you aren’t able to completely clean every part of the bottle, you could create pockets where germs can grow.

Portability



When it comes to picking the right bottle for your daily lifestyle, size matters. If you’re planning to use your water bottle at the gym where you can regularly return to the water fountain for a refill, you can opt for a smaller sized bottle that is light and easier to carry. The last thing you want is to take your new bottle out for a run to find that it’s way too heavy.

On the other hand, if your water bottle is going to sit at your desk or in your car all day and you only want to fill it up once or twice a day, consider a bottle with a larger capacity.

While shopping, consider how easy the bottle is to transport. If it’s too heavy or collects a lot of condensation, you’re less likely to use it regularly. You should also make sure it’s easy to hold. The bottles on this list all have some kind of holding loop or area of the bottle that’s easy to grip, which reduces the chance of it falling or slipping out of your hands.

Frequently Asked Questions How much water should you drink in a day? Conventional wisdom used to say that you should drink eight cups of water per day, but it seems that may have been an overestimate. The actual number is closer to six or seven cups, or about 1.4 to 1.8 liters.“The average person should drink half of their body weight in ounces,” said Roelands. “For example, a 150-pound woman should drink 75 ounces of water a day.” Of course, this is the minimum amount of water to counter the amount of water lost in a day due to exercise, digestion, sweat, and other bodily functions. There are several other factors at play when determining how much water you should drink like age, sex, and even your local climate. If you’re concerned that you aren’t drinking enough water or want a more precise number that is tailored to your needs, make an appointment with your doctor to get a more specialized answer.

How often should I wash a reusable water bottle? Ideally, you should wash your water bottle every day after use. Bacteria can grow pretty quickly, especially if you go several days between washes. “You should rinse out your water bottle every day with hot water and soap,” recommended Roelands. “You can do a deep clean every few days with two teaspoons of baking soda and water, or even white vinegar.”

Can leaving a plastic water bottle in the heat be harmful? Although some plastic water bottles are built to hold up in higher temperatures, in general, leaving a plastic water bottle in high heat can damage the bottle and be harmful to you. Cheaper plastic water bottles aren’t usually built with long-term structural integrity or heat resistance in mind. As the bottle heats up, there is a risk that some particles could enter your water. “If you need to reuse the bottle to save more plastic being put into the environment, then reuse it. But it is preferred not to keep reusing the plastic bottle for an extended period of time,” explained Roelands. If you live in a hot climate or want to wash your water bottle at high heat, look for products that are designed to withstand the hottest temperatures.

Why Trust Verywell Health

As an experienced health writer, Steven Rowe knows how to evaluate a project and tell the difference between marketing claims and real facts so you can find the best products that work and make your day better. He has experience covering health tech and researching the best treatment options and resources available for people who need it most.

