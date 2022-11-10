Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Now from Fitbit, Ninja, Sonicare, and More

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner. But with massive deals already live, there’s no need to wait for the holiday rush. From headphones for better sleep to HEPA filter vacuums that can help minimize allergies—we’ve researched the best discounts on products that can help improve your health. Plus, many of them will make great gifts.

We’ll continue to update this article straight through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Check back regularly to stay up to date on the steals of the season.

Here are the best health and wellness items you can start shopping today!

For Your Kitchen

Amazon

Ninja Professional Blender, $80 (was $100); amazon.com

Creating nutrition-packed smoothies for your entire family is easier and safer than ever with this BPA-free blender. The powerful pitcher is both dishwasher-safe and shatterproof, making cleanups a breeze. Use the handy recipe guide to try new fruit-and-veggie creations.

Amazon

Hamilton Beach Programmable Slow Cooker, $55 (was $68); amazon.com

Finding time to cook throughout the week can be a struggle for those of us with hectic schedules. With the Hamilton Beach Programmable Slow Cooker, you can ensure your family gets the whole foods needed to support a healthy diet—without slaving over the stove. Users say the clean-up is a breeze, so save yourself time and ditch the multi-pot meals.

Amazon

Ninja Air Fryer, $90 (was $130); amazon.com

You can protect your heart health, avoid high-calorie meals, and still get delicious, crispy food with Ninja’s top-rated air fryer. Trust us, you won’t miss deep frying your food at all. While this particular model does have a smaller-sized basket, it’s easy to clean, has a speedy cook time, and is convenient if you’re looking for smaller portion sizes.

More Kitchen Gear Deals:

For Your Teeth

Amazon

Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Toothbrush, $40 (was $60); amazon.com

Your oral health is linked to your overall health, making it that much more important to take care of your teeth. We tested this dentist-recommended Oral B toothbrush in our lab and selected it as best for deep cleaning. It has soft bristles and a built-in sensor that lets you know if you’re brushing too hard and our testers liked that it was super easy to use right out of the box.

More Oral Care Deals:

For Exercise

Amazon

Perytong Bluetooth Headband, $20 (was $40); amazon.com

The Perytong Bluetooth Headband is perfect for both day and nighttime use. The moisture-wicking fabric makes it a great choice for outdoor running. While the noise-canceling feature allows light sleepers to doze off on their sides and get an undisturbed night’s rest. This means you can fully recover for your next workout session, as it stays comfortable all night long.

Walmart

Fitbit Luxe, $80 (was $130); bestbuy.com

Getting in daily movement is crucial for your health and longevity. And it’s much easier to keep yourself motivated to move when you have a stylish little reminder strapped to your wrist. We love the Fitbit Luxe because it’s lightweight, charges quickly, and the battery lasts longer than competitor products. Not to mention, it’s $50.00 off right now.

Courtesy of Amazon

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap, $33 (was $40); amazon.com

It’s important to stay hydrated throughout the day, especially if you’re constantly on the go. Hydro Flask’s stainless steel water bottle makes it easy to meet your minimum recommended daily intake of eight ounces of water per day while you’re working out or running errands. But with its slick design and fun colors, it’s also great for anyone who’s stationary at a desk in an open office and needs a bottle that’s not an eyesore.

Amazon

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses, $130 (was $163); amazon.com



Protecting your eyes is important year-round—not just when the weather is warm. Ray-Ban’s Wayfarer Sunglasses do a great job of protecting your eyes from harmful rays, with 100% UV protection lenses. Be sure to check the size guide to ensure they won’t slip off while you’re active.

More Fitness Deals:

For Rest and Relaxation

Amazon

RENPHO Weighted Heating Pad, $43 (was $60); amazon.com

RENPHO’s weighted heating pad is perfect for anyone suffering from neck and back pain. With three timing options, six temperature ranges, and an easy-to-use remote controller, this product is great for those looking for customizable pain relief after a long day.

Gravity

Gravity Fleece Weighted Robe $65 (was $130); gravityblankets.com

Decrease anxiety, promote relaxation and keep yourself warm this winter with the Gravity Fleece Weighted Robe. This robe feels like you’re receiving a constant hug, you’ll never want to take it off. And at 50% off, it’s a steal.

Amazon

Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set, $40 (was $70); amazon.com

The Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser is great as both a gift and a personal self-care item. This heatless diffuser doesn’t have any harmful additives or fillers, so you can rest assured that you’re destressing in a healthy way. Plus, it’s long-lasting, quiet, and easy to set up.

More Rest and Relaxation Deals:

For Health Conditions

Amazon

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service, $99 (was $199); amazon.com

Your health is determined by so much more than your current lifestyle. With 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service, you can learn about your family health history tree, your health predisposition, and your overall wellness. With 76% of users reporting that they made healthier choices based on their results, this test can help you make data-backed decisions that future you will thank you for.

Walmart

Omron 3 Series Blood Pressure Monitor, $35 (was $55); bestbuy.com

Omron’s 3 Series upper arm blood pressure monitor is great for anyone wanting more transparency around their overall health. We love this product because it’s affordable, portable, and doctor-recommended. We tested the Omron 3 Series Blood Pressure Monitor in our lab, so we know it’s easy to use and that you can feel confident in its accuracy.

More Healthcare Product Deals:

For Your Home

Amazon

LEVOIT Oasis Mist Smart Cool and Warm Mist Humidifier, $77 (was $90); amazon.com

Reduce symptoms of asthma, allergies, and sinus infections with this cool and warm mist humidifier. Its open-top water tank makes it easy to fill so you can use it around the clock. Or, if you want to conserve water, this humidifier pairs with an app so you can turn it off even when you’re not home.

More Home Deals: