Key Takeaways Research has shown that blood pressure-lowering medications can help people with migraines.

Experts say that blood pressure medications can be used on their own or with other preventive medications to reduce the severity and frequency of migraines.

If you get migraines, experts also recommend practicing daily wellness habits like mindfulness, consistent sleep, and getting in aerobic exercise.

Migraines can cause intense throbbing head pain that can affect every part of someone’s life, from work and school to socializing with friends and family. There are some things people can do to alleviate migraine pain, including taking naps and staying hydrated. Some people also take migraine medications, but they don’t always help.

Researchers have found that common drugs used to lower blood pressure might be useful for migraines, too.

In a recent study, researchers looked at data from 50 studies that included 4,300 adults. The average age of the participants was 39 years old and 79% of the group was female. Some of the participants were given blood pressure-lowering medications to treat headaches, and others got a placebo.

The study showed that medications commonly used to lower blood pressure—like clonidine, atenolol, bisoprolol, metoprolol, and propranolol—reduced the number of headaches that migraine sufferers experienced each month.

Faraidoon Haghdoost, MD, PhD, an author of the study and a research fellow in headache disorders at The George Institute for Global Health, University of New South Wales (UNSW), told Verywell the team found nearly all kinds of blood pressure-lowering drugs are helpful for the prevention and treatment of migraines.

“More blood pressure drugs may therefore be beneficial than those that are currently recommended in guidelines for migraine therapy,” he said.

The American Migraine Foundation cites beta blockers, calcium channel blockers, and angiotensin receptor blockers as examples of blood pressure medications used to prevent migraines.

According to Haghdoost, blood pressure meds might give people with migraines an option that’s not only widely available, but also has fewer side effects and costs less than other treatments.

Why Blood Pressure Meds Help Migraines

Justin J. Lo Re, DO, a board-certified neurologist with Atlantic Health System’s Atlantic Medical Group Neuroscience Associates, told Verywell it’s not clear why taking blood pressure-lowering medications would help patients have fewer migraines.

“Migraine reduction is seen with a number of blood pressure medication types though, and this certainly suggests that lowering blood pressure in itself might reduce the frequency of migraines,” he said.

Deena Kuruvilla, MD, a board-certified neurologist and Excedrin Head Pain Expert, told Verywell that while researchers are not 100% sure how blood pressure medications help migraine disease, there are some theories.

For example, some migraines are thought to be caused by the widening and narrowing of blood vessels in the brain. Certain blood pressure medications called beta-blockers block the effects of stress hormones and adrenaline on the body, which relaxes the blood vessels.

Kuruvilla said that by reducing the dilation and constriction of blood vessels, these medications may help stabilize blood flow in the brain and “dampen the abnormal electrical activity” seen in the brain during a migraine attack.

Blood Pressure Meds Are Already Recommended for Migraine Prevention

According to Kuruvilla, blood pressure-lowering medications are actually often recommended as a “first line of defense” to prevent migraines.

These meds “have been observed in numerous case studies since the 1960s,” said Kuruvilla. “While it may not be widely known by patients, the medications have been well established in the field for quite some time.”

Haghdoost said that providers decide whether to use blood pressure medications long-term for people who get migraines based on the potential for adverse effects, how a patient responds, and other conditions that a patient may have or develop.

“These drugs work well over time but, it definitely takes patience to see results,” Kuruvilla said. As with other migraine-preventative treatments, it can take anywhere from six to eight weeks to see the full effect of blood pressure meds.

Lo Re and Haghdoost added that blood pressure medications can be used on their own or along with other preventive and as-needed treatments (like those used for acute migraines).

However, since every person’s experience is unique, Kuruvilla said that patients should work with their neurologist or healthcare provider on a migraine prevention and treatment plan.

Can Blood Pressure Pills Help With Any Type of Migraine?

There are two primary categories of migraine treatment: acute and preventive.

Acute treatments relieve symptoms while a migraine attack is still happening. Preventive treatment includes the interventions that patients use on a regular basis—even if they are not having an attack—to stop future attacks.

