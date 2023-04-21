I Tried Bite’s Zero-Waste Toothpaste Bits & I’m Ditching Plastic Tubes for Good

Bite Toothpaste Bits

Buy It: Bite Toothpaste Bits With Fluoride, $38 with code EARTH for a four-month supply (was $48)

Bite is known for its innovative oral care formulations, especially its toothpaste and mouthwash. Available in the brand's signature "bits" instead of typical gel, I like that they're convenient for travel and easy oral care on the go.

Bite’s toothpaste bits work almost exactly like your regular toothpaste, just in a more compact, environmentally-friendly formula. To use, just take a bit, bite down, and brush as usual. The toothpaste bits are made without sulfates, parabens, and artificial flavors.

While the bits are available both with and without fluoride, you should always opt for fluoride in your toothpaste. Fluoride helps to remineralize teeth and provide protection and restoration against tooth decay, and toothpaste is one of the top sources for fluoride intake.



Based on my own testing, you might want to experiment with the number of bits you use. You only need to use one bit for a complete clean, but if you're used to using a little extra toothpaste, you might want to use two at a time.