Key Takeaways Dietitians say that people can stay hydrated not only by drinking water but also by eating fruits and vegetables that are high in water content.

Strawberries, watermelon, cantaloupe, lettuce, celery, and spinach are great examples of fruits and vegetables that can help you meet your hydration needs.

While fruits and vegetables can support hydration, experts say that eating fruits and veggies alone is not enough to stay adequately hydrated.

While drinking water is probably the most common way to quench your thirst, eating fruits and vegetables and drinking other types of liquids like smoothies and broths can also help you stay hydrated.

“Hydration needs can be met through a variety of sources in addition to drinking water,” Candace Pumper, MS, RD, LD, a registered dietitian at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, told Verywell. “Raw fruits and vegetables also contribute to fluid needs because of their high water content.”

But there’s a limit to how much fluid fruits and vegetables actually give you. Here’s which ones nutrition experts recommend you add to your day to meet your hydration needs.

Why Hydration Matters Staying hydrated helps your body with important jobs like regulating body temperature, protecting your joints, and getting rid of waste. Not drinking enough water can lead to dehydration, which can give you muscle cramps, dry mouth, tiredness, fatigue, headaches, rapid heart rate, and low blood pressure. If it’s severe enough, dehydration can cause kidney damage, organ failure, brain damage, and even death.

How Much Water Do You Get From Eating Fruit?

According to Catalina Ruz, RDN, a registered dietitian at Top Nutrition Coaching, nutrient-dense fruits like strawberries, watermelon, and cantaloupe are refreshing and delicious sources of hydration.

“Fruits can absolutely count as part of hydration due to their high water content. Several are incredibly hydrating as they contain over 90% of water,” said Ruz. “Additionally, fruits are naturally sweet which can appeal to individuals who are less likely to consume enough plain water.”

Your daily water intake comes from both liquids and foods—including fruits and veggies with high water content. However, Pumper said that food generally only contributes about 20% of your body’s total water intake. In other words, you only get about 20% of the water you need each day from the foods that you eat.

Catalina Ruz, RDN Hydration doesn’t need to be dull. Consider your preferences and add some hydrating fruits and veggies to your plate. — Catalina Ruz, RDN

Even though fruits contribute water to your day, Pumper said that you would probably find it hard to stay hydrated just by eating fruit.

“Fruits can assist in supporting hydration and may also be slightly, but not significantly, more hydrating than water in the short-term,” said Pumper. “This is likely due to the electrolytes typically found in fruits that further benefit body fluid balance.

However, Pumper also noted that your body’s daily hydration status is generally well maintained as long as there is fluid and food available and balanced in your diet.

“While fruits often get a bad reputation due to their sugar content, they are wonderfully rich in vitamins and can make hydration more enjoyable,” said Ruz.

For example, fruit is a rich source of vitamin C, folate, and potassium—vitamins that support the immune system, help maintain healthy vision, and act as anti-inflammatory agents against disease.

Can Vegetables Hydrate You?

According to Ruz, fruit isn’t the only food with a high water content: adding vegetables to your diet can also boost hydration. Some veggies are over 80% water—think lettuce, cucumbers, cabbage, celery, spinach, and cooked broccoli.

Catalina Ruz, RDN It is important for us to meet some of our hydration needs through fruits and vegetables but also consume water throughout the day. — Catalina Ruz, RDN

“Individuals consuming a diet rich in fruits and vegetables may not need to drink as much water due to these foods’ water content,” said Ruz.

Along with helping you meet your daily hydration needs, Ruz said that veggies are also a source of potassium as well as essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber. Plus, they’re also naturally low in salt (sodium).

“A potassium-rich diet can aid in cellular hydration and prevent water retention associated with a sodium-rich diet,” said Ruz. “Therefore, a diet that consistently includes a variety of fruits and vegetables can absolutely help meet hydration goals.”

Which Fruits and Veggies Are Most Hydrating?

Pumper said there are many fruits and veggies that are high in water content—it’s all about finding which ones you enjoy the most.