Blood pressure-lowering medications are preventative because they can help ward off further episodes. However, not every person with migraines needs to take these measures.

“Some people may only need acute interventions if they only experience a few attacks per year that have minimal impact on their lives,” said Haghdoost.

In general, Kuruvilla said that blood pressure-lowering medications could be beneficial across the board for reducing the severity and frequency of migraines. In fact, the American Headache Society recommends taking blood pressure-lowering medications.

Kuruvilla said the beta blocker and angiotensin receptor blocker types are the most recommended because they help “manage the condition by reducing headache days and the disability that people with migraine experience.”

Is It Safe to Take Blood Pressure Meds for Migraines?

Ilan Danan, MD, MSc, a sports neurologist and pain management specialist at the Center for Sports Neurology and Pain Medicine at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, CA, told Verywell that some patients may need to avoid taking blood pressure-lowering medications for migraines because of the possible side effects and risks.

People with low blood pressure: People who already have low blood pressure (hypotension) should avoid taking drugs that would lower their levels more. Blood pressure levels that are too low can be dangerous and may cause side effects like dizziness, fainting, and fatigue.

People who already have low blood pressure (hypotension) should avoid taking drugs that would lower their levels more. Blood pressure levels that are too low can be dangerous and may cause side effects like dizziness, fainting, and fatigue. Young patients and older adults: Some blood pressure medications may not be suitable for children, young adults, or older adults because they can lower blood pressure or heart rate too much, putting them at risk of passing out or falling.

Some blood pressure medications may not be suitable for children, young adults, or older adults because they can lower blood pressure or heart rate too much, putting them at risk of passing out or falling. People with drug allergies or adverse reactions: People who have had allergic reactions to blood pressure-lowering medications should not take them. Some patients are not allergic but may have had adverse reactions to blood pressure medications in the past, so their providers may recommend they avoid taking them.

People who have had allergic reactions to blood pressure-lowering medications should not take them. Some patients are not allergic but may have had adverse reactions to blood pressure medications in the past, so their providers may recommend they avoid taking them. People with certain medical or underlying health conditions: Patients who have medical conditions or underlying health conditions like kidney disease, liver disease, heart conditions, asthma, depression, thyroid disease, or diabetes should talk with their provider about whether it’s safe to take blood pressure-lowering meds for migraines. It’s important to make sure the meds will not interact with any medications or treatments they’re already taking to treat their other health conditions.

Patients who have medical conditions or underlying health conditions like kidney disease, liver disease, heart conditions, asthma, depression, thyroid disease, or diabetes should talk with their provider about whether it’s safe to take blood pressure-lowering meds for migraines. It’s important to make sure the meds will not interact with any medications or treatments they’re already taking to treat their other health conditions. Pregnant or breastfeeding people: Some medications can be harmful to a fetus or newborn. People who are pregnant or breastfeeding should talk with their providers about the safest and most effective way to treat their migraines.

Do BP Meds Have Side Effects? Common side effects of blood pressure medications include low blood pressure and pulse, increased physical fatigue, lightheadedness, dizziness, shortness of breath, swelling in the legs or feet, or stomach upset.



How to Treat Migraines Without Blood Pressure Medication

Experts say there are other medications and non-medication options to prevent migraines and treat migraine attacks.

“In addition to medications, therapeutic lifestyle changes can be very effective in reducing the severity and frequency of migraines,” said Lo Re. “There are many options for us now to improve migraines. If you’re suffering from frequent migraines, seeing a neurologist may help.”

If blood pressure medications aren’t right for you, here are a few other strategies to try:

Practicing daily wellness habits like meditation, mindfulness, and journaling

Eating a nutritious diet and not skipping meals

Staying hydrated

Getting consistent quality sleep

Identifying and avoiding migraine triggers

Exercising regularly

Getting to and staying at a weight that supports your health

Using cold or warm compresses

Having procedures like Botox

Taking other medications like antidepressants and antiepileptics as prescribed by your provider

Exploring non-surgical, alternative, and natural remedies like acupuncture

