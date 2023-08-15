To help you find the right water filter, we tested popular options in The Verywell Testing Lab and at home over two weeks, evaluating the water’s taste, clarity, and smell, as well as the filter’s ease of use and value to help bring you cleaner and fresher tasting water.

Before we started our testing process, we set up a tap water analysis with the NSF (formerly the National Sanitation Foundation) to discover what’s in our water. The analysis determined that our water was safe to drink, and doesn’t necessarily need to be filtered, but that doesn’t account for taste. And Jamie Johnson, RDN, owner of Ingraining Nutrition, believes that improving the taste of water can increase people’s water intake, which can improve their overall health.

Of all the water filtering options available, choosing a filtered water pitcher may be the easiest and most affordable solution. These gravity-fed products are simple to set up and use. They’re also more affordable and healthier for the planet than bottled water in single-use plastic.

Drinking plenty of water has long been a tenet of good health, but the water flowing from household taps can have an off-putting taste. Tap water in America is nearly always safe to drink, but you wouldn’t be alone if you drink less because you dislike the flavor of the water.

Best Overall Brita Rapids Stream Water Pitcher 5 Pros Instant filtering

Quick and easy setup



Activated carbon filter to remove chlorine and odors Cons Filters should be replaced about six times a year This pitcher, which uses Brita’s Stream filters, tops our list because we found it easy to set up and use during testing. One quick cleaning and rinse and we were ready to fill the pitcher. When we did so, it instantly filtered the water so we could pour a glass straight away. We also loved the pitcher’s compact size and functional design during testing. It fits easily under a kitchen tap and can be tucked into the fridge without taking up too much room. When using the pitcher, we found that the pour spout released a steady stream of water and didn’t cause us to accidentally overflow a small glass. During blindfolded taste testing, the filtered water tasted clean and crisp even though the control water clearly had a chlorine taste and aftertaste. That’s mainly because of the activated carbon filter that takes out the chlorine, says Daniel L. McCurry, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Southern California. He says that an activated carbon filter can also remove musty or earthy odors. Price at time of publication: $37 Key Specs:

Capacity: 80 fl ounces | Filter Replacement: 40 gallons; about every 2 months | Certifications: NSF/ANSI 42 and 53 | Dishwasher Safe: No

Best Budget CLEAR2O Gravity Water Filter Pitcher 4.2 Pros Filters water quickly

No presoaking needed when changing filters



Indicator tracks filter replacement cycle Cons Handle and lid design could be tighter This affordable, no-frills pitcher performed well during testing. It took no more than three minutes to get a full pitcher of water, faster than many other models we tested. The reservoir holds about half the amount of the pitcher base, so after two quick fills under the tap, the pitcher was ready to pour out or chill in the fridge. Its multilayer filter uses natural coconut carbon to reduce chlorine and odors. The water we poured from this pitcher tasted soft and smooth, even after sitting in the glass for a while. This pitcher’s lightweight plastic makes it easy to lift and pour with one hand, however, we did find that the space between the body and handle is fairly large. It took a firm grip to hold a full pitcher securely, which may make it less ideal for children to lift. The plastic also seemed somewhat flimsy, with a loose-fitting lid, but it held up well during our weeks of testing. Price at time of publication: $35 Key Specs:

Capacity: 48 fl ounces | Filter Replacement: 60 gallons; about every 3 months | Certifications: Not listed | Dishwasher Safe: No

Best Compact Hydros Glass Slim Pitcher 5 Pros Sustainable glass base

Instant filtering and filling



Filters fit all Hydros products Cons No filter-change indicator This slim pitcher is a great option for people with smaller fridges or limited storage spaces. With its slender profile, we could easily grasp the pitcher with one hand to fill it up. It had the smallest capacity of the pitchers we tested, but we didn’t mind because it worked so quickly. Water immediately ran through the filter at the same speed that it came through the faucet, without backing up or needing to set the tap to a dribble. This product stands out against our other top picks regarding sustainability because it’s entirely glass. The small filter, which fits into the lid, is made of coconut carbon shell, and Hydros offers a mail-in recycling program for its used filters. The same filters work with all of the company’s bottles and pitchers. The glass pitcher was easy to clean in the dishwasher or sink, but the filter lid should be hand washed. Price at time of publication: $35 Key Specs:

