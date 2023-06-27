NEWS

Can Caffeine Boost Metabolism and Help You Burn Fat?

By Stephanie Brown
Published on June 27, 2023
Fact checked by Nick Blackmer
caffeine metabolish
Photo Illustration by Zack Angeline for Verywell Health; Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • Caffeine is a stimulant found in coffee, energy drinks, tea, and chocolate.
  • This chemical can increase alertness, enhance exercise performance, and it may speed up metabolism.
  • Some studies suggest caffeine is associated with weight loss, but more research is needed.

Caffeine can stimulate the central nervous system, providing a boost of energy many people rely on each morning.

Energy drinks, coffee, tea, soda, and chocolate all contain caffeine, and this chemical is said to speed up the body’s metabolism, meaning you’ll burn more calories. Some evidence has suggested that caffeine may be associated with weight loss, but researchers are still trying to understand its mechanism.

Caffeine's potential to speed up metabolism may be one reason caffeine has been included in the weight loss conversation. It’s also been touted as an appetite suppressant and is often used in weight loss supplements.

“For some people, it may increase their total calorie output. But we wouldn’t expect it to be a drastic shift and we wouldn’t expect it to have major impacts on their weight or their calorie balance for the day,” said Colleen Tewksbury, PhD, MPH, RD, an assistant professor in nutrition science at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing.

There Are So Many Health Studies on Coffee. Which One Should You Trust?

Does Caffeine Really Help With Weight Loss?

The research on caffeine offers some interesting findings, but there's not enough evidence for nutrition experts to say that drinking coffee would lead to significant weight loss.

Animal models and short-term human studies have shown that caffeine might help with weight loss, according to Andrew Odegaard, MPH, PhD, an associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, Irvine, Program in Public Health.

"Some mid-term trials of caffeine ingestion or coffee intake have shown surprising effect on modestly lowering body fat,” Odegaard told Verywell.

One small study from 2020 found that people who drank four cups of coffee each day over the course of 24 weeks lost some fat mass compared to those who were given a placebo, non-caffeinated beverage. However, the authors noted that this fat mass loss was “modest” and the coffee group generally had a higher body fatness than the placebo group.

“Coffee drinkers who consume regular coffee shouldn’t expect any miraculous changes in body weight due to consumption,” said Odegaard, whose research focuses on obesity and dietary intake.

Another recent study found that having a genetic predisposition to slower caffeine metabolism—and as a result having higher amounts of caffeine in the blood—was associated with a lower body mass index (BMI), fat mass, and type 2 diabetes risk.

Tewksbury, who specializes in adult obesity management, said scientists can use this type of study to understand why people respond to caffeine differently, but it can’t be used for population-based recommendations since people aren't getting genetic testing to determine if they have the gene that predisposes them to a slower caffeine metabolism.

“It helps us have a greater and deeper understanding of nutrition science and metabolism,” Tewksbury said.

How Coffee Affects Diabetes

Does Caffeine Boost Exercise Performance?

Besides weight loss, caffeine has also been promoted as a performance enhancer. Many pre-workout drinks contain caffeine and there’s some evidence to back this up.

A 2019 review published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine concluded that there are benefits to taking caffeine to boost muscle endurance, muscle strength, anaerobic power, and aerobic endurance. However, more studies are needed, especially since the findings “apply mostly to men and young individuals.”

According to the International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN), taking 3–6 mg/kg body mass of caffeine may improve exercise performance, and the best time to take caffeine depends on the form of the supplement. But it's worth noting that some of the authors of the ISSN statement declared conflicts of interest because they're on scientific advisory boards for some sports supplement brands.

“There’s good evidence that caffeine or coffee may increase exercise performance in a lot of people under certain conditions,” Cindy Fitch, RD, PhD, associate dean of research and nutrition for West Virginia University Extension, told Verywell.

However, she said a variety of factors, like what time you take the caffeine, how much you take, your genetic makeup, and the type of exercise you do, could all impact how your body reacts to the supplement.

“It’s not something that one size fits all,” Fitch said.

How Much Caffeine Is Too Much?

What This Means For You

People react to caffeine differently. You should consider speaking to a healthcare provider before adding any supplement to your dietary routine.

7 Sources
Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy.

  1. National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements. Dietary supplements for weight loss.

  2. Harvard Health Publishing. Does metabolism matter in weight loss?

  3. Alperet DJ, Rebello SA, Khoo EY, et al. The effect of coffee consumption on insulin sensitivity and other biological risk factors for type 2 diabetes: a randomized placebo-controlled trial. Am J Clin Nutr. 2020;111(2):448-458. doi:10.1093/ajcn/nqz306

  4. Panek-Shirley LM, DeNysschen C, O’Brien E, Temple JL. Caffeine transiently affects food intake at breakfastJ Acad Nutr Diet. 2018;118(10):1832-1843. doi:10.1016/j.jand.2018.05.015

  5. Larsson SC, Woolf B, Gill D. Appraisal of the causal effect of plasma caffeine on adiposity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease: two sample mendelian randomisation study. BMJ Med. 2023;2(1):1-8. doi:10.1136/bmjmed-2022-000335

  6. Grgic J, Grgic I, Pickering C, Schoenfeld BJ, Bishop DJ, Pedisic Z. Wake up and smell the coffee: caffeine supplementation and exercise performance—an umbrella review of 21 published meta-analysesBr J Sports Med. 2020;54(11):681-688. doi:10.1136/bjsports-2018-100278

  7. Guest NS, VanDusseldorp TA, Nelson MT, et al. International Society of Sports Nutrition position stand: caffeine and exercise performance. J Int Soc Sports Nutr. 2021;18(1):1. doi:10.1186/s12970-020-00383-4

See Our Editorial Process
Meet Our Medical Expert Board
Related Articles
Caffeine pills and coffee beans on a table
Switching From Coffee to Caffeine Pills: Is It Worth It?
Imgae of person sitting cross legged in the grass eating sushi
How to Boost Metabolism: 12 Natural Ways
Person drinking a cup of coffee
Is It Safe to Consume Caffeine With Epilepsy?
coffee-maker
Caffeine and Erectile Dysfunction
Bowl of yerba mate
Yerba Mate: Health Uses and Safety Risks
A person checks the time on their watch
Benefits of Different Intermittent Fasting Schedules
Cups of coffee with sun shadows on concrete table. View from above.
How Much Caffeine Is Too Much?
Woman using smartphone in the bed - stock photo
How to Stay Up All Night and Avoid Feeling Sleepy
Person reading label on can in supermarket
Are There Foods You Should Avoid With Epilepsy?
Overhead view of a person holding a cup of coffee
The Coffee and Eczema Debate: What the Science Says
Scrambled eggs in frying pan
Health Functions and Benefits of Taurine
Teenage girl drinking an iced coffee
The Effects of Caffeine on Teenagers
Pouring green tea with mint from a glass teapot
The Health Benefits of Green Tea
Cup of tea
Is Caffeine Bad for People With Inflammatory Bowel Disease?
depiction of pills spilling out of a prescription bottle and a scale
An Oral Version of Wegovy Appears as Effective as the Injectable Version
Guayusa Tea
What Is Guayusa Tea?