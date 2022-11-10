Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Now from Fitbit, Ninja, Sonicare, and More

Black Friday discounts start now!

By
Loren Brutsch
Loren Brutsch
Loren Brutsch

Loren Brutsch is a writer and editor for Health and the Verwell brands. She has a master’s in publishing and over five years of experience in strength training and bodybuilding. Combining her love of wellness and her love of writing—Loren specializes in creating content that promotes healthy living.

Learn about our editorial process
Published on November 10, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

black-friday-deals-are-already-available-for-your-favorite-health-and-wellness-products

Amazon / Best Buy / Gravity

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner. But with massive deals already live, there’s no need to wait for the holiday rush. From headphones for better sleep to HEPA filter vacuums that can help minimize allergies—we’ve researched the best discounts on products that can help improve your health. Plus, many of them will make great gifts. 

We’ll continue to update this article straight through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Check back regularly to stay up to date on the steals of the season. 

Here are the best health and wellness items you can start shopping today!

For Your Kitchen

Margarita Machine
Amazon

Ninja Professional Blender, $80 (was $100); amazon.com

Creating nutrition-packed smoothies for your entire family is easier and safer than ever with this BPA-free blender. The powerful pitcher is both dishwasher-safe and shatterproof, making cleanups a breeze. Use the handy recipe guide to try new fruit-and-veggie creations.  

Hamilton Beach Programmable Slow Cooker

Amazon

Hamilton Beach Programmable Slow Cooker, $55 (was $68); amazon.com

Finding time to cook throughout the week can be a struggle for those of us with hectic schedules. With the Hamilton Beach Programmable Slow Cooker, you can ensure your family gets the whole foods needed to support a healthy diet—without slaving over the stove. Users say the clean-up is a breeze, so save yourself time and ditch the multi-pot meals.

Ninja Air Fryer

Amazon

Ninja Air Fryer, $90 (was $130); amazon.com

You can protect your heart health, avoid high-calorie meals, and still get delicious, crispy food with Ninja’s top-rated air fryer. Trust us, you won’t miss deep frying your food at all. While this particular model does have a smaller-sized basket, it’s easy to clean, has a speedy cook time, and is convenient if you’re looking for smaller portion sizes.

More Kitchen Gear Deals:

For Your Teeth

Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Toothbrush

Amazon

Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Toothbrush, $40 (was $60); amazon.com

Your oral health is linked to your overall health, making it that much more important to take care of your teeth. We tested this dentist-recommended Oral B toothbrush in our lab and selected it as best for deep cleaning. It has soft bristles and a built-in sensor that lets you know if you’re brushing too hard and our testers liked that it was super easy to use right out of the box.

More Oral Care Deals:

For Exercise

Perytong Bluetooth Sports Headband Headphones

Amazon

Perytong Bluetooth Headband, $20 (was $40); amazon.com

The Perytong Bluetooth Headband is perfect for both day and nighttime use. The moisture-wicking fabric makes it a great choice for outdoor running. While the noise-canceling feature allows light sleepers to doze off on their sides and get an undisturbed night’s rest. This means you can fully recover for your next workout session, as it stays comfortable all night long.

Fitbit Luxe

Walmart

Fitbit Luxe, $80 (was $130); bestbuy.com

Getting in daily movement is crucial for your health and longevity. And it’s much easier to keep yourself motivated to move when you have a stylish little reminder strapped to your wrist. We love the Fitbit Luxe because it’s lightweight, charges quickly, and the battery lasts longer than competitor products. Not to mention, it’s $50.00 off right now.

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Flex Cap Bottle in Cobalt
Courtesy of Amazon

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap, $33 (was $40); amazon.com

It’s important to stay hydrated throughout the day, especially if you’re constantly on the go. Hydro Flask’s stainless steel water bottle makes it easy to meet your minimum recommended daily intake of eight ounces of water per day while you’re working out or running errands. But with its slick design and fun colors, it’s also great for anyone who’s stationary at a desk in an open office and needs a bottle that’s not an eyesore.