Capacity: 40 fl ounces | Filter Replacement: 40 gallons; about every 2 months | Certifications: NSF 42 | Dishwasher Safe: Yes, except the lid

Best Large Pur Plus 30-Cup Dispenser 4.7 Pros Can be used while filtering

Holds 240 fluid ounces



Certified to reduce lead Cons Lacks a max fill line The Pur Plus 30-Cup Dispenser holds at least three times as much water as our other top picks. During testing, it still fit into a standard-size sink for filling. The handles at both ends made it easy to carry, even when full. It’s also certified by the Water Quality Association (WQA) to reduce lead, which can leach into water from pipes, faucets, and plumbing fixtures, especially in homes built before 1986, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The granulated carbon that filters out impurities left a lot of black particles in the pitcher as we unboxed it. But we were glad the dispenser’s three sections were easy to take apart and clean out with a sponge. We found the filter-change light easy to activate and monitor but there’s no max fill line. The tank is large, so it takes around 30 minutes to fill half of the bottom tank. Still, we could use the bottom spout to pour off a glass while water continued to filter through the reservoir. Price at time of publication: $33 Key Specs:

Capacity: 240 fl ounces | Filter Replacement: 40 gallons; about every 2 months | Certifications: NSF/ANSI 42, 53, and 401 | Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best for Well Water Epic Water Filters Epic Nano Water Filter Pitcher 4.9 Pros Filters out contaminants that affects well water

One reservoir of filtered water fills the entire pitcher



Pours smoothly with no leaks Cons Takes longer than other options on this list The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) extensively regulates public drinking water systems, so the tap water entering your home is safe, says Dr. McCurry. However, the EPA doesn’t regulate private wells. That makes the Epic Nano Pitcher a good choice for people drinking well water. Its nanofiber filter goes beyond many other pitcher systems by working to remove bacteria, viruses, and chemicals that can contaminate groundwater and ultimately well water. It's worth noting, though, that it took around 12 minutes to fully filter water during our testing. But the good news is that we only had to fill the reservoir once to filter an entire pitcher’s worth of water. The entire pitcher fits easily under a faucet and is light enough to lift and pour without spills or leaks. At home, our editor found water filtered through this pitcher tasted even better than water filtered by her brand-new refrigerator. Price at time of publication: $70 Key Specs:

Capacity: 68 fl ounces | Filter Replacement: 150 gallons; about every 4 months | Certifications: NSF/ANSI 42, 53, 401, and P231 | Dishwasher Safe: Yes, but hand washing is recommended

Best Taste Brita Tahoe Water Pitcher with Elite Filter 4.7 Pros Results in crisp, satisfying water

Well balanced and lightweight



Filters last six months Cons Reservoir needed to be filled in stages Flavor was a key criterion during our testing, and the Elite filter in Brita’s Tahoe Water Pitcher won our taste test. We loved how crisp and satisfying the water tasted, and saw ourselves drinking water more regularly with this product. The design of this pitcher is as attractive as it is functional. The handle’s construction makes it easy to lift with one hand, and it fits neatly in the sink. When pouring, water flows directly into a glass without dripping. But it did feel like we had to fill the pitcher a little bit at a time to bring the water volume up to the max fill line. On the upside, the water filter lasts for a hefty 120 gallons, so it should only need to be replaced a couple of times a year. Plus, we love the light built into the pitcher’s lid that tracks the number of gallons filtered and warns when the filter is approaching the end of its life cycle. Price at time of publication: $54 Key Specs:

Capacity: 80 fl ounces | Filter Replacement: 120 gallons; about every 6 months | Certifications: NSF/ANSI 42, 53, and 401 | Dishwasher Safe: No