Don't Forget This Skincare Tip Before Your Next Flight

Key Takeaways Experts say that flying on a plane can expose cabin crew members and travelers to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, which can damage your skin.

Planes travel closer to the ozone layer of Earth’s atmosphere, which means they’re closer to the sun. When you’re closer to the sun, the level of UV radiation you’re exposed to increases.

Dermatologists recommend wearing sunscreen and long-sleeved clothing when you’re flying on a plane. Experts say that it also helps to close the window shade to reduce your exposure to UV rays while in flight.

While you probably have sunscreen on your packing list for your summer vacation, you may want to slather it on while you’re waiting to board your flight to avoid getting sun-damaged skin before you even arrive at your destination.

Here’s how flying on a plane exposes you to harmful UV rays and what you can do to protect yourself, according to board-certified dermatologists.

How Does Flying Expose You to UV Rays?

Dendy Engelman, MD, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at Shafer Clinic in New York, told Verywell that since airplanes travel at high altitudes and are therefore closer to the sun, the intensity of ultraviolet (UV) radiation that you’re exposed to on a flight is higher, which can increase your risk of skin damage.

“Any exposure to UV rays can lead to skin damage,” said Engelman. “The higher in altitude, the higher dose of radiation you receive.”

Brendan Camp, MD, board-certified dermatologist of MDCS Dermatology, told Verywell that flying on a plane can expose you to harmful UV light like ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB) rays because the intensity of UV radiation increases at higher altitudes.

Mary Alice Mina, MD If you can see the sun from your seat then you are getting exposed to UVA radiation. — Mary Alice Mina, MD

The ozone layer normally protects your skin from UV radiation by absorbing UV rays, but it’s thinner at higher altitudes. As a result, Camp said that as a plane goes up higher into the sky, “more UV rays can penetrate the atmosphere, potentially putting your skin at an increased risk of UV exposure.”

In other words, the thin atmosphere at higher altitudes lets more UV radiation pass through and reach the plane, which can lead to potential skin damage.

How Much UV Radiation Are You Exposed to on a Plane?

A 2015 study found that pilots flying for 56 minutes at 30,000 feet got the same amount of ultraviolet A radiation exposure that they'd get from just 20 minutes in a tanning bed. The researchers also found that pilots and flight attendants were twice as likely as the general population to develop melanoma, a cancer caused by UV light exposure.

While the study mainly focused on cabin crew members, experts say that passengers (especially people who travel often) could also be at risk of UV exposure and skin damage.

Mary Alice Mina, MD, a double board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon at Baucom & Mina Derm Surgery, told Verywell that since UVA and UVB wavelengths can reach people when they are on the ground and cause skin damage and skin cancers, it makes sense that the closer you are to the sun at higher elevations, the more harmful and intense the UV wavelengths will be.

According to Mina, there are other reasons why you’re exposed to UV rays when you are on a plane, including heavy cloud coverage or flying over snow that “can reflect back harmful wavelengths into the cockpit,” especially if your window is open.

Do Plane Windows Block UV Rays?

Camp said that plane windows can prevent some UV rays like UVB rays (which have a shorter wavelength) from leaking through. Aircraft windows are made of thick plexiglass, such as polycarbonate or acrylic plastics, that can filter out a decent amount of UVB light.

“People in the aisle and window seats can be exposed to UV radiation,” said Camp. “If you sit next to the window, you can control if the window shade is open or closed.”

Although airplane windows filter some UVB light, Engelman said that they do not block other UV rays. For example, UVA rays are a longer wavelength than UVB rays, so they can penetrate window glass more easily.

"Anyone coming into direct contact with sunlight is at risk of UVA exposure,” said Engelman. “Someone in the window seat will receive more exposure, but there are still risks for those in an aisle seat with the window open.”

According to Engelman, UVB rays cause sunburn while UVA rays are associated with premature aging as they penetrate deeper into the skin.

“It should come as no surprise that airline pilots are at higher risk of skin cancer than most professions,” she said.

Prolonged exposure to UVA radiation can lead to skin damage, premature aging, and an increased risk of skin cancer.



How Can You Protect Your Skin When You Fly?

Exposure to UV rays during a typical flight is unlikely to cause a lot of skin damage for travelers, but experts say that prolonged and repeated exposure to UV rays on a plane can cause skin aging and may increase a person’s risk of skin cancer—especially for cabin crew members like flight attendants and pilots.

“If you can see the sun from your seat then you are getting exposed to UVA radiation,” said Mina. “It’s best to make sure you are wearing mineral-based sunscreen, long sleeves, and close the window to help minimize the exposure.”

To protect your skin from the sun whether you are traveling by plane, train, or car, Mina said that prevention is. Here are some sun protection measures recommended by dermatologists.

Wear sunscreen. Mina said to apply sunscreen before your flight. Use one that offers broad-spectrum coverage to filter out both UVA and UVB rays and has a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher. You may want to consider mineral-based sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide which are good options for blocking UVA wavelengths. When putting on sunscreen, focus on the areas that are the most likely to be exposed to the sun (like your face, neck, chest, arms, and hands). Engelman added that it’s important to reapply your sunscreen every two hours.

Mina said to apply sunscreen before your flight. Use one that offers broad-spectrum coverage to filter out both UVA and UVB rays and has a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher. You may want to consider mineral-based sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide which are good options for blocking UVA wavelengths. When putting on sunscreen, focus on the areas that are the most likely to be exposed to the sun (like your face, neck, chest, arms, and hands). Engelman added that it’s important to reapply your sunscreen every two hours. Cover your skin. When traveling, try to wear protective clothing like long-sleeved shirts, pants, or skirts. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), clothes that are made from tightly woven fabrics and are darker in color offer the most sun protection. Camp said you should also wear other protective accessories like wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) gloves to cover up parts of your face, ears, neck, eyes, and hands from the sun.

When traveling, try to wear protective clothing like long-sleeved shirts, pants, or skirts. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), clothes that are made from tightly woven fabrics and are darker in color offer the most sun protection. Camp said you should also wear other protective accessories like wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) gloves to cover up parts of your face, ears, neck, eyes, and hands from the sun. Use window shades. If possible, close the airplane window to keep direct sunlight from entering and damaging your skin. However, Engelman said that UV rays from the sun (particularly UVA) can still penetrate through the window, especially at higher altitudes, so “the best way to protect yourself from UV damage is to keep the window [shade] closed.” Using window shades on a plane also has other benefits: they can reduce excessive brightness and glare and create a darker environment should you want to take a nap during the flight.