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Sunglasses
Amazon

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses, $130 (was $163); amazon.com

Protecting your eyes is important year-round—not just when the weather is warm. Ray-Ban’s Wayfarer Sunglasses do a great job of protecting your eyes from harmful rays, with 100% UV protection lenses. Be sure to check the size guide to ensure they won’t slip off while you’re active.

More Fitness Deals:

For Rest and Relaxation

RENPHO Weighted Heating Pad

Amazon

RENPHO Weighted Heating Pad, $43 (was $60); amazon.com

RENPHO’s weighted heating pad is perfect for anyone suffering from neck and back pain. With three timing options, six temperature ranges, and an easy-to-use remote controller, this product is great for those looking for customizable pain relief after a long day.

Gravity Fleece Weighted Robe

Gravity

Gravity Fleece Weighted Robe $65 (was $130); gravityblankets.com

Decrease anxiety, promote relaxation and keep yourself warm this winter with the Gravity Fleece Weighted Robe. This robe feels like you’re receiving a constant hug, you’ll never want to take it off. And at 50% off, it’s a steal.

Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set nder

Amazon

Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set, $40 (was $70); amazon.com

The Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser is great as both a gift and a personal self-care item. This heatless diffuser doesn’t have any harmful additives or fillers, so you can rest assured that you’re destressing in a healthy way. Plus, it’s long-lasting, quiet, and easy to set up.

More Rest and Relaxation Deals:

For Health Conditions

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test
Amazon

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service, $99 (was $199); amazon.com

Your health is determined by so much more than your current lifestyle. With 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service, you can learn about your family health history tree, your health predisposition, and your overall wellness. With 76% of users reporting that they made healthier choices based on their results, this test can help you make data-backed decisions that future you will thank you for. 

Omron 3 Series Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

Walmart

Omron 3 Series Blood Pressure Monitor, $35 (was $55); bestbuy.com

Omron’s 3 Series upper arm blood pressure monitor is great for anyone wanting more transparency around their overall health. We love this product because it’s affordable, portable, and doctor-recommended. We tested the Omron 3 Series Blood Pressure Monitor in our lab, so  we know it’s easy to use and that you can feel confident in its accuracy.

More Healthcare Product Deals:

For Your Home

LEVOIT Oasis Mist Smart Cool and Warm Mist Humidifier

Amazon

LEVOIT Oasis Mist Smart Cool and Warm Mist Humidifier, $77 (was $90); amazon.com

Reduce symptoms of asthma, allergies, and sinus infections with this cool and warm mist humidifier. Its open-top water tank makes it easy to fill so you can use it around the clock. Or, if you want to conserve water, this humidifier pairs with an app so you can turn it off even when you’re not home.

More Home Deals:

See Our Editorial Process
Meet Our Medical Expert Board
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day Deals
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: The Best Health & Wellness Deals Still Available
Robot Mop Deal
This Top-Rated Robot Mop is Perfect For People With Chronic Pain, and It's $150 Off Today
crest 3d whitestrips prime early access sale
Amazon's Prime Day 2 Crest Whitestrips Deal Beats Last Year's Black Friday Offer
best blood pressure monitor
The 8 Best Blood Pressure Monitors of 2022 for Home Use
Best Weighted Blankets
The 10 Best Weighted Blankets of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Older person has blood pressure taken
Blood Pressure Chart With Readings By Age and Sex
Hypertension is common in black people.
How Hypertension Is Diagnosed
VW-HEALTH-amazon-prime-day-deals-2022
The Best Amazon Prime Day Health and Wellness Deals Still Available Under $25
Aquasoft Contact Lenses
The 8 Best Places to Buy Contacts Online of 2022
best bathroom scales
The 9 Best Bathroom Scales of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
best water flossers
The 8 Best Wet Flossers and Water Flossers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Can Opener for Arthritis
The 7 Best Can Openers for People With Arthritis
Best Vacuums Testing Group Shot
The 6 Best Vacuums for Allergies of 2022
group shot of teeth whitening kits
The 9 Best Teeth Whitening Kits of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Best Inversion Tables Test
The 8 Best Inversion Tables of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Cheerful elderly couple painting with paintbrushes at art workshop
Best Medical Alert Bracelets