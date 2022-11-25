The 13 Best Black Friday Deals on Electric Toothbrushes—As Low As $10

The holiday season is here, meaning there are delicious treats around every corner just waiting to be eaten. Chocolate, gingerbread cookies, and candy canes don’t have to come with painful cavities if you arm yourself with a quality electric toothbrush, which is all the more reason to stock up on oral health products to keep your pearly whites clean and strong. With features like timer settings, pressure sensors, and adjustable smart modes, electric toothbrushes are superior to manual toothbrushes in preventing cavities and serious gum diseases like gingivitis. And though electric toothbrushes are usually more expensive than manual ones, there’s no better time than Black Friday to snag an electric toothbrush for a fraction of the usual price.



While an electric toothbrush may not be the most exciting item on your Black Friday shopping list, it’s important to have an upgrade often nonetheless. Whether you’re looking for something lighter and low-key or more heavy-duty, there are plenty of discounted electric toothbrushes to choose from this weekend. And though electric toothbrush prices can cost more than $350 for the most expensive models, we’ve found deals as low as $10. So, to help you narrow your search, we’ve researched the best options on the market.



Here are the best Black Friday deals on electric toothbrushes.



walmart.com

Buy Now: Oral-B iO Series 3, $50 (was $80)

The Oral-B iO Series 3 electric toothbrush removes up to 400% more plaque than regular toothbrushes, includes a two-minute timer, and boasts three smart modes—daily clean, whiten, and sensitive. Users also say the smart pressure sensor is a game-changer. One reviewer wrote that the sensor helps with periodontitis (which is an oral disease that causes inflamed gums). The customer raved, “I would give more than five stars if I could.”

walmart.com

Buy Now: Philips Sonicare 3100, $35 (was $45)

Clean your teeth without causing gum recession with the Philips Sonicare 3100 electric toothbrush. This toothbrush includes a pressure sensor that flashes a red light to indicate that it’s time to ease off your gums and teeth. The toothbrush is also easy to maneuver and provides a narrow brush head that works well for people with smaller mouths. One user, in particular, said in a review, “...I have an extremely small mouth, and it's small enough to get into the back … without hurting my jaw.” Though we don’t believe that’s a deterrent for anyone with a larger mouth, this electric toothbrush is powerful enough to get the job done on anyone’s teeth.

Related: The 6 Best Electric Toothbrushes, Tested in Our Lab

Amazon.com

Buy Now: Phylian Sonic Electric Toothbrush, $19 (was $50)

We lab-tested this electric toothbrush, and it proved to be a winner. We loved that it came with extra brush heads to save money and provided a built-in timer to remind you to switch sides. It offers five modes to choose from—including whiten, sensitive, and polish—and each is highly effective. Our tester said, "It cleaned my teeth and got the sticky dried mango out in a two-minute brushing session.” The Phylian Sonic electric toothbrush is also great for anyone who travels often or likes to brush their teeth mid-day, as its rechargeable battery lasts up to 60 days after a single three-hour charge.